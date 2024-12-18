Good morning, It’s Wednesday, December 19th. In today’s news, a whistleblower exposes CBSA Corruption threatening Canadian safety, Liberal MPs Call on Trudeau to 'Reflect' on His Future After Resignations, Biden Admin Funnels $300M to Reuters While Investigating Musk, Doomsday Bunker Sales Continue to Rise as the Threat of Nuclear War Looms, and much more.

Whistleblower Exposes CBSA Corruption That Endangers Canadian Security

A catastrophic failure at Canada’s border agency has allegedly allowed terrorists, smugglers, and foreign mafias to exploit systemic vulnerabilities for years. In a sworn statement to MPs, Luc Sabourin, a former Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer, detailed systemic failures and corruption that he believes have made Canada’s border a weak point for national and international security. Chief among his claims is the theft of over 300,000 travel documents, including blank passports, which were allegedly exploited by transnational crime networks to facilitate illegal entry into Canada and the U.S.

Sabourin recounted how his warnings about individuals flagged as serious threats were ignored. In one case, a terror watchlist suspect linked to the 9/11 attacks was cleared for a visa renewal despite Sabourin’s objections. According to him, CBSA leadership prioritized clearing cases quickly rather than addressing risks, creating systemic vulnerabilities that criminals and cartels have exploited.

In response to mounting pressure from the incoming Trump administration and its threats of crippling tariffs, Ottawa has pledged $1 billion to enhance border security with drones and helicopters. But Sabourin argues that these measures fail to address the real issue: corruption and mismanagement within CBSA. If the agency’s leadership prioritizes volume over security and ignores systemic threats, new investments will simply funnel more money into an already broken system.

Washington’s concerns over border vulnerabilities are valid, with U.S. Border Patrol intercepting 358 terror watchlist suspects this year. Avoiding tariffs will require more than flashy spending; Canada must prove it can secure its border. That starts with accountability.

Without reforming CBSA’s culture and rooting out corruption, Canada risks wasting taxpayer dollars while leaving its border—and its reputation—exposed. Security cannot be bought; it must be built on a foundation of trust, competence, and integrity. Source.

Liberal MPs Call on Trudeau to 'Reflect' on His Future After Resignations, Byelection Loss, and Massive Budget Failure

As the Liberals prepare to celebrate the season with a taxpayer-funded holiday bash before taking a leisurely six-week break, some of their MPs are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reflect on whether he’s still the right fit to lead. With back-to-back missteps and a string of byelection losses—including a crushing 50-point defeat in Cloverdale–Langley City—Trudeau’s leadership is facing increasing scrutiny.

Montreal Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia wants Trudeau to consider if his vision is still aligned with the country’s needs, while MP Francesco Sorbara cryptically suggested the holidays are a "time for reflection" for everyone. Others stopped short of outright calls for Trudeau to step down but left the door open for interpretation.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre dismissed the infighting as a "circus," accusing the Liberals of losing control of the country. Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet went further, labelling Trudeau’s leadership as "harmful, dangerous, and malignant" to Canada and Quebec, urging for a quick end to the current government’s tenure.

Trudeau brushed off the turmoil as an "eventful" few days, but critics saw it as yet another blow to a party mired in unprecedented crisis. Despite the mounting challenges, the Liberals have wrapped up Parliament until late January, conveniently freeing up time for their holiday festivities—arguably one of the most awkward gatherings in the party’s history—while Canadians continue to grapple with soaring inflation and an ongoing housing crisis.

Biden Admin Funnels $300M to Reuters While Investigating Musk

Critics are alleging that Biden’s $300 million handout to Reuters is taxpayer-funded warfare against Elon Musk. In a post exposing the government contracts, Mike Benz noted “The Biden Admin paid Reuters over $300 million in government contracts. 11 different Biden government agencies targeted Elon's businesses. All 11 agencies paid millions to Reuters. Reuters then won the Pulitzer Prize for "their work on Elon Musk and misconduct at his businesses."

Musk’s enterprises—Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X—are pivotal to industries like electric vehicles and private aerospace, making them natural subjects of regulatory oversight. However, the timing of these investigations, alongside Reuters’ Pulitzer-winning coverage of Musk’s alleged misconduct, has prompted questions about impartiality and government motives.

While government agencies claim their investigations are standard practice, critics argue that the scale and coordination appear politically motivated. From alleged labor violations to environmental compliance, the scrutiny touches nearly every corner of Musk’s operations. This raises questions: Are these investigations a natural consequence of Musk’s industry dominance, or are they part of a broader agenda to stymie one of America’s most visible innovators?

Reuters’ investigative series uncovered key details about workplace safety and corporate governance, earning journalistic praise. Yet, the $300 million government contracts spark concerns about the media’s independence. Can a media organization remain impartial when it’s simultaneously receiving taxpayer funding?

This situation underscores a broader issue: transparency. Whether intentional or coincidental, the optics are troubling—government contracts and federal investigations colliding with award-winning journalism targeting a political outsider.

NDP House Leader Signals Party Will Vote Non-Confidence if Trudeau Stays On—But There’s a Twist

The NDP has announced it will vote non-confidence in the Liberal government if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not step down by late February or early March. NDP House Leader Peter Julian clarified the timeline, aligning it with upcoming non-confidence votes, after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh left the possibility open.

Critics noted that Singh’s pension eligibility begins in late February, raising questions about the timing of the NDP's ultimatum. The party had previously propped up the minority Liberals through a supply-and-confidence deal, which Singh broke in September, but has so far avoided voting non-confidence. More

Doomsday Bunker Sales Continue to Rise as the Threat of Nuclear War Looms

The demand for underground bunkers is rising globally as fears of nuclear threats, natural disasters, and civil unrest grow. Sales of US bomb shelters are projected to increase from $137 million in 2023 to $175 million by 2030. These shelters range in cost from $20,000 to multimillion-dollar installations, with features like independent energy supplies and accommodations for multiple occupants.

Government experts argue that existing buildings, such as basements, offer sufficient protection from radioactive fallout, provided people take shelter promptly after a nuclear detonation. Fallout typically arrives about 15 minutes after a blast, and staying indoors for one to two days significantly reduces radiation exposure risks.

Critics, however, contend that private bunkers offer a false sense of security, emphasizing the long-term devastation of nuclear war, including health crises and societal collapse. Experts stress the need for nuclear disarmament rather than preparing for survivability, as even limited nuclear exchanges would have catastrophic global consequences. More

Conservatives Take Seat From Liberals in Langley BC Byelection as Trudeau Faces Pressure to Step Down - More

Former FBI Informant Pleads Guilty to Phony Bribery Scheme Involving Bidens - More

Tech Entrepreneur Found Guilty of Cash App Founder Bob Lee's Murder - More

‘You Kick Out Russians, We Lift Sanctions,’ EU Baits New Syrian Authorities - More

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Charged With First-Degree Murder as Act of Terrorism - More

Europe Launches Probe into TikTok Over Election Interference Following Romanian Election - More

Feds to Boost Money-laundering Penalties by 40 Times

The federal government plans to crack down on money laundering by increasing penalties significantly. Maximum fines for banks and other entities would jump from $500,000 to $20 million per violation, with criminal fines rising tenfold and clearer guidance on jail terms.

A new task force will also be created to target "high-end" laundering schemes, including those tied to fentanyl trafficking. The move follows increased attention on the issue, such as TD Bank's $4.42 billion penalty for failing to prevent $969 million in cartel drug profits from being laundered. More

European Union Approves $11 Billion Satellite Network to Rival Musk’s Starlink - More

Canadian Dollar Dips Below 70 Cents US for the First Time Since March 2020 - More

The Psychological Implications of Big Brother's Watchful Eyes

A new study from the University of Technology Sydney found that knowing you're being watched, like on CCTV, triggers an automatic response in the brain, making people more aware of others. Participants being monitored detected faces almost a second faster than those who weren’t, even though they didn’t realize it was happening.

Lead researcher Associate Professor Kiley Seymour explained that while surveillance is known to change behaviour, this study shows it also changes how the brain processes information. This heightened awareness, an evolutionary trait for detecting threats, could have bigger implications for mental health, particularly for people with conditions like social anxiety or psychosis, who often feel overly watched.

The study highlights the need for deeper investigation into the psychological effects of increasing surveillance in society and its potential impact on privacy and mental health. More

Trump Says RFK Jr. Will Study Possible Link Between Childhood Vaccines and Autism as HHS Secretary - More

NASA's 2 Stuck Astronauts Face More Time in Space with Return Delayed Until at Least Late March - More

Conor McGregor Agrees to Fight YouTuber Logan Paul in Boxing Match

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor announced on social media that he has reached a preliminary agreement to face American YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in India. McGregor revealed he is in talks with the family of billionaire Mukesh Ambani to organize the fight.

Logan Paul, known for his previous exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather, continues his crossover boxing journey after his brother Jake Paul's recent victory over Mike Tyson.

It should be noted that this announcement follows a civil court ruling in Ireland requiring McGregor to pay $257,000 to a woman for sexual assault in 2018, a claim he denies. This may significantly reduce the star’s usual audience draw. More

Blue Jays’ GM Looks At a Brutal Reality After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rejects Their Huge $340 Million Offer - More

Super League Organisers Submit New Plans to FIFA and UEFA for ‘Unify League’ - More

Tom Cruise Gets a Top US Navy Honour for Boosting the Military with His Screen Roles - More

Health Canada Issues Warning: Balloon-Blowing Kits Can Cause Hallucinations

Russian Entrepreneurs Sell ‘Snowman Arms’ (aka Sticks) Online for $50

On This Day in 1917, The 18th Amendment to the US Constitution, Authorizing Prohibition of Alcohol, is Approved by the US Congress and Sent to the States for Ratification