Good morning, It’s Friday, April 18th. In today’s news, all sides targeted Mark Carney during the english debate, Canada’s role in the fentanyl trade is worth $1.4 billion, politicians are letting China hijack our election, the Notwithstanding clause becomes a topic of focus in Canada, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Carney Under Fire: All Sides Target Liberal Leader in English Debate

In the English-language federal leaders’ debate held in Montreal, Liberal Leader Mark Carney found himself the central target of attacks from all directions—Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. With less than two weeks until voting day and Carney’s Liberals leading in the polls, the debate was an intense, high-energy event moderated by TVO’s Steve Paikin.

Carney was repeatedly grilled on a range of topics, including his time at Brookfield Asset Management—particularly the use of offshore tax havens—and his refusal to proactively disclose assets placed in a blind trust. Poilievre hammered Carney on the Liberal government’s decade-long record on housing, crime, national security, and the economy, stating, “We need a change, and you sir, are not a change.” Carney defended his track record and distanced himself from Trudeau, saying, “You spent years running against Justin Trudeau and the carbon tax… they’re both gone.”

Carney also attempted to strike a conciliatory tone by acknowledging shared ground with Poilievre on certain policies, while continuing to frame Brookfield as a "Canadian success story" that benefits pensioners.

Singh adopted a combative style, frequently interrupting both Carney and Poilievre and challenging the Conservatives’ housing record by mockingly holding up six fingers to suggest only six homes were built during Poilievre’s time in Harper’s cabinet—a claim Poilievre countered with a much higher figure.

On energy, Poilievre criticized Liberal regulatory barriers that have hindered pipeline projects, while Singh condemned the government’s hypocrisy for building the Trans Mountain pipeline despite climate commitments.

Blanchet took a more strategic tone, extending an offer to “partner” with the Liberals in the event of a minority government, provided Quebec’s autonomy and industries are respected.

Meanwhile, controversy brewed offstage. The post-debate media scrum was cancelled after tensions flared between mainstream reporters and alternative media outlets like Rebel News, which had gained unexpected accreditation. The Debate Commission cited an inability to guarantee a safe environment.

Notably, none of the parties had released a costed campaign platform by the time of the debate—prompting criticism from journalists and moderators alike. Despite the heat, Carney remained relatively composed, sticking to message while fielding fire from all sides. Source.

Canada’s Involvement in a Global Drug Crisis: FinCEN Uncovers $1.4 Billion in Fentanyl Cash

The US Treasury just dropped a bombshell: $1.4 billion in fentanyl-linked transactions. China and Mexico may be running the show, but Canada’s not just watching from the sidelines. We're in deep—laundering the cash, moving the chemicals, and helping distribute the poison.

According to the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Canada is now a rising contributor in the global fentanyl economy. Our companies are being flagged for purchasing precursor chemicals, our bank accounts are being used in laundering chains, and our cities—especially in Ontario and BC—are becoming active nodes in this global narco-financial web.

This is a state-enabled, industrial-scale death economy. China floods the market with precursor chemicals. Mexican cartels convert it into product. And Canadian-based actors are increasingly sourcing chemicals, laundering the proceeds, and operating shell companies to disguise the cash flow. This isn’t some low-level gang hustle. We’re talking white-collar, professional financial crime networks moving opioid profits with the finesse of a global logistics firm.

Chinese Communist Party–linked Triads are using underground banking networks to move fentanyl profits across borders—including within Canada. Veterans from Canadian and US law enforcement have been sounding the alarm for years: professional Chinese money laundering operations are being run right out of Ontario and BC, helping cartels hide and move cash while our institutions barely blink.

And what are we doing about it? Not nearly enough. While American financial intelligence units are tracking fentanyl-linked transactions through nail salons, vape shops, and fake e-commerce businesses, Canadian enforcement is either too slow, too soft, or too naive to respond. We’ve created a climate where money can move freely, transactions can be buried in bureaucracy, and dirty cash flows through otherwise legitimate businesses with barely a raised eyebrow.

We are not just collateral damage. Canada is part of the problem.

This is a public health crisis, a national security threat, and economic warfare wrapped into one. While our governments debate harm reduction and “safe supply,” the real players—the cartels, the chemical exporters, the Triad bankers—are making billions off death.

It's time to cut through the denial. Canada is being used as a staging ground for part of this fentanyl empire. We’ve got to shut the front companies down. Freeze the bank accounts. Expel the underground bankers. And admit the truth: when blood money is flowing through your financial system, you don’t get to play innocent.

This isn’t just a war on drugs—it’s a war being waged through our economy, our cities, and our complacency. And we’re losing.

It’s time to name names, shut down the shell games, and treat this for what it is: a global cartel-enabled, China-supplied, North American-funded chemical genocide. Source

Silence is Surrender: How Politicians Are Letting China Hijack Our Election and Our Democracy

They lied. They leaked. They infiltrated. And now, we’re too scared to even talk about it.

Two years ago, the Trudeau government was dragged—kicking and screaming—into a public inquiry after Sam Cooper exposed China’s coordinated effort to interfere in our elections. Beijing actively tried to install a Liberal minority in 2021—and it worked. Intelligence agencies confirmed it. The inquiry confirmed it. But today? It’s barely a whisper on the campaign trail.

Now, Beijing continues to interfere in our elections. They fund candidates. Coerce students. Target MPs. Hell, they even tried to hand a Hong Kong democracy activist over to Chinese officials—for a bounty. And yet, in the middle of a national election campaign, the political class is treating China like Voldemort—He Who Must Not Be Named.

Why? For two reasons: because China’s strategy of intimidation is working and because politicians are afraid of losing votes.

From Scott McGregor, a former RCMP intel adviser, to Uyghur advocate Mehmet Tohti, experts are sounding the alarm: parties are deliberately staying quiet, afraid of losing votes in communities where Beijing’s United Front has influence. In other words, we’re allowing a foreign dictatorship to dictate what we can say in a democratic election.

Let that sink in.

Conservatives like Kenny Chiu and Erin O’Toole were smeared and punished for standing up to the CCP. Diaspora voices like Jenny Kwan were iced out of community events at Beijing’s command. Candidates who dared oppose the Communist regime were portrayed as racists by proxies pushing party lines that mirror Xi Jinping’s propaganda. And it worked—those candidates lost.

Fast forward to 2025, and what do we see? The Liberals took days to drop Paul Chiang—their candidate who suggested turning over Hong Kong activist and Conservative opponent Joe Tay to the Chinese consulate in exchange for a bounty. Then, they replaced him with Peter Yuen, a man who has not only attended a Military Parade Hosted by Xi Jinping, but he appears to have even deeper ties to the CCP than Chiang. And Mark Carney’s reaction? “He has my confidence.” But this should come as no surprise—China has already thrown its support behind Carney as their leader of choice.

This isn’t incompetence. It’s cowardice. Or worse—complicity.

Even Conservative candidates are now scared to speak out, worried that the CCP will mobilize against them or that they’ll be accused of “anti-Asian hate” by Chinese pawns. Meanwhile, Canada is being bought, bullied, and reshaped from the inside.

This isn’t diplomacy. This is appeasement. It's the Neville Chamberlain school of foreign policy: smile, shake hands, and pretend the problem doesn’t exist until it’s too late.

So let’s be brutally clear: the CCP’s goal isn’t just influence. It’s control. Of our politics. Our media. Our communities. And when our leaders choose silence out of fear of losing votes, they send Beijing a message: intimidation works. That you can interfere in our elections and we’ll still roll out the red carpet.

And if this cowardice continues, China won’t need to interfere in the next election. They’ll already own it.

US Space Force Lays Out Battle Plan for Space in New ‘Warfighting’ Guide

On April 17th, the US Space Force released its most detailed guide yet on how it plans to defend American satellites and conduct offensive operations in space. Titled “Space Warfighting: A Framework for Planners,” the document marks a major shift in tone, treating space as an active warfighting domain. It outlines potential tactics like orbital strikes, cyberattacks on satellite links, and terrestrial attacks on enemy ground control. While it doesn’t unveil new weapons, it sets the foundation for how the US will secure space superiority amid rising threats from China and Russia. More

Understanding Canada's Notwithstanding Clause and What it Means in This Federal Election

As Canada marks the 43rd anniversary of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging to invoke the notwithstanding clause—a rarely used constitutional power—to ensure mass murderers stay in prison for life without parole.

The clause allows governments to override certain Charter rights, although it has never been used at the federal level. Poilievre’s proposal aims to reverse a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that struck down consecutive life sentences, allowing killers like Alexandre Bissonnette eligibility for parole after just 25 years. Critics argue using the clause in this context is politically risky and undermines the role of the courts, while supporters say it reflects public will and reasserts democratic control over criminal justice policy. More

Less Science. More Nature. Better Skincare.

We partnered with The Tallowed Truth because their F-Balm tallow is literally all we use on our skin. No fillers. No toxins. Just pure grass fed, grass finished beef tallow.

If you’re already using it or want to give it a try, go to www.thetallowedtruth.com/blendr and use code BLENDR for 15% off—even on bundles that are already discounted (up to 40% off!).

In a Military First, UK Successfully Uses Microwave Weapon to Take Down Drones - The British Army successfully tested a radio-wave weapon to knock out drone swarms, as militaries look for new ways to neutralize what has become one of the biggest threats on the modern battlefield. More

Denmark (a NATO Country) is Sending Troops to Ukraine to Learn From the War—Russia Said They Will Be Legitimate Targets - More

Trump Said to Have Called Off Planned Israeli Strike On Iran - The US president's decision came 'after months of internal debate' about whether to pursue a military or diplomatic option. More

Hamas Reportedly Rejects Israeli Ceasefire Proposal Over Requirement to Disarm - More

US Government Announces Closure of Office Tracking Foreign Disinformation Over Censorship Concerns - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 16 announced the closure of an office in the State Department that tracked foreign disinformation, saying it had censored Americans. More

Chinese Couple Shot Dead in Rome in Mafia-Style Assassination Linked to Textile Industry Turf War - More

Hudson’s Bay to Auction off Artifacts, Including 1670 Charter

Hudson’s Bay Co. plans to auction off a collection of historically significant artifacts, including its 1670 royal charter, which played a key role in the founding of Canada. The auction will be held separately from the company’s ongoing sale of assets amid financial restructuring and court protection from creditors. While many records were donated to Manitoba in 1994, the company still owns key items such as the charter, Bay blankets, and Canadian artwork. Experts hope the charter ends up in a public collection, given its national importance. Hudson’s Bay compares its significance to the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

​As of now, Hudson’s Bay Co. has not announced a specific date for the auction. More

US Judge Rules Google Illegally Monopolizes Ad Tech, Opening Door to Potential Breakup of Its Ad Empire - More

City of Toronto Doubles Number of Speed Cameras to 150 After Generating $40 Million in Ticket Revenue - Mayor Olivia Chow says this has nothing to do with money, but rather ‘community safety…’ More

Astronomers Say They’ve Found ‘Strongest Ever’ Evidence of Life Beyond Our Planet

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have detected potential signs of life on exoplanet K2-18b, located 124 light-years away. They found dimethyl sulfide (DMS), a chemical on Earth produced only by life, particularly marine algae. While the findings are not definitive, the signals are the strongest yet suggesting biological activity outside our solar system. Some scientists remain skeptical, noting alternative non-biological explanations and concerns about the planet's extreme heat. Still, researchers believe we may be closer than ever to answering the question: are we alone in the universe? More

Cosmic Twist: The Universe Could Be Spinning - Their model suggests the universe could rotate once every 500 billion years—too slow to detect easily, but enough to affect how space expands over time. More

Sports Teams Are Now Mega Brands—And Media’s New Pot of Gold

The $6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics — now the most expensive in US sports history — highlights a growing trend: elite teams have become much more than sports franchises. They’re now full-scale media, entertainment, and culture brands. Backed by private equity firms and powerhouse investors, clubs like the Celtics are being treated as irreplaceable assets in a fragmented media world.

Live sports remains one of the only content categories that still commands huge, real-time audiences. While traditional media struggles, sports content is resilient — driving massive ad revenue, long-term broadcast deals, and always-on fan engagement. The NBA’s upcoming media rights deals alone total over $75 billion through 2036, showing just how central sports has become in the streaming era.

Today’s top teams aren’t just competing on the court—they’re launching their own streaming platforms, building content ecosystems, and monetizing fans year-round through apps, e-commerce, and subscriptions. They're also pushing deep into fashion, music, and digital culture—turning athletes into influencers and franchises into lifestyle brands. The Celtics now join the ranks of clubs aiming to become global cultural icons, alongside the Lakers, Yankees, and Real Madrid—sports is now the engine of the entertainment industry. More

PGA Tour Pro Wesley Bryan Suspended ‘Indefinitely’ for Playing in LIV—Influencer YouTube Event - More

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round Schedule - See Full Bracket

Drake Claims Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance Was ‘Orchestrated to Assassinate’ His Character in New Expanded Lawsuit - More

Dog Reunites With Israeli Family After Disappearing for 18 Months in Gaza

This Popular Italian Town Will Fine You $2,800 for Wearing Flip Flops or Strappy Sandals

On This Day in 1783, The American Revolution: George Washington issues General Orders declaring the end of the war with Britain, thanking Divine Providence, congratulating his troops, and authorizing an extra ration of alcohol in celebration.