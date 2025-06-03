Good morning, It’s Tuesday, June 3rd. In today’s news, CSIS scandal exposes dangerous Liberal culture of political interference, Parents losing trust in vaccines after COVID-era deception, Why the typical Canadian pays 70% more income tax than an American, Carney meets with Premiers on fast-tracking energy and infrastructure projects, and much more.

CSIS Scandal Exposes Dangerous Liberal Culture of Political Interference

A redacted review by the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) has exposed one of the most serious breaches of intelligence protocol in Canadian history: senior political actors in the Liberal government unlawfully interfered in a high-risk CSIS operation abroad. The decision did not come from the CSIS Director or the Minister of Public Safety, as required by law. It came from the Prime Minister’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor—political staff with no statutory authority to halt operations.

This is not a one-off scandal. It reflects a culture of centralized control, secrecy, and political micromanagement that has festered under successive Liberal cabinets. From the SNC-Lavalin affair to the suppression of foreign interference intelligence in the Hogue Commission, the pattern is clear: political interests are prioritized over institutional independence.

The result? CSIS officers were left in physical danger. A complex operation—coordinated with foreign allies—was abruptly disrupted, endangering operatives and sources, damaging Canada’s standing in the Five Eyes alliance, and causing long-term harm to trust between CSIS and Public Safety Canada. One email from the CSIS Director, revealed in the report, warned that “time is quickly running out and the situation is getting much more tense on the ground.” That should never happen in a functioning democracy.

This isn’t about one Prime Minister. It’s about a governing party that has repeatedly shown disregard for the rules that separate politics from law enforcement, diplomacy, and intelligence work. NSIRA found no legal order halting the mission and no accountability trail. Just silence—and danger.

Retired senior CSIS officer Alan Treddenick summed it up bluntly: “Once again, an incompetent Prime Minister’s Office attempts to micromanage everything.” But the deeper issue is a Liberal apparatus that tolerates this interference, enables it, and denies responsibility afterward. Source.

Pandemic Fallout: Parents Losing Trust in Vaccines After COVID-era Deception

A government report from the Public Health Agency of Canada confirms what many parents have been saying for years: trust in the vaccine establishment has been deeply shaken—and the data backs them up. After years of misleading information, coercion, and shifting goalposts during the COVID-19 pandemic, half of Canadian parents (50%) now express concern over vaccine side effects for children, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) saying they strongly agree with those concerns.

This is no fringe sentiment. The report, based on a survey of 5,113 Canadians, shows:

24% of parents with unvaccinated children cited safety risks as a primary reason.

22% felt the vaccine wasn’t even necessary.

14% lacked confidence in effectiveness.

For the flu shot specifically, 35% of parents were reluctant: 43% questioned effectiveness. 38% cited side effects. 19% didn’t trust vaccine-related information at all.



These are not anti-science extremists—these are everyday Canadian moms and dads, many of whom once trusted public health but were burned by mandates, rushed approvals, and censorship of dissent during COVID.

Even among traditionally accepted childhood vaccines, trust is eroding:

While 88% still support vaccines for diseases like polio or measles, only 70% say their children are fully vaccinated.

That number used to be higher. Back in 2015, 63% of parents supported mandatory vaccination for school. Today, only 55% do—with 38% now saying it should be the parents’ decision.

The political divide is also stark:

50% of Conservative voters believe there is a real risk of serious vaccine side effects, compared to just 11% of Liberals and 16% of NDP supporters.

Importantly, this shift isn’t just in Canada. The US Food and Drug Administration is now limiting updated COVID vaccine approvals to seniors and at-risk youth. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently confirmed that COVID vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children or pregnant women by the CDC.

Parents have every right to ask questions. They were told to “trust the science,” only to watch the science shift to fit the politics. Their caution isn’t misinformation—it’s the rational response to having been misled.

Why the Typical Canadian Pays 70% More Income Tax Than an American

As Canadians wrestle with a cost-of-living crisis, one glaring difference between life in Canada and the U.S. continues to go mostly unspoken: taxes. Specifically, income tax. The average Canadian pays 70% more in income tax than the average American—an enormous gap that raises uncomfortable questions about the fairness and sustainability of our tax system.

With a federal income tax cut set to take effect on July 1st—shaving a single percentage point off the lowest bracket—Ottawa hopes to give Canadians “a bit of relief.” But for most median earners, the savings will be around $400 annually. In contrast, if Canada’s income tax burden mirrored that of the United States, the average Canadian would save nearly $4,000 every year.

Currently, the average combined federal and provincial income tax rate for a Canadian earning the median income is just over 17%. In Nova Scotia, it's over 20%. Even in the most “affordable” provinces like B.C. and Ontario, it still hovers around 15%. Compare that to California—often caricatured as a tax-heavy, big-government state—where the median tax burden is just 10%. In nine U.S. states, it's as low as 7% or even zero.

What’s driving this discrepancy? Canada’s model of government is far more centralized and paternalistic than America’s. Services like universal health care, subsidized education, and generous family benefits are provided directly through taxation rather than private premiums or savings accounts. But while this system is often held up as morally superior, the economic reality is that Canadian workers are left with significantly less take-home pay—while still facing affordability issues in housing, food, and energy.

And while Canadian governments argue that our higher taxes come with better services, that claim has become increasingly difficult to defend amid mounting hospital wait times, growing public sector inefficiencies, and widespread economic anxiety.

The July 1st tax cut is symbolic at best. A real conversation is needed about why Canadians pay so much more and whether the return on that investment justifies the cost. Because for many, it doesn’t feel like it anymore.

Until that debate happens, the average Canadian will continue paying thousands more than their American counterpart—not for luxury, but for the illusion of security. Source.

Carney Meets With Premiers on Fast-Tracking Energy and Infrastructure Projects

Canada’s 13 premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney emerged united from a First Ministers’ Meeting focused on fast-tracking major energy and infrastructure projects. They agreed on national interest criteria and pledged to work urgently to boost private investment. Carney committed to introducing legislation by Canada Day to streamline project approvals from five years to two and remove interprovincial trade barriers. While no specific projects were chosen, proposals ranged from pipelines and ports to critical mineral mining.

Key quotes from the meeting include:

Mark Carney : “We will very quickly move into the summer to refine that list from the list we have.”

Doug Ford : “Best meeting I’ve had in seven years… [Carney is like] Santa Claus.”

Danielle Smith: “[A B.C. pipeline] must be on the initial list to signal we’re open for investment.” More

US-China Trade Truce Frays as Tariff Clash Reignites

China accused the US of "seriously violating" a recent trade truce after Washington restricted chip tech sales, targeted Huawei, and revoked Chinese student visas. The truce, struck in Geneva last month, had temporarily lowered tariffs—US from 145% to 30%, and China from 125% to 10%—but tensions have reignited. President Trump accused China of breaking the deal, while US officials cited continued non-tariff barriers and export restrictions. China warned of “resolute” retaliation as the US plans to double tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50% this week. More

8 Injured in Colorado Flamethrower Attack on Rally for Israeli Hostages; Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crime - If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. More

Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins Tight Polish Presidential Race, Prompting Pro-EU, Liberal PM Tusk to Call Confidence Vote - More

Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Ends Swiftly With No Major Breakthrough - More

Tulsa Mayor Proposes $100 Million Reparations Plan for Descendants of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre - More

Update: More Than 700 Believed Dead in Devastating Nigeria Floods - More

Elon Musk Expands X with XChat, Aiming to Make Platform a Digital Hub for Communication and Banking

Elon Musk is rolling out XChat, a new encrypted messaging feature on X (formerly Twitter), offering vanishing messages, audio/video calls, and file sharing—part of his push to turn the platform into an “everything app.” Available to paid users, XChat uses a Bitcoin-style encryption system and a passcode lock. It reflects Musk’s broader vision of making X a digital hub for communication, banking, and even dating, similar to China’s WeChat. Meanwhile, Sam Altman’s “World” project is also advancing its own human-verified app ecosystem using biometric Orbs, highlighting growing competition to shape the next-generation super app. More

Report: Amazon Fire Sticks Are Enabling Billions in Video Piracy - More

Bill Gates Says Majority of $200 Billion Gates Foundation Funds Will Go to Africa - More

Forever Young? The Amphibian that Halts the Biological Clock

The axolotl, a rare amphibian, seems to defy aging. While most animals experience a steady decline in health, the axolotl shows signs of negligible senescence—aging so slowly it’s nearly undetectable. Famous for regenerating limbs, lungs, eyes, and even heart tissue, it also resists cancer and accumulates very few senescent cells, which are linked to age-related diseases.

A new study examined DNA methylation—an epigenetic marker of aging—in axolotls aged 4 weeks to 21 years. In most species, methylation increases with age. But in axolotls, these changes largely stop after just four years, suggesting their biological clock stalls early in life.

Curiously, early methylation patterns in axolotls resemble those in frogs and humans, hinting at shared aging mechanisms. But after that, their biology diverges sharply. While it's still unclear what ultimately causes axolotls to die, this research offers rare insight into how aging might be slowed—or even paused—at the molecular level. More

An Extreme Drop in Oxygen Will Eventually Suffocate Most Life on Earth - Breathe easy though because this won't happen for probably another billion years or so. More

Golf’s Longest Day: US Open Qualifying Delivers Drama

Golf’s Longest Day lived up to its name on Monday as top players battled for a coveted spot in the US Open during final qualifying at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Ohio. Six golfers made it through, including Cameron Young, who clinched the last spot by draining a clutch birdie putt in a dramatic 5-for-1 playoff. That left big names like Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Eric Cole, and Chase Johnson on the outside looking in. Homa, notably, carried his own bag after splitting with his caddie and came heartbreakingly close—three-putting the final hole to miss out.

In all, 10 qualifiers were held across North America on Monday, with 47 players advancing from a field of 744. One standout performance came from 17-year-old Mason Howell, who dominated in Georgia by shooting 18-under to earn his place, beating former major champions in the process.

The US Open begins June 12th at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. More

Novak Djokovic Records 100th Roland-Garros Win to Reach Quarterfinals - More

Donald Trump Film “The Apprentice” Wins Best Motion Picture at Canadian Screen Awards - More

Ranked: Top 25 Countries With the Highest Life Expectancy - Canada is in 21st with an average life expectancy of 82.7

Paraglider Nearly Freezes to Death After Being Sucked Up 28,000 Feet into Clouds

On This Day in 1943, a mob of 60 from the Los Angeles Naval Reserve Armory beat up everyone perceived to be Hispanic, starting the week-long Zoot Suit Riots