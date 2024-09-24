Good morning, It’s Tuesday, September 24th. In today’s news, The Justice Department releases a note from the would-be Trump assassin outlining his intent to kill him, Toronto school trip becomes an anti-Israel march with children forced to identify as “colonizers,” US threatens stricter border rules if Canada doesn’t fix illegal immigration, Nearly 500 killed in Lebanon following Israeli bombing, and much more.

'Dear World': Justice Department Releases Note From Would-be Trump Assassin

The Justice Department has revealed that the man accused of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump wrote a note months beforehand, outlining his intent to kill the former president. Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect, left the note in a box dropped at the home of an unidentified individual. This same individual contacted law enforcement after Routh’s arrest last Sunday. The discovery was made as prosecutors argued for Routh to remain in custody.

In the note addressed "Dear World,” Routh wrote:

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

Inside the box, there was also ammunition, a metal pipe, and a few other items.

The individual who received the box remained anonymous, and their role has not been fully disclosed beyond reporting the matter to authorities. As of Monday morning, Routh's attorney has not responded to requests for comment. More

US Plans to Bring Attempted Assassination Charge Against Ryan Routh

Federal prosecutors are pushing to bring an attempted assassination charge against Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Florida golf course. Routh currently faces two federal gun charges but could face life in prison if a grand jury approves the more serious charge. A judge denied Routh bail, citing evidence that he had stalked Trump for over a month and had a list of Trump's past and future appearances. More

Tiny Thought: It's crazy that the FBI decided to withhold the manifesto written by Audrey Hale, the trans shooter responsible for the 2023 Covenant School massacre in Nashville, claiming it might incite violence, yet they release this note from Routh that effectively puts a price on Trump’s head. Sure, Routh can't follow through on paying anyone from behind bars, but the hypocrisy is alarming. That being said, I believe all of these letters—regardless of who wrote them—should be made public for transparency.

Outrage Ensues as Toronto School Trip Becomes Anti-Israel March with Children Forced to Identify as “Colonizers”

On the same day as the controversial Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into an anti-Israel hate rally, Education Director Colleen Russell-Rawlins quietly left her position, taking vacation days until her official retirement in November. What she left behind was a chaotic school board, fuelled by her focus on DEI and lax oversight, leading to a field trip on September 18th that pushed political activism onto young students.

Students as young as 3rd grade were required to wear blue shirts, marking them as "colonizers" during a protest where they were told to chant, “From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime.” This labelling, essentially forcing children to adopt political identities, shocked many parents. Jewish students who expressed discomfort were reportedly told to "get over it," while others came home with stickers bearing phrases like “Zionism Kills.”

The event, orchestrated by teacher Anne Marie Longpre, who has a history of anti-Israel rhetoric, was framed as a lesson in Indigenous rights but quickly devolved into an anti-Semitic display. Despite the clear violation of trust, the board and its acting chairman Neethan Shan downplayed the harm caused, calling it an "educational experience."

Trustee Weidong Pei had previously warned about the dangers of bringing divisive geopolitics into schools but was repeatedly overruled by the board's progressive majority. Amid mounting public outrage, many are now calling for significant action, including firing the teachers involved and appointing a provincial supervisor to restore order to the board. The misuse of students as political pawns has crossed a line, and the consequences need to be addressed. More

US Threatens Stricter Border Rules if Canada Doesn’t Fix Illegal Immigration

The US is pressing Canada to tighten its immigration policies and enhance border protection after reports showed over 1,200 terror suspects have attempted to cross the northern border since 2020. According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), this marks a significant increase, with a 54% rise in watchlist members trying to enter the US from Canada. Last year alone, 484 individuals from the watchlist were stopped, and 281 have been encountered in just the first half of this year.

This surge in attempted crossings is raising concerns about the identification of these individuals, especially as many hold Canadian documents. US officials emphasized the need for stricter screening measures for Canadians entering the US Senator Marco Rubio called for heightened precautions to prevent potential terrorist entries.

Recent incidents, such as the arrest of Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, who planned to attack Jewish people in New York City, highlight the gravity of the situation. Social media has also fuelled the rise in irregular crossings, with TikTok accounts promoting illegal smuggling routes from Canada into the US. In 2023, US authorities recorded 189,402 migrant encounters at the Canada-US border, a staggering 73% increase from the previous year. More

Middle East Unrest: Nearly 500 Killed in Lebanon, Iran Accuses Israel of Seeking Wider War, US Sending More Troops

At Least 492 Killed in Lebanon as Israel Bombards Hezbollah

Israel conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Monday, resulting in significant casualties—at least 492 people killed, including many children and women, marking one of the deadliest days in Lebanon in decades. The Israeli military reported striking around 800 targets, aiming to neutralize Hezbollah's military capabilities. As tensions escalate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Lebanese civilians to evacuate for their safety. More

Iranian President Accuses Israel of Seeking Wider Conflict

Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, criticized Israel for escalating tensions in the Middle East during his first official visit to the US. He emphasized that war benefits no one and accused Israel of attempting to spark a larger conflict. Following the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, Pezeshkian expressed Iran's restraint and disappointment over unfulfilled peace promises. He called out double standards in Western human rights discourse while highlighting civilian casualties in Gaza. More

US Sending More Troops to Middle East as Tensions Rise

On September 23, the Pentagon announced that the US would send additional troops to the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Defense Department spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder indicated this decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" but did not specify troop numbers or their assignments. Currently, about 40,000 U.S. troops are in the region. More

Malaysian Police Rescue 187 More Children as Sex Abuse Probe of Islamic Group Deepens

Malaysian police have rescued over 180 children and arrested numerous suspects in connection with a child abuse scandal involving GISB Holdings, an Islamic business group. The children were found in welfare homes linked to the group and allegedly suffered severe abuse, including sexual abuse, physical violence, and indoctrination. The case has sparked widespread outrage in Malaysia, and authorities are investigating the group's ties to the Al Arqam Islamic sect, which was banned in 1994.

First Submarine in New Canadian Fleet Won't be Operational Until 2037

Canada's upcoming submarines will need to launch and recover underwater drones and operate covertly for at least 21 days, as outlined in Department of National Defence briefings. However, the first submarine won't enter service with the Royal Canadian Navy until 2037. The submarines must have a range of 7,000 nautical miles, conduct a minimum of 60 days of self-sustained operations, and be compatible with US military communication systems. The project is estimated to cost around $100 billion, with discussions held with various countries about construction. The Conservative party advocates for an immediate replacement for the aging Victoria-class submarines, which will reach the end of their service life between 2034 and 2040. More

Experts Skeptical of Zelensky’s Victory Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a “victory plan” that emphasizes offensive strategies, including using Western weapons to strike inside Russia and maintaining territory in Russia's Kursk region as leverage for future negotiations. However, experts are skeptical about the Kremlin's willingness to negotiate, citing ongoing Russian aggression and recent troop mobilizations. Despite lobbying efforts, Zelensky has struggled to gain support for strikes on Russian territory, which US officials view as too provocative. The plan is urgent, as Zelensky anticipates a potential shift in US leadership that may be less sympathetic to Ukraine. He intends to present the plan to President Biden and US Congress, positioning it as a bridge to a second peace summit with Russia by year-end. More

Here are the Precise Figures on the Ocean of Jet Fuel Trudeau Burned Over the Summer

Between June 1 and September 12, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled 92,104 kilometres via private jet on 58 trips, averaging at least one flight every two days. This distance could circle the globe twice or take him between Vancouver and St. John’s more than 18 times. His summer travel consumed nearly 300,000 litres of fuel, producing 720 tonnes of carbon dioxide—equivalent to the total annual emissions of 117 Canadians.

The estimated environmental cost of this travel is about $191,500 according to the Canadian government's metrics on greenhouse gas emissions. Despite higher-than-normal jet usage, Trudeau’s government has actively discouraged travel for Canadians, with Health Minister Mark Holland recently criticizing road trips for their environmental impact. More

US Proposes Ban on Chinese Vehicle Software, Hardware

The US plans to ban certain hardware and software from China and Russia in vehicles due to security risks, particularly in autonomous driving technology. Officials are concerned that this technology could allow foreign adversaries to manipulate vehicles remotely. While usage of such software is currently minimal in US cars, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo highlighted the need for proactive measures to protect national security and privacy.

Chinese officials have criticized the US for unfairly targeting their companies. The ban on software will take effect for the 2027 model year, while hardware restrictions will follow three years later, giving the auto industry time to adjust its supply chains. More

Elon Musk’s X Gives up Fight in Brazil, Starts Complying with Judge’s Demands

Elon Musk appears to be conceding defeat in his legal battle with Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, as X (formerly Twitter) has begun complying with the judge's orders to unblock its service in the country. This includes suspending accounts accused of spreading disinformation and paying fines. X had previously resisted these demands, claiming they violated Brazilian law. However, in a recent court filing, X’s lawyers admitted to taking down the required accounts, many of which were linked to supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. De Moraes has acknowledged X's compliance but has mandated that the platform submit proof of adherence before reinstatement. More

Octopus and Fish Hunt Together, Taking Turns to Lead

A new study reveals that octopuses and certain fish species demonstrate shared leadership while hunting together, enhancing our understanding of their social dynamics. Researchers observed 13 hunting groups in the Red Sea, noting that octopuses and fish, such as goatfish and groupers, often collaborated to hunt prey like mollusks and crustaceans. While the partnership offers advantages, it can also lead to aggression, noting that fish would sometimes displace others, and octopuses would punch fish to maintain their position.

The study indicates that goatfish often dictate the group's movement, while octopuses decide the timing of these movements. This flexible use of social information contrasts with other mixed-species hunting groups, suggesting octopus-fish teams are more adaptable. More

US Scientists Demonstrate Revolutionary Method To Deflect Asteroids Using Nuclear Explosion

While catastrophic asteroid impacts are rare, scientists are developing methods to protect our planet, inspired by the asteroid that caused the dinosaurs' extinction. In New Mexico, researchers at Sandia National Laboratories are exploring a novel defence strategy using X-ray blasts from nuclear explosions to deflect incoming asteroids. By vaporizing an asteroid's surface with intense X-rays, they create an expanding gas that nudges the asteroid off its course. This technique could potentially redirect asteroids up to 2.5 miles wide. More

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Put on Suicide Watch’ as He Awaits Trial Behind Bars

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently on suicide watch in prison as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He appeared in court to propose a $50 million bail package, which was denied by the judge. Diddy's lawyers argued he was not a flight risk, but the prosecution presented text messages suggesting otherwise and that he should remain in custody. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, asserting his innocence. More

Oakland A's End 57-Year Relationship with City, Owner Faces Backlash

The Oakland Athletics will play their final game in Oakland on Thursday, ending a 57-year relationship with the city amid a planned move to Las Vegas. A's owner John Fisher issued a controversial farewell letter to fans, which was met with backlash for its insincerity. Fisher has been criticized for the team's decline and failure to secure a new stadium, leading to protests from fans, including a "reverse boycott" demanding he sell the team. As the final game approaches, security measures have been heightened, and players have been advised to avoid fan interactions due to potential violence. The A's will play in Sacramento until a new Las Vegas stadium is completed in 2028. More

Reggie Bush Sues USC, NCAA, Pac-12 for NIL Compensation: 'Our Goal is to Rectify This Injustice'

Reggie Bush, the former USC running back, is suing the NCAA, USC, and the Pac-12 for compensation regarding the use of his name, image, and likeness during his time at the university. Filed on Monday, the lawsuit claims these entities profited significantly from Bush's popularity, citing TV contracts and merchandise sales. Bush's lawyers argue that the case aims to set a precedent for fair treatment and compensation for all college athletes. More

See the wildest faces from the World Gurning Championships - Rubber-faced Tommy Mattinson won the World Gurning Championships for a record 19th time — and vowed: “I want to win 30.” Tommy, 52, beat off stiff competition to take home the crown in the men’s category, while Claire Lister, 37, won the woman’s category for an eighth consecutive time. Judges crown the winning contestant based on whoever displays the starkest transformation between their normal face and their gurning face. More

Fake Doctor Performs ‘Delicate’ Procedures for 20 Years Before Finally Getting Arrested - A 36-year-old Thai man who admitted to having only a Grade 9 education has been arrested for performing penis enlargement procedures for 20 years without a medical license. The man admitted to advertising his services via social media and operating on at least two or three patients every month, despite having no medical training or license. He told police that he had taught himself how to do implants when he was 14, and he had been doing it ever since. More

Japanese Rice-Fed Chickens Allegedly Lay White-Yolk Eggs - Photos of boiled eggs with white yolks have gone viral on Japanese social media, sparking curiosity about their authenticity. The unique yolk colour results from supplementing the chickens' feed with rice, leading to a white appearance when cooked. These eggs are often used in dishes like white Omurice and white tamagoyaki. More