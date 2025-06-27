Good morning, it’s Friday, June 27th. In today’s news, RFK Jr. cuts ties with a global vaccine group questioning COVID and DTP guidance, Commissioner denies foreign influence in Canada’s 2025 election despite contradictory evidence, Canada’s half-billion-dollar gun buyback program turns into a total failure, The Federal Infrastructure Bank is providing a $1 billion loan to BC Ferries to buy vessels from China, and much more.

RFK Jr. Cuts Ties with Global Vaccine Group, Questions COVID and DTP Guidance

In a move that is already stirring global debate, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced this week that the United States will no longer provide financial support to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The decision was delivered via a pre-recorded speech played at a Gavi conference in Brussels, where the organization had convened global leaders to raise at least $9 billion for immunization programs over the next five years.

Founded in 2000, Gavi is a public-private partnership that includes the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Bank. The group funds vaccine access in lower-income countries and claims to have helped immunize over 1 billion children.

The United States has historically been one of Gavi’s largest donors, pledging $1 billion through 2030 prior to the recent administration change. Since 2001, American contributions to the organization have totalled more than $8 billion.

Kennedy’s remarks emphasized concerns about transparency and scientific rigor, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused Gavi and its partners of suppressing “dissenting views” and promoting “questionable” recommendations—specifically the endorsement of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, which the CDC recently revised. Kennedy also cited studies questioning the long-term impact of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccine in developing countries, claiming some data showed higher all-cause mortality rates among vaccinated girls.

Gavi responded by reaffirming that all of its vaccine recommendations align with WHO’s expert guidance and that the DTP vaccine has played a central role in reducing childhood mortality rates worldwide. While some observational studies have raised questions, mainstream medical experts, including Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, maintain that no causal link has been found between DTP vaccination and increased child mortality.

The announcement coincided with the first meeting of the Biden administration’s restructured vaccine advisory panel. Kennedy recently dismissed all 17 previous members and appointed a new, smaller panel that includes several individuals known for vaccine skepticism.

With Gavi facing a funding gap and global health programs in flux, the consequences of this policy shift are likely to unfold over the coming months. Source.

Commissioner: “No Evidence” of Foreign Influence on 2025 Federal Election—Facts Suggest Otherwise

Canada’s elections commissioner claims there is “no evidence” that foreign interference, AI manipulation, or voter intimidation influenced the April 2025 federal election—despite more than 16,000 complaints, a sevenfold increase from previous elections, and confirmed foreign interference targeting both Mark Carney and Joe Tay.

The report minimizes the severity of these complaints, chalking many up to public confusion or duplicates, while at the same time admitting investigations are ongoing and final conclusions cannot yet be drawn. Yet somehow, the commissioner felt comfortable publicly declaring that the election outcome was unaffected—without completing the investigations and without providing transparency about which complaints are being probed.

This declaration is even more questionable considering that:

SITE (Canada’s election threat task force) confirmed China engaged in an “information operation” on WeChat, portraying Carney positively , to boost his candidacy.

Joe Tay, a pro-democracy candidate and vocal China critic, was subjected to transnational repression—including a bounty on his head issued by Hong Kong authorities —and targeted disinformation across multiple Chinese platforms.

A recent analysis flagged disinformation—including political deepfakes—as an “existential threat.” Even if they don’t swing a national election, localized campaigns can erode democratic confidence.

So while we can’t definitively say foreign interference did sway the results, the real question is this: with everything we know, how can anyone possibly claim it didn’t? The commissioner’s early conclusion feels more like damage control than a real investigation. With nearly 14,000 complaints still pending, it’s premature—and arguably irresponsible—to dismiss interference concerns this early, especially when the evidence already points to a deeply compromised democratic process.

Half a Billion for Nothing: Inside Canada’s Gun Buyback Failure

The federal government’s long-touted gun buyback program is unraveling before it even begins. Five years after Justin Trudeau’s cabinet banned over 1,500 “assault-style” firearms through an order-in-council, only 12,195 weapons have been turned in—despite the program already costing over half a billion dollars.

Originally sold to Canadians as a $200 million public safety initiative, the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program has morphed into a bloated bureaucratic black hole. Internal government estimates now peg the true cost at upwards of $750 million, while outside analysis from Calibre Magazine shows the government is effectively paying $24,000 per firearm. And still, the program isn’t even operational for individual owners—only businesses can currently participate.

A recent internal report, commissioned by the Privy Council Office and prepared by EKOS Research, reveals what many already suspected: the government itself doesn’t believe this will work. The report warns of “non-compliance” and notes that Ottawa is “unlikely to be the most trusted messenger” to reach Canada’s gun-owning population. Translation: even when eligible, most gun owners won’t participate.

This would be merely inefficient if it weren’t also so grotesquely misplaced. In the same fiscal year, the Liberals are spending just $200 million to fight fentanyl trafficking and $355 million to secure the border—a fraction of what’s being spent on this floundering gun initiative. Meanwhile, crime data continues to show that over 90% of guns used in violent crime in cities like Toronto are smuggled in from the United States. These are not the weapons the buyback targets. In fact, the very mass shooting that prompted the 2020 ban was carried out using illegal U.S. guns that had already been prohibited.

This isn’t public safety. It’s political theatre—an expensive signal to urban voters that the government is “doing something” about gun violence, even if the data says otherwise.

Instead of cracking down on smuggling, organized crime, or violent offenders, Ottawa has spent half a billion dollars targeting legal gun owners who haven’t committed a crime. That’s not just inefficient. It’s delusional.

As the costs spiral and results flatline, the buyback program stands as a symbol of everything wrong with bureaucratic governance: overpromising, overspending, and missing the target entirely. Source.

Federal Infrastructure Bank Providing $1 Billion Loan to BC Ferries to Buy Vessels From China

The Canada Infrastructure Bank has issued a $1 billion low-interest loan to BC Ferries, enabling it to buy four new vessels from China Merchants Industry, a Chinese state-owned shipyard—a decision that’s sparked widespread political backlash over national security, lost Canadian jobs, and foreign economic dependency.

While the federal government claims it has no role in procurement, Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland raised alarms over cybersecurity risks and the lack of Canadian content in the deal—especially given Canada’s broader concerns with Chinese interference, fentanyl trafficking, and corporate espionage. BC Premier David Eby admitted the deal is “not ideal,” but refused to reopen the bidding process, citing urgency and lack of domestic bids. Critics argue the Liberal government is effectively outsourcing billions in taxpayer-backed investment to a hostile regime, bypassing Canadian workers and manufacturers. More

BC Government Realizes EV Mandates Not Achievable: Leaked Slideshow

The BC government is now considering softening its electric vehicle (EV) mandates after EV sales slumped to 15.3% in April—well below the aggressive targets of 26% by 2026 and 100% by 2035 under its Zero Emission Vehicles Act.

A leaked government presentation acknowledges the targets are now “challenging” due to high EV costs, subsidy cuts, charging infrastructure gaps, and falling consumer demand. Industry insiders say early adopters have bought in, but the broader public remains unconvinced—and dealers are stuck between government pressure and consumer hesitancy.

Options on the table include easing compliance rules, adjusting what counts as an EV, and revising targets altogether. A formal policy update is expected in the fall. More

Middle East Update:

Netanyahu and Trump Say They Are Working On a Plan to End the Gaza War and Expand Abraham Accords - More

Iran's Supreme Leader Says Country Delivered 'Heavy Slap' to US in First Remarks Since Ceasefire - More

Iran May Turn to North Korea to Help Build Nuclear Weapons at 'Secret Facility'—North Korea is reported to maintain approximately 80-90 nuclear warheads at this time. More

White House Moves to Limit Sharing of Some Classified Info with Congress After Iran Leak - More

Study: Support for Western Separatism Nearing Levels of 1980s Quebec—When 49.4 Percent of Voters Called for Separation - More

Canadian Senate Approves Law to Fast-Track Major Resource Projects - More

North Korea to Open Beach Resort as Kim Jong-un Eyes Tourism - More

Ecuador's Most Wanted Drug Lord Captured in 'Underground Bunker' - Adolfo Macías Villamar, also known by the alias "Fito," is the leader of Los Choneros, a powerful criminal gang that is blamed for Ecuador's transformation from a tourist haven to a country with one of the highest murder rates in the region. More

Bitcoin for Mortgages? US Housing Regulator Considering Bitcoin as Mortgage Collateral

The US Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is exploring the possibility of allowing cryptocurrency holdings, like Bitcoin, to help borrowers qualify for mortgages amid a housing market slowdown and declining mortgage applications. This would mark a major step in crypto adoption, expanding lending options beyond a few boutique lenders that currently accept crypto as collateral.

FHFA’s consideration comes as borrowing costs rise and homeownership demand faces supply shortages. Advocates argue Bitcoin’s liquidity and transparent blockchain make it ideal collateral, potentially derisking mortgage markets. While volatility and risk remain concerns, growing mainstream crypto ownership—estimated at 20% of Americans—could make crypto-backed mortgages a viable path to homeownership for many. More

Global Cocaine Market Surges to Record Highs in 2023 - Global cocaine production rose by nearly 34% to 3,708 tons in 2023, seizures reached 2,275 tons with a 68% increase over four years, and users grew from 17 million to 25 million in a decade. More

Blackstone Buys Another $2 Billion in Discounted Commercial Real-Estate Loans - The firm has bought $20 billion in commercial property debt in last 24 months. More

UK Scientists Start Constructing Human Genome From Scratch

UK researchers have launched the Synthetic Human Genome (SynHG) project to build human DNA from scratch in the lab, aiming to unlock deeper understanding of how genomes work and pave the way for revolutionary medical therapies. Over five years, scientists will synthesize large DNA segments and insert them into living cells to study their function.

Potential breakthroughs include virus-resistant cells for transplantation and synthetic mitochondria to prevent inherited diseases. Alongside scientific efforts, the project includes a parallel study on the ethical and social implications, from environmental risks to the spectre of designer babies and misuse of genetic material. While real-world applications remain distant, the initiative marks a major leap in genome engineering. More

Scientists Reveal Your Morning Coffee Flips an Ancient Longevity Switch - It activates AMPK, a key cellular fuel sensor that helps cells cope with stress and energy shortages. More

Liver King Arrested in Austin for Threats Against Joe Rogan—Psych Evaluation Pending

Brian Johnson, known as the "Liver King," was arrested in Austin, Texas, for making threats against podcaster Joe Rogan via Instagram videos. Johnson, a fitness influencer infamous for promoting an "ancestral lifestyle" and previously exposed for steroid use, challenged Rogan to a fight while traveling to Austin, where Rogan resides. The Austin Police Department acted after Rogan reported the posts as threatening, leading to Johnson's arrest at the Four Seasons Hotel. He was charged with a Class B misdemeanor for terroristic threats.

Johnson was then released, after posting a $20,000 bond. A court issued a restraining order mandating he stay 200 yards away from Rogan and his family and required a mental health evaluation within a week. Despite this, Johnson continued posting on Instagram, including a video referencing the restraining order and mistakenly mentioning "Seth Rogen," while persisting with his challenge to Rogan. More

Trump Administration Demands California Change Transgender Athlete Policy Within 10-Days or Face ‘Imminent Enforcement Action’ - More

Faith Kipyegon Tops Her Own World Record Time but Falls Short in Quest for Sub-4-Minute Mile - The Kenyan finished with a time of 4:06.42 at the Nike Breaking4 event in Paris. More

A Collection of Napoleon Memorabilia, Including One of His Iconic Bicorne Hats, Sells for $10 Million

Calls Grow for Scotland-Wide Seagull Summit Amid Surge in Aggressive Bird Attacks

On This Day in 1652, New Amsterdam (now New York City) enacted the first speed limit law in North America: “No wagons, carts or sleighs shall be run, rode, or driven at a gallop within this city.”