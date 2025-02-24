Good morning, It’s Monday, February 24th. In today’s news, we dive into the unholy alliance behind Canada’s opioid crisis, the Liberal Party disqualifies three Indian-origin candidates from leadership race, Bank of Canada Governor warns Trump’s tariffs could 'wipe out' Canada's economic growth, Ottawa’s ‘affordable’ housing plan has unrealistic price tag of more than $1 trillion, and much more.

China, Cartels, and Corrupt Politicians: The Unholy Alliance Behind Canada’s Opioid Crisis

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s Chief Health Officer, once declared that the opioid crisis was a consequence of "colonialism, poverty, and racism." Instead of focusing on enforcement or rehabilitation, she spearheaded the so-called "safe supply" initiative, flooding the streets with taxpayer-funded heroin, fentanyl, and other deadly narcotics under the guise of harm reduction.

After years of denying that safer-supply drugs were being funnelled into organized crime, the New Democrats are now requiring that safer-supply drugs be consumed under the direct supervision of health professionals, an admission that their policies have been fuelling the drug trade. They lied loudly and are now silently backtracking in ways which can hardly be described as meaningful. For years, whistleblowers like former RCMP officer Elenore Sturko warned about the diversion of these drugs, only to be dismissed by government officials. Now, leaked Health Ministry reports confirm that safer-supply drugs "are not being consumed by their intended recipients" and "are trafficked provincially, nationally, and internationally."

But this crisis isn't just incompetence—it’s chemical warfare. China’s role in flooding North America with fentanyl has been well-documented. The CCP has turned Canada into a laundromat for criminal cash, using networks like the Triads and the Sinaloa Cartel to pump deadly synthetic opioids across the continent. The "Vancouver Model" of money laundering has allowed billions of dollars in drug money to cycle through casinos, real estate, and shell corporations, effectively embedding Chinese organized crime into the fabric of Canada’s economy.

The Chinese Communist Party’s infiltration of Canada—both political and criminal, which is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between—is precisely why Donald Trump sees Canada as a threat to American national security. The United States cannot afford to have a narco-state, controlled in part by CCP-backed criminal syndicates, operating unchecked on its northern border. Trump’s threats of tariffs and economic retaliation against Canada are not merely about illegal migration or crime—they are a direct response to a country that has become a puppet of foreign adversaries.

Put yourself in Donald Trump’s shoes. If you wanted to stop China from conducting chemical warfare on America, could you afford to have a narco-state, controlled in part by CCP-backed criminal syndicates, operating unchecked on your northern border? Looking at Canada’s political class from the outside, it’s clear they are utterly incapable of dealing with a problem of this magnitude in any way other than virtue signalling about colonialism and racism. Hence, why Trump is trying to take matters into his own hands.

If Canada wants to wake Donald Trump up from his dream of turning Canada into the 51st state and prove itself a sovereign nation worthy of respect, perhaps it should start by locking up the psychopaths responsible for these policies instead of letting them masquerade as moral exemplars while their own citizens die in the streets.

Liberal Party Disqualifies Three Indian-Origin Candidates From Leadership Race

In a short span, three Indian-origin candidates were disqualified from leadership races within Canada's Liberal Party, sparking controversy and fueling speculations about potential exclusion of people with Indian heritage. The disqualifications were justified by the Liberal Party as adhering to established rules.

At the national level, Ruby Dhalla, a former MP, was disqualified for "extremely serious" violations related to the Canada Election Act, which she denied and called "baseless allegations of foreign interference." Chandra Arya, another candidate, was also rejected due to unspecified reasons under a rule allowing the party to disqualify candidates deemed “manifestly unfit,” though he had paid his deposit and had been vocal on issues affecting Canada's Indian diaspora.

At the provincial level, Viresh Bansal was disqualified as the Ontario Liberal candidate for Oshawa after controversial posts resurfaced, including derogatory comments about NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau. Bansal had later apologized for the posts, but the World Sikh Organization of Canada pushed for his removal due to their inflammatory nature.

These events occurred amid strained Canada-India relations, particularly after Prime Minister Trudeau's claims regarding Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a supporter of the Khalistan movement.

The disqualifications and controversies have raised questions about the legitimacy of the leadership race and the broader political climate, making it all the more odd that this is happening under the banner of the Liberal Party — a party that prides itself on promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The very party known for advocating inclusivity seems to be selectively sidelining candidates based on their heritage, further deepening concerns about its commitment to the values it espouses.

Bank of Canada Governor Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could 'Wipe Out' Canada's Economic Growth

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has sounded the alarm on the potential economic fallout from sustained tariffs, warning that trade conflicts could cripple growth and push inflation even higher.

"Unlike the pandemic, if tariffs persist, there will be no economic bounce back," Macklem stated in a recent speech. He outlined how long-lasting tariffs would disrupt economic efficiency and lower Canada’s potential output, leading to stagnation.

Macklem’s January projections show that without tariffs, Canada’s economy was expected to grow by 1.8% in both 2025 and 2026. However, under a tariff-heavy scenario, "the level of Canadian output falls almost 3% over two years," effectively wiping out economic growth.

Beyond the immediate hit to GDP, Macklem warned that tariffs would fuel inflation. "A trade conflict would push up prices even as demand weakens," he explained, noting that 13% of Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket is made up of goods imported from the United States. This means Canadian consumers would bear the brunt of price increases due to retaliatory tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

Further compounding the issue, a depreciating Canadian dollar would drive up costs for all imported goods and services. "Tariffs can add costs at multiple stages of production," Macklem said, underscoring the cascading economic damage.

With economic instability looming, Canadians should brace for a future where tariffs, not just central bank policy, dictate their financial realities.

American Airlines Flight From New York to India Diverted After Bomb Threat

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was forced to divert to Rome after a bomb threat, landing under escort from Italian fighter jets. Flight 292, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, was just two hours from its destination when it abruptly turned back over Turkmenistan due to a “possible security issue.”

The Boeing 787-9 landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport at 11:15 a.m. ET, with social media images showing two Italian Eurofighter Typhoon jets escorting the plane. Passengers were taken for additional security screening while authorities investigated the threat, which was sent via email.

This incident follows another American Airlines flight delay in Texas on February 7th due to another bomb-related scare. More

90,000 Signatures and Counting: Petition Calling for Revocation of Musk's Canadian Citizenship

A parliamentary petition calling for the revocation of Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship has gained significant traction, surpassing 90,000 signatures. Initiated by Nanaimo, BC, author Qualia Reed and sponsored by NDP MP Charlie Angus, the petition argues that Musk, an adviser to Donald Trump, has engaged in activities that undermine Canada’s national interest.

The petition specifically cites Musk’s connection to Trump, who has threatened tariffs on Canadian goods and even suggested Canada could become the 51st US state. Musk, originally from South Africa, holds Canadian citizenship through his mother, who was born in Regina. Petitioners are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to strip Musk of his citizenship and passport over these concerns.

If formally presented, it would require an official response from the federal government. However, with Parliament set to resume on March 24 and a potential general election looming, it remains unclear whether the petition will have any political impact beyond making headlines. More

Trump Confident Russia-Ukraine War Could End This Week, White House Says - The president also said that he did not think it was necessary for Zelenskyy to attend negotiations. More

Zelensky Says He’s Willing to Resign in Exchange for Ukraine Joining NATO - More

One Dead, Several Police Wounded in ‘Islamist’ Knife Attack in France—Macron Calls it 'Terrorism' - More

Conservative CDU Wins German Election, AfD in 2nd - CDU will now head into what are likely to be lengthy coalition talks without a strong negotiating hand. More

Trump Orders Plan for Tariffs in Response to Digital Taxes and Foreign Online Regulations Against US Businesses - More

Ottawa’s ‘Affordable’ Housing Plan Has Unrealistic Price Tag of More Than $1 Trillion

A Fraser Institute report calls the federal government's housing plan "completely unrealistic," estimating it would cost over $1 trillion to meet affordability targets. To build 3.5 million homes by 2030, annual investment would need to rise by $331–$364 billion, requiring a major boost in private sector investment and domestic savings.

Economist Steven Globerman argues achieving this would require unsustainably high interest rates. Instead, he recommends reducing government spending, easing regulations, and encouraging private investment. A separate CIBC report suggests even 3.5 million homes may be too low, estimating Canada actually needs 5 million new units. More

Stats Canada: Lockdowns Cost Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Billions in Pandemic’s First Year - More

Grok Overtakes ChatGPT in Apple App Store Rankings with Further Updates Coming - More

New Propulsion Technology Could Send Spaceships to Mars in a Month

Russia’s Rosatom has developed a plasma electric rocket engine that could reduce travel time to Mars from nearly a year to just 30 to 60 days. The engine uses a magnetic plasma accelerator powered by hydrogen, enabling continuous thrust and smooth acceleration. It is expected to have a thrust of 6 Newtons, far higher than current systems. Rosatom aims to complete a flight model by 2030. Meanwhile, Italy’s University of Bologna is exploring water-based propulsion to make space travel more sustainable, while the EU is developing nuclear electric propulsion for increased fuel efficiency and speed. Though still in testing, these technologies could revolutionize space travel in the future. More

The New Space Race: Building a Sustainable Economy on the Moon - The concept of a lunar economy, once confined to science fiction, is rapidly becoming a tangible reality. Nations and private companies are racing to establish a foothold on Earth's celestial neighbor to harness the moon's natural resources to construct scientific infrastructure and develop capabilities for future deep space missions. More

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyer Quits Case: ‘Under No Circumstances Can I Continue’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense lawyer, Anthony Ricco, filed a motion to withdraw from the music producer's criminal sex-trafficking case, citing an inability to effectively serve as counsel, though he did not provide details. Ricco's resignation is pending approval from the judge, but he assured the court that the trial, set for May 5, would proceed without delay as Combs remains represented by five other attorneys. Combs faces serious charges, including drugging and forcing women into sex, and could face up to life imprisonment if convicted. He denies all accusations. More

This might be completely unrelated, but it's worth noting that Kash Patel was recently appointed head of the FBI. He promised to release the Diddy list, which could create a conflict of interest if Ricco currently represents someone on that list.

Alex Ovechkin Scores 32nd Career Hat Trick on the Way to Breaking Wayne Gretzky's All-time Record - With three goals against the Oilers on Sunday, Ovechkin is now 13 goals away from Gretzky's total of 894. More

‘I Want to See the Trilogy!!!’: Pros React to Dmitry Bivol Winning Epic Rematch with Artur Beterbiev - Bivol won a majority decision on the judges’ scorecards, earning a measure of revenge after Beterbiev won a majority decision in their first meeting four months ago. More

Mikaela Shiffrin Earns Historic 100th World Cup Skiing Race Win - Shiffrin also tied a World Cup record for men and women, as her 155th career top-3 finish matched Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. More

Thieves Used a Stolen Card to Buy a Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $743,950.00 - They vanished before cashing it in, and now the vicitim wants his share. What a wild case of poetic justice.

On This Day in 2022, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced the start of a three day “special military operation” in Ukraine to "demilitarize" the country. Moments before, Russia launched a full-scale pre-dawn invasion by land, air and sea, with bombings in several cities.