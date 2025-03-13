Good morning, It’s Thursday, March 13th. In today’s news, Mark Carney’s plans to transform Canada into a corporate colony, Trump’s dairy tariffs expose cruelty of Canada’s Supply Management, BC Premier David Eby spent $118,000 on a bureaucrats' party, Canada imposes 25% tariffs on another $29.8 billion worth of US imports, and much more.

Mark Carney’s Real Agenda: Turning Canada Into a Corporate Colony

Mark Carney isn’t just a politician—he’s a banker first, and now, as the new leader of the Liberal Party, his rise to power is about more than just leading Canada. It’s about advancing an agenda he has been shaping for over a decade. That agenda is called the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), and it aims to reshape the global economy under the guise of fighting climate change. Carney didn’t just co-found GFANZ—he built it into what it is today, and now, with control over Canada’s governing party, there’s no question that his next step is to implement its vision here.

GFANZ, launched in 2021, claims to be about “mobilizing private capital” for green investments, but in reality, it is a mechanism for shifting economic control away from elected governments and into the hands of financial elites. Carney, alongside BlackRock’s Larry Fink and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, has worked to fuse global banks with international institutions like the IMF and World Bank, using them to pressure nations into creating “investment-friendly” environments—meaning deregulation, privatization, and policies that benefit global corporations at the expense of national sovereignty.

This strategy isn’t just limited to banks. The United Nations, once seen as a body that worked for the interests of governments, has openly admitted that it now prioritizes partnerships with multinational corporations over elected leadership. Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan made this clear in 1998 when he stated, “The business of the United Nations involves the businesses of the world.” In other words, the UN, the World Bank, and other global institutions now see governments as mere tools to implement policies crafted by financial elites.

With Carney leading the Liberals, Canada is now firmly in their sights. His leadership isn’t just a political shift—it’s the next phase of an agenda where governments exist to serve banks and transnational corporations, not the people. Source.

Trump’s Dairy Tariffs Expose Cruelty of Canada’s Supply Management

Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Canadian dairy have reignited criticism of Canada’s supply management system, with People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier once again calling for its abolition. Bernier argues that the system drives up prices for consumers and hinders trade with the US, calling it a “legal cartel.”

Trump defended the tariffs as retaliation for Canada’s own 250% tariffs on dairy imports, stating that Canada has been exploiting American farmers for years. The tariffs were part of the USMCA trade deal, but Bernier insists Canada should renegotiate and put supply management on the table. He warns that retaliatory tariffs will hurt Canadians more than Americans and contribute to inflation.

Renaud Brossard of the Montreal Economic Institute agrees, arguing that supply management is the real problem, not Trump’s tariffs. Meanwhile, Dalhousie University professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois notes that US frustration stems from the dairy sector’s political influence in Canada.

Canada’s supply management system restricts dairy, egg, and poultry production through quotas and tariffs, driving up prices for consumers—often making these staples nearly twice as expensive as in the US. It also limits trade opportunities, preventing Canada from securing better deals with other countries. While it protects about 10,000 dairy farmers, it does so at the expense of millions of Canadian families who pay more for basic groceries. Now, Trump’s tariffs are exposing how this system not only hurts consumers but also makes Canada vulnerable in trade disputes.

Despite strong lobbying from Canada’s dairy producers, Bernier believes their influence is waning and that scrapping supply management is necessary for economic growth. He argues that Canadians must decide if protecting the dairy industry is worth sacrificing broader economic opportunities. Source

BC Premier David Eby Spent $118,000 on a Bureaucrats' Party

At a time when British Columbians are struggling to put food on the table, Premier David Eby decided to blow nearly $118,000 on a lavish party for bureaucrats. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) exposed the spending, revealing that the Premier’s Innovation and Excellence Awards on November 26, 2024, came with a price tag that should infuriate every taxpayer in the province.

The event featured $21 cocktails, $99 three-course dinners, $57 sandwiches, and $7.50 bottles of sparkling water—all while food bank usage reaches record highs. To top it off, the government spent $14,000 on room rentals when they could have held the event for free at the legislature.

This isn’t just an oversight—it’s a reflection of the complete detachment between the political class and the average citizen. Just three weeks after this six-figure soirée, the province released its fall economic statement, revealing a $1.5 billion increase in the projected deficit. Eby claims to be a responsible steward of taxpayer money, yet he’s throwing parties with the public’s hard-earned dollars while pushing B.C. further into economic crisis. Source.

Canada Imposes 25% Tariffs on Another $29.8 Billion Worth of US Imports

Canada just cranked up the trade war, slapping a new 25% tariff on another $29.8 billion worth of US imports, including steel, aluminium, computers, sports equipment, and cast iron products. This follows Trump’s threat to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium to 50%, a response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s now-suspended energy surcharge on US exports.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc slammed the US for “disrupting” trade and vowed Canada won’t stand down. With total counter-tariffs now hitting $155 billion in US goods, LeBlanc warned of even more if Trump escalates. Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is teaming up with European allies to push back.

Trump, as always, remains unfazed, promising to match any tariffs dollar-for-dollar. With Canada far more dependent on trade and vastly outgunned by the US economy, the stakes are high. More

BC School Board Censures Trustees for Defending Girls Sports

The Abbotsford Board of Education in BC has censured Trustees Jared White and Mike Rauch for supporting girls’ sports and parental rights on Facebook. White was stripped of public-facing roles after posting that biological males don’t belong in women’s sports or bathrooms, while Rauch was reprimanded simply for liking the comment. The board claimed their statements violated the Trustee’s Code of Ethics and undermined a “safe and welcoming environment.”

White refused to apologize, calling the censure an attack on democracy and free speech. Rauch apologized for any harm caused but stood by his concerns about fairness in women’s sports. This kind of political censorship is getting out of control—especially when you consider that British Columbia’s NDP government already shut down efforts to pass legislation protecting female sports. More

US Says the 'Ball is Now in Russia's Court'— How Could Putin Respond to Ukraine Ceasefire Plan?

The US and Ukraine have proposed a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, but Moscow has yet to respond officially. While the Kremlin remains silent, Russian commentators lean toward rejecting or amending the proposal, fearing it would allow Ukraine to regroup. Some argue Russia has the upper hand militarily and shouldn't pause its momentum. Others suggest Putin could accept the deal and later blame Ukraine for violations. Russian media is divided, with some claiming Ukraine is caving to US pressure, while others remain skeptical. Ultimately, the decision rests with Putin, and a direct call with Trump may be in the works. More

Pakistani Forces Kill 33 Militants, and Free Remaining Train Hostages After Insurgents Kill 21 - More

Canadians Want to Join the EU, But the Commission Says It Will Never Happen - Abacus Data, found that 44 percent of Canadian respondents believe their country should join the EU, while only 34 percent oppose the idea.

Portugal’s Government Loses Confidence Vote, Triggering Third Election in Just Three Years - More

Brazil Clears 8 Miles of Amazon Rainforest to Make Space for UN Climate Conference - Yes, you read that correctly. Brazil ruins the environment to make it easier to host a conference about solving climate change. More

Feds Seeking Buyer for Quebec Battery Plant as Northvolt Parent Company Goes Under

The federal government is searching for a buyer to take over Northvolt’s Quebec EV battery plant after the Swedish parent company filed for bankruptcy. The $7 billion project, heavily subsidized by federal and provincial funds, is now in limbo. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne ruled out any Chinese takeover, citing national security concerns. The plant was expected to create 3,000 jobs and boost Canada’s GDP by $1.6 billion. While Northvolt’s Canadian subsidiary remains solvent, its future depends on Swedish bankruptcy proceedings and lender decisions. More

Bank of Canada Cuts Rate to 2.75 Percent, Warns of Potentially ‘Severe’ Trade War Impacts - More

Smith Proves Trudeau Wrong as Alberta Closes Major LNG Deal with Japan - More

US Housing Supply Gap Reaches Nearly 4 Million in 2024 - Report

Scientists Discover New Part of the Immune System

A new study from Israel has uncovered a previously unknown immune function within human cells that could be a "gold mine" for new antibiotics. Researchers found that proteasomes—cellular structures that recycle proteins—also produce immune compounds that attack bacterial infections like Salmonella. When tested on mice with pneumonia and sepsis, these compounds showed antibiotic-like effects. Experts believe that because these antimicrobials are naturally produced in the body, drugs based on them could be developed and approved more quickly. The discovery offers hope in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. More

SpaceX Launches Crew-Swap Mission That Will Allow NASA’s Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to Return Home - More

Disney's Woke 'Snow White' Backfires: From Controversy to a Quiet, Laughable Premiere

Disney’s Snow White remake has become a major flop, drawing widespread ridicule for its heavy-handed “woke” revisions. The film rebrands Snow White as a “strong, independent woman” who doesn’t need a prince, undermining the original love story and labeling it outdated. The seven dwarfs were replaced with a “diverse” mix of magical creatures after actor Peter Dinklage criticized their portrayal, leading to accusations of erasing representation for people with dwarfism. Lead actress Rachel Zegler also expressed disdain for the original film, calling it “weird” and labeling the prince a “stalker.” The magic mirror now tells the Queen that Snow White is the “most fearless” instead of the “fairest,” pushing a girlboss agenda.

In a desperate course correction, Disney reintroduced CGI dwarfs, but the damage was done. As a result, Disney has scaled back the premiere, opting for a quiet launch with no glitz or glam. The attempt to modernize the classic has only made the movie a shell of its original, leaving fans frustrated and Disney’s efforts to appease progressives a public disaster. More

Rams Release Cooper Kupp After Failing to Trade Superstar WR - More

Cheating Scandal Shocks Ski Jumping, Topples Olympic Champions and Shakes Norway’s Lofty Reputation - More

Brooks Koepka Addresses PGA Tour Return Rumors—Says He Plans to Fulfill LIV Golf League Contract - More

Freaky ‘Blood Rain’ Phenomenon Turns Tides and Beach Red In Iran

A 4,000 Year Old Circular Wooden ‘Stonehenge’ Has Been Discovered in Denmark

On This Day in 1877, American Chester Greenwood patents earmuffs after inventing them at age 15... Big surprise, it's also National Earmuff Day