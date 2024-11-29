Good morning, It’s Friday, November 29th. In today’s news, research finds diversity, equity, and inclusion programs breed division, Canada surpasses the U.S. in violent and property crime, Pierre Poilievre says Conservatives will vote against Trudeau’s GST break, Terrorist Apprehensions at Canada-US Border Far Exceed Southern Counterpart, and much more.

Study Finds DEI Programs Breed Division and Suspicion, Not Inclusion

The truth about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training is far from the feel-good story its advocates push. A study by Rutgers University that was brought to light by Cremieux, reveals that these programs, intended to foster inclusion, are instead breeding division, paranoia, and hostility. Rather than encouraging understanding, DEI training primes participants to see bias where none exists—and worse, pushes them to punish others for imagined offenses.

In these studies, participants read either DEI content from authors like Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo or neutral information about corn. They were then asked to evaluate a neutral scenario—a university admissions rejection, completely devoid of racial context. The results were concerning: those exposed to the DEI materials prior imagined discrimination, microaggressions, and bias. They wanted apologies, demanded disciplinary action, and even endorsed firing the admissions officer—all based on their imagined version of events.

The pattern held across other topics too—Islamophobia, caste discrimination. Those primed with DEI rhetoric didn’t just perceive bias—they demanded retribution. They even endorsed explicitly hostile statements against entire groups. Ironically, a program claiming to foster empathy and tolerance has instead bred zealots who see oppression in every corner and believe they are righteous in demanding punishment.

This is the dark side of DEI: rather than creating a more inclusive society, it’s manufacturing ideological inquisitors—people trained to root out heresy based on distorted perceptions, ready to punish the “impure.” DEI’s brand of "progress" leads to deeper division, creating a culture that sees oppressors everywhere and seeks to stamp them out.

Canada Surpasses US in Violent and Property Crime Rates, and It’s Getting Worse

Canada’s rising crime rates are a damning reflection of the Liberal government’s policies under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According to the Fraser Institute, Canada’s population-adjusted rates of violent and property crime now exceed those of the United States—a reversal of trends prior to Trudeau’s tenure.

Violent crimes in Canada rose by 43.8% between 2014 and 2022, now 14% higher than in the US, while property crimes grew by 7%, leaving Canada with a 27% higher rate than its southern neighbour. Human trafficking incidents have nearly tripled, and Canada's homicide rate has climbed by 53.4% during the same period. This sharp contrast follows a period where Canada consistently ranked safer than the US.

Critics blame Trudeau’s “catch-and-release” policies, including Bill C-75, which prioritizes bail even for repeat offenders, and Bill C-5, which eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for some violent crimes. Conservatives argue these laws have emboldened criminals and undermined public safety, transforming once-secure Canadian cities into hotspots of crime and disorder.

The data underscores a concerning trend: while the US continues to make progress in reducing crime, Canada is backsliding, leaving Canadians increasingly vulnerable. Source

Poilievre Opposes Trudeau’s GST Break, Calling It an Inflationary Trick

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has announced that the Conservatives will vote against the Liberal-NDP plan to implement a two-month GST break and distribute $250 checks to nearly 18.7 million Canadians. Poilievre criticized the plan as an “inflationary trick” that will drive up the cost of living while failing to address the fundamental issues facing Canada's economy.

According to Poilievre, the rebate and tax break are attempts to provide short-term relief without addressing the underlying structural problems creating economic hardship for Canadians. He argues that the plan will create excess demand, inevitably leading to further inflation—precisely the opposite of what struggling Canadians need.

“Now is the worst possible time to spend $6 billion trying to save Justin Trudeau’s political skin, especially with the threats coming from the United States,” Poilievre said. “With our border in chaos, our economy collapsing, and everything is broken, we need real, responsible leadership from a strong, Smart Prime Minister who has the brains and backbone to put Canada first.”

In a time of economic uncertainty, Poilievre argues, Canada needs responsible, forward-thinking leadership—not a temporary political gesture that will burden taxpayers further without delivering meaningful results. Canadians deserve better solutions than flashy but economically flawed moves that do more harm than good.

Terrorist Apprehensions at Canada-US Border Far Exceed Southern Counterpart

The US-Canada border has become a major security concern, with five times more individuals on the terrorist watchlist apprehended there compared to the US-Mexico border between 2022 and 2024. Critics, including Candice Malcolm and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, blame Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immigration policies for the spike in illegal crossings and terrorist encounters, which increased by 600% since 2021. Poilievre has called for stricter border controls, while the US has threatened tariffs over Canada’s perceived failure to address border security issues. More

Israel and Lebanon’s Trade Accusations for Breaching Ceasefire After Just One Day

Israel launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah activity at a rocket storage facility, just a day after a US- and France-brokered ceasefire took effect. The truce, aimed at ending 14 months of conflict, has already been strained by mutual accusations. Lebanon blamed Israel for targeting civilians near the border, while Israel claimed its actions were in response to ceasefire violations. The fragile agreement requires Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River and both sides to retreat from border areas, patrolled by Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers. More

Air Canada Starts Rolling out Facial Recognition Technology at the Gate

Air Canada has become the first Canadian airline to implement facial recognition technology for boarding, starting with domestic flights at Vancouver International Airport. The program, which is voluntary for now, allows passengers to upload a photo and passport scan via the airline's app, eliminating the need for physical IDs at the gate. While the initiative aims to streamline the boarding process, privacy and ethical concerns persist, though Air Canada emphasizes it is not linked to government programs. More

Japanese Company to Launch Human Washing Machine

Osaka-based Science Co. has developed the "Human Washing Machine of the Future," a modern take on a concept first introduced at the 1970 Osaka Expo. This updated model uses microscopic air bubbles for efficient cleaning, AI to monitor user relaxation and a transparent screen for mood-enhancing visuals. Set to debut at the 2025 Osaka Expo, the cockpit-shaped device aims to showcase cutting-edge hygiene and wellness technology, allowing up to 1,000 attendees to experience it firsthand. More

Boise State Praised for Forfeiting Title Shot as SJSU Trans Player Stood in Way: 'Real Champion'

The Boise State women's volleyball team forfeited its Mountain West semifinal match against San Jose State University (SJSU) due to the presence of transgender player Blaire Fleming on SJSU's roster. Boise State, citing the need for a better system for all athletes, made the decision after defeating Utah State in the first round.

This marks the third time Boise State forfeited against SJSU this season, contributing to SJSU's high tournament seeding, as six of their wins came by forfeiture. SJSU now advances to the championship without playing in the semifinals. The controversy has sparked Title IX and First Amendment lawsuits by players from several Mountain West schools. More

Montreal Mall Playing 'Baby Shark' to Prevent Homeless Loitering

Two Goats 'Detained' After Being Caught Chasing Pedestrians

Interestingly, Today is National Buy Nothing Day, Which Just so Happens to Coincide with Black Friday — The Ultimate "Buy Everything" Day