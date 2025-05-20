Good morning, It’s Tuesday, May 20th. In today’s news, Election rigging and systemic decay take over Canada’s democracy, Carney to deliver fall budget following national backlash, MPs continue to rack up half a million dollars each in annual expenses despite months of inactivity, Canada, UK and France threaten action against Israel if Gaza offensive continues, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Democracy in Canada is Dead—The Liberals Are Just Picking at the Bones

Canada didn’t lose its democracy overnight. It rotted slowly—through bureaucratic failure, media silence, and political convenience—until the 2025 election exposed what many already suspected: the system isn’t broken. It’s rigged, decaying, and no longer even pretending to function.

Nowhere is that more obvious than in the mathematically impossible recount in Milton East–Halton Hills South.

Before the recount, the Conservative candidate was in the lead. Then 554 new ballots appeared. Elections Canada rejected 328 of them, leaving just 226 valid votes. But somehow, the Liberal candidate gained 290 votes—64 more than the number of new valid ballots. That means their gain came not just from new ballots, but from votes taken away from other candidates. How is that even possible?

Let that sink in: 99.7% of all new or flipped votes went to a single party. A statistical anomaly so extreme, it carries a probability of 1 in 10 sexdecillion:

1 in 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000

That’s like winning the lottery seven times in a row.

The numbers don’t lie. But our institutions do.

And it gets worse.

In Terrebonne, Quebec, the Liberals were handed a win by a single vote after a judicial recount. But at least one Bloc voter’s ballot—properly filled out and mailed on time—was never counted. Why? Because Elections Canada printed the wrong postal code on the return envelope. The ballot was rejected and sent back by Canada Post.

Elections Canada admits the error. Admits the voter followed the rules. Admits the vote was legitimate.

And their response?

“There’s really no mechanism for that to be counted,” said spokesperson Matthew McKenna.

Ask yourself this: if the rejected ballot had belonged to a Liberal voter, and the seat flipped Conservative, would this still be allowed to stand?

This isn’t human error. It’s a dying system—masked by procedure, protected by gatekeepers, and exploited by those in power.

And yet the Liberal Party, which reaps the benefits of these miraculous reversals, still dares to lecture us about “threats to democracy.”

But here’s the truth: you can’t threaten something that’s already dead.

It’s like hyenas warning that a lion is a danger to the gazelle—while they gorge on its lifeless corpse.

Our democracy isn’t under attack. It’s already been killed.

By bureaucrats who can’t print an address correctly.

By a party that gains votes out of thin air.

By journalists too timid to ask real questions.

And by citizens too numb to care.

This isn’t democracy. It’s political theatre.

The ballots are cast, the rituals performed—but the outcome is already written.

And unless we say it—clearly, loudly, unapologetically—we’re not just witnesses to its death. We’re pallbearers.

Liberal Budget Flip-Flop: Carney to Deliver Fall Budget Following National Backlash

Just days after Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said there would be no federal budget this year, Prime Minister Mark Carney reversed course, announcing that the Liberal government will table a budget this fall. The sudden shift raises serious questions about coherence inside the Liberal cabinet and the government’s ability to manage in a time of economic uncertainty.

Initially, Champagne claimed the government’s priorities would be outlined through a throne speech and a fall economic statement—essentially pushing the budget off the table. That decision was widely criticized by the nation, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling it irresponsible to skip a full financial plan during such volatile economic times.

Now, Carney says a fall budget is coming after all, but insists it would have been rushed and ineffective to deliver one this spring. He blamed the delay on needing more time with a new cabinet, awaiting clarity from US economic discussions, and potential fiscal impacts from the upcoming NATO summit. While those are legitimate considerations, the messaging flip-flop suggests poor internal coordination and weak planning.

The Liberals’ election platform calls for $129 billion in new spending over four years, which credit agency Fitch has already warned could hurt its credit rating. Carney, however, maintains the delay is about delivering a more “comprehensive, prudent” budget later in the year—despite the fact that it will land halfway through the fiscal cycle.

Poilievre was quick to point out the contradiction: “A budget to be tabled in the fall when half the budget year is over—in what world does this make sense?” It's a fair question. For a party that campaigned on the slogan “a plan beats no plan,” the past week has made it look like they’re flying blind.

Whether this fall budget actually delivers clarity—or simply buys the government more time to cobble together talking points—remains to be seen. But the disorganization on display doesn't inspire confidence.

Welcome to Canada’s Political Grift Economy: Zero Accountability, Full Compensation

Parliament hasn’t been working. But the invoices haven’t stopped.

Last week, we published a rough estimate of what Canada’s parliamentary shutdown was costing taxpayers. Much of it was based on averages and projections. But after reviewing the official quarterly expenditure reports released by the House of Commons, the truth is even worse than we thought. First, a quick recap:

Between October 3, 2024, and December 31, 2025, Parliament will have sat for just 73 days out of 455—only 16% of the time. And yet Canadians will have paid for 100%.

The shutdown began when the Green Slush Fund scandal erupted in October 2024. The Auditor General revealed massive conflicts of interest and the funnelling of public funds through the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) program. Instead of launching a criminal investigation or answering to Parliament, the government shut everything down. Then came the holiday recess, Trudeau’s resignation, a months-long Liberal leadership race, and a federal election–which will soon be followed up with a nearly 3 month long summer break.

In all that time, the work of parliament stopped—but the costs didn’t.

According to the government’s own reports, MPs spent $91.6 million over Q2 and Q3 alone. That’s roughly $45 million per quarter, putting the country on track for $180 million annually—despite Parliament barely functioning. With 338 MPs, that means each MP is costing the public about $532,544 per year.

Over the 455-day period from October 3, 2024, to December 31, 2025–if expenditures remain consistent–that adds up to $234 million in MP expenditures, for only 73 days of parliamentary work. That’s over $3.2 million per day that Parliament sits.

And some MPs are spending far more than that.

Jasraj Singh Hallan (Con) was the top spender in Q3 , with $245,606 in just three months. That would amount to $982,424 annually if carried across four quarters.

The top travel spender : again, Hallan (Con), at $131,346 in Q3 = $525,384 per year .

Top hospitality spender : Maninder Sidhu (Lib) at $9,634 in Q3 = $38,536 per year .

Top contract spender (office leases, services, advertising, etc.): Mario Beaulieu (BQ) at $61,250 in Q3 = $245,000 per year.

These aren’t just a few isolated examples—they’re a symptom of a system where elected officials are paid like executives, but perform like part-time interns.

Canada’s GDP per capita has grown by just 1.5% over the past decade. If the CEO of any company posted 1.5% growth in ten years while costs exploded, they'd be fired, blacklisted, and laughed out of the boardroom. Yet in politics, failure is rewarded with six-figure salaries, unlimited expense accounts, and taxpayer-funded travel.

Why? Because unlike in a real economy, the government doesn’t need to earn your money—it takes it. You pay before you receive a service. And if that service is delayed, corrupted, or never delivered at all? Too bad. You’re locked into the payment plan anyway.

You don’t get to fire your representative when they go missing for 80% of the year. You get one shot every few years—and you're lucky if you're offered even one viable alternative. In that kind of system, it’s no wonder the political class behaves like a cartel of incompetent criminals. There are no consequences—only entitlements.

Blendr Report EP107: PM Carney's Corrupt Cabinet, Canadian Election Errors, and Authoritarianism

In this episode of The Blendr Report, Jonathan and Liam discuss:

Carney’s cabinet of cronies being a masterclass in rewarding the unaccountable. Elections Canada admits a ballot error that would have changed the result—but says the outcome stands anyway. Why Canadians must wake up to authoritarian warning signs. America launching a crackdown on Cartels while Canada could become the next trafficking hub. Canada’s military crisis revealing a nation exposed amid rising global threats. Seneca’s wisdom for how to live properly in a disoriented age corrupted by power, temptation, and chaos.

Where you can listen: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Rumble.

UK, France, Canada Threaten Action Against Israel if Gaza Offensive Continues

The leaders of Britain, France, and Canada issued a strong warning to Israel on Monday, threatening further measures, including targeted sanctions, if Israel does not halt its renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid. This comes after Israel launched a new operation last Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring intentions to take full control of Gaza.

The joint statement condemned Israel’s blockade on medical supplies, food, and fuel since March, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law amid warnings of looming famine. While reaffirming support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, the leaders called the current escalation “wholly disproportionate” and unacceptable.

They also voiced opposition to West Bank settlement expansion and expressed backing for US, Qatar, and Egypt-led ceasefire efforts. The statement emphasized commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state to advance a two-state solution. More

UK and EU Strike New Post-Brexit Deal

The UK and EU signed their most significant agreement since Brexit, aiming to ease trade barriers, improve defense cooperation, and strengthen ties nearly a decade after the Brexit vote. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government announced the deal will cut red tape, boost food and energy security, and add nearly £9 billion to the economy by 2040.

The agreement includes joint defense procurement projects, renewed access to fishing waters, and reduced checks for food exporters. It also lays the groundwork for a youth mobility scheme and reentry into student exchange programs.

Critics like Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson slammed the deal as a betrayal of Brexit, calling it a return to EU control. Business leaders welcomed it as a practical step toward repairing trade and economic friction with the UK’s biggest partner. More

Freedom Face Whip: Pure Ingredients. Proud Values. Real Savings.

Hi Friends,

The new Freedom Face Whip is here! This is a brand new formula that is "lighter" and specifically made for your freedom loving face ☺️ 🇨🇦

We partnered with The Tallowed Truth not just because their products are amazing, but because we share the same values. Their dedication to clean, natural ingredients and old-school integrity makes this a partnership we’re proud to stand behind.

If you’re already using their products or want to give it a try, you can order at TheTallowedTruth.com and use code BLENDR for 15% off—even on bundles that are already discounted , so you can save as much as 40%!

Russia and Ukraine to Immediately Restart Cease-Fire Talks After Trump Talks With Putin - More

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Rally Around the World to Mark ‘Nakba Day’ - Tens of thousands of people stage mass protests worldwide to mark 77 years of Palestinians dispossession. More

Authorities Identify Suspect in California Fertility Clinic Bombing - More

France to Build High-Security Jail in Amazon to Isolate Drug Traffickers From Gangs - More

High-Profile Chinese Semiconductor Executive Gets Death Sentence for Corruption - More

Trump is Sparking a Crypto Revolution in America

Under President Trump, the US has undergone a dramatic shift in its approach to cryptocurrency, moving from regulatory hostility under the Biden administration to full-scale embrace. Trump’s administration has dropped major lawsuits, eased restrictions, and positioned crypto as a strategic asset—creating what advocates call a “golden era” for the industry.

Major milestones include Coinbase joining the S&P 500 and Trump’s personal and family involvement in crypto ventures, including launching his own meme coin. Supporters argue this signals global leadership in financial innovation, while critics warn it mirrors the risky buildup to the 2008 financial crisis and could leave average Americans exposed to serious economic fallout. More

Bankrupt DNA Testing Company 23andMe to Be Bought by Regeneron - More

Spain Orders Airbnb to Block Nearly 66,000 Holiday Rental Listings Over Rule Violations - More

Trump Doubles CBS Lawsuit Damages to $20 Billion Over Harris’s ‘60 Minutes’ Interview - More

Tech: How Hackers Can Hijack Your Phone Without You Doing a Thing

In 2025, zero-click attacks are a growing cyber threat that allow hackers to compromise a device without the user doing anything—no clicking, no opening messages. These attacks exploit hidden software vulnerabilities in apps or operating systems, often through messages, calls, or files that don’t even need to be opened. Once the exploit is triggered, hackers can take full control of the device, accessing messages, calls, location data, and more—all without the user noticing.

Traditionally, these attacks targeted high-value individuals like journalists, politicians, or dissidents due to the high cost and technical skill required. However, the rise of spyware markets and dark web brokers—where exploit chains can sell for $500,000 to over $1 million—is making this weapon more accessible. Big tech companies now rely heavily on telemetry data and automatic updates to detect and patch these flaws quickly. Experts advise the public to keep devices updated, reboot regularly, and use features like Apple’s Lockdown Mode if at higher risk, but warn that even the best defenses may not stop state-sponsored hackers using zero-click tools. More

‘River of Death’: 8,000 Dinosaur Bones Discovered at Canada’s Fossil Mass Grave - More

Netflix Steps in to Save ‘Sesame Street’

“Sesame Street” is coming to Netflix worldwide, while new episodes will still air simultaneously on PBS and PBS KIDS in the US, maintaining their long-standing public TV partnership. Sesame Workshop says this deal will help bring their educational content to more children globally while keeping free access for US audiences. The move follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision not to renew “Sesame Street” on HBO Max, and comes amid recent federal funding controversies involving public broadcasters. More

Drake Curse Lives On After Rapper Loses $1 Million Bet on the Maple Leafs— Is This the End for the Core Four in Toronto? - More

Mr Irrelevant: Brock Purdy and the 49ers Agree to Terms On a Five-Year, $265 Million Extension - More

This is Odd: Capuchin Monkeys on a Panamanian Island Have Been Caught Stealing Howler Monkey Babies

You Need a Permit to Wear High Heels in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California - If your heels are over two inches in height and have less than one square inch of bearing surface, it is illegal to wear them in public without first getting a permit from the city hall.

25-Year-Old Man Develops ‘Dropping Head Syndrome’ by Looking at His Phone Too Much - It looks insane!