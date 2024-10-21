Good morning, It’s Monday, October 21st. In today’s news, a new report argues that Canada’s Charter favours equity for ‘certain groups’ over equal rights for all Canadians, The BC election remains inconclusive as Conservatives make a historic run, The FBI and Cyber Agency issue a ‘Disinformation’ warning two weeks before the election, The US is investigating a classified documents leak about Israel’s plans to attack Iran, and much more.

The Death of Equal Rights: Canada’s Charter Favours Equity Over Equality

A new report by Bruce Pardy, a law professor at Queen’s University, argues that equity, rather than equality, is the constitutionally protected principle in Canada. Published by the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy, the report claims that many Canadians mistakenly believe they have a right to equal treatment under the law and that discrimination is always illegal. However, Pardy contends that discrimination is permissible if it is directed against certain groups, notably straight white men.

Pardy emphasizes that Canada's legal framework permits unequal treatment as part of its constitutional structure. This focus on equity—where the goal is equal group outcomes rather than equal treatment—has taken hold through various judicial decisions. He argues that equality and equity are mutually exclusive concepts, as equal treatment under the law requires applying the same standards to everyone, while equity demands adjusting laws to account for group identity and outcomes.

The report draws a sharp comparison between Canada and the United States, pointing out that the US Constitution, through amendments like the 14th (equal protection) and the 5th (due process), has firmly enshrined the principle of equality. He references the US Supreme Court's 2023 decision to strike down race-based university admissions (affirmative action), suggesting that it protects individual equality over group-based advantages. In contrast, Pardy argues that in Canada, unequal treatment has become a constitutional standard.

He uses several Canadian court cases to illustrate this point, such as the R. v. Kapp decision in 2008, where the Supreme Court upheld a federal policy that allowed Indigenous Canadians to fish commercially while barring non-Indigenous individuals from doing so. The court defended the policy under the concept of "substantive equality," which allows for differential treatment to address historical disadvantages.

Another key case discussed is Fraser v. Canada, where the Supreme Court ruled that a job-sharing program, although offered equally to all, violated the equality provision because more women than men participated in the program and were consequently disadvantaged in terms of pension benefits. The Court determined that even if a law is neutral, it could still be discriminatory if it perpetuates economic disadvantages for certain groups, in this case, women. According to Pardy, this ruling shows that under the principle of equity, Section 15(1) of the Charter not only permits but may require discrimination to achieve equal group outcomes.

Pardy argues that this legal shift toward equity has negative consequences, especially for younger Canadians who may find themselves excluded from opportunities due to their race or gender. He went on to criticize the recent policy at Toronto Metropolitan University’s medical school, which reserves 75% of its seats for “equity-deserving groups,” as an example of how identity-based preferences have become entrenched in public institutions.

In conclusion, Pardy warns that while the US is making strides toward restoring equality with rulings like the one against affirmative action, Canada is moving in the opposite direction. He places blame on the Supreme Court of Canada, along with politicians and bureaucracies, for fostering a system where unequal treatment is not only allowed but constitutionally mandated in the name of equity. More

BC Election Remains Inconclusive as Conservatives Make Historic Run

The BC election results are still undecided, but the BC Conservatives, led by John Rustad, have achieved significant historic gains, especially among minority voters. As of Sunday night, the Conservatives were elected in 45 ridings, while the NDP secured victories in 44 ridings but is projected to win 46 seats, a decrease from their previous 55. The Greens held steady at two seats, with 47 seats needed for a majority.

The election results remain uncertain due to close margins in several ridings, which may require recounts, and the delayed counting of mail-in ballots. These ballots could potentially impact the final outcome. Despite the uncertainty, the Conservatives have made remarkable progress compared to past elections, increasing their support to nearly equal to that of the NDP.

Rustad's appeal to socially conservative ethnic voters has been crucial to his success, especially among East Asian and South Asian communities, as shown by polling data. In suburban areas like Richmond and Surrey, where these communities are concentrated, the Conservatives won a notable number of seats.

However, the BC Conservatives may face challenges in forming a government due to potential vote splitting caused by independent candidates emerging from the collapse of BC United, which likely benefited the NDP. Former BC United leader Kevin Falcon's decisions are seen as contributing to this outcome.

In summary, while the Conservatives have made historic strides, the electoral landscape remains fluid, with the possibility of recounts and coalition formations influencing the final results. More

FBI and Cyber Agency Issue ‘Disinformation’ Warning Two Weeks Before Election

The FBI and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint warning on October 18th, cautioning that foreign actors are working to spread disinformation ahead of the November 5th election. While they have found no evidence of cyberattacks that could compromise voter registration, ballot integrity, or vote counting, they warned that foreign adversaries, including Russia and Iran, are using artificial intelligence to produce misleading election content. These efforts include creating fake news sites resembling legitimate outlets and using deepfakes, synthetic media, and fake social media profiles to influence public opinion and undermine confidence in the US election system.

The agencies urged voters to critically assess information, especially as AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated. They recommended relying on trusted media sources and verifying claims from multiple reliable sources before sharing them on social media. The bulletin also cited recent efforts by Russian and Iranian actors to interfere with the election, including the creation of fake news sites and a hacking attempt targeting the Trump campaign. More

Tiny Thought: This is reminiscent of the 2020 warning given to platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and mainstream media, cautioning them about a supposed ‘fake Russian story’ involving a Hunter Biden laptop leak.

US Investigating Leaked Documents on Israel’s Plans to Attack Iran

The US is investigating the unauthorized release of classified documents detailing Israel's military plans regarding Iran, following a ballistic missile attack by Iran on October 1st. The documents, attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, were shared on the Telegram app and marked as top secret. Authorities are examining how the documents were leaked, whether through an insider or a hack and assessing any potential compromise of other intelligence. The Pentagon has acknowledged the situation but declined to comment further, while Israel’s leadership insists it will respond to Iran's actions. More

Jordan Peterson Denies Trudeau’s Claim that Russia Funds Him, Considers Legal Action

Dr. Jordan Peterson is pushing back against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unsubstantiated claim that he received funding from Russian propaganda outlet RT. During testimony at a foreign interference inquiry, Trudeau suggested that RT paid influencers like Peterson and Tucker Carlson to promote destabilizing messages. However, no evidence was provided, and neither was named in the relevant US indictment. Peterson, denying any connection to RT, criticized Trudeau for making false accusations and is considering suing for defamation unless Trudeau issues a public apology. More

Musk Offers Voters a Chance at Winning $1 Million to Sign Petition Backing the US Constitution—Can That Be Legal?

Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has committed at least $70 million to help Trump and is now offering a $1 million daily giveaway to voters who sign his PAC's petition supporting the Constitution. Some election law experts are raising concerns, arguing that linking cash prizes to voter registration could violate election laws. Critics, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, are wary of the legality of this initiative, especially since it's close to the election and appears to incentivize voter registration. Legal experts point out that conditioning the giveaway on voter registration may breach laws prohibiting payments for voting-related activities. More

Moldova Votes Against EU Membership in Referendum, President Blames Russian Election Interference

Polls have closed in Moldova, where voters participated in a presidential election and a referendum to amend the constitution to include the goal of EU membership. Preliminary results indicate a surprising ‘No’ vote leading in the referendum at 53.9%, despite polls suggesting 63% support for the Yes campaign. President Maia Sandu accused "criminal groups" and foreign forces, particularly linked to Russia, of orchestrating widespread vote-buying, claiming 300,000 votes were purchased. In the presidential race, Sandu leads but has not secured a majority, necessitating a runoff against pro-Russian candidate Aleksandr Stoianoglo, who received nearly 30% of the vote. Voter turnout exceeded 51%, validating the referendum. More

Report: Canadians Making “Difficult Sacrifices” Like Eating Less Due to Cost of Living

Canadians are facing significant financial pressures due to high living costs and inflation. According to the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index, 28% of Canadians are eating less to save money, 13% of Canadians are living with friends, family, or partners, while nearly one-third are using additional bill-splitting strategies, such as carpooling and sharing expenses. Food bank usage has surged, with a 30% increase nationwide last year. Many Canadians are cutting discretionary spending, with 51% shopping more strategically and 44% avoiding restaurants. Despite some relief from declining interest rates, 40% of Canadians report being $200 or less away from financial insolvency. The survey conducted by Ipsos polled 2,000 Canadians. More

Winning the Streaming War: The Economics of Netflix

Netflix is winning the streaming wars, and it's not even close. On Thursday, the platform reported its most profitable quarter ever, exceeding expectations for subscriber growth and sending its stock up 10%.

With subscriber numbers increasing across all regions, Netflix now boasts 283 million users—a staggering 130 million more than its nearest competitor, Disney+. In the most recent quarter ending September 30, 2024, Netflix reported revenue of $9.82 billion, reflecting a growth of 15.02% year-over-year. It's yet another chapter in Netflix's story of global dominance in on-demand entertainment. More

Big Tobacco Firms in Canada Offer $32 Billion to Settle All Cases

Three tobacco giants—JTI-Macdonald Corp., Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd.—have proposed a $32.5 billion settlement to resolve decades of litigation related to the health effects of smoking. The deal allocates $24.8 billion to provincial health-care systems, $4.2 billion to Quebec smokers from class-action lawsuits, and $2.5 billion to others diagnosed with smoking-related diseases. Payments could begin in early 2025, pending approval from claimants and the court. The settlement aims to conclude all tobacco-related litigation against these companies across Canada. More

Some People See 'Invisible' Colors That No One Else Can

Colour blindness affects approximately 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women, significantly limiting their perception of colour. In contrast, tetrachromacy is a rare condition that may enable individuals to see as many as 100 million shades of colour, compared to the average person's ability to perceive around 1 million shades. Tetrachromacy arises from a genetic mutation leading to four cone cells in the eye, enhancing sensitivity to colours. Up to 12% of individuals with XX chromosomes could be tetrachromatic, though very few experience vivid colour perception. Testing for the condition is complex and currently not reliable outside research settings. More

When Earth Endured Two Million Years Of Rain: The Carnian Pluvial Event

The Carnian pluvial event occurred around 232 million years ago, marking a 1 to 2-million-year period of intense rainfall as the supercontinent Pangaea transitioned from a dry spell. This phenomenon is believed to have been triggered by significant volcanic eruptions in the Wrangellia Terrane, releasing greenhouse gases and leading to global warming. The heavy rains contributed to mass extinctions, particularly among marine species, but may have also facilitated the rise of dinosaurs, which diversified rapidly in the aftermath. More

Dodgers vs Yankees: The 2024 MLB World Series Match Up is Set

After the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians and the Dodgers overcame the Mets, we will get Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the two home run kings of baseball this season, in the World Series. We will get Giancarlo Stanton—this postseason’s home run leader and the ALCS MVP—and Soto and Mookie Betts. At the same time, we will get the first New York vs. Los Angeles World Series since 1981, as the Yankees and Dodgers—that includes the Brooklyn Dodgers, too—will play their 12th World Series against each other, the most two teams have played in World Series history.

Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Offered $2,000 to Driver He Hit Before DUI and Handgun Arrest

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested for DUI in Franklin, Tennessee, after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle. Police reported that Cutler offered the other driver $2,000 to avoid police involvement and displayed signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He initially denied drinking but later admitted to consuming alcohol. He faces charges of DUI, failure to avoid a collision, and possession of a firearm under the influence. He was released on a $5,000 bond. More

It's Halloween Season: The 100 Best Horror Movies of All Time

Horror films are our ticket to confront the darkest corners of our minds, from iconic monsters to real-world nightmares. They stir up primal fears, making us squirm while relishing the thrill. This genre blurs the lines between highbrow art and low-budget schlock. Here is Variety’s list of the top 100 horror flicks of all time.

Transplant Donor Wakes Up On Operating Table as Doctors Prepare to Remove His Heart - Initially declared brain-dead after a drug overdose, the man, 36, showed signs of life, prompting two doctors to refuse the procedure. Despite evidence of his consciousness, hospital staff reportedly attempted to continue with organ harvesting, leading to resignations among the organ donation team. Lucky for him, he woke up before they could begin the procedure. More

Greek Man Convicted for Sneaking Onto Neighbours' Properties to Smell Their Shoes - A man in Greece was given a suspended one-month prison sentence after his conviction for disturbing his neighbours by repeatedly sneaking onto their properties and smelling their shoes. Addressing the court, the 28-year-old man said he was unable to explain why he entered his neighbours' homes to get a whiff of their shoes and said he was embarrassed by his behaviour.

It's National Back to the Future Day - For nearly 26 years, Back to the Future fans would wait for the exact date of October 21, 2015, to celebrate the only time Doc, Marty, and Jennifer would travel into the future.