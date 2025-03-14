Good morning, It’s Friday, March 14th. In today’s news, David Eby wants emergency powers to respond to Trump, the Liberal’s oil and gas cap will slash 54,400 jobs and cost the economy $20.5 billion, Ford meets with U.S. officials as the trade dispute escalates, Putin signals ceasefire interest but sets tough conditions, and much more.

Emergency Powers in BC? David Eby’s Bill 7 Sets a Dangerous Precedent

The British Columbia government, under Premier David Eby, has introduced Bill 7, a piece of legislation that would grant the provincial cabinet sweeping emergency powers in response to potential U.S. trade actions. Under the guise of protecting B.C. from economic threats, the bill allows the government to unilaterally impose tolls, alter procurement laws, and enact regulations without prior legislative approval.

Eby insists that this is not an overreach of power. He argues that the bill includes a two-year sunset clause and requires post-hoc legislative ratification. But this response is unconvincing. If the government already has a majority, why not use the legislature in the first place? The answer is clear: speed and control. This bill is designed to bypass democratic processes, allowing the government to act first and seek approval later.

The justification? Donald Trump. Eby cites the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from the Columbia River Treaty, which could cut B.C. off from electricity shared with Washington State. According to him, Trump is "unpredictable" and could trigger an economic emergency, necessitating immediate government action.

But here’s the problem: What qualifies as an emergency? The definition is left deliberately vague. And history shows that emergency powers, once granted, rarely remain temporary. The precedent being set is dangerous—a leader declaring an economic threat and bypassing democratic checks to respond with executive orders.

Eby accuses Trump of ruling by decree, but what is this bill if not the same? Two leaders, two offices, both issuing sweeping executive orders under the pretext of crisis. The difference? One governs B.C., and the other governs the U.S.

Canadians have seen this playbook before. The last time emergency powers were granted, they were abused—and no one was held accountable. Source and Source.

Liberal Oil and Gas Cap to Slash 54,400 Jobs and Cost the Economy $20.5 Billion

The Liberal government’s proposed emissions cap on oil and gas could eliminate 54,400 full-time jobs and shrink Canada’s GDP by $20.5 billion by 2032, according to a new Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) report. The cap-and-trade system would force a 4.9% drop in oil and gas production between 2030 and 2032 to meet Ottawa’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The federal government claims this policy will lower pollution and drive clean innovation, but provinces like Alberta are calling it unconstitutional and economically destructive. Premier Danielle Smith slammed the report’s findings, saying Ottawa can’t claim to support the energy sector while actively undercutting it. The Alberta government has vowed to launch a legal challenge to block the policy.

The Conservative Party also blasted the plan, pointing out that Canada’s energy sector employs nearly 1 million people and contributes $45 billion to government revenues. They warned that Mark Carney’s leadership will bring even more economic damage, as he continues to push aggressive climate policies at the worst possible time.

The Liberals insist that carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology will offset emissions, but the PBO report contradicts their claims, showing that Ottawa’s projected reductions are 10 megatonnes higher than what is realistically achievable. In response, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson dismissed the report, claiming it analyzed a scenario that Ottawa “is not even remotely proposing.”

With Canada’s economy already struggling, critics argue that now is the worst time to impose costly energy restrictions that kill jobs and drive up costs. Will Carney listen? Or will this emissions cap be yet another Liberal policy that puts ideology ahead of economic reality?

Ford Meets U.S. Officials as Trade Dispute with Trump Escalates

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s visit to Washington this week was aimed at easing tensions with the U.S. over ongoing trade disputes, but little progress was made in reversing the escalating tariffs. Ford met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in what he described as an “extremely productive” meeting, yet Trump’s administration has not backed down on its latest round of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

The trade dispute began after Ford proposed a 25% electricity surcharge on three U.S. states, a move that quickly drew a strong response from President Donald Trump. Trump threatened a 50% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, calling Ford’s surcharge a “little threat” that was swiftly withdrawn. Lutnick, speaking to CBS, said Trump acted to “break some guy in Ontario” and that Canada needed to show more respect to its biggest trading partner.

While Ford claimed the meeting helped “lower the temperature,” the broader trade war between Canada and the U.S. continues. Canada has responded with 25% tariffs on nearly $60 billion worth of American goods, while Trump has made it clear he has no intention of backing down.

Beyond the economic disputes, Trump has continued to take aim at Canada politically, repeatedly referring to Justin Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau” and calling Canada’s border with the U.S. an “artificial line.” When asked about Trump’s annexation comments, Pete Hoekstra, the nominee for U.S. ambassador to Canada, stated that “Canada is a sovereign state” but did not comment on Trump’s relationship with Trudeau.

With Mark Carney set to take over as Canada’s prime minister on Friday, the future of U.S.-Canada relations remains uncertain, and the ongoing tariff battle shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Source and Source.

Putin Signals Ceasefire Interest but Sets Tough Conditions

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but raised several conditions, questioning how it would be enforced and whether Ukraine would use the pause to rearm. Ukraine agreed to the truce earlier this week in talks with the US, but President Zelensky dismissed Putin’s response as manipulative, accusing him of setting unrealistic preconditions to stall negotiations.

Key Aspects of the Ceasefire Proposal:

Duration: A 30-day cessation of all military activities.

Objective: To create a conducive environment for peace talks and alleviate humanitarian issues in conflict zones.

Conditions: Russia seeks assurances that Ukraine will not use the ceasefire to rearm or reposition forces. The Times

Challenges and Considerations:

Enforcement: Determining mechanisms to monitor and enforce the ceasefire across the extensive front lines.

Political Stipulations: Russia's demands include recognition of territorial changes and assurances regarding Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

International Involvement: Discussions about potential roles for international peacekeepers or observers to maintain the ceasefire's integrity. ft.com

The success of this ceasefire hinges on resolving these complexities and securing mutual agreements on the terms and enforcement mechanisms.

UBC Okanagan Student Union Blocks Conservative Club, Citing "Inclusivity"

The UBC Okanagan student union has denied students the right to form a Conservative club, claiming the party’s views could make Black and LGBTQ students “feel unwelcome.” Despite allowing a Liberal club to operate freely for years, the student union refused to approve the Conservative group, offering no appeal process for the decision.

The move has sparked backlash from students, politicians, and free speech advocates. Conservative BC leader John Rustad called it “radical leftist activism,” while local MP Tracy Gray labeled the ban “disturbing.” Even some Liberal students criticized the decision, arguing Conservative students deserve equal representation on campus.

UBC Okanagan administration distanced itself, stating the student union acts independently but reaffirming the university’s commitment to free expression. However, critics argue that barring a mainstream political club sets a dangerous precedent for ideological discrimination on campus. More

White House ‘Drawing up Plans’ for Increasing Troops in Panama Amid Trump’s Push to ‘Reclaim’ Canal - More

Brits Warn That Canada's New Prime Minister Has 'Reverse Midas Touch' - More

'Huawei Lobbyists' Held in Belgium Raids Over EU Corruption - More

Liberals Send $84 Million to Syria and Ease Sanctions on Government, Which is Led by the Head of a Designated Terrorist Organization - More

Customs and Border Protection: Border Apprehensions of Illegal Immigrants Hit Lowest in History - Apprehensions along the southwest border have declined 94 percent year-over-year, the agency says. More

Former Texas Megachurch Pastor Indicted in Oklahoma on Child Sexual Abuse Charges - More

What Lower Interest Rates and Tariff Turmoil Mean for Canada’s Housing Market

The Bank of Canada’s rate cut to 2.75% brings relief to homebuyers with lower mortgage costs, but US tariffs cast a shadow over the economy. Trump’s 25% steel and aluminium tariffs, along with broader trade measures, could slow business investment, increase inflation, and reduce job growth—potentially weakening housing demand.

While lower rates and new mortgage rules make homeownership more accessible, economic uncertainty may keep buyers and builders cautious. Rent prices have declined for five consecutive months, partly due to lower immigration, but housing supply remains a major issue. Experts warn that without significant new construction, affordability challenges will persist despite lower borrowing costs. More

Loblaw, George Weston Settle Bread Price-Fixing Class-Action Lawsuits

Companies Paying Combined $404 Million - More

BC Hydro Bans Tesla From Charger Rebate Program as Part of Tariff Fight - More

Fossils Unearthed in Europe Reveal Unknown Human Population From Over a Million Years Ago

A fossilized skull fragment found in northern Spain’s Atapuerca Mountains has revealed a previously unknown human population that lived between 1.1 and 1.4 million years ago. Researchers suspect the fossils belong to Homo erectus, a species known from Africa and Asia but never conclusively identified in Europe. However, due to distinct facial features, the team has cautiously classified the remains as Homo affinis erectus, indicating a close but possibly distinct species.

The region has long been key to studying early human evolution. Previously, Homo antecessor, thought to be Western Europe’s earliest human ancestor, was discovered nearby. However, the new fossils differ significantly, with a more protruding face structure.

Alongside the fossils, researchers found stone tools and butchered animal bones, suggesting these early humans thrived in a woodland environment. Ongoing excavations may reveal more about this mysterious population and their place in Europe’s human history. More

A Giant Extraterrestrial 'Wave' Hit Earth 14 Million Years Ago and May Have Dramatically Altered Earth’s Climate - More

3 More Ski Jumpers Suspended in Cheating Scandal

The cheating scandal in ski jumping has deepened with three more Norwegian athletes—Robin Pederson, Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal, and Robert Johansson—suspended for suspected manipulation of their jump suits. This follows the suspension of Olympic gold medallists Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) found no irregularities in suits used by women’s and combined teams, but further findings raised suspicions about the men's team. The investigation, led by FIS's ethics office, is ongoing, with all jumpsuits set to be checked at the Oslo event. More

High School Sprinter Charged with Assault After Striking Competitor in the Head with Metal Baton During Track Race - More

Cooper Flagg Injury: Duke Beats Georgia Tech After Freshman Star Leaves Game in Wheelchair with Ankle Injury—Longshot for ACC Semis - More

Escaped Pet Monkey Captured After a Spree of Home Burglaries

Norwegian Company Unveils World’s First AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Butler

It’s National Pi Day—March 14 (3.14)