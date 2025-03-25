Good morning, It’s Tuesday March 25th. In today’s news, Canadian election coverage begins with tax cuts, debate dodges and Liberal corruption, Elections Canada enlists big tech to police ‘misinformation’ ahead of election, How Liberal deficit spending is stripping Canadians of their wealth, 100,000 Israelis flood streets in mass protests as Gaza offensive reignites, and much more.

Canada’s Election Begins with Tax Cuts, Debate Dodges, and Liberal Corruption

The first official day of Canada’s federal election campaign set the tone: this won’t be politics as usual. Pierre Poilievre came out swinging with a pledge to slash income taxes by 15%, declaring that Canadians are being “punished for the crime of working hard.” His campaign video delivered a scathing monologue about Canada’s tax regime, calling it “the opposite of your report card—the better you do, the more you get punished.”

He listed off the avalanche of taxes Canadians face: income tax, GST, PST, HST, capital gains tax, carbon tax, gas tax, property tax, payroll tax, tax on imports, tax on exports, and sin taxes. The cumulative burden is staggering. A study by the Fraser Institute found that Canadians spend more on taxes than they do on food, clothing, and shelter combined. To fund the cut, Poilievre proposes eliminating waste, slashing bureaucracy, and capping spending with a “dollar-for-dollar law.”

The contrast between the two campaign launches couldn’t be clearer. Poilievre drew thousands to a packed rally in Toronto—traditionally a Liberal stronghold—with footage showing crowds lined up around the block to hear his message of change. Carney, on the other hand, was greeted not by supporters, but by hundreds of furious fish harvesters in Newfoundland, protesting cuts to snow crab quotas and mismanagement by his Fisheries Minister. And these weren’t depressed, woke university students staging a meaningless tantrum—these were hard-working Canadians who produce real value, whose livelihoods matter, and whose anger is grounded in lived consequences, not ideological fantasy.

Carney’s troubles didn’t end there. In a press conference, Carney tripped over his own talking points—first confirming participation in a major French-language debate, then abruptly pulling out without explanation. Critics, including the Bloc Québécois leader, accused him of cowardice, suggesting he was dodging scrutiny over his record and his French.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Party is facing accusations of running a rigged leadership contest. Ruby Dhalla, a former MP and one of the few candidates challenging Carney, was abruptly disqualified over vague and unsubstantiated accusations. Despite being kicked out, the party kept the $350,000 entry fee she raised, effectively stealing not just from Dhalla, but from the hardworking Canadians who believed in her candidacy and donated in good faith. “Don’t play us hardworking Canadians for fools,” she wrote.

And while Carney talks about Canada’s place in the world, Poilievre is hammering him on globalism. He’s promised to end the “radical borderless ideology” driving unsustainable immigration and housing crises. “We will cap immigration,” Poilievre said, “so that never again does our population grow faster than our housing, our health care, and our jobs.”

The lines are clear. One party believes the solution is more government and more global integration. The other wants to dismantle the machine and hand power back to Canadians. Day one has made one thing obvious: this election is not just a referendum on Trudeau’s legacy—it’s a battle over the soul and future of the country.

Elections Canada Enlists Big Tech to Police ‘Misinformation’ Ahead of Election

Elections Canada is enlisting social media platforms to combat so-called “misinformation” ahead of the next federal election, raising concerns that this could amount to government outsourcing censorship to Big Tech. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault confirmed he has reached out to major platforms, asking for their “support” in securing the election.

While Perrault points to AI-generated content and foreign interference as serious concerns, the approach raises red flags. The focus on “deepfakes” and synthetic media sounds reasonable on the surface, but the broader implication is troubling—governments working hand-in-hand with tech companies to police online speech. He even suggests Canadians “overestimate their ability” to recognize misleading content, reinforcing the idea that Elections Canada and its partners should have the final word on what’s true or false.

To push this even further, Elections Canada is launching "ElectoFacts," a tool to “debunk” election-related misinformation. While ensuring accurate information on voting logistics is important, this also opens the door to filtering political narratives that don’t align with government-approved messaging.

This all comes as intelligence officials warn about foreign interference from countries like China, Russia, and India. However, the timing and framing of this initiative suggest a broader effort to control the online conversation as the election approaches. Given the Liberal government’s history of pushing for online regulation and cracking down on dissenting voices over the last ten years, this looks less like neutral election protection and more like an attempt to manage the political narrative under the guise of security. Source

Election Lies Wrapped in Buzzwords: What ‘Investing in Canada’ Really Means

With another election on the horizon, Canadians are once again being sold the lie that government deficits are a form of “investment.” Mark Carney, the former central banker now eyeing the Liberal leadership, has already promised at least three more years of deficit spending. He’s even floated the idea of using emergency powers to respond to Trump’s tariffs—by funnelling taxpayer dollars into green energy projects. In reality, this isn’t investment. It’s theft.

Here’s how the scam works: the government runs a deficit, borrows money by issuing bonds, and the Bank of Canada buys those bonds by printing new money—a process called quantitative easing. That money is then handed out at low interest rates, almost always to companies tied to the governing party. It’s not about growing the economy. It’s about enriching insiders.

Take the Liberals’ so-called green slush fund: over $300 million in taxpayer money was funnelled to companies with direct conflicts of interest. Carney, as a central banker, sees this as sound policy—because he and his circle benefit. The more debt the government racks up, the more interest central banks and bondholders collect. And guess who pays that interest? You do.

On top of that, inflation surges as more money chases fewer goods. Prices go up. The cost of living rises. And the average Canadian ends up poorer while political elites and financial insiders get richer.

This isn’t economics—it’s legalized looting. The government piles debt onto the backs of taxpayers, prints money to fund fake investments, and quietly redistributes wealth to their friends. If inflationary deficits didn’t benefit people like Mark Carney, you can be sure the banking class would oppose them. But since they profit, they push it. And you pay the price—twice.

100,000 Israelis Flood Streets in Mass Protests as Gaza Offensive Reignites

On March 24, 2025, more than 100,000 Israelis took to the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other cities, protesting the government’s handling of the ongoing Gaza war and calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation. The massive demonstrations were triggered by Israel’s launch of a new ground offensive in southern Gaza, specifically targeting Hamas infrastructure in Khan Younis, which reignited a conflict many had hoped was nearing resolution.

The renewed military operation, described by the Israeli Defence Forces as a "limited" effort to dismantle Hamas tunnels and command centres, followed stalled ceasefire negotiations and came amid heightened domestic tensions. Chants of “ceasefire now” and pleas from hostage families underscored a growing belief that the offensive endangered the roughly 24 captives still held by Hamas rather than securing their release. More & More

Drones, Informers and Apps: Iran Intensifies Surveillance on Women to Enforce Hijab Law

Iran’s government is ramping up its digital surveillance to enforce hijab laws, using a mix of AI, facial recognition, drones, CCTV, and a state-backed reporting app to track and punish women. The Nazer app allows citizens to report alleged violations, including by submitting car license plates and locations. Drones have been deployed at public events, and authorities are issuing warnings via text messages and blocking social media accounts for non-compliance.

This escalating state surveillance apparatus is deepening fear and control, with wrongful arrests and even violence resulting from hijab enforcement efforts. Despite these tactics, many Iranian women continue to defy the law, questioning why the government prioritizes repression over addressing real societal needs. More

Trump Says Countries That Purchase Oil From Venezuela Will Pay 25% Tariff on Any Trade With US - More

Iceland's ‘Minister for Children’ Quits After Admitting She Had a Baby With a Teenager 30 Years Ago - More

Russia Accused of 'Hollow' Peace Talks as Strike Injures 88 in Ukraine - More

White House Official Confirms: Plans to Strike Yemen Were Mistakenly Texted to Journalist at The Atlantic - More

Canada’s Small Businesses Deeply Pessimistic About Their Futures

A new CFIB poll shows Canadian small business confidence has collapsed, hitting its lowest level since tracking began—worse than after 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, or COVID-19. The Business Barometer index plunged from 59.8 in Nov. 2024 to just 25.0 in Mar. 2025, with 62% of businesses blaming tariffs for harming their operations.

Industries hit hardest include transportation, manufacturing, and hospitality, while businesses in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Alberta report the least confidence in their future. The uncertainty of US trade policies, including Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and lumber, is crippling long-term planning.

Small firms are calling for tax relief, interprovincial trade reforms, and an end to the carbon tax to offset economic damage. With higher prices, slowed wage growth, and stalled expansions, small businesses are demanding government action to ease the burden of ongoing trade conflicts. More

DNA Tester 23andMe Files for Bankruptcy to Sell Firm as CEO Quits - More

Hyundai Announces $21 Billion Investment in the US - More

FAA Hiring Blitz Draws 10,000 Air-Traffic Control Candidates - Officials say they are working hard to correct a longstanding shortage of people who play crucial roles in keeping America’s skies safe. More

3D Nanotech Blankets Use the Sun to Provide Clean Drinking Water

Researchers have developed nanomats, a new material that uses sunlight to break down water pollutants efficiently. Made from titanium dioxide (TiO₂) fibers infused with copper, these lightweight mats float on water, absorbing more light and enhancing photocatalysis to destroy contaminants. Unlike traditional solar cells, nanomats work under natural sunlight, require no complex filtration, and don’t produce toxic byproducts.

The breakthrough, published in Advanced Science, suggests potential for large-scale water purification, especially in developing regions. While the technology is ready for mass production, researchers say commercial adoption will determine its impact on global water treatment and sustainability efforts. More

SpaceX Launches Secret US Spy Satellite for National Reconnaissance Office - More

Chiefs WR Worthy Seeks $1 Million in Lawsuit Against Ex-Fiance Over Assault and Theft Claims

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is suing his former fiancée, Tia Jones, accusing her of stealing and destroying over $150,000 in property, including cash, and assaulting him. Worthy claims Jones orchestrated a scheme to extort valuables from him, fabricating false stories of domestic violence to damage his reputation. He alleges that after discovering Jones’ infidelity, he repeatedly asked her to leave his home, but she became violent, destroying his property and physically assaulting him. Worthy is seeking damages between $250,000 and $1 million. Despite Jones obtaining a protective order earlier this month, Worthy asserts that the accusations against him were part of a broader extortion attempt. More

Tiger Woods Confirms His Relationship with Vanessa Trump Via Social Media - More

Cain Velasquez Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for 2022 Shooting - More

Joe Rogan Won’t Travel to Canada for UFC 315 in Montreal - I’d rather go to Russia,” Rogan said, laughing. More

Man Suffers Kidney Failure After Doing 2,000 Squats to Win a Bet

Judge Rules Against Cacti Smuggling Ring, Orders Them to Pay $21,500 for Desert Restoration Under ‘Moral Damages’

On This Day in 31, the first Easter was celebrated, as determined by the calendar established by Dionysius Exiguus, a Christian monk and scholar.