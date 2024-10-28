Good morning, It’s Monday, October 28th. In today’s news, BC’s new ‘Woke’ grading system is a smokescreen for a failing education system, Veteran support groups urge government action as homeless ‘Boom’ looms, Trudeau's harsh taxation strategy is selling out future generations, Liberals grant Canada Post ‘authority’ to transport firearms under buyback program, and much more.

BC's New ‘Woke’ Grading System: A Smokescreen for Failing Education and Indoctrination

British Columbia's new grading system makes understanding your child's progress more difficult than ever. In its latest bid to "modernize" education, the government has scrapped traditional letter grades, such as A’s, B’s, and C’s, replacing them with descriptors like "emerging" and "extending." The supposed intent is to help students better understand their progress without the pressure of traditional grades.

This is ideological nonsense masquerading as educational reform. According to a Fraser Institute report, only 36% of parents could correctly identify what an "emerging" grade means, while 69% of survey respondents—including parents, students, and teachers—expressed dissatisfaction with this new system. Traditional letter grades provided a straightforward way for parents to gauge their child’s performance. Now, parents are left trying to decipher bureaucratic jargon that even the government struggles to define.

Victor Brar, a University of British Columbia professor with expertise in K-12 education, noted that the descriptive grading system faced opposition because traditional letter grades are "ingrained into our psychology." He even suggested that parents need to "reorient their thinking."

This brazen push for "thought reform" is reminiscent of Mao's Communist China, where old ways of thinking were shunned, and Orwell's Newspeak, where language was dulled to prevent effective communication and hinder people's ability to form a genuine understanding of reality. It’s not just about grades—it’s about controlling how people think.

This change is more likely an attempt to hide the fact that our education system is failing students, with grades and IQs in decline over the last few decades, rather than a genuine effort to make children feel more secure. The ability for administrators to pat themselves on the back for their unearned and destructive "virtue" is just a bonus. While the stated reason may be compassion, the true motivation seems to be concealing their failures.

This is the inevitable consequence of state-controlled education: a society where genius is suppressed in favour of mediocrity. By removing objective standards, those with academic talent are buried under a system designed to avoid making anyone feel "different." Some children will never excel in traditional academics, and that’s okay—but for those who do, this system is failing them. The push for "equity" has once again resulted in dragging everyone down to the lowest common denominator. Instead of recognizing and nurturing individual talents, this system ensures that nobody stands out.

An atomized populace—where diversity of thought has been erased—is easier to organize for political objectives. Bureaucrats want to centrally plan everything, including how we think. This grading reform is just another step in that direction. Source

From Service to the Streets: Why Are We Failing Our Veterans?

It’s hard to believe that a decade after the Canadian flag was lowered in Afghanistan, we are still failing our veterans. Advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the growing risk of homelessness among those who served, and Alan Mulawyshyn, executive director of Veterans’ House Canada, warns that a “bubble” of veterans from the Afghanistan conflict is about to “burst” onto our streets.

Research shows that veterans often face homelessness about ten years after their service, and as we approach that point—Canada’s combat operations in Afghanistan ended in 2011—concerns are mounting. Estimates of unhoused veterans in Canada vary widely, from 2,400 to more than 10,000, and these individuals are two to three times more likely to experience homelessness than the general population.

Unfortunately, organizations like Veterans’ House Canada aren’t ready for the surge in need. Mulawyshyn argues that we need a two-pronged approach: solid housing support from provinces and reliable operational funding from the federal government. But right now, the system is a mess, lacking coordination and clear leadership.

The federal Veteran Homelessness Program aims to support initiatives like Veterans’ House, but it struggles with inconsistent funding and inadequate resources. Without dedicated federal support, provinces and municipalities are unlikely to prioritize the crisis of veteran homelessness.

Brad Field, president of the Homes for Heroes Foundation, reinforced these concerns during a Senate subcommittee meeting, pointing out that organizations helping veterans often compete for limited funding. “Nobody wants to donate money for our salaries,” Mulawyshyn said, highlighting the ongoing struggle for operational support.

Field added that the time spent navigating bureaucratic red tape takes away from actually caring for veterans. “Everybody likes the structures and buildings because they can put their name on it, but nobody wants to pay the utility bill the day after,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable funding.

It’s troubling that while money is funnelled into flashy initiatives, and that Trudeau has doubled our federal budget, the fundamental support systems meant to help our veterans remain neglected. As this crisis looms, we have to face the uncomfortable truth: our veterans—who bravely served our country—deserve far better than this. Source

Trudeau's Tax Bomb: How Future Generations Are Being Sold Out

In the past nine years, income taxes have jumped by 64% in revenue, public spending has increased by 60%, and our national debt has ballooned by 93%. These aren't just numbers—they reflect a government that has abandoned responsible governance. Compared to the Harper era, Trudeau's policies have left Canadians with 36% higher per capita income taxes, 26% more government spending, and 45% more national debt. The bottom line: Canadians are paying more and getting less. In fact, Canadians now spend more on taxes than on food, shelter, and clothing combined.

This is the result of unchecked spending and heavy taxation. Under Trudeau, the economic pie is shrinking while the government’s appetite keeps growing. We're heading toward a future where we produce less, and the government takes bigger bites of what remains. As taxes rise to oppressive levels, talented individuals are losing their incentive to stay. After all, why would anyone remain in a country where their hard-earned slice of the pie is continually taken, while their quality of life is in freefall? As skilled workers and entrepreneurs leave, they take the engine of economic growth with them, leaving behind an even smaller pie for everyone else.

We're on track to becoming an economic wasteland—a place where private innovation is stifled and government handouts are the only way to get by. Instead of prosperity, we'll face stagnation, dependence, and a cycle of taxation that punishes success and discourages ambition.

Jagmeet Singh must also share the blame. By supporting Trudeau’s destructive agenda, Singh is complicit in this generational theft. Instead of standing up for everyday Canadians, he has chosen to prop up a government that is sabotaging our future. Canadians deserve leaders who want to expand the pie—creating more wealth, opportunities, and prosperity for everyone. Instead, we have politicians content with shrinking it, taking more for themselves while leaving less for the people they claim to represent. Source

Liberals Grant Canada Post ‘Authority’ to Transport Firearms Under Buyback Program

The Trudeau government has ‘authorized’ Canada Post to transport and store prohibited firearms, effectively making the Crown corporation both the messenger and enforcer for the Liberal government's buyback program. This approval allows Canada Post to collect banned firearms from retailers and facilitate their disposal, targeting over 1,500 models, primarily "assault-style" weapons. Officials have labelled this approach as the "least costly" and "most efficient" method for retrieving these firearms.

Trudeau initially promised to roll out this program during the 2019 and 2021 elections, with the current goal of completing it before the next election in 2025. However, despite this ‘permission’ Canada Post has declined to participate in the program’s gun collection phase, citing concerns about conflicts with citizens resistant to forfeiting legally purchased firearms. Plus, it's worth noting that over 80% of gun crimes involve firearms that were obtained illegally.

This whole program is just another election promise gone sideways for Trudeau. So far, he's spent $42 million without actually collecting any firearms, and estimates suggest the final bill could hit over $1 billion. Source

Ford to Impose International Medical Student Ban for Ontario Universities

The Ontario government has proposed new legislation aimed at prioritizing Canadian students for medical school seats, effectively banning international students from occupying these spots. Premier Doug Ford announced that the plan would allocate at least 95% of medical school placements to Ontarians, with the remaining 5% available to students from other Canadian provinces. This initiative seeks to address the healthcare gap in Ontario, where 2.5 million residents lack access to a family doctor.

Ford highlighted that many Ontarians study medicine overseas without returning, while foreign students often graduate here and return home. This pattern creates obvious challenges in meeting Ontario’s healthcare needs, as it limits the number of local medical professionals available to serve the community.

To further support this initiative, the government plans to entice Canadian medical students studying overseas to complete their training in Ontario. The proposed legislation includes $88 million over three years to expand grants for undergraduate students committed to practicing family medicine in the province. Source

So-Called “Cuts” Still Leave Canada With Highest Immigration Levels Ever

Trudeau's "immigration cuts" are merely a slight brake on the already unsustainable pace of mass migration. The government has announced a reduction in immigration targets, lowering planned permanent resident intake from 485,000 in 2023 to 395,000 by 2025, with further decreases projected for 2026 and 2027. Temporary resident student applications will also be reduced to just over 300,000 by 2025.

While these cuts may sound significant, it's crucial to recognize that even after the reduction, Canada’s immigration levels remain at historic highs—far exceeding those of previous administrations. For comparison, during the final year of the Harper government, the intake was below 300,000. After years of driving immigration to record-breaking levels, the government is now framing this modest adjustment as a drastic change. It’s a deception. It's akin to a firefighter boasting about throwing a half-full bucket of water onto a raging inferno—it's still a fire, and it's still out of control.

These so-called "cuts" aren’t about abandoning mass migration; they're about managing backlash and optics. Trudeau's government continues to see mass immigration as the solution to every economic issue—from declining birth rates to an aging population and a need for growth. But the consequences of this approach are becoming increasingly evident: housing is unaffordable, healthcare is strained, and social services are overwhelmed. Rather than reassessing the broader approach, the government is simply slowing its implementation.

The United Nations report on replacement migration offers crucial context. It describes mass migration as necessary for Western nations to replace aging populations and sustain economic activity. Trudeau’s government isn't abandoning that playbook—it’s just easing up on how quickly they turn the pages. Source and Source

Polish Authorities Arrest Four in a Plot to Send Explosives Disguised as Packages to Canada - More

Poll: 68% of Canadians Want Trudeau to Resign Before the Next Election - More

Israel Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes on Military Targets in Iran - More

Nova Scotia Premier Calls Snap Election - More

US Greenlights $2 Billion Arms Deal With Taiwan, Featuring Advanced Missile Defense - More

Farmers Make Their Cases for and Against Bloc’s Supply Management Bill

The Bloc Québécois has set an Oct. 29 deadline for the Liberals to pass Bill C-282, a supply management bill that protects Canadian farmers by limiting foreign imports of dairy, eggs, and poultry. Supporters argue it safeguards domestic agriculture, while opponents, including grain and beef producers, argue it could harm Canada’s trade relationships by restricting imports, potentially impacting future trade agreements like the CUSMA review. More

Jury Awards Over $1 Million Each to Transit Workers Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine - More

Survey: Half of Canadian Businesses Experienced Crime and Safety Issues - More

Scientists Say the Dinosaur Age Ended With Two Asteroids

Scientists have found evidence of a second asteroid impact, the Nadir crater off West Africa, hitting Earth around the same time as the Chicxulub asteroid that led to the dinosaurs’ extinction. This newly studied crater suggests that two massive impacts struck during the same era, likely compounding the devastation. More

These 'Jedi Rats' Have an Invisible Trick That Can Move Matter Remotely - More

Joe Rogan’s Trump Episode Nets 30 Million Views on YouTube After One Day

Donald Trump’s interview with Joe Rogan quickly gained over 30 million views on YouTube alone, making it one of Rogan’s most-watched episodes. Trump and Harris target voters through podcasts alongside traditional campaign events, though Harris has declined to appear on Rogan’s show. With Election Day approaching, both candidates are rallying in key battleground states as early voting surges. More

WWE Legend Ric Flair’s Stepson Sebastian Kidder Dies by Suicide at 24 - More

The Sho Must Go On: Dodgers Say Shohei Ohtani Will Pay in World Series Game 3 Despite Shoulder Injury - More

LA leads NY 2-0 in the best-of-7

Jamie Oliver Seeks Fans' Help After $350,000 Worth of Cheese is Stolen in a 'cheese robbery'

‘King of Instant Ramen’ Has Eaten Instant Noodles Every Day for Over 30 Years

On this day in 1492, Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claimed it for Spain under the name "Juana"