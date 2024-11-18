Good morning, It’s Monday, November 18th. In today’s news, a school board requests nearly $22 million to construct new ‘decolonized’ and ‘fully indigenized’ school, Poilievre explains how he plans on dealing with Donald Trump, Trudeau’s subsidies keep local media on life support, Biden authorizes Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons to strike inside Russia, and much more.

Toronto School Board Requests Nearly $22 Million to Construct New “Decolonized” and “Fully Indigenized” School

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is seeking nearly $22 million from Ontario taxpayers to demolish and rebuild the Kapapamahchakwew Wandering Spirit School, claiming the current structure resembles a residential school and perpetuates trauma among Indigenous students. This request comes despite the province already allocating $11.5 million in 2018 to renovate the same building. The TDSB now asserts that renovations cannot "decolonize" the space, insisting only a completely new facility will suffice.

The proposal raises serious questions about fiscal responsibility and the practicality of "decolonization." Indigenous communities historically lacked modern infrastructure like electricity or centralized schooling systems, so the idea of creating a fully "decolonized" educational space on the same site with modern amenities seems contradictory. Moreover, the existing building's historical design is being criticized for evoking colonialism, but many structures across Canada were built in similar styles—should taxpayers be funding the replacement of all of them?

The TDSB justifies the expenditure by citing the national reckoning over residential schools, including the widely publicized but still unverified discovery of mass graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021. Not a single body has been found at Kamloops or other similar sites, yet this narrative is being used to frame the discussion as an urgent matter of Truth and Reconciliation.

Additionally, the board plans to retain the current site at 16 Phin Avenue, leveraging its 4.9-acre property for the new facility. Ironically, the existing building would be repurposed as the Urban Indigenous Education Centre until further funding is secured to expand the new school—hardly a complete departure from the so-called colonial infrastructure they aim to erase.

This plan exemplifies government overreach and a questionable use of taxpayer money. The demand for nearly $22 million to address subjective claims about architecture and atmosphere reflects a deeper problem with prioritizing symbolic gestures over practical solutions to real issues facing Indigenous communities.

Pierre Poilievre’s Plan for Dealing with Trump

Canada’s likely next leader, Pierre Poilievre, has outline how he plans on dealing with Donald Trump, stating the need to stand up for Canada’s economic interests—something Trudeau was too submissive to accomplish. In a recent interview with Global News Radio in Vancouver, Poilievre was asked if he could work with Trump, a leader known for his ruthless "America First" policies. Poilievre’s response left no ambiguity: Canada, sharing a border with the world’s largest economic and military powerhouse, has no choice but to work with the United States. However, Poilievre argues that Canadian leaders must negotiate from a place of strength, not weakness.

While Trump was strong arming his way through international negotiations, Justin Trudeau played the role of the compliant neighbour, idly watching as American tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber doubled, choking the British Columbia forestry industry. Poilievre didn't hold back in calling out Trudeau for his inaction. He reminded Canadians that Stephen Harper managed to lift these tariffs in just 90 days, while Trudeau, despite having nearly a decade and working with three U.S. presidents, has achieved nothing but failure. To Poilievre, Trudeau’s lack of assertiveness has been an open invitation for the U.S. to drain Canadian wealth, poach our most talented citizens, and hollow out the nation's economy.

In an effort to correct course, Poilievre plans to axe the carbon tax, slash income taxes, and make Canada a fertile ground for investment once again. Under Trudeau, he argues, tax-heavy policies have driven businesses out of Canada, leaving American workers to earn $22,000 more on average than their Canadian counterparts. This economic exodus, according to Poilievre, is a direct result of Trudeau’s incompetence and misguided priorities.

Poilievre is positioning himself as the anti-Trudeau—a leader who will unapologetically put Canada first in every deal. He understands that Trump operates with pure transactional logic, always seeking leverage. But unlike Trudeau, Poilievre refuses to be walked over. He’s preparing to fight fire with fire, to protect Canadian interests as fiercely as Trump defends American ones.

The battle won’t be easy. It requires the kind of political competence and courage that Trudeau has never demonstrated. If Poilievre can back up his promises with real action—combining economic pragmatism with an uncompromising stance in negotiations—Canada might finally start punching at its weight in its dealings with the United States. It could be the beginning of a new chapter in Canada-U.S. relations, one where Canadians aren't left holding the short end of the stick.

Broadcast Bailout: Trudeau’s Latest Subsidy Keeps Local Radio on Life Support

The Trudeau government has announced yet another questionable funding decision, this time to subsidize local radio stations in smaller markets through a new temporary fund. This policy not only burdens taxpayers but also perpetuates the dangerous governmentalization of Canada’s media, eroding neutrality and stifling innovation in the sector.

First, the rationale for this fund is deeply flawed. There is no evidence of a market failure that justifies taxpayer intervention. If local radio stations are profitable, they don’t need subsidies. If they aren’t, propping them up with public funds is an inefficient use of resources. History has shown that “temporary” government programs rarely stay that way—just look at the Trudeau government’s “short-term” deficits, which have ballooned into a staggering cumulative debt of over $600 billion since 2015. Taxpayers should brace for yet another permanent expense disguised as a one-time solution.

Second, this policy risks further corrupting Canada’s media landscape. A media outlet dependent on government funding inevitably faces a conflict of interest, prioritizing the interests of its benefactor over unbiased reporting. This compromises its ability to hold the government accountable. By making the government its primary customer, funded media outlets become less inclined to critique the very institution sustaining them, leading to a dangerous erosion of journalistic independence.

Lastly, subsidizing legacy media discourages innovation and adaptability. Media, like any industry, must evolve with consumer preferences and technological advancements. Propping up outdated business models with taxpayer money delays the necessary transformation of the industry. As University of Windsor professor Lydia Miljan aptly observed, “As each innovation enters the market, it displaces audiences for legacy players... We allow other industries to adapt to new market conditions, and media should be no exception.”

In summary, the Liberals’ radio subsidy plan is a wasteful, shortsighted policy. It creates an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, undermines journalistic integrity, and stalls the evolution of Canada’s media sector. Instead of clinging to outdated institutions, the government should focus on fostering an environment where innovation and free enterprise can thrive. Source

Biden Authorizes Ukraine's Use of Long-range Missiles Inside Russia

President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia, marking a significant escalation in Western support for Kyiv. The decision comes amid heightened tensions, with thousands of North Korean troops aiding Russia and growing pressure from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to counter Russian attacks. Biden’s move, previously resisted to avoid provoking Moscow, underscores shifting strategies as the conflict intensifies. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has signaled plans for a swift resolution to the war, raising concerns among Ukraine’s allies about potential concessions to Russia under his administration. More

Tiny Thought: Maybe I’m off-base here, but this feels less like genuine support for Ukraine and more like a move aimed at undermining Trump and the incoming administration. The U.S. has resisted providing this support until now, yet suddenly changes course just as Putin and Zelensky suggest peace might be more achievable under Trump. It’s hard not to see the timing as politically motivated.

Trudeau Blames Employers, Schools and ‘Bad Actors’ for Immigration

In a nearly seven-minute YouTube video, Trudeau defends his immigration decisions, stating that boosting immigration post-pandemic was essential to avoid a recession by addressing labour shortages. Yet now, as housing shortages and infrastructure strains mount, he acknowledges that his government could have acted faster to curb abuses within these programs. He blames employers, schools, and scammers for exploiting the system but fails to address how his policies created the conditions for these issues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims about "bad actors" gaming Canada's immigration system miss the mark entirely. The real issue isn't a few individuals exploiting loopholes—it's the federal government's reckless policies that have allowed over 1 million people per year to enter the country, driving a population increase of nearly 10% in just a few years.

Even with a planned 20% reduction in permanent residents by 2027, the damage has been done. Trudeau's promise to "stabilize population growth" before gradually increasing immigration rates again feels like an empty gesture in the face of the housing crisis and the systemic strain caused by a poorly managed influx. It's not "bad actors" causing the problem—it's bad policy. More

Following DOGE, Poilievre Planning Government Efficiency Measures of His Own

Following the creation of the US Department of Government Efficiencies (DOGE) under President Trump, the Poilievre-led Conservative Party in Canada is pledging its own efficiency measures. The Conservatives promise to eliminate wasteful spending, such as cutting Trudeau's $21 billion on consultants, ending the $35 billion Infrastructure Bank, and scrapping the mismanaged Green Fund. They also propose creating a “Tax Reform Task Force” and implementing a “dollar for dollar” law to ensure any new spending is offset by savings. The Conservatives are positioning these moves as a direct response to the Liberals’ excess spending, with calls from Canadians for similar reforms to tackle government inefficiency. More

Alberta Joins US Energy Coalition to Secure North America’s Energy Future - More

Typhoon Lashes Philippines, Causing 25 foot Tidal Surges and Displacing 750,000 - More

Knife Attack at a School in Eastern China Leaves 8 Dead and 17 Injured - More

G20 Diplomats Hit Snags on Climate, Taxation and Ukraine - More

Malcolm X's Family Files $100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Againt the CIA, FBI and NYPD Over the Civil Rights Leader's Assassination - More

Canada Post Strike: Union Demands Include Free Sex Changes

Canada Post employees, represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), went on strike on November 15th, demanding several changes to their benefits and working conditions. Among their requests are the inclusion of "gender-affirming care" (free sex change operations) in their benefits plan, and the implementation of more inclusive language, such as "precautionary cessation of work for pregnant and breastfeeding employees." They also seek wage increases to match inflation, more paid medical and personal days, and protections against technological changes. The strike has disrupted mail services across Canada, especially ahead of busy shopping periods like Black Friday. Shopify President Harley Finkelstein has criticized the timing, urging the government to intervene. Purolator workers, also tied to Canada Post, have joined in solidarity by halting handling of Canada Post packages. More

McDonald’s is Investing $100 Million to Bring Customers Back After E. coli Outbreak - More

Heritage Minister Refuses to Rule Out Bonus for Departing CBC CEO Catherine Tait - More

Robot Manufacturer has 12 Robots ‘Kidnapped’ from Showroom by Another Robot

A viral CCTV video from a robotics showroom in Shanghai has captured a bizarre "robot kidnapping" incident. The footage, which surfaced recently, shows a small robot persuading 12 larger robots to leave the showroom by convincing them to "quit their jobs." After asking if the robots were working overtime, the small robot manages to lead two of them out, and the rest follow. Initially thought to be staged, the Shanghai robotics company later confirmed that the "kidnapping" was real, orchestrated by another robot manufacturer as part of a test. The incident, which raised concerns about AI security, has sparked alarm on Chinese social media. More

Chang’e-6 Samples Confirm Volcanic Activity on the Far Side of the Moon - More

Scientists Transform Blood into Regenerative Materials, Paving the Way for Personalized, 3D-printed Implants - More

Trump, Musk, and New Cabinet Picks Celebrate Election Victory with Surprise Appearance at UFC - Jon Jones Forces Stipe Miocic into Retirement

Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at UFC 309 on Saturday, celebrating his election victory with a warm welcome from the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Joined by UFC chief Dana White, Trump was flanked by key figures in his new administration, including Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During the event, Trump was also spotted reuniting with Joe Rogan and watching a hype video dedicated to him on the big screen.

Stipe Miocic announced his retirement from MMA after a loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309. Miocic, 42, was dominated by Jones, with the fight ending in the third round via a spinning kick. Despite being prepared for the move, Miocic missed the block and was caught. The former UFC heavyweight champion retires with the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history, ending his career with a 20-5 record. More

Diddy ‘Broke’ Jail Rules, Used his Kids to ‘Corruptly’ Influence Jurors and Blackmail Victims: Report

NYC Officials Call on Whoopi Goldberg to Apologize After She Said Bakery Denied Order for Political Reasons - More

Gold Watch Gifted to Titanic Hero Who Saved 700 Lives Sells for Record £1.5 Million

Kids are Now Conversing With an AI-powered Santa Over the Phone

When Your Muscles Work Out, They Help Neurons Grow and Heal 4x Faster, MIT Study Shows