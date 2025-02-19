Good morning, It’s Wednesday, February 19th. In today’s news, Conservatives warn that Carney could become Prime Minister without ethics disclosure, Trump announces 25% tariffs on autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, Minister of Foreign Affairs wants Canada to help secure Ukraine after the war ends, Poilievre says he’s ‘doubling down’ on key policies amid US tariff threat, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Conservatives Warn Carney Could Become Prime Minster Without Ethics Disclosure

The Opposition Conservatives are calling on Liberal leadership front-runner Mark Carney to disclose his assets and potential conflicts of interest before the leadership contest concludes on March 9. They argue that the current rules allow him to become prime minister without making this disclosure for up to four months, during which he could make decisions benefiting his wealthy connections.

Carney, a former central banker and financial executive, has previously advised Justin Trudeau and chaired a Liberal task force on economic growth. He also held roles at Brookfield Asset Management and the United Nations as a special envoy on climate change but resigned from these positions to focus on his leadership bid. His campaign insists he will comply with all ethics rules if elected and criticized Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for lacking experience outside of politics.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett claims the ethics rules were not designed for this scenario and need to be updated. He sent a letter to Carney’s campaign emphasizing that the delay in disclosure undermines transparency. Carney has not violated any rules, as non-MPs are not subject to the Conflict of Interest Act until they assume public office.

Other leadership candidates, such as Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, have already made disclosures as sitting government members. Former MPs Ruby Dhalla and Frank Baylis would need to disclose assets upon election. A spokesman for the ethics commissioner confirmed that Carney is not currently required to disclose his assets but would have 120 days to comply if elected prime minister.

With polls showing a tightening race between the Liberals and Conservatives, this issue could become a point of contention as Carney positions himself as an experienced economic leader while Poilievre focuses on affordability and U.S.-Canada relations. Source.

Trump: 25% Tariffs On Autos, Semiconductors and Pharmaceuticals

President Donald Trump announced that the US plans to impose 25% tariffs on imported automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals as part of a reciprocal tariff plan. While speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 18, Trump stated that more details would be provided on April 2.

These tariffs are part of a broader trade policy Trump signed on Feb. 13, aiming to match tariffs imposed by other countries on US goods. The White House is set to review foreign tariff rates, trade barriers, and tax policies before implementing the measures.

For semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, Trump suggested the tariffs could start at 25% and increase “substantially” over a year. Additionally, the administration is considering tariffs of up to 100% on imports from BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—due to concerns over currency manipulation.

The European Union has already lowered its auto tariffs from 10% to 2.5%, matching the US rate, which Trump cited as a positive step toward fair trade. The White House is also assessing the fiscal impact of these tariffs over the next 180 days.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wants Canada to Help Secure Ukraine After War Ends

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly stated that Canada wants to be involved in Ukraine’s security arrangements once the war with Russia ends. Speaking from Brussels, Joly emphasized that Canada seeks to participate in discussions on security guarantees and contribute to protecting Ukraine. However, the fact that she has to ask highlights Canada’s irrelevance on the global stage. If Canada were a serious player in military or economic affairs, it would already be included in these discussions. Instead, Joly is left pleading for a seat at the table, showcasing Canada’s diminished status.

Canada lacks both a credible military and economic leverage to influence the outcome of the war or post-war security. The only thing Joly has to offer is Canadian taxpayers’ money, which she will likely commit to Ukraine without securing any tangible benefits for Canada. This comes as Ottawa continues its trend of funneling billions into foreign conflicts while neglecting domestic issues.

Joly’s visit to Europe was also framed as an attempt to defend Canadian jobs and counteract U.S. President Donald Trump’s potential tariffs and military policies. She admitted that European leaders are largely unaware of the challenges Canada faces under a possible second Trump presidency, reinforcing the notion that Canada is an afterthought in international affairs.

Despite ongoing negotiations between Canada and the EU for a security and defence partnership, it remains unclear what Canada brings to the table beyond financial commitments. Joly’s remarks about Ukraine and Trump reflect a government desperate for relevance while refusing to acknowledge Canada’s declining influence. Ultimately, the Liberal government’s foreign policy continues to prioritize global virtue-signalling over strengthening Canada’s actual position on the world stage. Source.

Poilievre Says He’s ‘Doubling Down’ on Key Policies Amid US Tariff Threat

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he won’t change his policies in response to US tariff threats, arguing they are now “even more correct.” In a Feb. 18 post on X, he reaffirmed his stance on axing the carbon tax, scrapping the capital gains tax hike, expanding pipelines, repealing Bill C-69, and defending Canadian history.

He also reiterated his commitment to boosting domestic energy production, opposing “cancel culture,” and restoring historical symbols like the Canadian Navy’s anthem and a Terry Fox passport design. The speech comes as Tory polling numbers have dipped from 43% in December to 39% in February, while Liberal support has risen from 23% to 32%. More

Leader of Zizians Cult Linked to 6 Killings Held Without Bail in Maryland

A Maryland judge ordered Jack LaSota, a transgender identifying male and leader of the extremist "Zizian" group, to be held without bail after his arrest alongside two associates for trespassing and weapons charges. Prosecutors say LaSota, 34, has faked his own death in the past and led a cultlike movement linked to six killings across three states.

The "Zizian" group, composed of young, highly intelligent individuals who met online, espouses radical beliefs involving anarchism, artificial intelligence, gender identity, and veganism. The group has been tied to multiple violent incidents, including the stabbing of a California landlord, the shooting deaths of a Pennsylvania couple, and a Vermont highway shootout that left a US Border Patrol agent dead.

LaSota, along with Michelle Zajko, 32, and Daniel Blank, 26, was arrested after a Maryland resident reported three armed individuals in black clothing and gun belts parking box trucks on his property. Police found multiple firearms, including a rifle and two handguns, and linked their weapons to prior crimes.

Zajko’s murdered parents were allegedly targeted by the group, and Blank was previously detained in connection with their deaths but not charged. Prosecutors argue the trio is a severe flight risk given their criminal history and ideological extremism. More

North Korea Vows to Expand Nuclear Forces, Blasts US for 'Outdated' Denuclearization Plan - More

Top Russian and US Officials are Discussing Improving Ties and Ending the Ukraine War - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country won't accept any outcome from this week's talks if Kyiv doesn't take part. More

US Education Department Cuts $600 Million From Ideological Training Programs for Teachers - More

Sinaloa Cartel Leader Captured in Mexico, Faces Extradition to US - More

30 Takeaways From Trump’s First 30 Days in Office - More

Federal Report: Canada Short 69,000 Healthcare Workers

Canada is facing a critical shortage of nearly 69,000 healthcare workers, including over 22,000 doctors and 42,000 nurses, according to a Health Canada report. The study, requested by provincial and territorial ministers, found severe staffing gaps, especially in rural areas, and warned that shortages will worsen due to population growth, disease prevalence, and early retirements.

While the current shortfall is lower than a 2023 estimate of nearly 90,000 vacancies, the situation remains dire, with burnout and high turnover rates among healthcare professionals. Canada continues to lag behind other universal health-care systems, ranking near the bottom for doctor availability and hospital capacity. More

GameStop Looks to Sell its Canadian and French Operations — CEO Cites ‘Wokeness and DEI’ - More

Food Prices Fall in Canada for First Time in 8 Years, StatCan Numbers Show

NASA Increases Odds Again of Potential Asteroid Impact in 2032

NASA has raised the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth on Dec. 22, 2032, to 3.1 percent—a near three-fold increase from the initial impact odds. The asteroid, estimated to be 130 to 300 feet wide, was first reported in December 2024.

The potential impact corridor spans the eastern Pacific, Atlantic, Africa, and parts of South Asia and South America. If an impact occurs, damage could extend up to 31 miles. However, NASA stresses that it’s still likely the asteroid will pass safely, as further observations may lower the probability.

The James Webb Space Telescope will assess the asteroid in March, and NASA's risk tracking will continue updating as more data is collected. More

Extreme Drop in Oxygen Will Eventually Suffocate Most Life on Earth - Don’t worry, we have another billion years or so. More

Scientists Spot Alien World ‘Like Something Out of Science Fiction’ - More

A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty in Gun Trial

A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after a nearly month-long trial.

The case stemmed from a November 2021 altercation with former A$AP crew member Relli, who claimed Rocky fired a gun at him. Rocky denied the allegations, arguing it was a prop gun he carried for security.

Despite rejecting a plea deal that could have led to jail time, Rocky took his chances in court—and it paid off. After the verdict, he celebrated by hugging Rihanna and his mother, relieved to have avoided conviction. More

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays Fail to Reach Terms On a Contract Extension - More

7 More Massage Therapists Accuse NFL Kicker Justin Tucker of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior, Bringing Total to 16 - More

A Treasured Banksy Owned by a Member of Blink-182 is up for Auction Where it Could Fetch $6 Million

Truck Overturns on a Florida Highway Spilling Over 44,000 Pounds of Beer

A New Study Finds Oysters Carry a Protein That Kills Bacteria Behind Pneumonia, Strep Throat, and Scarlet Fever