Good morning, It’s Friday, January 17th. In today’s news, Poilievre blames Trudeau for making Canada Vulnerable to Trump’s tariff threats, Mark Carney Officially Announces Run for Liberal Leader, Chrystia Freeland reverses her stance on the Carbon Tax, Trump says he will create an ‘External Revenue Service’ Agency to collect tariff income, and much more.

Poilievre Blames Trudeau for Making Canada Vulnerable to Trump’s Tariff Threats

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has lambasted Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government for undermining Canada’s energy independence, leaving the nation exposed to President-elect Donald Trump’s looming 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports. Poilievre argued that Canada’s reliance on the U.S. for energy exports, caused by Liberal policies, has placed the country in a dire negotiating position.

“By blocking pipelines and LNG plants, the Liberals have forced Canadians to sell almost all of our energy to the United States, giving President Trump massive leverage,” Poilievre said during a press conference. According to the Canada Energy Regulator, 97.4% of Canada’s $124 billion in crude oil exports went to the U.S. in 2023, alongside 100% of natural gas exports in 2021.

Poilievre highlighted missed opportunities to diversify Canada’s energy market, citing Trudeau’s rejection of natural gas deals with Germany and Japan, two of the world’s largest economies, when they sought Canadian LNG to reduce reliance on Russian gas. “Had the Liberals rapidly approved LNG plants, we could have supplied Japan, Greece, and Germany. Instead, we sell almost 100% of our hydrocarbons to the Americans at discount prices,” Poilievre added.

The Liberals’ obstruction of key projects like the Energy East and Northern Gateway pipelines, combined with Bill C-69’s restrictive energy laws, has created what Poilievre called “economic sadomasochism.” Canadian oil sells for $15 below market rate, while natural gas is $9 per unit less than in Europe.

“If I am elected, I will repeal Bill C-69, rapidly approve energy projects, and ensure we can send our energy to the rest of the world without relying on Americans,” Poilievre vowed.

He concluded with a call for an election, stating, “We do not have a functional federal government… we need a strong, stable national majority government that will stand up for all Canadians.” Source.

Mark Carney Officially Announces Run for Liberal Leader

Mark Carney has officially entered the race to become the next Liberal Party leader, arriving in true ‘man-of-the-people fashion’—stepping out of a Rolls Royce stretch limousine. During his launch event in Edmonton, he promised to deliver "plans over slogans." Ironically, his deliberate emphasis on the second syllable of “slogan” to make it rhyme with “plan” sounded like a slogan itself, instantly undermining his critique.

The announcement was tightly controlled, with Carney banning independent media from the event, including having journalist Keean Bexte forcibly removed.

Carney's 20-minute speech took shots at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, labelling him as a "lifelong politician with no real-world experience," while also critiquing the Liberal government’s high spending and middle-class tax burden. However, beyond vague assurances of “plans,” Carney gave little detail about his policy platform, sidestepping significant issues like the controversial Liberal carbon tax.

Positioning himself as a political outsider despite years of advising Trudeau and holding high-profile roles like Bank of Canada governor, Carney pledged leadership grounded in experience. His campaign leans heavily on his management of economic crises during his tenure at the Bank of Canada and Bank of England. Yet, his attempts to frame himself as an Edmonton local conflicted with his non-commitment to running in Alberta.

While Carney has already gained the support of several Liberal MPs, Conservatives were quick to brand him as “Carbon Tax Carney,” tying him to Trudeau’s policies. The Liberal leadership race is set to culminate on March 9th, with other candidates, including Chrystia Freeland, expected to join soon.

Chrystia Freeland’s Carbon Tax Reversal: Leadership or Deception?

Chrystia Freeland’s anticipated bid for Liberal leadership has already made waves with her pledge to scrap the consumer carbon tax—a cornerstone policy she defended for years. With endorsements from Liberal MPs like Randy Boissonnault and Hedy Fry, Freeland is positioning herself as a leader willing to make tough choices. Yet, her abrupt reversal raises critical questions about her credibility and competence.

For five years, Freeland staunchly argued that the carbon tax was essential for reducing emissions and benefiting Canadians. Now, she plans to replace it with a system targeting corporations. This shift may sound appealing, but it obscures a deeper problem. Freeland’s focus on the consumer carbon tax means individuals won’t be taxed directly for things like natural gas. Instead, the burden will be shifted to businesses, whose increased costs will inevitably trickle down to consumers.

According to Industry Canada, the average business making less than $5 million a year in Canada has a profit margin of just 7%. Even a 1% increase in costs from Freeland’s corporate carbon tax would force businesses to raise prices. In effect, Freeland’s plan doesn’t eliminate the tax’s impact—it merely hides it, moving the punishment from household bills to corporate spreadsheets.

This leaves two scenarios: either Freeland knowingly lied to Canadians for years about the benefits of the carbon tax, or she is now prioritizing political expediency over what she believes is best for the country. In either case, it renders her unfit to lead. Canadians deserve leaders with integrity and conviction, not those who play political games with policies that impact every citizen’s wallet. Source.

Trump Says He Will Create an ‘External Revenue Service’ Agency to Collect Tariff Income

President-elect Donald Trump unveiled plans for a new agency, the External Revenue Service (ERS), tasked with collecting tariffs and revenues from foreign nations. Trump compared the ERS to the IRS but focused on international trade, claiming it would make foreign nations “pay their share.” The initiative aligns with his push for aggressive tariffs, proposing levies of up to 25% on goods from allies like Canada and Mexico and as high as 60% on Chinese imports—policies economists warn could drive up costs for American consumers.

Critics were quick to pounce, noting the ERS would duplicate the roles of existing agencies like the Commerce Department and Customs and Border Protection. Democrats labelled it a veiled tax hike, while Trump’s supporters argued it reflects his commitment to economic nationalism. More

Germany Approves Plans Allowing Military to Shoot Down Illegal Drones

Germany's Cabinet approved plans on January 15th to authorize its military to shoot down illegal drones amid rising reports of espionage and sabotage threats, especially near critical infrastructure. The proposed amendment to the Aviation Security Act would allow the Bundeswehr to take decisive action against UAVs posing imminent danger. Recent incidents include unauthorized drone flights over military bases and industrial zones, with suspected Russian involvement. Chancellor Olaf Scholz aims to pass the legislation before the February elections, emphasizing its urgency amid increasing drone activity linked to security concerns. More

Canada Has More Sikh MPs Than India - After India’s most recent election, only 11 members of India’s parliament are Sikh, compared to 15 Sikh MPs in Canada. More

UK and Ukraine Sign Landmark 100-Year Partnership to Deepen Security Ties and Strengthen Partnership for Future Generations - More

More Arson Arrests Made Amid Los Angeles Wildfire Emergency - This brings the total number of individuals arrested for arson to four. More

Trudeau: Gaza Ceasefire Will Hopefully ’Turn Down the Temperature’ in Canada -- This might be the first time Trudeau and I have actually agreed on something. More

Study: Capital Gains Tax Will Drive Down Competition, Chase Away Investment

A Fraser Institute study warns that the Liberals’ increased capital gains tax rate will harm Canada’s global competitiveness by discouraging investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The 2024 federal budget raised the inclusion rate from 50% to 66.7% for Canadians earning over $250,000 in capital gains annually. While the government claims the tax targets only the wealthiest 0.13% of Canadians, the report argues it disproportionately affects middle-class individuals selling long-held assets like businesses or cottages, inflating their income for a single year.

The study notes that Canada’s new capital gains tax ranks among the top in OECD countries, eroding the country’s advantage. It suggests reversing the inclusion rate to 33.3% to restore competitiveness and foster economic growth. Despite these concerns, the Canada Revenue Agency plans to implement the tax increase, even though Parliament has not yet passed it. More

Reuters Poll: Bank of Canada to Cut Rates on January 29th, Cautious Over Potential US Tariff Impact - More

Biden Admin Discharges Another $4.5 Billion in Student Loan Debts for 261,000 Borrowers - More

The Silurian Hypothesis Suggests An Advanced Civilization Lived On Earth Before Humans

The Silurian Hypothesis explores the idea that an advanced civilization may have existed on Earth millions of years before humanity, leaving behind subtle traces in the geological record. Researchers at the University of Cambridge suggest that while there is no direct evidence of such a civilization, certain markers—like synthetic molecules, plastics, or long-lived radioactive fallout—could potentially reveal its existence. They discuss how these "geological fingerprints" might be identified in sediment layers, offering clues about past industrial activities. The paper raises important questions about detecting ancient civilizations on Earth and exoplanets, as well as considering how humanity's own footprint might be recorded in the future. More

Brain-inspired Nanotech Brings About a New Era in Electronics - More

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

UFC 311 kicks off its 2025 PPV schedule with two major title fights. Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan, who previously impressed in a close loss to Makhachev in 2019. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili faces off with Umar Nurmagomedov, a rising star looking to add another title to the Nurmagomedov legacy. The event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18th, 2025, and also features exciting bouts including Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill in the light heavyweight division. More

Justin Baldoni Sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 Million for ‘Ruining His Career’ - More

Trump Names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as Special Ambassadors to 'Very Troubled' Hollywood - More

Bob Uecker, Longtime Voice of the Brewers and a Star of 'Major League,' Dies at 90 - ‘Juuust a bit outside’

Pakistan PM Orders Inquiry After National Airline Ad Accused of Evoking 9/11 Imagery - "Paris We're Coming"

Prized Pigeon Racing Birds Worth Hundreds of Thousands Were Stolen with Drones and Lasers

On this day in 1991, Operation Desert Storm began with US-led coalition forces bombing Iraq, during the Gulf War