Good morning, It’s Tuesday, November 19th. In today’s news, Trudeau claims fighting climate change is more important than affording basic necessities, RCMP foil an Iranian assassination plot on the former Attorney General of Canada, The UK’s proposed inheritance tax reforms target farmland in the name of ‘equity,’ ISIS arrests are spiking in Canada and youths are driving the resurgence, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Trudeau Claims Fighting Climate Change is More Important Than Affording Basic Necessities

Justin Trudeau expects you to struggle with rent, groceries, and transportation—all so he can pretend to save the planet. At the Global Citizen Movement, Trudeau argued that Canadians must not let financial hardship interfere with his climate goals. He said: "They don't want to hear about if they just pay a little more for an electric car then that'll be protecting the environment, there's a sense that affordability is in direct contrast with our moral responsibility to protect the planet."

But let’s put this into perspective: Canada contributes just 1.5% to global carbon emissions, with private cars and trucks accounting for only 23% of that. In real terms, Canadian private vehicles are responsible for just 0.34% of global emissions. According to the International Energy Agency, the full lifespan of an electric vehicle—from production to disposal—emits around 26 tons of carbon dioxide, while gas-powered vehicles emit about 34 tons. Even if every driver in Canada switched to electric, we’d reduce vehicle emissions by just 24%, equating to a negligible 0.08% cut in global emissions. Trudeau wants to make vehicle ownership unaffordable for Canadians in exchange for an almost invisible reduction in emissions.

Trudeau’s delusion is on full display when saying: "It's really really easy when you're in a short-term survive, 'I got to be able to pay the rent this month,' 'I've got to be able to buy groceries for my kids,' [and] let's put climate change as a slightly lower priority. We can't do that around climate change." This is the moral grandstanding of a tyrant who would rather see citizens struggle to feed their families than reconsider his destructive, virtue-signalling policies.

Thomas Sowell once said: “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” Trudeau embodies this perfectly. He’s willing to make Canadians unable to afford rent, food, or even a car—meanwhile, Trudeau has flown more than any other G7 leader, travels with a motorcade, and bills taxpayers the equivalent of their yearly salary just for groceries. This is the danger of letting narcissistic ideologues dictate policy—the sacrifices always come from those who can least afford them, while those in power pay no price at all.

RCMP Foil Iranian Assassination Plot on Former Attorney General of Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) foiled an Iranian assassination plot against Irwin Cotler, Canada’s former attorney general and minister of justice, who is a prominent human rights advocate and vocal critic of Iran’s regime. Cotler was alerted by the RCMP on October 26th about a credible threat, with the attack expected within 48 hours. While his threat level has since been reduced, he remains under heavy RCMP protection, a precaution that intensified after the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel.

Cotler has long been a target of the Iranian government due to his advocacy against its human rights abuses. In 2008, he launched a global campaign to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization—a step Canada took in June, alongside the US Canada also severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a decade ago. Cotler has criticized the IRGC for funding Hamas, represented Iranian political prisoners, and demanded accountability for the 2020 downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which killed 176 people, including 55 Canadians.

The plot against Cotler is part of a broader trend of transnational repression linked to authoritarian regimes. His name recently surfaced in an FBI investigation into Iranian murder-for-hire schemes, one of which targeted a Sikh separatist in New York. This probe was also connected to the June 2023 killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, BC, allegedly involving Indian government operatives.

Advocacy groups condemned the assassination plot, calling it “an assault on Canada’s democratic values and sovereignty” and a threat to all citizens. More

Seizing Farms in the Name of Equity: A Recipe for Starvation

There is a global assault on farmers. All over the world, policies are being enacted that can only be described as agricultural warfare. Western nations are taxing cow farts, trying to cap fertilizer use, and now the UK is rolling out tax reforms designed to effectively seize farmers’ wealth. Will Hutton, with rhetoric eerily reminiscent of Stalin’s Soviet Union, has declared that "farmers have hoarded land for too long," framing this as an opportunity for equity.

The UK’s proposed inheritance tax reforms target farmland worth over £2 million, forcing families to sell off parcels of land to meet new tax obligations. Advocates claim this will "redistribute land" and invigorate the rural economy by opening opportunities for younger farmers and reducing rents. However, what this policy really does is attack the intergenerational transfer of farming knowledge and wealth, a cornerstone of agricultural sustainability. Farming is not a low-skill occupation. The expertise required to manage land productively is often built over generations, and passed from parent to child. Disrupting this chain does not create opportunity—it destroys competence.

This is not the first time such policies have been celebrated under the guise of equity and justice. Stalin’s Soviet Union implemented forced collectivization, waging war on the Kulaks—successful landowners accused of “hoarding” land and exploiting the poor. Farms were confiscated, land was redistributed to those deemed more deserving, and the result was catastrophic. Agricultural production plummeted, and millions starved to death in one of the most brutal man-made famines in history. Stalin justified this by claiming it was for the greater good, but the reality was a grotesque consolidation of power at the expense of human life.

The parallels to today’s policies are striking. While the UK has not yet reached the brutality of Soviet collectivization, the rhetoric and underlying goals are alarmingly similar. The demonization of farmers as hoarders and the dismissal of their generational expertise signal a dangerous shift. The attack on farming is not isolated to Britain—it’s part of a broader trend. Canada, under its current leadership, will inevitably try to enact policies mirroring the UK’s inheritance tax reforms, further eroding the foundations of agricultural stability.

History has shown us what happens when governments wage war on their farmers. We should learn those lessons before it is too late.

ISIS Arrests are Spiking in Canada and Youths are Driving the Resurgence

Canada is facing a surge in ISIS-related activities, with law enforcement uncovering plots and making arrests in multiple cities, including Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal. Many of those involved are youths, often radicalized through social media and gaming platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Discord. Since 2023, almost half of those arrested for ISIS-related offences in Canada were under 21, with some as young as 15.

Despite its territorial defeat in Syria in 2019, ISIS has shifted to a decentralized global structure, maintaining influence through online propaganda and exploiting geopolitical conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas war. This has intensified recruitment efforts and calls for attacks in Western countries, including Canada.

Canadian law enforcement and experts stress the need for vigilance, parental monitoring of youths’ online activities, and early intervention to prevent radicalization. However, cases involving hardened individuals have required arrests and terrorism charges. ISIS remains a persistent and evolving threat, fuelled by its virtual presence and ability to adapt globally. More

Northern India Chokes in Smog 130 Times WHO Limits

Toxic smog has engulfed northern India, with pollution levels in New Delhi reaching a hazardous "severe plus" AQI of 491, the highest this season. Dense fog and poor visibility disrupted flights and transportation. The smog, driven by farm fires, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollutants, was compounded by cold weather trapping the pollution.

Delhi's government declared the situation a "medical emergency," shifting schools online and imposing restrictions on construction and vehicle movement. However, daily activities continue for many, despite severe health risks, including breathing difficulties and eye irritation.

Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana contribute up to 40% of Delhi's pollution. Swiss group IQAir has ranked New Delhi as the world’s most polluted city, with PM2.5 levels 130 times the WHO's safe limit. India’s Supreme Court has urged stronger measures, warning that unchecked pollution could harm the nation's economic and social progress. More

North Korea May End Up Sending Putin 100,000 Troops for War - More

Since Learning of Hamas Links, Canada Donates Another $27 Million to UNRWA - More

Cabinet Minister Boissonnault Shared Mailing Address with Person Arrested in Massive Cocaine Busts - More

Trump’s Influence Already Generating Drama Among World Leaders as G20 Gets Underway - More

Liberal Government Spends More than Average Canadian Salary on Monthly Artwork Rentals

As Canadians grapple with a cost-of-living crisis, the federal government has spent over $7.8 million renting artwork for bureaucratic offices since 2016, averaging $76,000 per month. This exceeds the average annual Canadian salary of $70,000 and contrasts starkly with rising food bank usage, which reached record levels in March.

Critics, including the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), have slammed the spending as wasteful, especially since taxpayers already funded the purchase of these artworks through the Canada Council for the Arts' Art Bank. The Art Bank houses over 17,000 works by 3,000 artists and rents them to federal departments, effectively double-billing taxpayers. More

Alberta Dominates Canada’s Net Job Growth in October, Accounting for 91% of National Gains - More

Federal Judge Orders Kraft Heinz to Face Lawsuit Over Mac & Cheese Labeling - More

Canadian Dollar Weakness to Persist Into 2025, Expert Says - More

The New Mars Landing Approach: How We’ll Land Large Payloads on the Red Planet

In 2007, NASA's Rob Manning expressed doubts about landing humans on Mars due to challenges posed by the planet's thin atmosphere and the size of human-rated spacecraft. However, advancements over two decades, especially in supersonic retropropulsion (SRP) technology, have shifted the outlook.

Mars' atmosphere is too thin for Earth-like parachute landings yet too dense for solely propulsive Moon-like landings, creating a "Supersonic Transition Problem." SRP, where engines fire backwards during descent, initially seemed unfeasible due to risks like instability and heating. However, SpaceX's Falcon 9 tests starting in 2013 proved SRP viable, with their successful landing in 2015 validating the method.

NASA and SpaceX collaborated to refine SRP for Mars missions, finding it scalable for landing heavy payloads like habitats or humans. Despite this breakthrough, many challenges remain, including navigating wind shear, preventing engine damage from debris, and designing infrastructure for human missions. The long 26-month intervals between Mars launch windows also complicate iterative testing. More

'Maybe We Can Regenerate Our Own Teeth': Manitoba Scientists Exploring Abilities in Tropical Fish - More

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia Among 14 Newcomers on 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

The 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has been sent to 400 members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), featuring 14 first-time candidates. Among these, Ichiro Suzuki is a standout, widely expected to be a first-ballot inductee due to his legendary 19-year MLB career and earlier dominance in Japan. His accolades include an MVP award, Rookie of the Year, 10 All-Star selections, and 10 Gold Gloves.

Other notable newcomers include CC Sabathia, who has strong credentials with 251 wins and over 3,000 strikeouts, and Dustin Pedroia, Félix Hernández, and Carlos González. These first-timers join 14 holdovers, including Billy Wagner, who narrowly missed induction last year with 73.8% of the vote in his penultimate year of eligibility. The ballot sets the stage for an exciting potential Hall of Fame class. More

Pirates' Paul Skenes Wins 2024 NL Rookie of the Year After a Dominant Debut Season - More

Improvements to TOUR’s Competitive Structure Including Eligibility, Field Sizes and FedExCup Points System Approved by PGA TOUR Policy Board - More

How a Viral and Duct-taped Banana Came to be Worth $1 Million

Sweden’s Minister for Gender Equality and Work-Life Allegedly Suffers from an Irrational Fear of Bananas that Prevents her from Coming Anywhere Near the Popular Fruit

On This Day in 1863 US President Abraham Lincoln delivers his Gettysburg Address Beginning; "Four score and seven years ago..." The address eloquently redefined the purpose of the war, positioning it as not just a battle to preserve the Union but also as a fight to ensure that the ideals of democracy and freedom would endure for future generations.