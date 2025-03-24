Good morning, It’s Monday, March 24th. In today’s news, Carney officially triggers a federal election for April 28th, Canada’s organized crime crisis continues to spiral out of control, Doublethink has become the official language of the West, FBI issues stark warning around Tesla dealerships as they continue to be targetted, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Federal Election 2025: The Parties, the Players, and the Power Struggle

Canada’s High-Stakes Snap Election: Competing Visions for the Future

Canada is heading into a snap election on April 28, 2025, a sudden move triggered by Mark Carney, who has thrust the nation into a high-stakes political contest. The Liberals, bolstered by Carney’s economic credentials and international profile, are framing themselves as the party to steer Canada through tough times—times they are primarily responsible for creating. They are doubling down on policies they believe will bolster economic resilience, including targeted investments in green technology and infrastructure to combat climate change and spur job growth.

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), meanwhile, is campaigning on uniting a polarized country, promising tax cuts, deregulation, and a tough-on-crime stance to appeal to voters frustrated by rising costs and social unrest. The NDP, led by its progressive wing, is pushing an ambitious agenda of universal pharmacare, affordable housing initiatives, and increased taxes on the wealthy to fund social programs.

Carney Runs in Nepean After Ousting Liberal MP

Adding fuel to the electoral fire is the dramatic ousting of Chandra Arya, the three-time Liberal MP from Nepean, by Carney himself. Arya’s disqualification stemmed from a messy fallout within the Liberal Party. After an unsuccessful attempt to succeed Justin Trudeau as leader, Arya found himself embroiled in controversy tied to an Indian murder scandal—an affair that raised questions about foreign interference and his political viability. The Liberals barred Arya from running under their banner again, effectively ending his tenure as their Nepean candidate. This is when Mark Carney swooped into the riding and secured the Liberal nomination, bypassing the usual democratic process where local party members would choose their candidate. This top-down imposition has sparked outrage among some constituents, who see it as a power grab that sidelined their voice.

Adding to the drama, Arya isn’t backing down—he’s running as an independent, which is guaranteed to siphon votes from the Liberals and NDP. What makes the race even more unpredictable is the growing momentum behind Nepean’s CPC candidate, Barbara Bal. She represents a real opportunity to push back against the Liberals’ manoeuvring, with hopes high that she’ll defeat Carney and bring a sense of fairness back to the contest.

As April 28 draws closer, we’re ramping up our efforts to bring you in-depth data, news, and analysis on the election.

Border Smuggling, Fentanyl Labs, and Political Evasion: Canada’s Organized Crime Crisis

Canada is becoming a playground for organized crime—and our leaders are downplaying it. The recent conviction of Jaskaran Singh, an Indian national caught smuggling 174 pounds of MDMA across the U.S.-Canada border, is just one example in a growing pattern of criminal syndicates using Canada as a launchpad for international drug trafficking. From British Columbia to Ontario, organized crime has embedded itself in the country’s ports, cities, and remote borderlands.

According to the RCMP, there are 4,000 different organized crime groups operating in Canada, a surge of over 400% in the last 15 years. Many of these networks are now transnational in nature, often operating with direct links to the Sinaloa Cartel, Chinese Triads, and underground banking systems. In cities like Vancouver, fentanyl super-labs continue to be raided, yet production persists—fuelled by precursor chemicals from China and enabled by lax enforcement and weak border controls.

While the United States tightens its security, Canadian cities are buckling under the weight of the crisis. Vancouver, Edmonton, and Winnipeg have all declared states of emergency in response to skyrocketing opioid deaths, with fentanyl at the centre. Yet Prime Minister Mark Carney has consistently tried to downplay the issue, calling it “a challenge here, but a crisis there” when pressed on Canada’s role in the fentanyl trade.

But the evidence says otherwise. Vancouver-based labs, multi-million-dollar drug seizures, civil forfeiture cases linked to Sinaloa affiliates, and rising violence all point to a country losing its grip on law and order. Canada is not just a victim of the drug trade—it’s becoming a central player in the global narcotics supply chain. And the longer our leaders deny the scope of the crisis, the more deeply these criminal networks will entrench themselves.

Welcome to 1984: Doublethink Is Now the Official Language of the West

In George Orwell’s 1984, the concept of “doublethink” is a cornerstone of authoritarian control. Defined as “the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them,” doublethink is not merely hypocrisy or denial—it is a willful act of cognitive dissonance demanded by the regime. In doing so, the state ensures total obedience, not through violence alone, but through the erosion of independent thought.

Doublethink allows the ruling Party to manipulate facts and history at will. Truth becomes malleable, something to be shaped and reshaped by authority. This distortion of logic not only protects the Party from contradiction but also makes rebellion nearly impossible. If individuals lose the ability to identify contradictions, they lose the capacity to think critically and resist.

Today, echoes of doublethink can be found in political doublespeak, media manipulation, and ideological conformity. When people are trained to repeat slogans they don’t believe, or suppress thoughts that conflict with dominant narratives, doublethink lives on.

We were told that freedom is slavery. During COVID, we were promised liberty if we just complied harder—more lockdowns, more masks, more forced injections. Give up your rights to get them back. We were told that war is peace. The path to peace in Ukraine, apparently, is to send billions in weapons and fuel an endless proxy war. We were told that ignorance is strength. The wise are no longer those who ask questions, but those who parrot the phrase “trust the science” without understanding a word of it.

Equality is discrimination. We're told race shouldn't matter—unless it's in hiring, admissions, or court rulings. Then it must be the deciding factor. Justice is blind, but only when it's convenient. Diversity is conformity. We’re told to celebrate diverse identities, yet anyone who steps outside ideological orthodoxy is silenced. We must all look different, but think exactly the same. Tolerance is intolerance. In the name of uplifting minorities, we’re told to despise the majority. One group’s empowerment now demands another’s shame.

Men can get pregnant. Gender is supposedly a social construct, but biological men can now menstruate, breastfeed, and bear children—science be damned. Democracy is authoritarianism. To protect it, we must censor speech, surveil citizens, and use wartime powers against peaceful protestors. Speech is violence, but violence is speech. Words are banned for being offensive, while riots and property destruction are justified as “expression.”

Ultimately, doublethink is not just a literary invention but a profound insight into how power can warp reality. Orwell’s warning remains timeless: when truth becomes a tool of the powerful, and contradiction becomes virtue, freedom dies not with a bang—but with a thought that cancels itself.

Tesla Targeted: FBI Sounds Alarm, Canada Bans Incentives, Climate Zealots Torch Their Own Cause

The FBI has issued stark warnings to Americans, urging "vigilance" around Tesla dealerships and vehicles due to a wave of arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting the company across at least nine US states since January 2025. These attacks—often involving Molotov cocktails and graffiti decrying perceived political foes—have been labeled "domestic terrorism" by authorities, with three suspects facing federal charges that could land them 5 to 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, up in Canada, the backlash has taken a different form: Nova Scotia unanimously scrapped its Tesla rebate, joining Manitoba and BC in banning the company from EV incentive programs, citing Elon Musk’s politics and his role in Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Over 80 Teslas were also damaged in Hamilton, Ontario, marking one of the largest vandalism incidents tied to this anti-Musk sentiment, while protests flared outside a dealership in Langley, BC. More & More

Tiny Thought: The attacks on Tesla and Musk are absurd. The same "climate zealots" who once hailed EVs now tear down the very symbol of progress because they can’t handle Musk’s political shift. It’s pure hypocrisy exposing their green agenda as nothing more than ideology. Not to mention, Americans should be thrilled that Musk, through DOGE, is slashing government waste—potentially saving trillions in tax dollars. If only Canadians were lucky enough to get the same.

Sweden Faces Growing Gang Violence, Fuelled by Criminal Networks, Lax Laws and Immigration

Sweden is experiencing a surge in organized crime, marked by gang violence, bombings, and shootings. There are an estimated 15,000 dangerous criminals operating in the country, many from biker gangs and immigrant-heavy neighborhoods. The rise in violence is attributed to ineffective policing, lenient sentencing, and a failure to adapt laws to social changes. Teenage hitmen have become common, and many young criminals are recruited through social media.

The issue is compounded by integration challenges among immigrant communities, particularly from the Middle East, with many being drawn into criminal activities. Majid’s Foxtrot Network, which has ties to smaller gangs across Sweden, continues to expand its reach, while rival gangs like Ismail Abdo’s Rumba network fuel violent conflicts. Despite the Swedish government's efforts to curb gang violence, experts warn that the situation will likely persist throughout 2025, hindered by international safe havens for gang leaders. More

“Ban MAGA Hats”: Victoria Councillor Wants Trump Fans Labelled Extremist Group - More

China Considering Sending Peacekeeping Forces to Ukraine - China’s participation in the “coalition of the willing” could help Russia reconsider its attitude towards a peacekeeping force on Ukrainian territory. More

Truce in Jeopardy: Israel Strikes Lebanon After Hezbollah Rockets Target Israeli Sites - More

Huge Protests Erupt Across Turkey After President Jails Main Rival for Alleged Corruption - More

Trump to Revoke Temporary Legal Status for 530,000 Immigrants in the US - Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans could face deportation starting April 24th. More

Canada Sparks Tariff War With China— Taxpayers Foot the Bill

The Canadian government is stepping in to support the agriculture sector after China imposed 100% tariffs on canola and peas, along with 25% levies on pork and seafood. These tariffs are in direct retaliation for Canada's decision to place tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum.

To help offset the impact, the federal government is doubling AgriStability payment caps to $6 million for 2025 and increasing compensation rates from 80% to 90%, with an estimated cost of $108.7 million.

The move highlights the broader economic fallout of the tariff dispute. While Ottawa argues the initial tariffs were necessary to protect Canadian industries, the reality is that they launched a tariff war against China and now they’re using our tax dollars to bail us out. More

Gen Z Consumers Say ‘Buy Canadian’ Movement is Completely Unaffordable - More

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Is Betting on $1 Trillion in Data Center Buildouts By 2028 - More

Scientists Think They Discovered What Existed Before the Big Bang

Scientists have long wondered what came before the Big Bang, and a new theory suggests that dark matter may have emerged from a separate "Dark Big Bang"—a cosmic event distinct from the one that created ordinary matter.

The idea is that the early universe had two sectors: one filled with the particles and forces we know, and another dark sector that remained hidden. At some point, the dark sector underwent its own transformation, creating dark matter in a process similar to how regular matter formed after the Big Bang.

This could explain why dark matter makes up 85% of all matter in the universe but doesn't interact with light or ordinary matter. Scientists believe this "Dark Big Bang" might have left behind gravitational waves, which future observatories could detect, offering a glimpse into what happened before our universe as we know it began. More

Ok, so what came before the Dark Big Bang?

Science Has Settled the Debate, We Know Whether the Chicken or the Egg Came First - According to the professionals, the first chicken must have hatched from an egg laid by a bird that was almost, but not quite, a chicken—so the egg came first. More

Conor McGregor Announces Run for Irish Presidency

Conor McGregor has announced his bid for the Irish presidency, running on an anti-immigration platform and vowing to oppose the EU’s new migration pact. The former UFC star, now a polarizing political figure, made the announcement on Instagram, saying he would put the migration bill to a public vote if elected.

McGregor's candidacy follows his controversial White House visit with Donald Trump, where he criticized Ireland’s immigration policies. However, he faces significant hurdles in getting on the ballot, as he needs support from lawmakers or local councils—many of whom have distanced themselves from him, especially after recent legal controversies. More

Former Eminem Employee Charged Over Leak of Rapper’s Unreleased Music - The FBI is currently investigating the complaint to determine whether to seek a felony indictment. More

Lindsey Vonn Concludes ‘Impossible’ Comeback at 40 with First Podium Since 2018 - More

March Madness Sweet Sixteen Matchups Locked In - Full Bracket

The World’s Most Expensive Canine Sells for Over $5.8 Million - It was a unique cross between a real wolf and a Caucasian Shephard

Update: Two Men Found Guilty in $6 Million Golden Toilet Heist at English Palace Where Winston Churchill Was Born

On This Day in 1837, Canada Granted Voting Rights to Black Citizens