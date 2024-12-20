Good morning, It’s Friday, December 20th. In today’s news, Five major problems Trudeau must solve as his cabinet faces collapse, Multiple police forces call for Trudeau’s resignation over ineffective public safety reforms, Canada’s immigration system is design to exploit, Putin and Zelensky rule out renewal of key gas deal for Europe, and much more.

Five Major Problems Trudeau Must Solve as His Cabinet Faces Collapse

Justin Trudeau’s government is on shaky ground, with eight ministers stepping down or announcing they won’t run again. His leadership is under increasing scrutiny, and the looming cabinet shuffle is a desperate attempt to retain his grip on power. Here are five major problems Trudeau is facing.

1. Filling the Public Safety Role

Dominic LeBlanc’s move to finance minister has left a gaping hole in the public safety portfolio, a critical role that oversees national security and border issues. With U.S. President-elect Trump threatening tariffs over Canada’s lax border security, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This is a position that requires competence, not just a photo-op. Trudeau is reportedly set to “shuffle” his cabinet today (December 20th 2024).

2. The Fallout from Freeland’s Resignation

Chrystia Freeland’s departure as finance minister wasn’t just a resignation—it was a signal of deep divisions within the Liberal Party. Freeland’s rejection of a proposed Canada-U.S. relations minister role added insult to injury, leaving Trudeau scrambling to address key diplomatic and economic concerns without a clear plan in place.

3. Alberta Is Left Without a Voice

With Randy Boissonnault’s exit, Alberta has no representation in Trudeau’s cabinet. This absence is more than a political oversight; it’s a glaring failure to address the concerns of a province crucial to Canada’s economy. Ignoring Alberta risks deepening the divide between the Liberals and a province that already feels abandoned.

4. Maintaining Gender Parity in Cabinet

Trudeau’s commitment to gender equity faces new challenges with three female ministers stepping down. While this promise aligns with his cheap progressive branding, it limits his choices for filling key roles amid significant turnover.

5. Growing Dissent Among Backbenchers

The most pressing challenge might be the unrest within his own ranks. Liberal MPs frustrated with Trudeau’s leadership are no longer staying silent. If this cabinet shuffle fails to deliver meaningful changes, the rumblings of dissent could turn into open revolt.

Trudeau is under more pressure than ever before to take a walk of shame. His next moves will determine whether he can maintain his grip on power—or if his government will continue its slide into disarray. Canadians are watching closely, and the margin for error has all but disappeared. Source.

Police Forces Call for Trudeau's Resignation

Canada's policing community is intensifying its calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, with the Durham Regional Police Association and the Toronto Police Association leading the charge. The associations criticize the Liberal government for what they describe as ineffective public safety reforms and policies that have exacerbated violent crime and strained the justice system.

The Toronto Police Association dismissed recently proposed amendments to the Criminal Code and bail conditions as "laughable," accusing the government of trying to placate law enforcement amid growing chaos. Similarly, the Durham police union criticized the government for a lack of meaningful bail reform and the decision to expand Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s responsibilities, arguing it compromises his focus on critical safety issues. Both unions urged the government to prioritize action over empty promises.

National discontent with the Trudeau government mirrors these sentiments. Polls show that 67% of Canadians believe the prime minister should resign, and 58% support an immediate election. This dissatisfaction is fueled by controversies such as relaxed bail conditions under Bill C-75, a $62 billion budget deficit, and questions about the efficacy of measures like the gun buyback program and border security funding.

Police associations across the country, including the Ontario Provincial Police Association and the Police Association of Ontario, have consistently called for legislative changes to address violent crime and reoffenders, expressing frustration with a government they see as neglectful of public safety concerns.

Immigration in Canada: A System Designed to Exploit

Canada portrays itself as a land of opportunity for immigrants, but the reality is a system designed to exploit hope. International students and temporary workers are lured with promises of prosperity, yet for many, the experience is one of debt, uncertainty, and unfulfilled dreams.

Take Shreya, who moved from South Asia in 2018 after taking out $50,000 in loans to study at an Ontario college. She imagined a future with a steady career and a home, only to find herself working minimum-wage jobs, wearing costumes in freezing winters, and facing the imminent expiry of her work permit. “I take responsibility for my decisions, but looking back, I feel like I was brainwashed by immigration agents,” she said.

Dinesh, another international student, is now on a visitor visa after his work permit expired, unable to work legally and barely surviving in shared housing. He admits the situation in India is better than what he faces in Canada. Yet returning home, after sacrificing so much, is often seen as a mark of failure, leaving many unwilling to return.

This isn’t a series of unfortunate events—it’s a design flaw baked into Canada’s immigration model. The federal government recruits international students and temporary workers to virtue signal, boost tax revenue, and prop up industries reliant on low-wage labor.

The current immigration levels plan calls for reducing the number of temporary residents by over a million in the next two years. Experts agree this goal is unrealistic without enforcement, as many temporary residents will either convert to precarious visitor status or stay illegally, hoping for policy changes. Meanwhile, the government avoids addressing the root problem: a system that profits from exploiting vulnerable individuals while offering little in return.

Canada’s immigration system is not about opportunity; it’s about exploitation. It suppresses wages, increases economic output, and feeds an industry of brokers and consultants who thrive on selling false hope. It’s time to face the truth: this system isn’t broken—it has been working exactly as intended, just not for the people it claims to serve. Source.

Putin and Zelensky Rule Out Renewal of Key Gas Deal for Europe

European gas prices shot up after Ukraine and Russia both ruled out renewing a key transit deal, leaving central Europe in a bind. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected any plan that might funnel money to Russia, while Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed off concerns, saying it’s not Russia’s issue to solve.

Attempts to broker a deal—like having intermediaries or swapping supplies—are hitting dead ends, as Ukraine won’t comprimise on a deal that could still fund Russia. Slovakia and Hungary, heavily reliant on Russian gas through Ukraine, are scrambling for solutions, but Austria is already shifting to alternative routes through Germany and Italy.

Overall, this leaves Europe in a tough spot, especially central nations that depend on this route. With winter closing in, higher prices and supply headaches seem inevitable. It’s a clear sign that Europe’s energy security is still vulnerable, despite efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas. More

Canadian Military Deployed “Gender Advisors” to Ukraine, Haiti and Other Nations

The Canadian Armed Forces' deployment of "gender advisors" to missions in Ukraine, Haiti, and other regions is drawing criticism for prioritizing gender ideology over practical military needs during active conflicts and humanitarian crises. Critics, including veterans, argue that the initiative—part of Canada’s broader diversity and inclusion policies—adds unnecessary bureaucracy and distracts from essential operational goals. Veterans for Freedom president Andrew MacGillivray called the policy a "useless overbearing" approach, questioning its relevance in life-and-death scenarios. More

Luigi Mangione Hit With Federal Charges, Now Eligible for Death Penalty - More

Putin Ready for ‘Compromises’ Over Ukraine in Talks With Trump - More

Republicans Craft Deal With Trump’s Support to Avoid US Government Shutdown - More

Chinese Agent Pleads Guilty to Operating Secret Police Station in NYC—China Denies Allegations - More & More

CCP Uses Big Data to Interfere in Canada, CSIS Head Tells Parliamentary Hearing on TikTok - More

Should America Abolish the Debt Ceiling?

Donald Trump called for abolishing the debt ceiling, dismissing it as a meaningless psychological barrier. While some, including many Democrats, agree, the move could eliminate a key tool for controlling government borrowing and spending.

Without a debt ceiling, there’s less accountability for how much the government borrows, risking unchecked spending and deeper debt. At $36.2 trillion, the national debt is already staggering. Removing the ceiling could worsen fiscal irresponsibility, leading to long-term economic instability and potential credit downgrades for the US. Regardless of the potential pitfalls, both parties appear to be aligned on this strategy. More

Amazon Workers in the US Are Now on Strike— Luckily, it Seems Their Canadian Counterparts Will Not Be Doing the Same - More

Potential Blockbuster Honda-Nissan Merger Could Be the First of Many as Carmakers Try to Challenge China - More

EU Automakers to Raise Gas-Powered Car Prices Due to Net-Zero Fines - More

The Position of the Magnetic North Pole is Officially Changing—Here’s Why

On December 17th, the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and the British Geological Survey (BGS) released an updated version of the World Magnetic Model, which predicts the shifts in Earth's magnetic field over the next five years. The model is crucial for navigation systems, including GPS and smartphone maps.

The Magnetic North Pole moves due to the complex motion of Earth's outer core, where molten iron flows. This movement generates the magnetic field, and because the flow is irregular, the magnetic pole drifts, shifting from the Canadian Arctic towards Siberia. The field is not symmetrical, and changes in its strength cause this drift.

The World Magnetic Model is updated every five years to account for these shifts and ensure navigational accuracy. More

What Life On Earth Was Like for One Billion Boring Years - More

Scientists Say Sprinkling Diamond Dust Into the Sky Could Offset Almost All of Climate Change So Far — But it'll Cost $175 Trillion - More

It could also lead to a dystopian future that brings an end to civilization, so let's not.

Is Spotify Creating Fake Artists to Flood its Editorial Playlists?

Journalist Liz Pelly reveals troubling practices by Spotify in which the platform uses "fake" artists to reduce royalty payouts. These pseudonymous musicians or stock music tracks are placed on popular playlists, replacing real independent artists. Despite initial denials, Pelly's investigation uncovered that Spotify partnered with production companies to create and seed these tracks, referred to as "Perfect Fit Content" (PFC). This approach prioritizes low-cost, generic music over genuine artists, threatening the connection between listeners and creators. Pelly warns that as streaming platforms embrace more anonymous content, the relationship between artists and their audience could be severed. More

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, Expected to Play Saturday Against Texans - More

Marc Gasol, Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird Among New Candidates for Basketball Hall of Fame - More

Oldest Known Stone Tablet Bearing Ten Commandments Auctioned for Over $5 Million

