The White House just released a 557-page report to the public. It exposes a sordid tale of lies, corruption, and catastrophic failures that fueled the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastation. This isn’t a mere catalog of mistakes; it’s a damning exposé of a government that manipulated science, funded reckless gain-of-function research, lied to cover their tracks, obstructed justice, and imposed baseless policies that shattered lives and communities. From Fauci’s deadly cover-ups to Biden’s orchestrated narratives, this report reveals a web of deceit that betrayed millions if not billions of people around the world.

The Proximal Origin Publication: A Lie Masquerading as Science

The saga starts with deliberate deception: the “Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.” A paper published in Nature Medicine on March 17, 2020 became the cornerstone for dismissing the lab leak theory. The report reveals that this wasn’t science; it was a calculated move by Dr. Anthony Fauci to protect a narrative that not only shielded China but preserved their risky, gain-of-function research. On January 31, 2020, virologist Dr. Kristian Andersen alerted Fauci to signs that COVID-19 may have originated from a lab. Instead of investigating, Fauci pushed for a peer-reviewed paper to counter it. By February 1st, a conference call with Fauci, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, and Dr. Jeremy Farrar produced a draft by 7:40 pm that day—a rush job to kill all speculation.

Emails from Dr Andersen on February 8th and 20th in 2020 exposed the motive: to “disprove” the lab leak, defend China, and avoid stricter biosafety rules. When Nature rejected the paper for fueling “conspiracy theories,” it landed in Nature Medicine after some quick edits. And then Fauci cited it at a White House briefing on April 17, 2020. Coverup complete. However, This paper wasn’t a pursuit of truth; it was a weapon to silence dissent, manipulate public perception, and protect powerful interests. The government didn’t just mislead—it orchestrated a scientific fraud that shaped the pandemic’s narrative for years.

Gain-of-Function Research: Funding a Global Catastrophe

Perhaps the most damning revelation in the report confirms what many suspected all along—and what Anthony Fauci was trying so hard to cover up—COVID-19 originated from a lab leak tied to gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was funded by NIH grants through the EcoHealth Alliance. FBI, DOE and CIA assessments point to a lab leak, citing sick Wuhan researchers in autumn 2019 and no zoonotic evidence.

Adding fuel to the fire, a 2018 proposal called DEFUSE—pitched by EcoHealth—was rejected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). And what was DEFUSE? A plan to engineer COVID-like viruses. DARPA said no, because they felt these experiments were too dangerous. So, Fauci turned to China. Then, through proxies and multiple cover-ups, the government circumvented its own guardrails, and funded this reckless gamble with taxpayer dollars, unleashing a pandemic that killed millions.

EcoHealth Alliance: A Taxpayer-Funded Deception

Now, Fauci is clearly public enemy number one—but he didn’t act alone. Dr. Peter Daszak, head of EcoHealth Alliance, has emerged as a central villain in this scandal. It was Daszak who funneled NIH funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for gain-of-function research.

Dr. Peter Daszak

EcoHealth’s Year 5 progress report—due in September 2019 but quietly submitted in August 2021—revealed unreported experiments that should have triggered immediate alarm. When the NIH demanded lab notebooks, Daszak lied to protect his funding. He instructed staff to delay document production, doctored public disclosures, and even claimed diplomatic immunity to evade accountability.

His false statements to Congress likely violated federal law, prompting a DOJ grand jury investigation and subpoenas for communications with the Wuhan lab. In response, the Department of Health and Human Services has suspended EcoHealth’s funding and begun formal debarment proceedings.

This wasn’t some bureaucratic slip-up—it was a calculated effort to hide the truth. Daszak used taxpayer money to bankroll reckless experiments that sparked a global crisis.

NIH Failures: A Broken System Endangering Lives

Now, before we let the National Institutes of Health off the hook, you might be wondering how this so-called “funding oversight” was ever allowed to happen. After all, the NIH is supposed to protect public health—not endanger it.

According to the report, the NIH fostered a culture of evasion and negligence, exemplified by Dr. David Morens—Fauci’s senior advisor. Dr. Morens is a linchpin in this scandal, who deliberately obstructed the investigation. Morens deleted federal records and shared sensitive information with Peter Daszak so EcoHealth could continue funding Wuhan. So…now the dots are starting to connect.

What Morens did wasn’t just unethical—it was a stunning betrayal. By destroying records and leaking privileged information, he not only undermined the public—he actively shielded those responsible for high-risk, gain-of-function research. His apparent perjury before Congress only deepens the scandal, exposing a man who chose loyalty to colleagues over his duty to the nation.

HHS Obstruction: Burying the Truth

As you already know by this point, Dr Morens was not a lone bad actor; he was a symptom of a rotten system that prioritized self-preservation over truth.

That brings us to the Biden Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services. The United States Department of Health and Human Services is a cabinet-level executive branch department of the US federal government created to protect the health of the US people and providing essential human services. Its motto is "Improving the health, safety, and well-being of America." They are the proverbial head of the snake for all health related matters in America, and they are directly responsible for the NIH. Now, according to this COVID report, the HHS engaged in a “multi-year campaign of delay, confusion, and non-responsiveness” aimed at obstructing the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into the Pandemic.

Instead of cooperating, HHS deliberately crippled its own oversight response team—stalling document production and burying evidence that could implicate senior officials like Fauci. This wasn’t incompetence; it was a calculated move to protect the powerful and evade accountability.

The report outlines how HHS dragged its feet for years, delivering incomplete, heavily redacted, or entirely missing records in an apparent attempt to frustrate investigators. This stonewalling helped protect a carefully crafted narrative that downplayed the government’s failures and kept the public in the dark about the true origins and mishandling of the pandemic. It should also be noted that Biden gave Fauci a full pardon for all of his actions during the pandemic, and now that his actions are clear, it is significantly more damning.

World Health Organization: Bowing to Beijing

As we continue to climb our way up the ladder, we land on the World Health Organization. According to the report, the WHO emerges as a global accomplice, caving to pressure by the Chinese Communist Party and failing the entire world.

Despite 10,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths across 19 countries, the WHO delayed declaring a Public Health Emergency until January 30, 2020—wasting a full month. It ignored Taiwan’s December 31, 2019, warning about human-to-human transmission, instead parroting Beijing’s denials. Then, in March 2021, the WHO released a whitewashed origins report that dismissed the lab leak theory—once again bowing to China’s narrative.

Now, with its proposed “Pandemic Treaty”, the WHO is threatening the sovereignty of countries like the US and Canada by trying to bind them to CCP-backed policies in future health emergencies.

By aligning with a regime that silenced whistleblowers and suppressed early warnings, the WHO helped enable the unchecked spread of a global catastrophe—while nations around the world were left to pay the price. This is a betrayal of global health, and this organization should be abolished.

Now, let’s talk about the science—unfortunately it’s mostly political science, because none of these mandates were based on objective facts.

Social Distancing: A Rule Pulled from Thin Air

The “6 feet apart” social distancing rule, which shuttered schools and businesses, was a baseless edict. Fauci admitted it “sort of just appeared,” and that it was an “empiric decision” with no scientific grounding. This arbitrary mandate disrupted education, crippled small businesses, and fueled public distrust, revealing a government more interested in control than credibility. And the fallout was profound: children lost critical learning years, businesses collapsed, and communities were fractured. This wasn’t a good-faith error; it was a reckless power grab that left millions struggling to recover.

Mask Mandates: A False Promise

Next up, mask mandates. Masks were sold as a silver bullet but also lacked evidence. The Cochrane Review (January 30, 2023) concluded masks “probably make little or no difference.” The CDC’s reliance on flawed studies, like one involving Missouri hairstylists, fueled a flip-flopping narrative that tanked its trust from 69% in 2020 to 44% by March 2022. For children, masks caused developmental harm, with 84% of speech pathologists reporting emotional and behavioral issues, and 79% noting delayed language disorders.

The government didn’t just misjudge; it misled the public, imposing mandates that harmed children and eroded trust. This wasn’t science—it was a masquerade, forcing compliance while ignoring the human cost.

Lockdowns: A Devastating Overreach

Then came the Lockdowns—the government’s most destructive lie—causing economic ruin and psychological devastation. Mental health disorders surged 22%, youth suicides hit all-time highs, and adolescent overdose deaths soared 109%. Babies born during the pandemic scored nearly 25% lower cognitively, while 52% of young adults lived with parents. Business closures more than doubled, with sectors like hospitality seeing a near 300% spike—numbers that echoed the economic devastation of the Great Depression.

Lockdowns weren’t a necessary evil—they were a catastrophic overreach. The government ignored evidence that targeted protections could have spared the young and healthy. Instead, its blanket approach crushed livelihoods, fractured families, and left permanent scars all while failing to justify its necessity. This was policy as punishment, not protection.

COVID-19 Misinformation: Silencing the Truth

Despite all these harmful policies, the government’s misinformation campaign was still its most sinister act. Public health officials demonized alternative treatments and the lab leak theory, colluding with social media giants to censor all COVID dissent. The Biden Administration’s “outright censorship” coerced compliance, stifling debate and eroding trust. This wasn’t about protecting public health; it was about controlling the narrative, a chilling assault on free speech and autonomy.

By suppressing valid questions and punishing skeptics, the government alienated millions, fueling distrust that persists today. According to the report, this wasn’t a misstep—it was a deliberate effort to manipulate society, leaving the public voiceless and betrayed in a crisis that demanded transparency.

The Arc of Deception

This story begins with Fauci’s fabricated Proximal Origin paper, a lie to protect powerful interests. It escalates through EcoHealth’s reckless Gain-of-function research, funded by a complicit NIH and shielded by Biden’s HHS. Morens’s record deletions deepen the betrayal, while the WHO’s CCP allegiance globalizes the failure. Arbitrary social distancing, baseless mask mandates, and devastating lockdowns reveal a government unmoored from science, culminating in a censorship campaign that silenced truth. The government didn’t just fail—it orchestrated a betrayal that cost lives, trust, and hope.

Canada’s Call: Heeding the US Warning

The White House’s blistering 557-page exposé is more than an American reckoning—it’s a rallying cry for Canada to confront its own pandemic failures. North of the border, we endured the same authoritarian overreach—endless lockdowns, vaccine coercion, vaccine passports, mask mandates, an illegally used emergency measures act, frozen bank accounts, and full-blown censorship, all justified with shaky science and enforced with an iron fist. Canada’s leaders must face scrutiny for their decisions: the economic devastation of extended closures, the mental health toll on youth, and the erosion of trust from censorship and media manipulation.

The White House report shows what’s possible when courage meets accountability—a thorough, unsparing investigation that lays bare the truth. Canadians deserve no less. Let this report inspire a national inquiry, one that probes every decision, exposes every deception, and holds officials accountable. If the US can confront its betrayals, so must Canada, ensuring that never again do we let a government sacrifice our freedoms and futures on the altar of power.