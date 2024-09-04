Good morning, It’s Wednesday, September 4th. In today’s news, Trudeau meets resistance after appointing two more Liberal senators in Alberta, A ‘woke’ takeover is coming for Canadian healthcare, Dictator Maduro decrees Christmas will be celebrated on October 1st in Venezuela, Former top aide to NY Governor Hochul charged with spying for China, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Smith: Trudeau’s “Left-wing Partisan” Alberta Senator Appointments Violate Democracy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Senate appointments, labelling them as undemocratic and detrimental to Alberta's interests. Alberta remains the only province that holds Senate nominee elections, though these elections are non-binding. Smith condemned Trudeau for disregarding Alberta's democratically elected Senate nominees in favour of "left-wing partisans" loyal to the Liberals. This move has sparked concerns about the erosion of representative democracy and deepening divisions between Western provinces and the rest of Canada.

Despite Alberta’s long-standing tradition of electing Senate candidates, Fridhandler, a lawyer with ties to the Liberal Party, and Wells, an associate professor and long-term advocate for the transgender community, were both appointed by Trudeau. Smith and others argue that this decision disregards the will of Albertans and undermines federalism.

Critics, including Conservative MP Damien C. Kurek and Shadow Minister Michael Cooper, accused Trudeau of using Senate appointments to advance his agenda and insult Alberta. Cooper pointed out that nearly all of Trudeau's Senate appointees are Liberals, contradicting his promise of a non-partisan Senate. The controversy deepened as it emerged that both Fridhandler and Wells have financial ties to the Liberal Party, fueling further skepticism about the impartiality of the appointments.

Trudeau has now appointed 86 of the 105 senators. More

Tiny Thought: I'm hopeful, but I anticipate that the Senate will become Poilievre's, and consequently Canada's, biggest obstacle in getting back on track over the next 5-10 years.

A ‘Woke’ Takeover is Coming for Canadian Healthcare

A growing conflict is brewing between Canadian doctors and their regulatory agencies over the future direction of medical practice. Central to this dispute is the CanMEDS framework, which outlines the professional competencies expected of doctors in Canada. Traditionally, this framework emphasized evidence-based medicine, where doctors make decisions based on their observations and objective evidence.

However, there’s a push from the medical establishment to shift the focus toward social justice activism. This new approach is being driven by organizations like the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, which, along with other governing bodies, is advocating for a more "inclusive" medical practice. Critics argue that this shift prioritizes political and social considerations over medical expertise.

Dr. Mark D’Souza, a vocal critic and family physician, has highlighted that this move will undermine the quality of medical care. He points to proposed changes that would require doctors to integrate activism into their daily practice, potentially at the expense of their medical training and patient care. For instance, doctors may be expected to assess patients not just for their symptoms but also for their social status, privileges, and even gender identity, which some argue is an overreach.

With the new CanMEDS framework set to be implemented soon, the outcome of this conflict could have significant implications for the future of healthcare in Canada. Some doctors are already speaking out, while others may choose to leave the profession or even the country if the changes go forward. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Canada’s medical establishment will embrace this new direction or whether there will be a pushback to preserve traditional medical practices. More

Dictator Maduro Decrees Christmas Will be Celebrated on October 1st in Venezuela

Venezuela's authoritarian president, Nicolás Maduro, has decided to move Christmas celebrations up to October 1st this year.

The early Christmas shift comes amid political turmoil. Following a controversial presidential election on July 28, which many allege was marred by fraud, Maduro's regime has declared him the winner. The opposition, including candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, disputes the results, leading to widespread protests both in Venezuela and around the world. The US, several Latin American nations, and various international organizations have criticized the election's legitimacy.

Maduro announced on television that the holiday would be celebrated early as a gesture of gratitude to the Venezuelan people. More

Tiny Thought: This man is literally moving Christmas? Why does this feel like the most egomaniacal thing anyone could ever do?

Former Top Aide to NY Governor Hochul Charged with Spying for China

Linda Sun, former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, has been charged with acting as an undisclosed agent for China, alongside her husband Chris Hu, who faces similar charges. Arrested on September 3, 2024, Sun and Hu are accused of conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering. The indictment alleges that Sun used her position to advance Chinese interests, including blocking Taiwanese representatives and altering political messaging. Sun and Hu are also charged with laundering millions to fund luxury purchases. Both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting further court proceedings. More

Attempted Jailbreak at a Congo Prison Kills 129 as Chaos Erupts with a Stampede and Gunshots

An attempted jailbreak at Congo's Makala Central Prison resulted in at least 129 deaths, including those shot by guards and others who died in a stampede. The prison, severely overcrowded with over 12,000 inmates despite a capacity of 1,500, has faced longstanding issues like poor conditions and inadequate resources. Activists estimate the death toll might be over 200, citing videos and inmate testimonies. The violence, which began with gunfire early Monday, led to injuries, rapes, and extensive damage to the prison. Authorities have suspended inmate transfers and promised to address the overcrowding crisis, but critics accuse the government of using excessive force and covering up the true scale of the tragedy. More

What Does the UK’s Partial Stop on Arms Exports to Israel Really Mean?

The UK government has announced a partial suspension of arms export licenses to Israel, focusing on components for military aircraft such as helicopters, drones, and other non-lethal equipment. However, this suspension excludes crucial parts for F-35 fighter jets. The UK has stopped direct exports of F-35 components to Israel, but these parts may still reach Israel through an international program involving multiple allied countries, including the US. Critics argue that this exemption undermines the suspension’s effectiveness, as F-35s are used in Gaza operations. Rights groups and MPs have called for a complete halt to all arms transfers to Israel, citing concerns over the impact on humanitarian conditions in Gaza. More

Venezuela’s Attorney General Seeks Arrest of Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez

Venezuela's attorney general has requested an arrest warrant for opposition leader Edmundo González, 75, over his failure to testify about a website that disputes the legitimacy of President Nicolás Maduro's July election victory. González, from the Democratic Unity Roundtable, claims he won the election, contrary to official results favouring Maduro. Accusations against González include usurping official functions, forgery and conspiracy. The US has criticized Maduro's win and reported evidence supporting González’s claim. Protests over the election have resulted in over 27 deaths and widespread arrests. More

US Charges Hamas Leaders for October 7th Massacre in Israel

The US Justice Department has charged Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants over their role in the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel. The seven-count indictment, filed in New York City, includes charges of conspiracy to support terrorism, murder of US nationals, and use of weapons of mass destruction. It also accuses Iran and Hezbollah of supporting the attack. The charges are largely symbolic as some defendants are believed dead while others are in hiding. The move comes as the US works on a cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza. More

Staffing Shortages Led to BC Emergency Rooms Being Closed Over the Long Weekend

During the long weekend, staffing shortages forced the closure of emergency rooms at five BC hospitals: 100 Mile District, Nicola Valley, Lillooet, Cariboo Memorial, and South Okanagan. While most have reopened, this reflects a broader issue affecting Canadian healthcare.

A study reveals that hospital staffing shortages in Canada are at record levels, with fewer hospital beds per capita—2.6 per 1,000 people in 2024 compared to 7 per 1,000 in 1976. Ontario, in particular, faces a critical shortage of healthcare staff, with a higher strain than other provinces. Quebec also struggles with excessive wait times, leading to 11.5% of patients leaving emergency rooms without seeing a physician. These issues underscore the widespread strain on Canada’s healthcare system. More

Volkswagen to Close Historic German Plant Amid Chinese EV Competition Pressure

Volkswagen is contemplating factory closures in Germany due to mounting competition from cheaper Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). The automaker aims to save $11 billion by 2026 to adapt to the electric transition. The pressure from Chinese EVs, which are priced around 20% lower than European models, has led Volkswagen to end its long-standing job security program, which had protected jobs until 2029.

The company faces significant opposition from German unions, with IG Metall and the General Works Council vowing to resist plant closures, arguing they threaten jobs and the company’s future. The European Commission has imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs, but Volkswagen has warned that these tariffs might hurt European manufacturers more than help them. More

Elon Musk’s Starlink Says it Will Block X in Brazil to Keep Satellite Internet Active

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by SpaceX, has agreed to block social network X in Brazil to maintain its operations and avoid losing its license. Brazil’s supreme court had blocked X due to defiance of court orders and unpaid fines. The court’s actions had also frozen Starlink's assets, leading to the decision to block X to comply with legal requirements.

Brazilian justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the block, had accused X of undermining democratic institutions while linking Musk’s companies, X and Starlink, in the legal battle, accusing them of working together to resist the court's orders. Starlink, which has around 250,000 customers in Brazil, is challenging the asset freeze in court and has criticized de Moraes’s actions as illegal censorship. The situation has escalated tensions between Musk and the Brazilian government, with Musk comparing de Moraes to notorious villains and threatening retaliation. More

Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede Hit by Asteroid Larger Than the One That Killed the Dinosaurs

Research suggests that Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon, was struck by a massive asteroid about 4 billion years ago. This asteroid, estimated to be 185 miles wide—20 times larger than the one that killed the dinosaurs—caused a crater up to 1,000 miles wide and forced Ganymede to rotate so that the impact site now faces away from Jupiter.

The impact is believed to have completely reshaped Ganymede’s surface and potentially altered its interior, which is thought to contain a subsurface ocean. Computer simulations support this scenario, but further evidence might come from the European Space Agency’s Juice probe, which is set to explore Jupiter and its moons, including Ganymede. More

'It Basically Lifts the Skies Up' - NASA Discovers Earth's Electrical Field After 60-year Search

Scientists have finally detected an invisible field around Earth, known as the "polar wind," which had been hypothesized over 60 years ago. This field, crucial for understanding Earth's atmosphere, helps particles escape into space, countering gravity. It was confirmed by the Endurance mission, which launched a rocket in May 2022 from Svalbard, Norway. The rocket measured a weak electric field 150 miles above the Earth's surface, explaining the atmospheric escape and revealing the field's role in shaping the upper atmosphere. According to lead scientist Glyn Collinson, "This field is a fundamental part of the way Earth works, and now that we've finally measured it, we can start to ask some of these bigger and exciting questions." More

Weir Picks Three Canadians for International Team at Presidents Cup

This year’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club will feature a record number of Canadians on the International Team. Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, and Mackenzie Hughes have all been selected by captain Mike Weir, marking the first time three Canadians have played simultaneously in this event. The competition, running from September 24-29, will see the International Team, led by Weir, compete against Jim Furyk's US squad. The US team won the last Presidents Cup and has dominated the event historically, but Weir's team, bolstered by Canadian talent, hopes to challenge their winning streak. More

GoFundMe Benefiting Pregnant Wife of Matthew Gaudreau Has Raised Nearly $600K

A GoFundMe campaign for the widow of Matthew Gaudreau, who was killed alongside his brother Johnny by a drunk driver in New Jersey, is approaching $600,000. Matthew Gaudreau, 29, and Johnny Gaudreau, 31, were biking when they were struck by an SUV. Matthew’s wife, Madeline, is expecting their first child in December. The fundraiser, started by Madeline’s sister, has received over 8,000 donations, including contributions from NHL players. The driver, Sean Higgins, has been charged with death by auto after failing a sobriety test. More

Estimated $35 Billion Expected to be Bet on NFL This Season

Betting on the NFL is expected to reach $35 billion this season, marking a 30% increase from last year, according to the American Gaming Association. The rise is driven by new legal betting markets in Maine, North Carolina, and Vermont, bringing the total to 38 states plus the District of Columbia. The NFL attracts the largest bets due to its popularity and schedule. The Super Bowl consistently garners the most betting interest compared to other league championships. The NFL season begins with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday. More

Crocodiles Infest Indian City Following River Flood - The city of Vadodara, in the Indian state of Gujarat, is crawling with giant crocodiles following the overflowing of a local river caused by record rainfall. Videos of giant reptiles walking through the streets, chilling on house roofs, or swimming in canals with dead animals between their jaws have been doing the rounds on Indian social media.

Kentucky Bowling Team Breaks World Record with 2,032 Strikes in 24 Hours - The men reached the Guinness World Record goal about 14 hours into their attempt and kept going for the rest of the 24 hours, ending with a total of 2,032 strikes.

On This Day in 476, the traditional Western Roman Empire ended. Romulus Augustulus, the last Western Roman Emperor, abdicated after forces led by Odoacer invaded Rome.