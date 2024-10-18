Good morning, It’s Friday, October 18th. In today’s news, Key takeaways from the foreign interference inquiry as public hearings conclude, The Archdiocese of Los Angeles agrees to an $880 million sex abuse settlement, Liberal MPs to call for Trudeau’s resignation at the next caucus meeting, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar—Architect of the October 7th Massacre—has been killed, and much more.

Colluding MPs, Delayed Warrant, Internal Tensions: Key Takeaways of the Foreign Interference Inquiry

The latest round of public hearings at the Foreign Interference Commission wrapped up this week, highlighting some unresolved issues around foreign interference and how the government is handling this mess. A big focus was on a delayed surveillance warrant and what exactly counts as foreign interference. Diplomats and top officials also questioned the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) about what should be seen as a national security threat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand during the hearings, addressing the ongoing friction within the government, especially between Global Affairs Canada and CSIS. He acknowledged that while gathering information on foreign lawmakers is common diplomatic practice, CSIS's alerts about threats—like those involving Conservative MP Michael Chong—should have been communicated more clearly.

The inquiry also brought up the report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), claiming some lawmakers knowingly participated in foreign interference. However, top security officials, including National Security and Intelligence Advisor Nathalie Drouin, pushed back on this idea, stating there wasn’t enough evidence to label any MPs as traitors.

Trudeau added that he knew of several Conservative MPs at risk of foreign interference and mentioned he also had information about potential risks for members of other parties. The inquiry looked into how information flows within the government and found that several memos on foreign interference never reached Trudeau.

Another point of contention was a controversial surveillance warrant application that CSIS sent in March 2021, which sat waiting for approval from then-Public Safety Minister Bill Blair for an unusual 54 days. This delay frustrated CSIS staff and raised questions about national security protocols.

As this phase of the hearings came to a close, the commission is set to deliver its final report by the end of the year, aiming to clarify what’s going on with foreign interference and how well the government can tackle it. More

Tiny Thought: This has basically become what we expected: a lot of rhetoric and opinion, very little evidence or accountability, and no real answers for Canadians with the next federal election just a year away.

Archdiocese of Los Angeles Agrees to $880 Million Sex Abuse Payout

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has reached a staggering $880 million settlement with 1,353 victims of child sexual abuse, marking the largest payout by any US diocese. This settlement, announced by Archbishop José H. Gomez, comes after decades of horrific abuse claims, yet it is just another chapter in a long history of scandals that have rocked the Catholic Church worldwide.

The Archdiocese has now paid over $1.5 billion in total to victims, despite previous promises to reform. While Gomez expressed sorrow, saying, "I am sorry for every one of these incidents," the sheer scale of abuse and decades of concealment paint a sickening picture of institutional failure. The victims, who endured unspeakable horrors, sought justice after California passed a law allowing new lawsuits for past abuses.

This settlement, reached without the archdiocese filing for bankruptcy, underscores the devastating legacy of sexual abuse within the Church. Although the agreement provides some financial compensation, for many, it’s a hollow gesture, with survivors expressing that no amount of money can undo the trauma or make up for the Church’s long-standing evasion of accountability. More

Tiny Thought: Given this massive settlement alone, it’s unbelievable that the Catholic Church continues to govern its own affairs without facing an international criminal investigation into child sexual abuse. It’s a tragic irony that the very institution meant to embody goodness and moral authority continues to perpetrate some of the darkest evils imaginable.

Liberal MPs to Call for Trudeau’s Resignation at Next Caucus Meeting

Liberal MPs have spent the past 10 days quietly organizing a plan to call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, with the push expected to come to a head next week. According to sources, the formal call for his resignation is set to be raised at the Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The internal dissent, which has been brewing for months, gained a public face when Charlottetown MP Sean Casey openly called for Trudeau to step down. In an interview with CBC News, Casey cited widespread voter frustration, saying, “People have had enough. They’ve tuned him out and they want him to go.” His comments reflect growing unrest within the Liberal caucus, which has been simmering since the party suffered two significant byelection defeats earlier this year — one in Toronto-St. Paul’s and the other in Montreal’s LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.

While Casey has not been directly involved in the clandestine meetings or asked to sign the internal petition, multiple sources confirm that a document demanding Trudeau’s resignation has been making the rounds, and it’s reportedly gathered at least 30 signatures so far. Those behind the push are cautious, fearing that if their efforts are revealed too soon, the Prime Minister’s Office could disrupt their momentum, as it did after the Toronto byelection defeat.

Though Trudeau’s leadership has faced challenges in the past, the current wave of discontent seems to be gaining steam, with MPs increasingly vocal in their concerns. The upcoming caucus meeting could mark a significant turning point as the push for leadership change reaches a critical stage. More

Four More Liberal Cabinet Ministers Won’t Be Seeking Re-election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces another cabinet reshuffle as four ministers—Marie-Claude Bibeau, Carla Qualtrough, Filomena Tassi, and Dan Vandal—announced they will not seek re-election. This departure adds to the growing discontent within the Liberal caucus, where there’s increasing pressure for Trudeau to step down.

The four ministers, all elected in 2015, will require replacements, and sources indicate a reshuffle may occur after the US elections on November 5. This follows a trend of Liberal exits, with 24 members now opting not to run again, including recent announcements from Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who is eyeing the leadership of Quebec Liberals. More

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar, Architect of the October 7th Massacre, is Dead

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a firefight in Rafah, Gaza. Sinwar, who had been hiding for a year among civilians and in Hamas tunnels, was reportedly targeted as military operations in southern Gaza increased, limiting his movements. The IDF stated that he was identified posthumously, with reports suggesting he was killed by tank fire. Sinwar, who was previously convicted of multiple murders, had risen to prominence within Hamas after being released as part of a prisoner exchange in 2011. More

Former Canadian Olympic Snowboarder ‘Turned Drug Lord’ Wanted for Double Murder

Ryan James Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a double homicide in Ontario last year, linked to a transnational drug trafficking operation. Wedding and fellow Canadian Andrew Clark are accused of orchestrating the murders of two people in Caledon, Ontario, in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment—it was later discovered that the victims were innocent bystanders mistakenly targeted.

The US Department of Justice announced that both men, now residing in Mexico, are among 16 defendants in an indictment alleging they shipped large quantities of cocaine from Colombia to Canada. Clark was arrested in Mexico on October 8, while Wedding remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, with a $50,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest. More

Zimbabwe to Compensate White Farmers Who Lost Land in Seizures 20 Years Ago

Zimbabwe has announced plans to compensate local and foreign white farmers who lost land and property during the chaotic land seizures initiated by former president Robert Mugabe over 20 years ago. Approximately 4,000 white farmers were affected by the redistribution program, which aimed to address colonial-era land inequities but often involved violence. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube confirmed the approval of 441 compensation applications worth $351.6 million for local farmers and 94 applications totalling $196.6 million for foreign farmers. However, only 1% of the compensation for local farmers will be paid in cash, with the remainder issued as treasury bonds. Foreign farmers will receive an initial $20 million. While local compensation focuses on infrastructure, foreigners will be compensated for both land and infrastructure. More

Florida Sues Federal Government, Seeking Data on Noncitizen Voters

Florida authorities filed a lawsuit against the US government, alleging that federal officials are unlawfully refusing to assist in removing noncitizens from the state's voter rolls. Florida law mandates that voter registration records be accurate, but when the state requested data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) about individuals identified as potential noncitizens, USCIS refused to provide the necessary information. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, seeks to force USCIS to share more data and cover Florida's legal fees. The lawsuit does not specify how many noncitizens Florida authorities have identified. More

PBO Predicts Deficit Will Surpass Liberals' $40 Billion Commitment

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) reported that the federal government is likely to exceed its $40 billion deficit cap for the 2023-24 fiscal year by more than 15%, estimating a deficit of $46.8 billion. This figure will be confirmed in the government's annual report later this fall. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland had previously pledged to keep the deficit below the promised level to alleviate concerns about high spending impacting inflation. The PBO predicts that the 2024-25 fiscal year will see continued high deficit spending, estimating it to be $46.4 billion. More

BMO: Canadian Housing Starts Stagnant, 3x Growth Was Never Realistic

Canadian housing starts are losing momentum but remain elevated, with 18,800 new starts reported in September—a 15% drop from the previous year. Despite this slowdown, the six-month trend shows a 1.3% increase, reaching 244,000 units annually. BMO Capital Markets notes that while housing starts are high compared to historical averages, they fall significantly short of the ambitious goal of tripling new supply growth.

Rising interest rates, high material costs, and increased development fees are hindering builders from lowering prices, making homes less affordable for buyers. Investors, who traditionally drive demand, have also retreated, exacerbating the situation. The government has attempted to incentivize construction through various programs, but this has inadvertently contributed to higher costs and limited supply. More

Uber is Exploring an Expedia Takeover

Uber is reportedly considering acquiring Expedia, valued at $20 billion and having reported its highest annual revenue in 2023. If successful, this would be Uber's largest acquisition to date. Uber has long aimed to expand into a broader travel booking platform, having already integrated train, bus, and flight bookings. In recent years, it made significant acquisitions, including Postmates for $2.65 billion and Drizly for $1.1 billion. Following a profitable 2023, driven by increased demand for rides and food delivery, Uber appears well-positioned for a potential deal with Expedia. More

NASA Abandons Boeing's Cursed Starliner for Upcoming Missions

NASA appears to be distancing itself from Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft after repeated issues. Originally planned for upcoming crew rotations to the International Space Station, Starliner has been replaced by SpaceX's Crew Dragon for NASA's Crew-10 and Crew-11 missions. Starliner, which has not yet been certified for flight, suffered significant setbacks, including leaving two astronauts stranded in space. NASA is still reviewing data to determine if another Starliner test flight is necessary, raising doubts about its future. More

Study Finds that Men and Women Process Pain Differently

A new study from UC San Diego found that men and women use different biological systems to manage pain. Men rely on endogenous opioids (natural painkillers), while women use non-opioid pathways. This may explain why women respond poorly to opioid medications and are more prone to opioid addiction. The study involved meditation-based pain relief, showing that blocking the opioid system reduced pain relief in men but increased it in women. These findings highlight the need for sex-specific pain treatments to improve outcomes and reduce drug dependence. More

NBA Rank 2024: Rankings for the Top 10 Players in the League

NBA Rank is back for its 14th season, counting down the league's top 100 players based on predictions for the 2024-25 season. This year’s top players include MVP contenders like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic. Key highlights include Anthony Edwards rising to 10th place after a breakout season, LeBron James at No. 7 continuing his dominance at age 39, and Stephen Curry at No. 6 despite losing longtime teammate Klay Thompson. Nikola Jokic claims the No. 1 spot, solidifying his status as the league's best player. More

Chiefs Owner Backs Kicker Harrison Butker Forming PAC Supporting ‘Traditional Values’

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt supported kicker Harrison Butker's creation of a political action committee (PAC), UPRIGHT PAC, which aims to encourage Christians to vote for "traditional values." Butker, who previously gave a controversial commencement speech, endorsed Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and criticized issues like Pride Month and President Biden's abortion stance. While the NFL distanced itself from Butker’s views, Hunt supports players using their platform for impact. Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes emphasized encouraging voter registration over political endorsements. More

Ottawa Lawyer Suspended and Ordered to Pay $235,000 to Former Client for ‘Services-for-Sex’ Proposal - James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 to his former client, Leanne Aubin, for his unethical behaviour. A Superior Court Justice described Bowie’s conduct as a “staggering breach of trust” and found him guilty of defamation, human rights violations, and breach of fiduciary duty. Bowie also faces criminal charges of harassment and extortion, with his trial resuming in January.

A Brand New German Fire Station that Burned Down Did Not Have a Fire Alarm System - The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Stadtallendorf fire station in Hesse and destroyed, among other things, the equipment hall and almost a dozen emergency vehicles. Initial estimates put the damage at between 20 million and 24 million euros (US$21 million to US$26 million). No one was injured.

On This Day in 1867, the US took formal possession of Alaska from Russia, after paying $7.2 million in the Alaska Purchase. At the time, many Americans viewed the acquisition skeptically, dubbing it "Seward's Folly" or "Seward's Icebox," as they questioned the value of the frozen, remote land. However, the purchase later proved to be an incredible bargain due to Alaska's abundant natural resources. In total, the value of Alaska’s natural resources—when considering current production and potential untapped resources—runs into the hundreds of billions of dollars.