Good morning, It’s Monday, May 5th. In today’s news, Brookfield buys America while Carney campaigned against it, Alberta opens the door to secession, the Canadian government covered up the real story of a mass shooting in Toronto, EU seeks 'back doors’ into encrypted messaging for police access, and much more.

Brookfield Buys America While Carney Campaigned Against It

In the 2025 federal election, the Liberal Party ran on a simple, emotionally charged message: stand up to Donald Trump. Carney and Trudeau’s former team portrayed the former U.S. president as a looming threat to Canadian sovereignty, economic stability, and progressive values. They framed themselves as the moral firewall against “American extremism,” warning Canadians that only the Liberals could defend the country from Trump’s nationalist economic agenda.

And yet, while the Liberals talked tough, Canada’s most powerful financial actors—with deep ties to Carney—were doing the opposite.

This week, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, the flagship company of Brookfield Asset Management, announced two major moves that should give Canadians pause. First, it plans to pour billions into U.S. manufacturing, helping companies like Intel expand domestic production of critical goods like semiconductors, batteries, and solar panels. This move aligns directly with Trump’s economic vision of bringing manufacturing back to American soil—and Brookfield is eager to help make it happen.

Second, and even more significant: Brookfield is acquiring Colonial Pipeline in a $9 billion deal, including debt. This is no minor investment. Colonial Pipeline is the single largest fuel transportation system in the United States, delivering over 100 million gallons of fuel daily along a 5,500-mile system. It’s a backbone of the U.S. energy infrastructure—and now, the firm Carney “left” in order to become Prime Minister, backed by pension funds like CDPQ, will own it.

So let’s be clear: while the Liberal government beats its chest about resisting Trump and reducing dependency on the U.S., Brookfield—one of the most powerful and politically connected Canadian firms—is securing deeper entanglement with America’s economic core.

Worse still, Brookfield’s expansion isn’t some rogue operation—it reflects Canada’s economic reality. We don’t build. We buy. And our global firms don’t invest in Canada—they funnel capital into foreign opportunities that make sense under other nations’ industrial strategies. Meanwhile, our own economy remains stagnant, over regulated, and hostile to investment.

The Liberals want to fight America rhetorically, but Canadian capital knows the truth: America, especially under Trump, is where the real opportunity is. And they’ll follow it—no matter what the campaign ads say.

Alberta Opens the Door to Secession—Here’s What Canada Stands to Lose

On April 29th, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduced Bill 54, the Election Statutes Amendment Act, which lowers the threshold for citizen-initiated referendums to just 10% of voter turnout in the previous provincial election. That amounts to roughly 175,000 signatures. While Smith insists this isn’t about separation, the legislation makes it significantly easier to trigger a province-wide vote on Alberta’s future in Confederation.

This move comes amid rising tensions with Ottawa—particularly after the Liberal victory under Mark Carney, who has made it clear that Alberta’s energy sector is in his crosshairs. Between federal emission caps and the infamous “no more pipelines” act, it’s not hard to see why Albertans are fed up.

Is Secession Even Legal in Canada?

Surprisingly, yes. The 1998 Supreme Court Reference re Secession of Quebec clarified that a province can begin the process of secession if two conditions are met:

A clear majority of voters support it

On a clear referendum question

If those conditions are met, the rest of Canada is legally obligated to negotiate in good faith. The Clarity Act of 2000 codified this framework, giving Parliament the authority to determine what constitutes a “clear question” and a “clear majority.” So, while it’s not a simple or short process, the legal pathway for Alberta to leave Confederation exists. And Bill 54 just lowered the bar to initiate it.

What Happens If Alberta Actually Leaves?

Here’s where it gets ugly.

Alberta contributes 15–17% of Canada’s $2.9 trillion GDP—somewhere between $400–500 billion annually. Not all of that would vanish, but the immediate hit to national GDP could be around 6.6%, more than double the 2.8% contraction during the 2008 financial crisis.

Even more significant is Alberta’s net federal contribution, which sits at about $25 billion a year. Without it, Ottawa would face a massive hole, forcing either tax hikes or cuts to social programs across the rest of the country.

And then there’s the energy crisis that would follow. Alberta produces 3.4 million barrels of oil per day, supplying the majority of Canada’s crude. A post-separation Canada would be forced to import Alberta oil at higher prices—or worse, import foreign oil—driving up energy costs, especially in Ontario and Quebec. That would hammer manufacturing, spike inflation, and raise the cost of living even further. Throw in trade disputes, pipeline negotiations, border logistics, and tariffs, and the economic picture gets even darker. Supply chains for food, fuel, and goods would seize up. Job losses could hit the hundreds of thousands, and the Canadian dollar would nosedive, compounding inflation and driving the country into a prolonged recession. Recovery would take years.

In short: Alberta’s exit would be catastrophic for Canada’s economy.

Public Sentiment: The First Domino?

Here’s the kicker: Albertans are warming to the idea. A poll from Angus Reid on April 6th showed that 30% of Albertans supported separation—and that was before the Liberal win. In the 2025 federal election, the Conservatives won 34 out of 37 Alberta seats, while the Liberals took just two. It’s safe to assume support for secession has only grown.

Even more startling, 33% of Saskatchewan residents said they’d vote to leave Canada as well. In that province, the Conservatives won 13 of 14 seats in the federal election. If Alberta makes the first move, Saskatchewan might not be far behind.

How Canada Covered Up a Mass Shooting, Fentanyl Superlab, and Foreign Crime Ties

What if Canada’s deadliest opioid bust—linked to foreign crime networks, a mass shooting, and enough poison to kill every person in North America—was quietly buried by the government? What if U.S. authorities tried to investigate, only to be stonewalled by Canadian officials at every turn? This isn’t a thriller plot. It’s exactly what happened—and the consequences are staggering.

In 2018, a gunman opened fire on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, killing two and injuring thirteen. The Canadian public was told it was a tragic tale of mental illness—a disturbed man from a struggling Pakistani immigrant family. The media narrative focused on compassion for the shooter’s background, with officials dismissing any national security concerns. But behind the scenes, American authorities were uncovering something far more sinister—and Canada didn’t want to talk about it.

According to Donald Im, a former senior official in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Danforth shooter’s brother was tied to a massive 42-kilogram seizure of carfentanil—the deadliest opioid on earth—in a Pickering, Ontario home in 2017. The bust was linked to transnational crime networks with origins in Pakistan and chemical precursor suppliers in China. Im alleges that when the DEA attempted to analyze the drugs and collaborate on the case, the RCMP refused. Despite mid-level officers showing willingness to cooperate, senior Canadian officials blocked every effort to share samples or information.

This was not just a law enforcement failure—it was a political cover-up. Carfentanil is so potent that a single kilogram contains over 10 million fatal doses. The DEA believed the Pickering seizure could be tied to U.S. overdose clusters and possibly even narco-terror operations. Yet, Canada stonewalled—refusing to allow DEA labs to test samples, ignoring requests from the Pentagon, and dismissing links to foreign networks.

Canada didn’t just mishandle a deadly case—it actively obstructed a vital international investigation. The reason? According to Im, it may stem from growing Chinese influence, political pressure from Ottawa, or a desire to avoid implicating foreign governments in Canadian domestic security issues. Whatever the cause, the consequences are deadly. Canada has become a blind spot in the global fentanyl crisis—one it seems determined to keep in the dark.

And now, both Canadian and American lives are paying the price.

Trump: US ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Deploy Military to Make Canada the 51st State

US President Donald Trump said he will raise the idea of making Canada the 51st state in his upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, though he called military action to achieve it “highly unlikely.” In a wide-ranging NBC interview, Trump repeated grievances about trade, criticized Canada’s military spending, and claimed the US doesn’t need Canadian goods. Despite the provocative remarks, both leaders have described their interactions as constructive, with Carney emphasizing Canada’s sovereignty. More

EU to Seek Backdoors in Encrypted Apps for Police Access

The European Commission is pushing for encrypted messaging apps like Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp to create backdoors allowing police access to private messages, claiming it's necessary for crime-fighting. Critics warn this could severely weaken cybersecurity, making users vulnerable to hackers and foreign agents. Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov condemned the move, calling it a violation of basic human rights. Legal experts argue such surveillance may breach privacy rights under EU law and the European Convention on Human Rights. Cybersecurity analysts stress that government servers are often poorly secured, making the proposed measures dangerously reckless beyond just an egregious overreach. More

Poilievre to Run for Alberta Seat After MP Damien Kurek Agrees to Step Down - Prime Minister Mark Carney says he'll call a byelection quickly: 'No games.' More

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Wins a Second 3-Year Term - The increase in his majority is seen as a rebuke to Trump-like leadership. More

Romanian Election: Hard-Right Trump Fan George Simion Wins First Round After Previous Election Annulled by Left-Wing Leadership - More

Israel Calling Up Tens of Thousands of Reservists to Expand War on Gaza - More

Germany Classifies AfD as ‘Extremist’ Receiving Harsh Criticism from the US 'It’s Tyranny in Disguise' - More

The Oracle of Omaha: Warren Buffett Announces Retirement

Warren Buffett, 94, told thousands of shareholders on May 3rd that he will retire by the end of 2025, ending a legendary six-decade run at Berkshire Hathaway. He named Vice Chairman Greg Abel as his successor, surprising even Abel with the announcement. While Abel has overseen much of the company’s non-insurance operations for years, this marks the official transition of leadership.

Buffett pledged to keep all his shares in Berkshire, saying the company’s future under Abel looks even brighter. His retirement was met with a 10-minute standing ovation, celebrating a career that nearly doubled the S&P 500’s returns over 60 years. Abel, though highly respected, faces the challenge of filling the shoes of one of history’s most iconic investors. More

Apple CEO Tim Cook Warns Of $900 Million Tariff Impact In June Quarter, Expects Majority Of iPhones Sold In US To Be Made In India - In other words, buy your iPhones before June. More

Alberta’s $5,000 Moving Bonus Applications Are Now Open - This a one-time, tax-free $5,000 incentive aimed at attracting skilled tradespeople to the province. More

Physicists Create 'Black Hole Bomb' for First Time On Earth

For the first time ever, scientists have successfully recreated a “black hole bomb” in a lab—a mind-bending idea first proposed in 1972. The original theory imagined waves trapped around a spinning black hole, growing stronger each time they reflected off it—eventually exploding with energy.

Now, using a rapidly rotating aluminium cylinder and magnetic coils, researchers simulated this exact effect here on Earth. They confirmed a phenomenon called superradiance, where energy is extracted from rotation, causing waves to amplify on their own. At one point, the experiment was so intense, it blew out parts of their circuit.

The breakthrough gives scientists a powerful new way to study how black holes spin, how they shed energy, and how similar dynamics could occur in other extreme cosmic environments. It also bridges theories from quantum mechanics, thermodynamics, and general relativity—offering a rare, testable peek into the laws that govern the universe. More

A Universal Antivenom May Grow Out of Man Who Let Snakes Bite Him 200 Times to Build Super Immunity - More

Brazil Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert in Rio With Over 2 Million Attendees

Brazilian police thwarted a planned bomb attack aimed at Lady Gaga’s historic concert on Copacabana Beach, which drew over 2.1 million attendees. The plot was orchestrated by an extremist group promoting hate speech, self-harm, and violence among teenagers as a form of belonging. Some members posed as fans from Gaga’s "Little Monsters" fan base to recruit participants, including minors, for coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails.

The operation was triggered by a Justice Ministry cybercrime report and intelligence from Rio police. The group’s alleged leader was arrested in Rio Grande do Sul for firearm possession. Authorities executed over a dozen raids across multiple states. More

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: The Two Boxing Legends Are Set to Tangle for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Title on September 12th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - More

Kentucky Derby 2025: Sovereignty Edges Out Favourite Journalism in First Leg of This Year’s Triple Crown - More

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Company Will Now Have an Official City Name for its South Texas Home—The City of Starbase

A Primatologist Settled the 100 Men vs. One Gorilla Debate: The short version: the dudes might win if they’re all capable men willing to die.

It’s Cinco de Mayo: Cinco de Mayo's deeply rooted history in the Franco-Mexican War influenced Mexican-Mexican American communities in the early years of the American Civil War. In the early 1860s, as the Civil War erupted, these communities took up the banner of the Cinco de Mayo celebration as a way to commemorate the cause of freedom and democracy.