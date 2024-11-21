Good morning, It’s Thursday, November 21st. In today’s news, Canada’s democracy seems to have been assembled by the Chinese Communist Party, Quebec fears a flood of illegal immigration following Trump’s win, Randy Boissonnault is shielded from accountability following numerous scandals, Canada’s cost of bureaucracy surges 73% during Trudeau’s tenure, and much more.

Canada's Democracy: A Cheap Knockoff Assembled by the Chinese Communist Party

If governments were a product, Canadians are left with a cheap, mass-produced, and fragile knockoff of democracy—as if it was assembled in a Chinese factory. In fact, that might be closer to the truth than we'd like to think.

Justin Trudeau's Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault, sits on the boards of organizations heavily influenced by Chinese Communist Party members. Many other MPs have similar entanglements with CCP-affiliated groups.

Provincial leaders funnel taxpayer funds to CCP-linked organizations, which then mobilize Chinese diaspora communities to support those leaders during elections.

Canada's intelligence agency and Toronto police believe that the CCP holds incriminating evidence of Canadian politicians involved in illicit activities at illegal casinos and prostitution rings—evidence likely being used as blackmail to manipulate our government.

Many are questioning why "Woke" ideology—better described as cultural Marxism—is infiltrating Canadian public schools and indoctrinating children, being promoted through state-funded propaganda outlets, and guiding public policy. Perhaps it's time to ask: is Canada’s Woke revolution just a Maoist cultural revolution in disguise, orchestrated by the very same party Mao created—the Chinese Communist Party? Maybe our institutions resemble communist knockoffs because, at their core, they truly are.

Quebec Deploys Provincial Police at US Border, Fearing “Roxham 2.0”

Quebec Premier François Legault has announced that the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) will begin patrolling the province's border with the United States to address fears of an imminent surge in illegal immigration. Legault’s warning comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election and promises of mass deportations, which have sparked concerns about a large number of people attempting to flee the US into Canada.

Legault stressed the importance of avoiding another “Roxham 2.0,” referring to the massive influx of immigrants crossing Roxham Road that once overwhelmed Quebec’s immigration system before its closure in March 2023. “There is a real risk that ‘illegal’ Americans will rush to the Canadian and Quebec border in the coming weeks,” he said. The premier warned that Quebec could become a “sieve” for migrants seeking refuge from deportations, potentially destabilizing communities along the border.

The SQ deployment will focus on the Swanton Sector, a region notorious for illegal crossings. The SQ will work closely with the RCMP and US authorities in nearby states, including Vermont and New York. Quebec officials are bracing for the possibility of tens of thousands of individuals attempting to enter.

Recent statistics underscore the gravity of the situation. In 2023, US authorities recorded 191,603 migrant encounters at the northern border, a 41% increase from 2022. While most migrants use legal entry points, over 12,200 were apprehended at unofficial crossings—a staggering 241% surge. The relative ease of crossing into Canada compared to the US-Mexico border has made northern crossings increasingly attractive for those fleeing potential deportations.

Premier Legault emphasized that Quebec’s immigration infrastructure is not equipped to handle another influx of this scale, which could strain resources and public services. Weekly updates on border security will be provided by Public Security Minister François Bonnardel, who will coordinate with municipalities to ensure preparedness. Source

Political Theatre: Randy Boissonnault's Quiet Exit From Trudeau's Cabinet

After weeks of scandal upon scandal—lying about Indigenous heritage, defrauding businesses of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and connections to international drug smugglers—Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault has supposedly 'stepped down' from his role in Trudeau's Cabinet. But don’t let the headlines deceive you—this is nothing more than political theatre aimed at appeasing an increasingly disillusioned public.

The official announcement from the Prime Minister's Office and subsequent articles from the state-friendly CBC made sure to specify that Boissonnault will "step away from the cabinet." First, the CBC frames this shameful 'resignation' as a consequence of Boissonnault lying about his Indigenous status while conveniently relegating his company's fraud and links to organized crime to a footnote. It's hard not to see a clear incentive here: a state-funded media outlet trying to steer the conversation around scandals involving their financiers towards ethics breaches rather than outright criminality. Secondly, what the CBC also fails to mention is that Boissonnault is still listed as a Member of Parliament.

Here's some important context: there are 72 Liberal MPs, but only 37 hold Cabinet positions. A Cabinet role is essentially a promotion within the party, granting ministers authority over key areas such as finance, education, or employment, in addition to representing their constituencies. Boissonnault's page on the House of Commons website confirms that his time as Employment Minister ended as of Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Yet, there is no end date to his position as an MP or as a Liberal Party affiliate.

This likely means that despite being caught up in a web of alleged fraud, connections to organized crime, and deceit, Boissonnault is still sitting comfortably in Parliament—drawing his taxpayer-funded salary without facing any real consequences. It seems as though he will simply be removed from the Liberal Party spotlight, kept out of the camera's view in the House of Commons, instructed to avoid press interviews, and dodge any real accountability. This mirrors how Anthony Rota, former Speaker of the House, "resigned" after the scandal involving the welcoming and applauding of a Nazi in the House of Commons, yet continues to serve as a Member of Parliament.

A truly liberal government, dedicated to the rule of law, would be holding public criminal proceedings, not engaging in wordplay and meaningless shuffling of positions to save face. Instead, we're left with a wish.com version of democracy where the powerful are shielded from justice and only a mockery of integrity remains. Canadians deserve real accountability, not just another sham designed to distract us from the rot at the core of government.

PBO: Cost of Federal Bureaucracy Surges 73% During Trudeau’s Tenure

Federal bureaucracy costs under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have surged to $69.5 billion annually, a 73% increase since 2016, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO). Despite this, bureaucratic performance has stagnated, with fewer than 50% of performance targets being met.

Since 2016, the federal workforce has grown by 42%, adding 108,793 employees, far outpacing Canada’s 14% population growth. If bureaucracy had grown proportionally to population, there would be 72,491 fewer federal employees. Meanwhile, taxpayers have faced $1.5 billion in bonuses for federal workers since 2015, despite a lack of service improvement.

A Canadian Taxpayers Federation report highlights frustration, noting that the ballooning bureaucracy has led to higher taxes and more debt, with nearly half of Canadians supporting a reduction in government staff. The concerns come as Canada’s federal deficit is projected to hit $46.8 billion this year, exceeding initial estimates. More

French Farmers Revolt Over EU Free Trade Agreement

French farmers have launched large-scale protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, dumping garbage, fertilizer, tires, and hay outside government buildings in cities like Rodez. They fear the deal will flood European markets with low-cost imports from South America, including sugar, cattle, and poultry, under looser health and environmental standards, devastating local agriculture.

The agreement aims to create one of the world's largest free trade zones, but French farmers see it as a threat to their livelihoods. Arnaud Rousseau, head of France's main farmers' union, warned the deal would be a bitter blow, with protests expected to continue until mid-December.

Although French President Emmanuel Macron opposes the agreement, France lacks veto power, as decisions can be made by a majority in the Council of the EU. Protests echo broader European discontent, with British and Polish farmers staging similar uprisings over EU trade and climate policies. More

Spain to Legalize 300,000 Illegal Immigrants Every Year Under New Reforms - More

Canadian Among Group Pushing Vatican to Adopt Zero-Tolerance Policy for Sexual Abuse by Clergy - More

US Vetoes UN Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Resolution With Lone 'No' - More

Ontario May Lose Affordable Child-care Spots as For-profit Daycares Oppose New Funding Formula: 14 Toronto Daycares Leave $10-a-day Program - More

Alleged 'Potato Cartel' Lawsuit in US Names Canada's McCain Foods and Cavendish Farms

Two Canadian companies, McCain Foods Ltd. and Cavendish Farms, are named in a US class-action lawsuit accusing them of participating in a "potato cartel" to fix frozen potato prices. Alongside US firms Lamb Weston Inc. and J.R. Simplot Co., and the National Potato Promotion Board, the companies allegedly shared pricing data to inflate costs, affecting retailers and consumers.

The lawsuits, filed in Illinois federal court, claim the companies control 97% of the US frozen potato market and engaged in coordinated price hikes from 2021 onward. Retailer Redner’s Markets Inc. and consumer plaintiff Alexander Govea allege these practices boosted corporate margins at buyers’ expense.

McCain Foods operates 51 global processing plants and produces one in four French fries worldwide, sourcing potatoes in Canada from Manitoba, Alberta, and New Brunswick. Cavendish Farms, North America’s fourth-largest frozen potato processor, sources potatoes from Prince Edward Island and Alberta. More

Poll: 2 in 5 Canadians Cutting Back on Holiday Gift Spending - More

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Charged in US Over $250 Million Bribery Plot - More

Lifelong Jaguar Customers Troubled by 'Baffling' 'Woke' Rebrand: 'Going in a Very Sad Direction' - More

Scientists Analyze Largest Map of the Universe and It Proves Einstein Right Yet Again

Astronomers analyzing the largest-ever map of the universe, spanning 6 million galaxies and 11 billion years, have confirmed that gravity behaves as predicted by Einstein’s theory of general relativity, even on colossal cosmic scales. This strengthens the lambda cold dark matter model, the leading cosmological theory, and limits alternative theories like modified Newtonian dynamics (MOND).

The research, based on data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) in Arizona, used precise measurements of galactic structure growth over time. While some mysteries remain—such as dark energy’s role in the universe’s expansion—Einstein's theory continues to align with observations. DESI's ongoing work, set to cover 40 million galaxies by 2025, promises even deeper insights into the universe’s structure and evolution. More

Woman Accidentally Discovers 280 Million-year-old Lost World While Hiking in Italian Alps - More

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces 5 New Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces mounting legal troubles as five more civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse were filed in New York on November 19th. These allegations span over 20 years and include claims of rape, drugging victims, and running a "sex-trafficking venture" involving underage girls and coercion.

Combs, who denies all accusations, is also awaiting trial on a federal sex trafficking indictment. Some lawsuits allege widespread complicity in Hollywood, allowing his actions to go unchecked.

Key lawsuits include allegations of gang rape, abuse of minors as young as 13, and hosting parties to recruit women for sex acts in exchange for business connections. A related docuseries, produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, is in development at Netflix, with proceeds pledged to victims of sexual assault. More

Left-handers Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal Secure Their First Cy Young Awards After Drastically Different Journeys - More

The Voice Of Milhouse Retires From ‘The Simpsons’ After 35 Years - More

Caitlin Clark Reportedly Won't Play in New Unrivaled League After Rookie Season in WNBA - More

Canadian Report Reveals the Most Stolen Car in 2023—The Toyota Highlander Tops the List

Florida Professor Finds Evidence that Ancient Egyptians Drank Hallucinogenic Cocktails