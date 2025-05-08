Good morning, It’s Thursday, May 8th. In today’s news, RCMP prioritizes DEI ceremony while children are missing, Liberals pay UK group $128,000 to police online speech in Canada, The FBI admits to sitting on ‘tens of thousands’ of Epstein videos—yet still no arrests, Israeli Spyware company that owns Pegasus ordered to pay huge fine to WhatsApp for hacking accounts, and much more.

The Ceremony of Collapse: RCMP Land Acknowledgements While Kids Go Missing

At a press conference meant to inform the public about two missing children, the RCMP began not with urgency, not with details, but with a land acknowledgment:

“Good afternoon. I am Corporal Carly McCann, provincial public information officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP. Thank you all for being here today.

First, I acknowledge that we are in Mi'kma’ki, the traditional and unceded ancestral territory of the Mi’kmaq people.

I also recognize that African Nova Scotians are a distinct people whose histories, legacies, and contributions have enriched that part of Mi’kma’ki known as Nova Scotia for over 400 years.”

That was how they opened a public safety briefing about missing children.

Two kids are gone, and the RCMP is delivering a DEI sermon.

This isn’t policing—it’s performance art. Canada is no longer a country serious about justice. It’s a hollowed-out bureaucracy reciting social justice scripture while crime consumes the nation.

And the numbers are staggering.

British Columbia now has a missing persons rate of 273 per 100,000. That’s nearly 50 times higher than California, which sits at just 5.5 per 100,000. In El Salvador—before President Bukele’s crackdown—it was 37.5. In so-called “peaceful” Canada, it’s blowing past nations synonymous with cartels and chaos.

Meanwhile, the Liberal government has gutted the justice system. Bill C-75 releases violent repeat offenders with slap-on-the-wrist bail. Bill C-5 removes mandatory minimums for gun crimes and drug trafficking. The RCMP’s financial crimes unit? Shut down in 2020—just as $46.7 billion in dirty money flooded into our economy. Some experts say it could actually be closer to $100 billion.

When ServiceOntario employees help crime rings forge VINs, when cabinet ministers have ties to people busted for international cocaine trafficking, and when Trudeau is caught meeting with a Chinese organized crime boss, maybe it’s time to stop pretending this is all accidental.

This country is being run by cowards and clowns. And unless that changes, Canada’s descent into Gotham North will only accelerate.

The Liberal Censorship Agenda: Feds Paid UK Group $128K to Police Online Speech in Canada

The Canadian government paid $128,000 to a UK-based group, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), to monitor Canadian social media activity surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The contract, issued just months after the October 7 Hamas massacres, was intended to track "extremism, hate, and disinformation" online. But the ISD reports focused heavily on pro-Israel voices in Canada, framing many as “right-wing extremists” allegedly driven by “anti-Muslim hatred.”

Among the so-called signs of extremism? Criticizing pro-Palestinian protests, expressing concern that some federal politicians seemed more focused on Gaza than on Canadian issues, and highlighting Ottawa’s funding of UNRWA—the UN aid agency later revealed to have employed individuals linked to Hamas and the October 7 attacks.

The ISD refused to cite most of the social media posts it used as examples, claiming it does not link to “extremist content.” One rare example it did share was a Facebook post from a fringe group that accused Canada of being overrun by religious extremism and criticized pro-Palestinian protests in Toronto. Yet, the reports made no mention of the numerous anti-Israel rallies in Canada where attendees chanted "From the river to the sea," called for “death to Israel,” or openly praised Hamas and the October 7 attacks.

The project was funded through the Digital Citizen Contribution Program, a federal initiative originally designed to combat online disinformation. But critics say it’s part of a larger trend by the Liberal government to weaponize terms like “disinformation” and “hate” to surveil and discredit dissenting political voices, particularly on the right.

This ties into broader efforts by the Trudeau–Carney Liberal establishment, including the Online Harms Act, which proposed expanded police powers, including the ability to pre-emptively detain Canadians suspected of potentially posting future “hateful” content online. While the bill was shelved during Parliament's January prorogation, Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to revisit the issue, declaring during the campaign that “large American online platforms have become seas of racism, misogyny, antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate in all its forms” — and vowing: “my government will act.”

Tens of Thousands of Epstein Videos. No Arrests. One Dead Witness.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has confirmed that the FBI is sitting on tens of thousands of videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s properties. Not hundreds—tens of thousands. According to Bondi, many of these videos contain child sexual abuse material, and implicate hundreds of victims. And yet, not a single elite figure has faced criminal prosecution. The excuse? The volume is just too high. The FBI, she says, is still “reviewing” the evidence.

Now, enter John Bryan—a former advisor to the Royal Family—caught in an undercover journalism sting by James O’Keefe. On hidden camera, Bryan reveals what many suspected but few in power dared confirm: Prince Andrew slept with underage girls, and lied about it to those even in his own circle. “He was f***ing underage girls,” Bryan says, bluntly. “He lied to me about it.” Bryan admits he defended the Prince in the press, only to discover he had been covering for a predator.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This is a royal insider caught on tape confirming what the public has long been denied: the Epstein operation reached the highest levels of power, and those levels remain protected.

And just recently, Virginia Giuffre—the brave woman who named names, who testified, who refused to be silent—was found dead. Suicide, they claim. She was just 41 years old. A mother of three. A survivor of child trafficking. She had accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17, leading to an out-of-court settlement in 2022. He paid. He walked. She is gone.

Police say her death is “not suspicious.” Of course they do. Just like Epstein’s wasn’t. Just like the tens of thousands of videos will be quietly “reviewed,” while those responsible are still free.

Israeli Spyware Pegasus Ordered to Pay Nearly $170 Million to WhatsApp for Hacking Accounts

NSO Group, an Israeli spyware company, was ordered by a US federal court to pay $167 million in punitive damages to WhatsApp and its parent company Meta after its Pegasus spyware was used to hack 1,400 WhatsApp accounts in 2019, including those of civil society members. This ruling is a significant victory for privacy advocates. The case, which began in 2019, highlights the growing concerns over the use of spyware by governments to monitor dissidents and journalists. Despite NSO’s claims that its technology is used for counterterrorism, the verdict is a major blow to the company, which faces legal and reputational damage. More

India Strikes, Pakistan Vows Revenge: Kashmir Conflict Risks Exploding into Full-Scale War

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply after India launched air strikes on targets in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, killing 26 people, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack that also left 26 Indian tourists dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Pakistan condemned the strikes as “unprovoked” and “based on false pretences,” claiming civilian areas were targeted and vowing to respond “at a time and place of its choosing.”

Pakistan also claims to have shot down five Indian jets, though India has not confirmed any losses. The situation has sparked international concern, with world leaders urging restraint to avoid further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. More

Twenty-Nine World Leaders Are Expected at Moscow's WW2 Victory Commemorations with Xi Jinping as Guest of Honour - More

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Foreigners—Montenegro Says it's Not About the Election—or Trump - Despite the claim, Portugal will be holding an early general election on May 18th. More

'Historic Mistake': Von der Leyen Rules Out Return to Russian Fuels After the War - More

According to American Intelligence, Only 21 Hostages Held by Hamas in Gaza Are Now Believed to be Alive - More

Peru Suspends Gold Mining in North After Massacre of 13 Mine Workers - More

Poll: Majority of Canadians Feel Unwelcome and Unsafe Travelling to United States - More

Hedge Fund Legend Who Predicted Black Monday Sounds a New Market Warning

Hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones, known for forecasting the 1987 Black Monday crash, warns that US stock markets are likely to fall to new lows, citing a combination of Trump’s aggressive China tariffs and the Federal Reserve’s refusal to cut interest rates. Jones said that even if Trump scales back tariffs from the current 145% to 50%, it would still represent one of the largest tax increases since the 1960s, potentially cutting 2–3% from economic growth.

While he anticipates Trump will eventually ease tariff levels and the Fed will cut rates, he believes those actions won’t come until after markets have suffered deeper losses. According to Jones, real policy change is only likely once the market pain becomes undeniable, potentially forcing both Trump and the Fed to respond. More

WeightWatchers Files for Bankruptcy as GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic Surge in Popularity - More

Alphabet Shares Sink 8% After Apple’s Cue Says AI Will Replace Search Engines - More

Chinese Side and European Parliament Agree to Fully Lift Restrictions on Exchanges in Response to American Tariffs - More

Nuclear Fusion Power Plant Prototype is Underway—How Long Until Unlimited Clean Energy is Real?

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is building a compact tokamak reactor called SPARC near Boston, aiming to produce net-positive nuclear fusion energy by the early 2030s. Backed by $2+ billion in private investment, the project could deliver energy 10 million times more efficient than coal or gas, with zero emissions and no radioactive waste.

The reactor will use superconducting magnets 400,000x stronger than Earth’s field and plasma heated to 100 million degrees Celsius. Over 40 fusion startups globally are racing to achieve net energy, with US efforts competing closely with China’s rapid fusion development. Fusion fuel is derived from seawater (deuterium) and lithium (tritium), making supply chain access—especially lithium—strategically vital. More

N(Ice) Surprise—Arctic and Antarctic Ice Sheets Are Stabilizing and Growing - More

President Trump Planning to Create Commission on College Sports

President Donald Trump is planning to create a presidential commission on college athletics, potentially shaping the future of the industry amid ongoing challenges in player compensation, athlete rights, and the balance between amateurism and professionalism. The commission could explore issues such as NIL legislation, player transfers, and Title IX applications.

The NCAA, under pressure from billions in TV revenue and recent court rulings, has negotiated a settlement on athlete compensation, but legislative efforts continue, with key senators working on a bill. Trump's involvement could significantly influence these ongoing college sports reforms. More

Four Housekeepers Accuse Smokey Robinson of Sexual Assault Suing for $50 Million - More

Disney to Open Theme Park in the Middle East - The resort will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. More

NHL’s Utah Hockey Club Finally Reveals its Permanent Identity as the Mammoth - More

Trump Plans to Announce the US Will Call the Persian Gulf the Arabian Gulf

Violent Humanoid Robot Snaps—Attacking Factory Workers in Video: ‘Went full Terminator’

On This Day in 1945, World War II ends in Europe after Germany signs an unconditional surrender