Good morning, It’s Tuesday, September 3rd. In today’s news, Canada looks to add DEI and misinformation measures to the WHO Global Pandemic Treaty, Canada’s healthcare system will need $2 trillion to meet aging population’s needs, Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously votes to ban X nationwide, Mass protests erupt in Israel following execution of 6 hostages by Hamas, and much more.

Canada Looks to Add DEI and Misinformation Measures to WHO Global Pandemic Treaty

Canada’s contribution to the World Health Organization’s global pandemic treaty discussions showcases the government’s bizarre priorities. Instead of focusing on practical public health measures, Canada pushed for social media censorship under the guise of combating “misinformation” and emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion as central to pandemic response efforts.

Canada’s public health officials held a series of meetings earlier in the year to gather input, where stakeholders apparently suggested that the WHO should surveil Canadians “inclusively” during a pandemic and hold social media platforms accountable for “misinformation.” Despite these suggestions, officials failed to provide clear explanations of how these measures would actually prevent the spread of disease or respect free speech.

Adding to the absurdity, Canada’s recommendations also called for recognizing the “lived experiences” of marginalized communities in the treaty’s language, further complicating a process meant to ensure effective global health responses.

The WHO’s initial attempt to draft the treaty failed, with member states unable to reach a consensus before the May 2024 deadline. The proposed treaty aimed to grant the WHO authority over the public health responses of its 194 member nations, sparking concern from Conservatives who argued it would undermine Canada’s sovereignty. Negotiations for the WHO pandemic treaty are expected to resume in early 2025. More

Tiny Thought: Centralized global control over anything is concerning, but when it comes to our healthcare, it becomes a major threat. Throw in censorship and surveillance, and the danger escalates to a whole new level. This is far more insidious than just losing control over healthcare—it’s about losing control over our ability to resist any and all government actions. Our best chance to stop this insanity is to elect a government that will stand up and fight back against this agenda.

Canada’s Healthcare System Will Need $2 Trillion to Meet Aging Population’s Needs

Canada's healthcare system is heading toward a financial crisis as the aging baby boomer population strains resources. A report from the C.D. Howe Institute projects a $2 trillion shortfall in healthcare funding, with costs as a percentage of GDP expected to double by 2067. The report highlights that while the impact of demographic change may seem gradual, the cumulative effects are anything but small.

Ontario could see healthcare costs rise from 7.7% to 12.6% of GDP, requiring significant tax increases to cover the shortfall. The report cautions against relying on federal subsidies, noting that such transfers blur accountability between provincial and federal governments.

As the senior population grows faster than the working-age population, even with immigration, the financial burden on healthcare will only intensify, particularly in regions like Atlantic Canada, where populations are older on average.

To address these challenges, a Canadian think tank calls for measures to boost economic growth and restrain government spending, including selective prefunding to prepare for the impending demographic shift. More

Tiny Thought: Canada takes pride in its "free" healthcare, but the system is a ticking time bomb that's only getting worse. With costs spiralling out of control and an aging population, this isn’t something we can afford to ignore. If we don’t make changes now, this will be one more economic nail in the next generation’s coffin.

Brazil Supreme Court Panel Unanimously Upholds Justice's Decision to Ban X Nationwide

On Monday, Brazil’s Supreme Court panel unanimously upheld the decision to block Elon Musk’s social media platform X nationwide. Justice Alexandre de Moraes's ruling requires the platform to appoint a local legal representative and pay over $3 million in fines before it can resume operations.

The court also imposed a daily fine of 50,000 reais (about $12,000 CAD) on individuals or companies using VPNs to access X, a decision that has sparked controversy and debate. The dispute has intensified with Musk's satellite internet provider, Starlink, which is refusing to enforce the block and has had its Brazilian assets frozen. Starlink, which serves over 250,000 clients in Brazil, faces severe penalties, including the potential revocation of its operating license if it does not comply. More

Tiny Thought: This whole situation is absurd. Moraes says he's blocking X to protect democracy, yet he's stifling free speech and freezing the assets of an unrelated company to penalize Musk. Brazil is starting to look like a banana republic, and it might just be the beginning—France recently hinted at targeting more tech leaders after arresting Telegram’s CEO, the EU has threatened Elon and X multiple times, and Kamala Harris suggested holding Twitter accountable for not following the rules. The attach on free speech continues to intensify.

Mass Protests Erupt in Israel Following Execution of 6 Hostages by Hamas

Massive protests erupted in Israel on September 2nd, with at least 500,000 demonstrators rallying in cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The unrest followed the execution of six hostages by Hamas and is driving calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages. The demonstrations have led to widespread strikes, including at Ben Gurion Airport and Haifa port, disrupting essential services. Protesters demand a cease-fire deal and immediate action, while Netanyahu vows to pursue those responsible for the murders. More

India’s Rural ‘Thief Schools’ Are Training the Criminals of Tomorrow

In Madhya Pradesh, India, three remote villages—Kadia, Gulkhedi, and Hulkhedi—have become notorious for their 'thief schools,' where children as young as 12 are trained in theft and pickpocketing. Parents pay up to 300,000 rupees ($3,600) for their children to learn criminal skills, like evading police and withstand beatings, from seasoned gang members. Upon graduation, the families receive annual payments from the gangs. Despite police awareness, these communities protect the criminals, making it difficult to address the entrenched crime. More

Putin Visits Mongolia, an ICC Member That Issued Arrest Warrant for Him

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Mongolia, marking his first trip to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member state since an arrest warrant was issued for him last year. The visit, seen as a defiant move against the ICC, Ukraine, and Western nations, has sparked outrage from Kyiv, which accuses Mongolia of "sharing responsibility" for Putin's alleged war crimes. Mongolia, balancing its historical ties with Russia and economic relations with China, did not arrest Putin, despite calls from Ukraine and the ICC. More

Canadians Doubt Liberal’s Gazan Refugee Screening Amid Rising Security Concerns

A recent Leger poll reveals that most Canadians lack confidence in the Liberal government’s screening of Middle Eastern refugees. Only 25% trust the screening process, while 64% do not. The poll also shows 43% oppose increasing the number of Gazan refugees to 5,000 this year, compared to 41% who support it. This comes in the wake of an ISIS terrorist arrest in Toronto, fueling Conservative calls for an emergency review of immigration policies. Additionally, 65% of Canadians believe the current immigration plan admits too many immigrants, despite the government's revision of immigration policies. Concerns about security risks linked to Gazan refugees persist, with calls for stricter vetting measures. More

US Seizes Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s Airplane in the Dominican Republic

The US has seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900EX, after finding it was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company. The plane, which was smuggled from Florida to Venezuela, was seized in the Dominican Republic and then flown back to Florida. This action intensifies the already strained relations between the US and Venezuela, with Venezuelan officials denouncing the seizure as "piracy" and criticizing it as an aggressive move. The US continues to investigate Maduro’s regime for corruption and fixing the recent election. More

Report: Canada’s Productivity Crisis “Getting Worse” and Lagging Further Behind US

According to a recent memo from the C.D. Howe Institute, Canada's labour productivity is lagging significantly behind that of the US, growing by only 40% since 1985 compared to the US's 100% increase. The memo notes that Canada's GDP per hour worked is lower than the OECD average, and that productivity has been falling, with a 1.8% decline last year marking the third consecutive annual drop. The authors attribute this decline to factors such as interprovincial trade barriers, over-regulation, and barriers to competition. This productivity gap has direct impacts on wages and living standards, as highlighted by recent warnings from the Bank of Canada about the risk of inflation linked to low productivity. More

US Requests Dispute Consultants Over Liberals’ Digital Services Tax

US officials are considering a legal challenge against Canada’s new 3% digital services tax under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), arguing it unfairly targets US tech companies. If unresolved in 75 days, the US may escalate to a dispute settlement panel.

Implemented in June, the tax affects companies with significant global and Canadian revenues, such as Meta and Google. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation warns that the tax will exacerbate living costs for Canadians as companies pass on the expenses to consumers. More

Under Elon Musk, Twitter Has Lost Half its Value

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and renamed it X for $44 billion in 2022, he didn’t shoulder the cost alone. Musk leveraged a mix of his own wealth, bank loans, and contributions from a range of investors, including Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who invested nearly $2 billion in Twitter stock.

However, the investment hasn’t been a success story so far. X’s valuation has dropped significantly since Musk's acquisition, with Fidelity recently valuing its stake at about 72% less than what was initially paid. Major investors, like Jack Dorsey and Larry Ellison, are seeing their stakes diminish by hundreds of millions. While Prince Alwaleed remains optimistic and values his investment at the original amount, the hoped-for turnaround is still very much a work in progress. More

Longevity Breakthrough: New Treatment Reverses Multiple Hallmarks of Aging

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed a small molecule called TAC that can boost levels of a key enzyme component, telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT), which typically declines with age. This molecule has shown promise in preclinical models, where it reduced aging signs by improving memory, muscle strength, and reducing inflammation.

By maintaining TERT levels, TAC not only helps extend telomeres, which protect our DNA, but also improves gene functions related to brain health and muscle performance.

If these results hold up in clinical trials, TAC could offer treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and heart disease, marking a significant advance in combating the effects of aging. More

Ever Wonder What Space is Actually Made of?

Space isn't just an empty void; it's a vast, expanding area filled with various forms of matter and energy. Here's a breakdown:

Where Space Begins: The boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space is the Kármán line, about 50-62 miles (80-100 km) above sea level. Above this line, space begins. Density of Space: Space is mostly a vacuum with very few particles. While Earth's atmosphere is packed with billions of particles per cubic centimeter, space has about one atom per cubic centimeter on average. Interstellar Medium: Space contains scattered matter like hydrogen, helium, and cosmic dust. It also includes high-energy particles called cosmic rays. Radiation: Space is filled with various types of radiation, including cosmic microwave background radiation (heat left from the universe's origin) and X-rays and gamma rays from cosmic events. Magnetic Fields: Stars, planets, and other celestial bodies create magnetic fields that influence charged particles. Dark Matter and Dark Energy: Dark matter, which doesn't emit light but affects gravity, and dark energy, which accelerates the universe's expansion, are key components of the universe. Warping Space: Space can warp around massive objects like stars and planets, similar to how a heavy ball bends a trampoline. This warping affects the movement of objects and light.

In essence, space is a dynamic, complex environment with a mix of particles, radiation, and gravitational influences, making it far from empty.

Joey Chestnut Tops Takeru Kobayashi with New World Record of 83 Hot Dogs

Joey Chestnut has solidified his status as the king of competitive eating by beating his rival Takeru Kobayashi in a dramatic showdown. At the Unfinished Beef competition, Chestnut devoured 83 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, setting a new world record and out-eating Kobayashi, who managed 66. This victory adds to Chestnut's impressive record of 16 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest wins, reaffirming his dominance in the sport. The two had not faced off since 2009, making this clash a significant event in the competitive eating world. More

Scottie Scheffler Caps Off Record Season with FedExCup Title

Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2024 golf season, winning the FedExCup with a $25 million prize and finishing with eight wins, including the Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship. His impressive year also featured an Olympic gold medal, earning him nearly $62.3 million and marking one of the best seasons in since Tiger Woods in 2007. More

Nearly $1 Million in Contraband Seized at Maximum-security Edmonton Prison - The federal agency issued a press release on Monday confirming the estimated value of the seized contraband and unauthorized items at Edmonton Institution was $917,400. The items included THC, crystal meth, and cell phones. The Correctional Services of Canada said the confiscation was “a result of the vigilance of staff members.”

Elon Musk’s Starlink to Provide Free Emergency Phone Coverage in Wilderness Areas Worldwide - The satellite internet service Starlink is seeking approval to facilitate 911 calls from wilderness areas to help improve search and rescue efforts and reduce deaths. “SpaceX Starlink will provide emergency services access for mobile phones for people in distress for free,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

On This Day In 1783 - The Treaty of Paris signed in Paris ends the American Revolutionary War between Great Britain and United States of America