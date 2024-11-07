Good morning, It’s Thursday, November 7th. In today’s news, Canada’s institutions continue to rot as teacher exposed as a terrorist, Liberals quietly move forward on Digital ID without parliamentary oversight, Trump’s win exposes the hypocrisy of his loudest critics, Brampton temple riot strains Canada-India relations over extremism, and much more.

From Terrorist to Teacher: The Rot in Canada’s Institutions Worsens

Canada has become a playground for international criminals and terrorists. Consider the absurdity of Hassan Diab, convicted by France of a synagogue bombing that killed four people, now teaching a “social justice” course at Carleton University. Despite his conviction, Carleton has stood by its decision to employ him, sparking outrage among advocacy groups who question the safety and ethical implications of allowing a convicted terrorist to instruct students.

The Diab case is just the tip of the iceberg. We have an ISIS operative, caught on camera committing atrocities, who managed to become a Canadian citizen. Transnational crime networks infiltrate our institutions unchecked, and political leaders are seen in illegal casinos linked to the Chinese Communist Party, with some potentially being recorded taking part in “compromising acts.” In other words a Jeffery Epstein-esque operation backed by the CCP was occurring in Markham and our politicians got honey potted.

A Canadian border agent was accused of plotting an assassination with Pakistani intelligence. ServiceOntario employees were caught helping criminals sell millions of dollars worth of stolen vehicles. Off-duty cops are participating in political violence on behalf of a violent foreign separatist movement, importing tribal warfare from India into Canada. And let’s not forget major banks, like TD, have been implicated in laundering billions in fentanyl proceeds—a deadly trade that has left North America in crisis. These incidents aren’t isolated—they’re symptomatic of placing loyalty to an ideology above national security.

Canada’s current leadership prioritizes open borders and limitless inclusivity, neglecting the reality that bad actors are exploiting our soft-on-crime and lax immigration policies. This refusal to address the nation’s vulnerabilities has turned Canada into a sanctuary for international criminals and foreign influence, risking the safety of citizens and the credibility of Canadian institutions. It’s time for Canada to reclaim its sovereignty and put an end to this dangerous spiral.

Liberals Quietly Move Forward on Digital ID Without Parliamentary Oversight

The Canadian government is advancing plans for digital credentials to serve as a nationwide digital ID system. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously suggested that his government would not pursue digital IDs, recent initiatives indicate that Ottawa is coordinating with provincial governments and private-sector partners to develop such technology. Provinces like Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec are already experimenting with digital ID systems or preparing to launch pilot projects.

A significant factor motivating the government’s push is improving security and efficiency in accessing services, as digital IDs could streamline access to government benefits, healthcare, and financial services. The government has also mentioned economic benefits, as a cohesive digital ID system is projected to support billions of dollars in economic growth. However, concerns persist over privacy and security, with many critics, including privacy advocates and opposition parties, warning that digital IDs will increase government oversight and compromise Canadians' personal information.

The federal government plans to hold public consultations to address these concerns and to gather input from citizens on the digital ID policy. This process aims to assess privacy implications and ensure any system developed meets Canadians' expectations for data security and autonomy in managing their information. More

Trump’s Win Exposes the Hypocrisy of His Loudest Critics

After Donald Trump’s victory, leaders like Justin Trudeau and Kamala Harris exposed themselves as moral hypocrites. Both took the diplomatic high road, congratulating Trump—a gesture that, in normal times, would be commendable but these are not normal times. Trudeau and Harris were among those who crafted the narrative that Trump is a fundamental threat to democracy, helping to foster a climate where his name was equated with history’s darkest figures like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini, all in a single sentence. Even Joe Biden labeled Trump and his supporters an “extremist threat to democracy.” If these Leftist leaders genuinely believed Trump posed a fascist threat, why offer congratulations? If they truly saw him as the “end of democracy,” they would be morally obligated to resist his return with every tool at their disposal, not extend polite diplomacy.

Meanwhile, some individuals genuinely seem to take the “Trump is a fascist” narrative to heart. Jagmeet Singh, the sole reason Justin Trudeau is still in power, expects the Prime Minister to publicly condemn Trump:

Additionally, there are those who labelled Trump a fascist for questioning the 2020 election results, now calling for recounts and urging Kamala Harris to reject the outcome. It’s a striking display of convenient conviction, moral hypocrisy and principles shifting effortlessly with the political winds.

And then, right on cue, searches for “How to Move to Canada” surged in the hours following Trump’s projected win. This reaction is cause by a mindset that is dictated by emotional tribalism rather than rational analysis. Canada’s per capita GDP is stagnating, our nation has the worst housing bubble out of any G7 nation, and government spending now consumes nearly half of the economy. The average Canadian pays more in taxes than on food, shelter, and clothing combined. We rank dead last in primary health care access among wealthy nations. Corruption runs rampant, with traitorous parliamentarians collecting taxpayer-funded salaries while overseeing critical sectors like defense and finance. Yet despite this grim reality, some are so ideologically driven that they’d flee to Canada over Trump’s victory, turning a blind eye to the mounting failures of their own so-called sanctuary.

Canada does not need more citizens who can’t see through a thin layer of virtue-signalling to recognize a mountain of governmental incompetence and corruption. Our top priority as a nation—citizens and leaders alike—needs to be prioritizing rational evaluation over emotional reactions that only serve short-term ideological comfort.

On the bright side, as Trump returns too office, there’s a chance he could usher in a period of actual reform in the United States. With allies like RFK Jr., Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy, there’s potential for a significant reduction in the size of government, a stripping away of wasteful bureaucracy, revitalization of civil liberties, and a move towards genuine accountability. If America’s spirit of freedom and innovation is rekindled, perhaps that spirit will drift north and inspire change in Canada. Political movements have a way of crossing borders, and a revived America might just force Canada to confront its own stagnation.

Brampton Temple Riot Strains Canada-India Relations Over Extremism

A violent altercation at a Brampton temple has deepened the diplomatic rift between Canada and India, underscoring the longstanding tension over the Khalistan movement—a Sikh separatist cause rooted in India but supported by some Canadian Sikhs. Indian leader, Modi, condemned the attack as a deliberate attempt to intimidate India’s diplomatic community, calling on Canada to act decisively. Meanwhile, Trudeau has adopted a cautious tone. Singh condemned the violence but avoided mention of Khalistani extremists, triggering criticism from Liberal MP Chandra Arya. Arya, citing past extremist acts, challenged Singh’s credibility on handling Canadian extremism. The situation highlights Canada’s struggle to maintain unity while managing the diaspora’s complex ties to homeland conflicts and balancing relations with India. More.

Chrystia Freeland Outlines Canada’s Strategy for Trump’s Tariffs

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland asserted that Canada is prepared to protect its national economic interests under Donald Trump’s second presidency. Freeland emphasized that the government has a plan to counteract Trump’s proposed trade policies, such as a potential 10% tariff on U.S. imports, which could harm Canada’s economy. Although she withheld specifics, Freeland highlighted Canada’s alignment with the U.S. on trade concerns with China and noted Canada’s leverage as America’s top export market. With the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement set for renewal in 2026, Freeland stressed that strong economic ties provide Canada with negotiating power. More

Quebec Premier Urges Liberals to Secure Border Following Trump Victory - More

Trump's Impending Return to the White House Brings All Criminal Cases to a Halt - More

Germany Faces Snap Election as Scholz's Coalition Crumbles - More

Trudeau Government Bans TikTok from Operating in Canada — but Canadians Can Still Use it

Canada has ordered Chinese-owned TikTok to dissolve its business operations in the country due to national security concerns, though it is not restricting Canadians’ access to the app or their ability to create content. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that the decision followed a thorough review involving Canada’s security and intelligence agencies. This order follows Canada’s earlier ban on TikTok for government devices, citing privacy and security risks.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, said it plans to challenge the decision in court, arguing that the closure of its Canadian offices would harm jobs and local business interests. This move aligns with similar actions by the US, where ByteDance faces a potential ban unless it sells TikTok by early 2024, as per a law signed by President Joe Biden. More

Greater Toronto Home Sales Jump in October After Bank of Canada Rate Cuts - More

Pfizer and Moderna Stocks Dip After Trump Win - More

Missouri Investigating Google for Censoring Conservative Speech - More

Off-the-shelf Parts Can Upgrade CO2 into Chemicals, the Combination Could Help us Colonize Mars

A study from the University of British Columbia (UBC) demonstrates that thermoelectric generators can power the conversion of CO₂ into useful fuels by exploiting modest temperature differences. These generators produce electricity from temperature differentials, such as between hot and cold plates, and can run a CO₂ electrolyzer under a 40°C temperature difference. This approach has potential for both Earth and Mars: on Mars, thermoelectric generators could leverage the extreme temperature differences outside a biodome to convert Mars' CO₂-rich atmosphere into fuels and chemicals for sustaining human colonies. The technology could also be adapted for Earth, potentially powering CO₂ conversion at geothermal sites. More

Japan Launches the World’s First Wooden Satellite into Space - More

Common Cold Sore Virus Found To Invade Brain, Potentially Triggering Alzheimer’s - More

Rory McIlroy Believes Donald Trump Could Help Complete PGA-LIV Merger

Rory McIlroy recently commented that Donald Trump could help resolve the ongoing conflict between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The two organizations announced plans to merge in mid-2023, but negotiations remain incomplete, limiting player crossovers except at major tournaments. On SiriusXM's “Let’s Go!” with Bill Belichick and Jim Gray, Trump confidently claimed he could finalize a deal in "15 minutes," given his relationships with Saudi Arabia and his passion for golf. McIlroy noted that Trump’s connections, and potentially Elon Musk’s influence, could help facilitate a resolution. More

In 'SNL' Promo, Host Bill Burr Reveals 'Who Actually Killed Epstein' - More

Dodgers Not Counting on Ohtani to Pitch at Start of Season Following Shoulder Surgery - More

Bride Goes Viral After Deciding to Let Wedding Guests Pick Couple’s Last Name

Emperor Penguin Turns Up on Australian Beach, Thousands of Miles from Home

On This Day in 1931, the Chinese People's Republic was proclaimed by Mao Zedong. This proto-government had its own constitution, military (the Red Army), and socialist policies, including land reforms to redistribute wealth to the peasantry.