Good morning, It's Thursday, February 6th. In today's news, Mark Carney's leadership bid is an ethical and legal disaster, Canadian entrepreneurs are uniting to push for growth-focused government action, Liberal leadership fees are pricing candidates out of the race, Trump signs an order barring men from women's sports, and much more.

Mark Carney’s Leadership Bid is a Legal and Ethical Disaster Waiting to Happen

Mark Carney is not an elected official, yet he is actively influencing Members of Parliament, Ministers, and government policy. This is more than unethical—it potentially violates multiple Canadian laws. Below are five key arguments outlining the legal and democratic breaches taking place under the nose of Canadian institutions.

1. Conflict of Interest: MPs Are Violating Their Oaths

Carney is in direct communication with MPs who are responsible for trade negotiations, economic policy, and national security. These MPs, knowing Carney may soon be their leader, are in a blatant conflict of interest, as their political careers could depend on his favour. This undermines Canada’s democracy by allowing future power, rather than the public good, to dictate decision-making.

2. Ethical Violations: Breaching the Integrity of Government

The Conflict of Interest Act demands that MPs act independently, yet Carney is influencing policy before holding any office. This violates the principle of political neutrality and creates an unfair advantage in the Liberal leadership race. The R. v. McKinney (2008) case affirmed that public officials must not manipulate policy for personal or partisan gain.

3. Lobbying Act Violations

If Carney is pressuring MPs to act on government matters, he may be in breach of the Lobbying Act, which requires transparency from individuals attempting to influence government policy. Acting without registration as a lobbyist could lead to fines or legal action.

4. Criminal Code Violations: Corruption and Breach of Trust

Under Section 121 of the Criminal Code, influencing public officials through political inducements is considered corruption. MPs may be favouring Carney due to the promise of future positions in government, which could trigger legal scrutiny. R. v. O’Brien (2012) established that undue influence over MPs constitutes an abuse of power.

5. Public Trust and Democratic Integrity

Canadians are witnessing a silent coup—where a private citizen is directing government policy with no accountability. The Ethics Commissioner, Supreme Court, and Auditor General remain silent, failing in their duty to protect democracy. If Carney succeeds, what prevents future unelected elites from seizing power in the same way? Source.

Build Canada: Entrepreneurs Unite to Push for Growth-Focused Government Action

A new citizen-driven initiative, Build Canada, is harnessing the expertise of Canadian entrepreneurs to demand action on the country’s economic and productivity crisis. Instead of waiting for politicians to act, industry leaders are stepping up with concrete policy proposals to tackle key issues like healthcare, transportation, immigration, and trade barriers.

Led by former Shopify VP David Debow, the volunteer-run group is gathering ideas from business builders and turning them into detailed, actionable policy recommendations for the government and the public. Unlike traditional lobbying efforts, Build Canada is a grassroots movement designed to put pressure on decision-makers by presenting well-researched, practical solutions.

Debow emphasizes that Canada’s stagnation is a policy failure—one that citizens and business leaders must challenge by demanding smarter economic policies. With supporters like Shopify’s Tobi Lutke and Wealthsimple’s Michael Katchen, the movement is gaining momentum.

Build Canada calls on Canadians to engage, critique, and contribute—to push politicians beyond partisan gridlock and force real action for a more prosperous future. Source

No Money, No Leadership: How the Liberals Are Choosing Their Next Leader

The Liberal Party's leadership race is shaping up to be more about financial backing than a contest of vision or policy. With a staggering $350,000 entry fee, candidates like Karina Gould are openly struggling to keep up, while Mark Carney—widely seen as the establishment favourite—has been effortlessly raking in funds.

This exorbitant price tag raises serious questions about the state of the Liberal Party. Chrystia Freeland’s campaign has criticized the high barrier to entry, arguing that it discourages diverse perspectives and limits the race to those with elite financial backing. Given the party’s rhetoric about fairness and accessibility, this contradiction is striking.

Gould, who brands herself as the grassroots candidate, has framed the fundraising struggle as a fight against a pre-determined coronation. Her recent email plea for $125,000 by Friday underscores the financial chokehold that the party has placed on its own leadership hopefuls. The message is clear: unless you have deep-pocketed donors or powerful insiders backing your campaign, your chances of staying in the race are slim.

Meanwhile, Carney has been raising funds at breakneck speed, bolstered by an establishment eager to push him through as Trudeau’s successor. His campaign amassed over $125,000 within the first 24 hours, while his rivals scramble to hit the next deadline.

If the Liberal Party wants to present itself as a champion of fairness and opportunity, it might want to start by ensuring its own leadership race isn’t rigged for the highest bidder. Source.

Trump Signs Order Barring Men From Women’s Sports

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 5th (which just so happened to be National Girls and Women in Sports Day) prohibiting men from competing in women’s sports, aiming to restore Title IX protections for female athletes. The order mandates that federally funded schools and universities enforce sex-based athletic divisions, with non-compliant institutions facing potential loss of funding and legal action.

Trump framed the move as a defence of fairness, safety, and privacy for female athletes, citing cases of male competitors dominating women’s sports and endangering players. The administration will work with state attorneys general and sports organizations to enforce the policy, while also calling on the NCAA to revise its guidelines.

The executive order follows backlash against the previous administration’s policies, which allowed gender identity to override biological sex in sports. Trump’s administration insists that separate categories for men and women are essential to protecting female athletes’ opportunities and well-being. More

Poilievre Proposes Life Sentences for Fentanyl Traffickers

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre vows to impose life sentences on fentanyl "kingpins" if elected, calling fentanyl trafficking "mass murder." His plan comes amid US tariff threats over drug smuggling.

Poilievre criticized Canada's weak enforcement, blaming the opioid crisis on decriminalization policies and Bill C-5, which removed mandatory minimums for drug crimes. He pledged to repeal the bill and introduce strict penalties—life in prison for trafficking over 40 mg of fentanyl and 15 years for 20-40 mg.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s government is boosting border security and appointing a "fentanyl czar" to combat trafficking. US authorities argue Canada plays a role in the crisis, pointing to growing organized crime involvement. Poilievre insists tougher laws are needed to stop the drug trade at its source. More

Trump Administration Walks Back Idea of US ‘Ownership’ of Gaza

President Donald Trump's proposal to permanently relocate Palestinians from Gaza was walked back by his top diplomat and spokesperson after backlash from US allies and lawmakers. Trump initially suggested that the US take "ownership" of Gaza, permanently resettle Palestinians, and potentially deploy American troops for a major rebuilding operation. However, his aides clarified that he only intended for a temporary relocation of Palestinians while the area is rebuilt after the conflict. This clarification came after concerns from Palestinians and Arab nations, as well as criticism from allies who feared it would destabilize the region and undermine a two-state solution. Trump's position now focuses on providing temporary shelter and assistance for Gaza's reconstruction, without long-term relocation or US financial aid for rebuilding. More

Argentina Says it Will Pull out of World Health Organization, Mirroring America’s Move Last Month - More

Google Scraps Diversity ‘Aspirations,’ Citing Role as Federal Contractor - More

CIA Offers Buyouts to Entire Workforce to Align with Trump Priorities - More

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Appointed New Aga Khan - More

Seven Charged in $600 Million COVID Tax Credit Fraud Scheme

Seven individuals were charged for attempting to defraud the US government out of more than $600 million in the country's largest COVID-19 tax credit scheme. The group allegedly filed over 8,000 false tax returns to claim benefits from pandemic-related programs such as the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and the Paid Sick and Family Leave Credit (SFLC). Operating out of a credit repair business, they filed fraudulent returns, received refunds, and profited by charging clients fees. The IRS paid out approximately $45 million in fraudulent claims. The defendants face 45 criminal charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy, with potential prison sentences of up to 30 years. This case is part of a broader effort by the DOJ to combat COVID-related fraud, with several hundred individuals already charged for similar schemes. More

Federal Government Launches Canada-US Economic Summit Amid Tariff Pause - More

BC to Fast-Track 18 Mining and Energy Projects Amid US Tariff Threat - More

New Drug Shows Promise in Reversing Memory Loss for Early Alzheimer's Patients

A groundbreaking study from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) reveals that the experimental drug GL-II-73 shows the potential to restore memory and cognitive function in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. Published in Neurobiology of Aging, the study found that GL-II-73 improved memory deficits and reversed brain cell damage, offering hope for delaying or potentially preventing Alzheimer's progression. Unlike current treatments targeting beta-amyloid buildup, the drug works by targeting GABA receptors in the hippocampus. Early results suggest it could also be beneficial for other cognitive disorders. GL-II-73 is moving towards human clinical trials, with a Phase 1 trial expected in 2025. More

Study: Microplastic Found in Brain Weighs as Much as a Plastic Spoon - More

US Open Creates a New Opportunity for LIV Players

Ahead of its fourth-season debut, LIV Golf received a significant boost with the US Open announcing a pathway for LIV players to qualify for the tournament. Starting in 2025, the top three players in LIV's standings as of May 19 will receive exemptions into the US Open, along with the top 10 players, who will bypass local qualifying. This move addresses LIV's challenge of not earning Official World Golf Ranking points, which typically determine major eligibility. Additionally, LIV Golf's new broadcast agreement with Fox Sports will bring its tournaments to mainstream television, further legitimizing the breakaway tour. More

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Blood Alcohol Levels Higher Than the Driver Who Hit Them - Lawyers for Sean M. Higgins, the driver accused of manslaughter, will now seek to have the indictment dismissed. More

Los Angeles Rams to Play NFL’s First Game in Australia in 2026 as League Continues International Push - More

Blake Lively Faces New $7M Defamation Lawsuit from Crisis Publicist She Claims 'Weaponized a Digital Army' Against Her - More

A 22-Year-Old Canadian Man, With 'Formidable Mathematical Prowess' Allegedly Stole $65 Million in Crypto

100,000 Eggs Were Stolen From a Trailer as Police Scramble to…Crack the Case - Sorry