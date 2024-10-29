Good morning, It’s Tuesday, October 29th. In today’s news, Sam Cooper reveals four Canadian politicians linked to China, The number of Canadians relying on food banks is up 90% since 2019, Trudeau targets a new carbon tax on imported foreign goods, 5.4 million Canadian adults do not have access to a primary care provider, and much more.

Sam Cooper’s Reveals Four Canadian Politicians Linked to Chinese Influence Networks

Investigative journalist Sam Cooper recently delivered a bombshell press conference at the National Press Gallery, sharing revelations from his latest book, Wilful Blindness. Cooper detailed extensive networks of Chinese influence within Canada, implicating several high-profile political figures. Among those named were Senators Yuen Pau Woo and Victor Oh, journalist Ding Guo, and Liberal cabinet minister Mary Ng—all connected in various ways to Beijing's influence efforts.

Ding Guo, a journalist who also serves as an advisor to British Columbia Premier David Eby, was revealed to have links to the Canada Committee 100 Society—a group tied to Beijing's overseas influence arm, the United Front. In a 2020 recording, Senator Woo defended these organizations, suggesting they shouldn’t be used as a “litmus test” for loyalty while questioning Canada’s scrutiny of them.

Cooper also discussed Mary Ng, who CSIS identified as a recipient of covert support from Chinese consulate networks during the 2019 election. CSIS intelligence indicated that Mary Ng’s staff had privately met with Chinese consulate officials, including an identified intelligence agent. Despite these allegations, neither Ng nor the Prime Minister’s office responded to Cooper's requests for comment.

The Number of Canadians Relying on Food Banks up 90% Since 2019

Food bank use in Canada has reached unprecedented levels, with a 90% increase in visits compared to five years ago, as more Canadians than ever struggle with high living costs. In March 2024, food banks saw 2,059,636 visits. Food Banks Canada attributes this increase to inflation, soaring housing costs, food insecurity, and insufficient social support, with demand so high that food banks are nearing capacity limits.

Breaking down the numbers, one-third of those accessing food banks are children, with nearly 700,000 monthly visits by minors. A significant 18% of food bank recipients are employed, highlighting the fact that even working Canadians are struggling to meet basic needs. Meanwhile, 70% of food bank users are renters, a demographic hit hard by rent increases. Additionally, the report noted a rise in two-parent families with children under 18 relying on food banks, up from 18.8% in 2019 to 23% in 2024. This trend is particularly notable in urban areas with populations of 100,000 or more.

Food Banks Canada is calling on the government to help alleviate this strain by implementing a “groceries and essentials benefit.” CEO Kirstin Beardsley suggests modifying the existing GST credit for low-income Canadians into a monthly payment to provide more predictable and targeted relief, especially for essentials like food and rent. This change would support families and individuals, including the 17% who have started using food banks post-pandemic, as monthly visits have increased sharply in the last three years—17% in 2021, 15% in 2022, and 32% in 2023.

Additionally, some food banks, such as in Greater Vancouver, have introduced new policies to manage demand, including restricting international students from receiving free food. More

Placing a Carbon Tax on Canadians Isn’t Enough, Trudeau Takes Aim at Foreign Goods

Taxing Canadians for carbon emissions isn't enough for Trudeau; now, his government wants to slap carbon tariffs on goods imported from countries that haven’t adopted their own carbon tax. The justification? Preventing "carbon leakage"—a convenient term for punishing any nation that dares to reduce emissions without embracing a Carbon Tax. If the United States, for example, cuts CO2 emissions through technological innovation rather than a blunt tax, Canada still plans to hit them with tariffs. Because clearly, it's not about reducing emissions—it's about displaying your allegiance to the UN’s climate policies with cult-like fervor.

This isn’t about saving the planet. If it were, Canada would commend nations like the U.S., who are cutting emissions without resorting to punitive carbon taxes. Instead, the Trudeau government is more interested in enforcing an economic ideology, where the method is prioritized over the outcome. This isn’t sound environmental policy—it’s revenue generation disguised as climate action. Rather than acknowledging that multiple paths can lead to the same destination, the government would rather fuel trade tensions and push the cost of living higher for everyday Canadians.

If Canada insists on border tariffs, why not focus on actual injustices—like child labor, lack of worker safety, or environmental disasters caused by negligence? Instead, the Trudeau administration targets countries that simply choose a different approach to climate goals. Imposing a carbon tariff on the U.S. is practically begging for economic retaliation. Food prices are already soaring, thanks in part to existing carbon policies, and they'll only climb higher. This is the real cost of ideological purity: Canadians paying more for basic necessities while their leaders posture for international applause. Source.

5.4 Million Canadian Adults Living Without Access to a Primary Care Provider

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows that 5.4 million Canadian adults, especially younger people aged 18 to 34, don’t have a primary care provider. This makes Canada one of the worst among high-income countries when it comes to access to family doctors and nurse practitioners. Not only do fewer adults have a regular provider, but Canadians also face challenges in getting timely appointments compared to people in other countries.

CIHI's report will now be released every year to keep tabs on healthcare progress, like reducing wait times for mental health, getting more healthcare workers on board, and improving access to electronic health information.

Minister of Health Mark Holland says the government aims to recruit more healthcare workers across Canada, with a particular focus on Indigenous and rural communities, which are feeling the shortage the most. More

Canadian Border Agent Accused of Terrorism

A Canadian Border Security officer stands accused of terrorism by India, igniting an already volatile diplomatic conflict—one sparked by Trudeau’s recklessness. Reports allege that Sandeep Singh Sidhu was in direct contact with Pakistani operatives, orchestrating the assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 2020, a prominent figure who had resisted Khalistani militants during Punjab’s insurgency. Worse still, despite these alleged links, Sidhu was promoted to superintendent at the CBSA, revealing staggering blind spots in Canada’s security oversight.

This accusation from India comes as Trudeau’s government claims that Indian diplomats are using organized crime to target Sikh separatists in Canada. The situation has spiraled into a full-blown diplomatic crisis, with both nations expelling diplomats in a retaliatory frenzy. The picture Trudeau paints is one of victimhood—where Canada is merely an innocent bystander to India’s villainy. But that narrative crumbles under scrutiny. The irony is palpable: while Trudeau grandstands about foreign interference, Canada’s institutions are being infiltrated by terrorists under his watch.

These developments reflect poorly on both sides but are particularly damning for Canadian leadership. India shouldn’t be comfortable carrying out political assassinations on Canadian soil, but Canada shouldn’t be employing or granting citizenship to known terrorists and criminals. The accusations against Sidhu cast a harsh spotlight on the integrity of Canada’s institutions, raising uncomfortable questions about just how compromised the country has become.

Hundreds of US Election Ballots Destroyed After Fires Set in Two Drop Boxes - More

Musk Sued in Pennsylvania Over $1 Million Election Giveaway - More

Middle East Steps Back From Brink of Larger War…For Now - More

Israeli Parliament Votes to Ban UNRWA From Israel Within 90 Days - More

Billions in Milk Wasted Under Government-Imposed Dairy Quotas

A study in Ecological Economics reveals that between 2012 and 2021, Canadian dairy farmers dumped an estimated 6.8–10 billion litres of milk, valued at $14.9 billion CAD, due to supply management quotas aimed at stabilizing the market but resulting in surplus waste. This discarded milk could have supplied 4.2 million Canadians. More

CRA Paid Out Millions in Illegitimate Tax Refunds to Hackers - More

Poilievre Pledges to Axe Federal Sales Tax on New Homes Under $1 Million - More

AI Algorithm Accurately Detects Heart Disease in Dogs

Researchers from Cambridge University have adapted a machine-learning algorithm to detect heart murmurs in dogs, achieving a 90% accuracy rate. This tool, based on audio recordings from digital stethoscopes, can grade murmur severity, helping vets quickly diagnose and manage common heart conditions like mitral valve disease. This technology could improve early detection and extend the lives of small breeds prone to cardiac issues, like King Charles Spaniels. More

Here Are Some Potentially Habitable World Targets for the Upcoming LIFE Mission - More

Authorities Launch 'Interagency Operation' at Federal Jail Housing Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Federal investigators launched an extensive operation Monday at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held. The Bureau of Prisons, Justice Department, and other federal agencies are addressing safety issues at the troubled facility. Combs’ lawyers have highlighted deplorable jail conditions, rampant violence, and recent inmate deaths as they continue pushing for his release on bail. Recent incidents at the jail—including stabbings, a murder-for-hire plot, and contraband smuggling—have intensified scrutiny, prompting efforts from federal authorities to improve conditions and hold those involved accountable. More

‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Arrested Development’ Actor Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison for His Role in US Capitol Attack - More

Rodri Wins Ballon d'Or After Premier League, Euro 2024 glory - More

China Develops Lunar Bricks Designed to Be Used on the Moon

