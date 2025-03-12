Good morning, It’s Wednesday, March 12th. In today’s news, we explore what Mark Carney’s Chatham House agenda means for Canada, Trump halts 50% steel tariff after Ontario backs down on 25% energy tax, Canadian tax dollars fund a $234 million ideological foreign social engineering program, US to restart aid as Ukraine agrees to 30-day cease-fire, and much more.

China, Climate, and Control: What Mark Carney’s Chatham House Agenda Means for Canada

Mark Carney is being installed as Canada’s next Prime Minister, yet he remains the sitting president of Chatham House, one of the most influential foreign policy think tanks in the world. Given Chatham House’s deep involvement in shaping global governance, it is safe to assume that the policies it champions will soon find their way into Canada. These policies—ranging from pandemic control to climate mandates and mass migration—are designed to erode national sovereignty in favor of centralized, technocratic rule.

Chatham House claims that “COVID-19 exposed serious gaps in how the world anticipates and manages health crises, reinforcing Chatham House’s call for stronger international cooperation.” Translation: the world didn’t lock down hard enough, mask fast enough, or vaccinate enough. A report even states, “Crises and shocks – including disease outbreaks, financial crises, and conflicts – can create windows of opportunity to trigger universal health reforms.” When institutions see crises as tools for expanding control, they create an incentive to manufacture them.

The institute is also at the forefront of climate authoritarianism, calling for financial systems to be “aligned” with net-zero goals—conveniently placing Carney, the former Bank of England governor, at the centre of finance and climate policy. It advocates for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—a global carbon tariff regime that punishes countries with lower climate regulations. This is the same political class that called Trump’s tariffs unjustified economic warfare, yet they push global carbon tariffs with a straight face.

Chatham House also aggressively promotes mass migration, urging nations to balance security concerns with their obligations to protect refugees. In practice, this means overriding national sovereignty in favour of mass resettlement policies dictated by international bodies.

Despite its Western branding, Chatham House is deeply tied to Chinese entities, including the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), and other state-backed firms. More revealing is its collaboration with the Development Research Center (DRC) of China’s State Council, a direct policy link to Beijing. This partnership, established during Xi Jinping’s 2015 UK state visit, facilitated Chinese engagement with Western elites on governance strategies.

China’s 2050 plan aims to replace the United States as the dominant global power. Mark Carney, through organizations like Chatham House and Canadian politics, appears to be carrying China’s baton, ensuring 30 years of political subversion under the Liberal Party continues. The question remains: who exactly does he serve?

Trade War Whiplash: Trump Halts 50% Steel Tariff After Ontario Backs Down on Energy Tax

President Donald Trump will not proceed with doubling tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium after Ontario suspended its 25 percent tax on energy exports to the US in response to American tariffs.

Trump had threatened to impose a 50 percent tariff on Canadian steel and aluminium imports if Ontario moved forward with its electricity export surcharge. However, Ontario Premier Doug Ford backed down after discussions with US officials, including Secretary Lutnick. Ford announced that Ontario would suspend the tax and agreed to meet with US representatives in Washington to discuss the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The Ontario surcharge, which targeted energy exports to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota, was originally imposed in retaliation for Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from all countries, including Canada. Ford claimed the export tax would have generated $300,000 to $400,000 per day and added approximately $100 per month to 1.5 million American households' electricity bills.

Trump responded aggressively, calling Canada a “tariff abuser” and threatening additional economic measures. He accused Canada of imposing tariffs of 250 to 390 percent on US farm products and vowed to escalate retaliatory tariffs, including a potential 25 percent increase on Canadian automobiles by April 2. He also suggested declaring a national emergency to counter what he called an "abusive threat" from Canada.

Despite suspending the latest tariff escalation, US steel and aluminium imports from Canada remain subject to a 25 percent levy. Ford, meanwhile, urged Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to impose a similar energy export tariff, but she rejected the idea, arguing it would harm Canadian workers. Source

Canada’s $234 Million Ideological Export: Your Taxes Are Funding Foreign Social Engineering

The Canadian government has greenlit over $234 million in new international projects since January 1st, 2025. This does not include ongoing initiatives from previous years—this is fresh spending, committed during a time when millions of Canadians are struggling with the cost of living, record-high taxes, and an inflation crisis fueled by government mismanagement.

At first glance, these projects may seem well-intentioned, but they are ideological pet projects designed to push the values of Canada’s political class onto developing nations, under the guise of empowerment. Here are just a few examples:

$17.7 million to advance “health and sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR)” in Indigenous communities in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. This initiative includes launching a campaign aimed at men to “recognize women’s contributions” , training journalists and social media figures on SRHR, and hosting motivational talks with feminist “champions” to “influence youth culture.”

$4.1 million to ‘bridge the digital gender gap’ in Cameroon and Senegal. The plan? Training women to use digital tools, providing gender-responsive business management courses, and launching an online hub with templates. How success will be measured is anyone’s guess.

$25 million to “empower” adolescent girls in Ghana. The project is set to run until 2030 and includes teaching young girls how to demand SRHR services while engaging men and boys to promote gender equality.

$9.85 million for a ‘Feminist Learning Partnership’ that funds women’s rights organizations and LGBTQI+ groups globally, aiming to “advance gender equality in all its diversity.”

The Canadian taxpayer is footing the bill for political indoctrination under the banner of “empowerment.” But make no mistake: this is the same ideological imperialism that ‘woke’ activists condemn when done by past Western governments. The very people who cry foul about colonialism and ideological imposition are now enthusiastically doing the exact same thing—using Canada’s foreign aid budget to push gender ideology and feminist activism onto the developing world.

No one is arguing that improving the lives of women and girls is a bad thing. But is the best way to do that funnelling Canadian tax dollars through layers of bureaucracy into corrupt foreign governments and NGOs? The reality is, these projects are rife with cronyism. We’ve already seen that over $300 million of the Liberal’s $1 billion ‘Green Slush Fund’ was funnelled into companies with conflicts of interest—over 30% of the entire budget. If we extrapolate that level of corruption across all government initiatives, we’re looking at tens, if not hundreds of billions of dollars wasted every year.

Canadians struggling to put food on the table are not responsible for funding the ideological obsessions of their ruling class. It’s time to stop bankrolling government-approved activism and start holding our politicians accountable for the mismanagement of taxpayer money.

US to Restart Aid as Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Cease-Fire

Kyiv has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire with Moscow to jumpstart peace talks, following discussions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11. The US delegation, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, pushed for the halt in fighting. The ceasefire aims to lead to a broader peace agreement, though Russia's response remains uncertain. This follows tensions after a clash between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy. The US will also resume security and intelligence support to Ukraine. Despite the ceasefire proposal, fighting continues, including recent drone attacks from both sides. More

EU to Ramp Up Migrant Deportations Using ‘Return Hubs’

The European Union has unveiled a plan to deport more migrants by creating "return hubs" to house rejected asylum seekers until they can be sent back to their countries. The EU claims this initiative is necessary due to the current low deportation rate of about 20%. With a growing migration crisis and increasing pressure on European countries, the EU argues that better enforcement of deportation orders and more efficient handling of rejected asylum seekers is crucial for managing immigration.

Under the proposal, EU member states would have the authority to enforce deportation orders issued by other countries, which aims to streamline the process. Additionally, the plan would allow EU countries to send migrants to non-EU countries for deportation, offering flexibility for member states to explore various return solutions.

Rights organizations have criticized the plan, arguing that these "return hubs" are essentially deportation centers in non-EU countries, which could undermine asylum rights. More

Romania: Georgescu Supporters Turn Violent Over Election Ban - The electoral bureau said in a statement that it had adopted "the rejection of the registration of the independent candidacy" of Georgescu without providing any details justifying the move. "Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!" said Georgescu. More

Canadian Opinion of US Falls Sharply: 63% Take Trump's 51st State Threats 'Very Seriously' - 'It's shocking that our view of the US is now veering closer to how we feel about Russia, a country that is viewed very unfavourably' said Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies. More

Ex-Philippine President Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant for Crimes Against Humanity - More

US Department of Education to Cut Staff in Half - The cost-saving measures also include moving all offices in other states to the Washington location. More

Guatemala's Fuego Volcano Erupts: Authorities Call for Evacuation of 30,000 People - More

Bank of Canada to Cut as Tariffs Strike Economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to cut interest rates for the seventh consecutive meeting, lowering the policy rate to 2.75%, the lowest since September 2022. The move comes amid escalating trade tensions with the US, particularly President Trump's new tariffs, which could push Canada into recession if not resolved. Despite strong domestic growth and concerns over inflation, economists predict the central bank will continue cutting rates to mitigate the economic impact of the trade war—suggesting it could go as low as 2% by the end of the year. However, the Bank's role is seen as limited in reversing the damage caused by tariffs, with the focus on softening the economic blow. More

Bitcoin's Drop Resembles 2017 Crash—Crypto Executive Predicts Strong Rebound - More

C.D. Howe Institute: Rising Canadian Unemployment Rate Due to Population Expansion, Not Job Losses - More

Ambitious Effort to Document Marine Life Reveals 866 New Species and Counting

The Ocean Census project has uncovered 866 new species, including a guitar-shaped shark, a fan-like coral, and a venomous deep-sea snail, through 10 ocean expeditions. Using divers, submersibles, and remotely operated vehicles, scientists identified species at various depths, from shallow waters to nearly 5,000 meters deep. With over 800 experts from 400 institutions, the project aims to accelerate species discovery and document marine biodiversity, with a goal of identifying 100,000 new species over 10 years. More

Astronomers Discover 128 New Moons Orbiting Saturn - The planet now has 274 moons, almost twice as many as all the other planets in the solar system combined. More

Tiger Woods All But Certain to Miss Masters After Latest Injury

Tiger Woods is likely to miss the 2025 Masters after undergoing emergency surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained while training at home. Woods, who hasn’t played since last summer's Open Championship, shared the news on social media, confirming the surgery was successful and that he’s focused on recovery. This injury adds to his ongoing battle with various physical issues, including knee and back problems. Woods had been expected to play at Augusta but has now all but ruled it out. More

Skydance vs. Project Rise: Paramount Merger Hit by Fraud Allegations and Legal Battles - More

Eagles Accept White House Invitation, Will be Hosted by President Trump Next Month - More

London Comedy Club Bans Audience Members With 'Frozen Faces From Botox' Because They Can't Laugh

An Ingredient Found in All Mushrooms Can Reprogram Immune Cells to Fight Deadly Flu Infections

On This Day in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi began his famous 200 mile protest march against the widely hated British salt tax - we need more tax protests.