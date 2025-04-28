Good morning, It’s Monday, April 28th. In today’s news, Why every ballot counts in Canada’s future, A suspect with extensive police and healthcare history kills 11 in Vancouver, How China conquered North America without firing a single shot, Trump has the lowest 100-day approval rating since WW2, and much more.

The Power of Your Vote: Why Every Ballot Counts in Canada’s Future

Canada’s electoral history is filled with nail-biters—elections so close that just a handful of votes could have rewritten the country’s story. In 1896, Wilfrid Laurier’s Liberals edged past the Conservatives by a mere 1,100 votes in key ridings, ending 18 years of Tory rule and reshaping Canada’s linguistic and cultural landscape. In 1974, Pierre Trudeau’s Liberal minority clung to power with just 141 seats to the Progressive Conservatives’ 136, a razor-thin margin determined by a few thousand votes across Ontario and Quebec. Even more dramatic was the 1898 prohibition plebiscite, where just 13,000 votes nationwide tipped the country 51% in favor of banning alcohol.

These moments prove that elections in Canada aren’t formalities—they’re battles where every ballot can tip the scales. Tight races throughout history remind us of a timeless truth: voting in Canada is not just a right—it’s a responsibility with enormous impact. When elections hang by a thread, every citizen who casts a ballot becomes a direct architect of the nation’s future. Apathy, meanwhile, hands that power to others.

Fast forward to today, and the federal election looms as one of the most consequential in decades. This isn’t just about choosing a government for a few years—it’s about setting Canada’s trajectory for a generation. With economic strain, rising crime, immigration pressures, and debates over government power front and centre—I’m not sure the stakes could be higher.

The 2025 election isn’t just another vote—it’s a referendum on Canada’s future. Will we prioritize economic relief, tougher crime policies, controlled immigration, and limited government? Or will we opt for steady growth, prevention-focused safety, inclusive immigration, and expanded institutions? The closeness of past elections reminds us that no outcome is guaranteed. Every ballot is a brushstroke on the canvas of Canada’s future—a future where your children’s prosperity, safety, and freedoms hang in the balance.

Today is your last chance to vote. Please don’t sit this one out because in Canada, one vote truly can change everything.

Vancouver’s Darkest Day: 11 Lives Lost to Suspect with “Significant” Police and Healthcare History

Vancouver is mourning after a devastating tragedy claimed 11 lives at the Lapu Lapu street festival. A 30-year-old man, driving a black SUV, plowed into a crowd of hundreds, turning a day of celebration into horror. As police chief Steve Rai solemnly noted, this is "the darkest day in our city's history."

The suspect, now in custody, reportedly has a significant history of interactions with both police and healthcare professionals related to mental health. This was not a bolt from the blue — it was a slow, visible disaster waiting to happen. Yet once again, our systems failed to intervene meaningfully.

In an era where the conversation around mental health is dominated by slogans like “end the stigma,” we have forgotten something critical: not every case of mental illness is benign, and coddling dysfunction does not prevent tragedy. Compassion must be paired with competence. Support must come with responsibility. Otherwise, as we’ve just seen, innocent lives are left hanging in the balance.

How many warnings must we ignore? How many obvious crises must we excuse before we realize that pretending mental health issues aren't dangerous in some cases is not compassion — it is negligence? Real solutions require early intervention, strict follow-up, and the courage to mandate treatment when someone’s condition endangers themselves or others.

We cannot continue confusing kindness with cowardice. Lives — real, human lives — are on the line. Vancouver's tragedy is yet another painful reminder that when society fails to act decisively on serious mental health issues, the cost isn't just individual suffering. It is mass casualties, grieving families, and communities forever scarred. Source.

The Silent Dragon: How China Conquered North America Without Firing a Shot

World War III isn’t coming — it’s already here. But the battlefield isn’t lined with tanks and soldiers. It's hidden in trade deals, boardrooms, universities, and backroom political agreements. The Silent Dragon: How China Conquered North America Without Firing a Shot explores how Canada became the silent battleground in the global power struggle between the United States and China.

The documentary begins by tracing Canada's deep ties to China, starting with Pierre Trudeau's admiration for Maoist China, the quiet complicity of Henry Kissinger, and the normalization of Beijing’s brutality as simply "another way." It then dives into the suppressed Sidewinder Report and Operation Dragon Lord, which warned decades ago that Chinese military intelligence and organized crime were embedding themselves in Canadian business and politics — warnings Canadian officials buried.

From there, the story unfolds into China's broader 2050 Plan — a patient, multi-decade strategy to conquer through influence rather than war. We see how fentanyl, laundered money, real estate inflation, academic infiltration, and mass surveillance have quietly destabilized Canadian society while our political and business elites looked the other way, or worse, actively participated.

The documentary then exposes how foreign agents operate openly in Canada: illegal Chinese police stations surveilling dissidents, biolab espionage at Winnipeg’s highest-security facility, and efforts to use Indigenous leaders to access critical natural resources. Meanwhile, businesses fuel China’s rise through Wall Street, while political figures, from Jean Chrétien to Justin Trudeau, embrace Beijing’s "mutual prosperity" narrative — at the cost of Canadian sovereignty.

Finally, it details the ideological subversion inside Canada's schools and universities, drawing chilling parallels between Mao’s Cultural Revolution and today’s ideological conformity under the banner of diversity and inclusion — a soft weapon in a quiet war.

Canada isn’t being conquered with armies. It's being sold off — one backroom deal, one laundered dollar, and one ideological compromise at a time.

You can watch The Silent Dragon: How China Conquered North America Without Firing a Shot now for free on YouTube.

Poll: Trump Has Lowest 100-Day Approval Rating Since WW2

Donald Trump is facing his lowest 100-day job approval rating in 80 years, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. Only 39% of respondents approve of his presidency, down 6 percentage points since February, with 55% disapproving. The public’s dissatisfaction largely centers on his handling of the economy, with 72% fearing his policies could lead to a recession. Many Americans also express concern about rising prices and his tariffs, which 71% view negatively. Additionally, Trump’s administration is criticized for undermining the rule of law and expanding presidential powers beyond acceptable limits.

Despite this, Trump maintains a significant lead over Democrats in Congress when it comes to handling the nation’s key problems. His approval remains high among Republicans (83%) and non-college-educated white men (54%). However, his approval among independents and Democrats remains low, with 93% of Democrats disapproving of his performance. The poll highlights strong partisan divisions, with 62% of independents saying Trump is out of touch with most Americans' concerns.

India Test-fires Missiles as Tensions Rise with Pakistan After Kashmir Attack - Indian navy showcases its strike capability, while Pakistani minister says nuclear weapons ‘are targeted at you.’ More

Hamas Open to 5-year Gaza Truce and One-time Release of All Remaining Hostages - The proposal, circulated to Western media, would leave Hamas in charge of Gaza. More

China’s CDC Releases March Data on Multiple Viruses Spreading in the Country - The official report is deliberately vague about whether the influenza virus strain spreading in China is drug-resistant. More

Greenland and Denmark Agree to Strengthen Alliance as Trump Offers to Buy Territory - More

Mourning Turns to Anger in Iran After Massive Port Explosion Kills 40, Injuring Over 1,000—Ambrey Intelligence, a private maritime risk consultancy, attributes this to poorly stored rocket fuel that was to be used in Iranian ballistic missiles. More

Chrétien Predicts Liberal Majority at Ottawa Campaign Stop - Another reminder to get out and vote! More

Canada Could Soon Sell The ‘Forbidden Fruit’ Cars The US Doesn’t Get

Currently, Canada's auto market largely mirrors the US due to shared safety and environmental regulations, simplifying trade for automakers. However, in light of the US-Canada trade war and tariffs, Canada's auto industry is exploring new strategies. Canada is looking to align with the European Union, Japan, and South Korea's safety standards, which would open the door to new foreign car models. This could benefit Canada's smaller market by allowing automakers to test new models, such as compact cars and electric vehicles. It could also lead to new trade deals and manufacturing opportunities. More

Trump Tax Cuts From Tariffs to Focus on Those Making Less Than $200,000 a Year - Trump said it would involve raising taxes on the wealthy to “take care of [the] middle class.” More

China’s Huawei Develops New AI chip, Seeking to Match Nvidia - More

America Set to Launch a Satellite Straight Out of a James Bond Movie

Aetherflux, a US company, is developing a revolutionary system to collect solar energy in space and beam it to anywhere on Earth using infrared lasers. Backed by $50 million in funding and support from the US Department of Defense, the company plans to launch its first demonstration satellite in 2026 aboard a SpaceX mission. Unlike previous concepts relying on large geostationary panels, Aetherflux’s modular satellites in low Earth orbit will allow for gradual upgrades and precision energy delivery. As global competition intensifies, particularly from China and Europe, Aetherflux’s project could reshape the future of renewable energy by providing clean, continuous power to any location on Earth. More

Study: Adults With Life-Threatening Peanut Allergy Can Desensitize With Daily Doses—‘Life-Changing’ - More

Wrexham Seals 3rd Straight Promotion

Wrexham AFC clinched promotion to English soccer’s second tier with a dominant 3-0 win over Charlton, triggering a flood of fans onto the pitch at the Racecourse Ground despite police warnings. Under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham has pulled off a stunning rise — three straight promotions since 2021 — and now sits just one level below the Premier League. With nearly 13,000 fans packed into the historic stadium and the Turf pub outside buzzing, the club’s "impossible dream" of top-flight soccer feels closer than ever. More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Dealt Blow Ahead of Trial as Disgraced Rapper's Team Prepares 'Swingers' Defense - Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy's motion to exclude video evidence from the trial of the rapper physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. More

2025 NFL Draft Picks and Grades for All 32 Teams - More

Titanic Auction: Violin Used in 1997 Titanic Film Sells for $60,000, 'Prophetic' Letter Written by Titanic Survivor Sells for Nearly $400,000

‘Australia’s Favorite Fugitive’—a Dachshund Named Valerie—Was Finally Rescued After Being on the Run for 529 Days

It’s National Superhero Day!