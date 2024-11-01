Good morning, It’s Friday, November 1st. In today’s news, a MAiD ‘doctor’ brags about how many people she’s killed, China takes advantage of Canadian cyber incompetency, RCMP busts ‘largest drug lab ever,’ Smith restricts gender-affirming care, and much more.

Canada's Angel of Death and the Dark Side of MAiD

The Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program will forever tarnish Canada's history, much like the acts of totalitarian atrocities. Dr. Ellen Wiebe, a central figure in Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, describes her work as “incredibly rewarding.” There’s something chilling about the way Wiebe speaks of ending lives—over 430 by May 2022—as though it's not a heavy burden but rather a fulfilling activity. Her casual mention that "hundreds is good" as an accomplishment is not the language of mercy; it's the language of a person detached from the moral gravity of ending human lives.

Wiebe is also careful with words, refusing to call her work "euthanasia" because “That’s what we use for our pets.” Instead, she insists on calling it "assisted dying." This manipulation of language is a hallmark of totalitarian systems—language used to numb the populace, to erase the raw truth of what's happening. As Orwell wrote, “Don't you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thought-crime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.

What’s even more disturbing is her sense of fascination with the death process itself. Wiebe speaks almost enthusiastically of the “fascinating talks” with patients about how they wish to die—as if she’s fascinated by the orchestrated event rather than the human suffering that led to the choice. Her reflections on marginalized groups are also unsettling, as she almost seems to lament that they aren't "benefiting" from MAID as much as privileged groups. Is it empathy that drives her, or a sense of morbid satisfaction?

Quebec has taken this insanity a step further by effectively telling its doctors to ignore federal homicide laws. As of this week, Quebec physicians can administer MAID to patients who are unresponsive or mentally incompetent, provided they had previously given “advance” consent. This isn’t just illegal under Canadian law—it’s dangerous. Quebec prosecutors have even issued a directive to ensure that no charges will be brought against doctors who carry out these killings, in direct defiance of federal law. This is a slippery slope toward normalizing euthanasia for those who are unable to advocate for themselves, and it’s happening without the national outcry it deserves.

To make matters worse, we have the case of the Alberta woman who sought MAID for a mental health condition, and whose life was saved only by a last-minute court injunction. Dr. Wiebe, without consulting the woman’s other doctors, approved her request based on a single consultation. It shows a stunning lack of due diligence, and it highlights how the system is being abused by those who are willing to cut corners to meet their own standards of what’s “necessary.” The judge called it a situation of "extreme irreparable harm"—and that’s exactly what this program risks, especially when practitioners like Wiebe are in charge.

“If the devil isn’t real, humans created him in their own image.” - Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Cyber Insecurity: Foreign Threats Exploit Government Incompetence as Critical Infrastructure and Canadians Lie Vulnerable

Canada’s cybersecurity landscape has reached a crisis point, as foreign adversaries freely exploit government systems and critical infrastructure with little deterrence. Despite growing warnings and rising threats from hostile states like China, Russia, Iran, and India, Canada’s efforts to secure its digital defences have repeatedly fallen short, with gaps in response that expose the country to significant vulnerabilities. Over the past four years, cyber actors backed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) alone have breached at least 20 federal government networks, gathering sensitive information and establishing access that could have severe implications in a future conflict.

China is identified as the top cyber threat to Canada, with its strategies blending espionage, intellectual property theft, and an increasingly aggressive form of transnational repression targeting communities in Canada. Yet, despite this documented threat and China’s apparent intent to dominate Canada’s digital space, government agencies have failed to implement effective safeguards to prevent ongoing intrusions. Even after breaches are “addressed,” national security officials admit that these intrusions are difficult to stop altogether, with adversaries continually evolving their techniques to stay a step ahead of Canada’s defences.

Canada’s challenges extend beyond China. Russia and Iran have also capitalized on Canada’s vulnerability to advance their strategic interests, combining espionage with disinformation and information warfare to destabilize the country’s democratic institutions. Russia, for example, has successfully infiltrated Canadian communications networks, using them to gather intelligence while subtly spreading misinformation to erode public trust. Meanwhile, India, identified by Canadian authorities as an emerging threat, is alleged to be intensifying its cyber espionage efforts amid escalating diplomatic tensions with Canada. The government’s response to these issues, however, has been scattered and largely reactive, with little indication of a cohesive strategy that would strengthen Canada’s cybersecurity posture against multiple adversaries at once.

At a press conference following the release of the National Cyber Threat Assessment, Communications Security Establishment (CSE) chief Caroline Xavier acknowledged the need for more coordination across federal, provincial, and territorial levels. Yet the prevailing sense is one of urgency that remains unanswered, as Canada’s security agencies continue to play catch-up while foreign cyber actors tighten their grip. The report stresses the vulnerability of Canada’s critical infrastructure—power grids, transportation networks, pipelines—all of which are potential targets for a debilitating cyberattack. For Canada, which is deeply integrated with US infrastructure, an attack on these sectors could cause widespread chaos, underscoring the high stakes of a sustained cybersecurity failure.

The Centre for Cyber Security also warns that hostile actors are not only targeting the government but are embedded in everyday systems that Canadians rely on. Yet, as cybercriminals and state-backed operatives continue to seize on these vulnerabilities, Canadians are left largely unprotected by the same government tasked with defending them. The unchecked rise of cybercrime, often facilitated by online black markets, has created an ecosystem where malicious actors thrive, with government inaction enabling this hostile takeover of Canada’s digital landscape.

Canada is now entering a new era where cyber threats are constant, severe, and often catastrophic. Hostile states are pre-positioning within Canada’s critical networks, preparing for potential sabotage in a future conflict. This stark reality should be a wake-up call, but government inertia suggests that Canadians may continue to pay the price for a lack of preparedness. The Centre’s report highlights an alarming conclusion: Canada must either act swiftly to fortify its digital defences or brace for a future where it becomes increasingly incapable of safeguarding its sovereignty and citizens. Sources (1 & 2)

Smith Urges Poilievre to Amend Canadian Bill of Rights for Broader Civil Liberties

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to amend the Canadian Bill of Rights, aiming to enshrine additional protections for individual freedoms not fully covered by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Smith argues that the Charter should not be seen as an exhaustive list of Canadians’ rights, suggesting that more comprehensive protections, especially regarding personal autonomy and free speech, are necessary. She believes these changes could be made through legislative amendments rather than lengthy constitutional processes if Poilievre becomes prime minister.

Smith’s comments align with Alberta’s plans to update its own Bill of Rights, originally established in 1972, to reflect contemporary values and concerns. Proposed amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights include formally protecting the right to refuse vaccines, strengthening property rights, and affirming the legal right to own and use firearms. Smith stated these changes are intended not only to legally protect Albertans’ rights but also to hold officials accountable if they violate these rights.

Constitutional expert Josh Dehaas noted that the Canadian Bill of Rights, unlike the Charter, can be amended without constitutional procedures, as it only requires passage through Parliament. Such amendments could make it more challenging for future governments to impose vaccine mandates or similar regulations in federal jurisdictions (e.g., air travel, federal workplaces). He added that these changes could strengthen a culture of individual freedoms, giving Canadians explicit rights to reference beyond the Charter’s general protections, such as Section 7 (which covers life, liberty, and personal security), but lacks explicit wording on issues like vaccine mandates.

Smith’s call for federal changes coincides with the first reading of Alberta’s amendments, which she describes as reinforcing Alberta’s commitment to being a jurisdiction with robust personal freedoms. Source

Mounties Bust 'Largest and Most Sophisticated Drug Lab Ever’ Linked to International Organized Crime

The RCMP has dismantled Canada’s largest and most sophisticated illegal drug "superlab," believed to be operated by organized crime. Located in Falkland, BC, the lab produced and distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada and internationally. Police seized 54 kg of fentanyl, 390 kg of meth, other drugs, 89 firearms, explosives, and $500,000 in cash. Suspect Gaganpreet Randhawa was arrested and faces multiple drug and firearm charges. This bust addresses part of the fentanyl crisis, which has led to nearly 48,000 deaths in Canada since 2016. More

Alberta Tightens Rules on Gender Healthcare for Youth, Parental Consent Now Required in Schools

The Alberta government announced legislation restricting gender-affirming healthcare for minors and requiring parental consent for gender-related changes in schools. Bill 26 bans gender-affirming surgeries for minors and limits puberty blockers for those 15 and under, while Bill 27 requires parental consent for students under 16 to change pronouns or names. The legislation also empowers the education minister to approve content on gender identity. Premier Danielle Smith emphasized protecting parental involvement, while critics argue the measures deny minors appropriate care. The changes are set to begin taking effect this fall and be fully implemented by 2025. More

More Than Half of Canadian Parents Expect to Financially Support Children Into Adulthood

A recent TD Bank survey reveals that 57% of Canadian parents expect to financially support their children into adulthood, yet two-thirds doubt their ability to do so. Concerns about rising living costs and housing affordability are prominent, with 77% of parents worried about their children’s ability to buy a home. Thirty-five percent believe financial independence won’t come until ages 26-30. In response, many parents are taking proactive steps to build their children’s financial literacy, with 79% discussing finances with them monthly. More

Scientists Reveal ‘Bizarre’ New Find—Uranus’ Moon Could Be Home to Aliens

New research suggests that Miranda, one of Uranus’s moons, may have a subsurface ocean capable of supporting alien life. Scientists from Johns Hopkins and the University of North Dakota found evidence that tidal forces between Miranda and nearby moons might generate enough heat to maintain liquid water below its icy crust. While Miranda likely had an ocean around 100 to 500 million years ago, researchers speculate it might still exist today. The findings, based on data from Voyager 2, mark a step forward in understanding the potential habitability of icy moons in our solar system. More

Los Angeles Sees Bus Burned, Store Thefts, and Rowdy Crowds After Dodgers Win World Series

After the Dodgers clinched the World Series title over the Yankees in Game 5, rowdy celebrations erupted in Los Angeles, with some fans turning violent. A Metropolitan Transit Authority bus was set ablaze, stores were looted, and firecrackers were set off. Police reported a dozen arrests on charges like failure to disperse, burglary, and receiving stolen property. Officers used less-lethal munitions to manage hostile crowds and street takeovers downtown. Detectives plan to review footage to identify those involved in criminal activities. The Dodgers are set to hold a parade and celebration at Dodger Stadium on Friday. More

Oregon Man Paddles Pumpkin 45.67 Miles to Break World Record

Serial Shoplifter Banned from Wearing Wigs After String of Thefts Wearing Disguises

Bulgarian Authorities Remove Almost 28,000 Bottles of Counterfeit Olive Oil from the Market