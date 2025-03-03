Good morning, It’s Monday, March 3rd. In today’s news, Mark Carney faces mounting criticism in Liberal leadership bid, Europe forms ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to back Ukraine as leaders push for peace plan, Growing calls for US withdrawal from NATO and UN spark debate, Israel prepares massive Gaza offensive and cuts aid after Hamas rejects ceasefire, and much more.

Mark Carney Faces Mounting Criticism in Liberal Leadership Bid

Last week Mark Carney appeared to have the Liberal Party leadership race locked up, but now, he is embroiled in a storm of controversy that threatens to derail his political ambitions. Conservative MP Michael Barrett recently took to CTV News Channel’s to show how Carney mislead Canadians about his role in relocating Brookfield Asset Management’s headquarters from Toronto to New York during his tenure as chair. Barrett claimed Carney falsely stated he had resigned from Brookfield’s board before the decision was made, a narrative contradicted by reports from the National Post and CBC News on February 26, 2025, which suggest the move was approved while he was still in charge. This accusation has fuelled a broader narrative of duplicity, with Barrett and other opposition voices arguing that Carney’s credibility is crumbling under the weight of his own contradictions.

Another prominent accusation involves Carney’s claim during a Liberal leadership debate on February 25, that he worked with former Canadian Finance Minister Paul Martin to balance the federal budget in the 1990s. Critics, including Conservative commentators and media like the Toronto Sun, have pointed out that Carney’s own resume shows he was working at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street during the period when Martin, as Jean Chrétien’s finance minister, tackled the deficit.

Additionally, Carney has been accused of misrepresenting his position on environmental and energy policies for personal gain. He opposes expanding Canada’s oil and gas program while profiting from personal investments in oil and gas ventures abroad. According to the BBC, Brookfield also deforested 9,000 hectares in Brazil’s Cerrado region. “The report estimates that 600,000 tonnes of CO2 was emitted by deforesting these areas, equivalent to 1.2 million flights from London to New York.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Carney, who launched his leadership campaign on January 16, 2025, positioning himself as a steady economic hand amid looming challenges like Trump’s tariff threats against Canada. Posts on X reflect a growing skepticism, with users labeling his campaign as a “sham” propped up by media manipulation, and some suggesting he’s gone into “hiding” as his team scrambles to shift focus away from the allegations. As reported by The Globe and Mail, calls for transparency have grown louder, placing Carney in a precarious position as he navigates this political firestorm.

Europe Forms ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to Back Ukraine as Leaders Push for Peace Plan

World leaders gathered in London yesterday for a security summit hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aiming to solidify military and diplomatic support for Ukraine amid ongoing war with Russia. Leaders from NATO, the European Union, and 16 countries—including Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—agreed to form a “coalition of the willing” to provide security guarantees for a potential peace deal.

Starmer emphasized that any lasting peace agreement must ensure Ukraine’s defense capabilities against future Russian aggression with European nations taking a leading role. Britain committed roughly $2 billion in financing to supply Ukraine with 5,000 air defense missiles, while Canada and other nations pledged continued military aid. However, Trudeau stopped short of committing Canadian troops to any potential peacekeeping mission, stating that Canada remains open to various contributions but decisions will be made in the future.

The summit also served as a demonstration of European unity following Zelenskyy’s contentious meeting with US President Donald Trump on February 28. Trump, who has criticized Zelenskyy and expressed skepticism about US involvement, suggested that Europe should take the lead in securing peace. European leaders, wary of shifting US priorities, are now working on a ceasefire proposal led by Britain and France, which they plan to present to Trump in hopes of securing US support.

Amid concerns over European security, Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for increased defense spending, with Britain planning to raise military expenditures to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala pushed for a 3% target across Europe, arguing that failure to bolster defenses could leave the continent vulnerable. Macron, echoing the call for European self-reliance, acknowledged the US pivot toward Asia and underscored the importance of a stronger, more independent Europe.

Zelenskyy, who also met with King Charles, received vocal backing from European leaders, including Trudeau, who reaffirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot be trusted." Meanwhile, discussions continue over the formation of a European military force to enforce a cease-fire, ensuring that any agreement is not merely a temporary pause but a lasting resolution to the war.

Growing Calls for US Withdrawal from NATO and UN Spark Debate

A rising chorus of prominent voices within the United States is advocating for a drastic shift in foreign policy: withdrawing from both NATO and the United Nations. This movement, gaining traction among key political and influential figures, reflects deepening frustration with America’s international commitments and has reignited a heated national conversation.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has been a leading proponent of this shift. Earlier this year, Lee introduced the DEFUND Act, a bill aimed at severing US ties with the UN, which he has called a “platform for tyrants” that undermines American interests. On March 1, 2025, he doubled down, stating, “It’s time to exit NATO,” arguing that the alliance, born in the Cold War era, disproportionately burdens the US while offering little in return. Lee’s stance echoes a sentiment shared by Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), who recently labeled NATO “a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian.” Massie’s critique highlights a belief among some conservatives that the alliance’s purpose has faded in a post-Soviet world.

These calls align with broader isolationist currents within the Republican Party, amplified by former President Donald Trump’s long-standing criticisms. Trump, who has not yet explicitly endorsed withdrawal in his current term, has repeatedly pressed NATO allies to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP—far beyond the current 2% target—and suggested during a tense March 1 Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that US commitments could be reevaluated if demands aren’t met. The recent public clash with Zelensky, followed by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s plea for Ukraine to repair ties with Trump, has only fueled speculation about a potential US pivot.

Adding significant weight to this discourse, tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, entered the fray. Responding to a post by commentator Gunther Eagleman on X that declared, “It’s time to leave NATO and the UN,” Musk simply wrote, “I agree.” His endorsement, coming late Saturday night, has thrust the idea into the spotlight, given his outsized influence within the administration and his track record of criticizing US funding for both organizations. Musk has previously argued that American taxpayers shoulder too much of NATO’s costs—nearly 67% of its military budget—and that the UN’s inefficiencies waste billions, including the $1.54 billion allocated to its core budget last year.

Critics warn that abandoning NATO would weaken global security, while a UN withdrawal could diminish America’s diplomatic leverage. Supporters, however, see it as a chance to redirect resources homeward, aligning with Trump’s “America First” ethos.

As of now, no formal policy shift has been confirmed, but with influential figures like Lee, Massie, and Musk driving the conversation, the debate over America’s role in these institutions is far from settled—and could reshape the world order if it gains further momentum.

Israel Prepares Massive Gaza Offensive, Cuts Aid After Hamas Rejects Ceasefire

'Early Days' of AI Copyright Rules Leave Canada in Legal Limbo

Trudeau Billed Canadians Over $150,000 for Two Years Worth of Groceries

New Device Could Allow You to Taste a Cake in Virtual Reality

Ex-Gang Member Ryan Peake Wins New Zealand Open, Qualifies for The Open Championship

On This Day in 1857, France and the United Kingdom officially declared war on China, escalating the Second Opium War (1856–1860). This conflict was largely driven by Western powers seeking to expand trade, particularly in opium, and force China to open more ports to foreign merchants.