Good morning, It’s Thursday, April 3rd. In today’s news, we expose how the Liberals gaslit the nation with their carbon tax scam, Canada avoids new tariffs, political intimidation present in Canadian elections by the Chinese Communist Party, a Europol operation dismantles a pedophile platform, and much more.

The Carbon Tax Con: How Liberals Gaslit a Nation

After five years of defending the carbon tax as a magical policy that somehow put more money in your pocket while making everything more expensive, Liberal MPs are now campaigning on removing it—as if they deserve praise for undoing their own damage.

Take Mona Fortier, for example. She recently celebrated a 20-cent overnight drop in gas prices after the carbon tax was paused—a 13% decrease at the pumps. She cheerfully claimed this made a “big difference” in people’s pockets. That’s interesting, considering just a year ago she was insisting this tax wasn't hurting Canadians—just the opposite. According to them, the carbon tax was putting more money into “8 out of 10 Canadians’ pockets.”

Their allies at the CBC, the Liberal Party's most reliable propaganda outlet, ran article after article claiming the carbon tax wasn’t contributing to inflation. They leaned heavily on analysis from Trevor Tombe, a government-funded economist, to say that any cost increases were fully offset by quarterly rebates. But let’s actually do the math they hope you’ll ignore.

The average Canadian drives 15,200 km per year. With an average fuel economy of 8.6L/100km and a gas price of $1.57/L, that’s $2,061.26 annually. A 13% bump due to the carbon tax means $267.96 in added costs. Now add the average home heating bill. Enbridge itself estimated households would save $351/year with the carbon tax paused.

Combined, that’s $618.96 in carbon tax costs, just from driving and heating. The average household receives $255 per quarter in rebates—or $1,020 annually. That means 61% of their rebate is wiped out before they’ve even bought food, clothes, or anything else.

And still, the Liberals had the audacity to claim that this tax was not only necessary, but noble. Take Liberal MP Mark Holland, who once stood in the House of Commons and said—without irony—that if Canadians didn’t accept the carbon tax and wanted to go on summer road trips, they’d be dooming the planet.

“Good news kids. You can take a summer fun time vacation where you're locked in a car for 10 consecutive days nonstop with no bathroom breaks. And the Conservatives have a plan for you to have that summertime fun. And the cost? Give up the future of the planet. Right? Don’t worry kids about climate change. Don’t worry about taking action on the planet. Enjoy your 10 hours in the car and let the planet burn.”

This is the level of contempt they hold for you. If you dare question their policy or suggest that maybe families shouldn’t be punished for living ordinary lives, you’re accused of wanting to “let the planet burn.”

But let’s step back and look at where the economic logic completely collapses. Every single good and service in Canada is affected by carbon taxes—through transportation costs, retail energy costs, and supply chain inflation. That produce you buy? It was trucked in with taxed fuel, refrigerated in stores with taxed hydro, and cooked at home with taxed gas. The cost of groceries, hardware, electronics, clothing, a trip to the movie theatre—you name it—all go up.

So with that in mind, I’d wager 0 out of 10 Canadian families actually receive more in rebates than they pay in carbon taxes—directly or indirectly.

And now, the Liberals want credit for “removing” the consumer carbon tax? However, they’re not even doing that. They’re simply restructuring it. Instead of taxing you at the pump or on your bill, they’ll slap the cost on corporations (who will pass it along to you) or on imports, via Mark Carney’s proposed carbon tariffs. Either way—you’ll still pay.

Being governed by the Liberal Party is like being trapped in an abusive relationship. First, they hurt you and insist it’s for your own good. Then, when the damage is too obvious to deny and public opinion turns against them, they promise to change—but all they really do is change what hand they slap you with.

Trump’s Trade Crackdown: Canada Avoids New Tariffs, as Poilievre Calls for Early USMCA Talks

President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for reciprocal US tariffs, but did not impose new tariffs on Canada. Instead, a senior White House official said the existing 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods due to migration and fentanyl trafficking will remain, along with a 10 percent tariff on energy exports. Exemptions under the USMCA trade deal, implemented on March 6, also remain.

“At this time, Canada and Mexico continue to be subject to the national emergency related to fentanyl and migration, and that tariff regime will persist,” said the official.

A new tariff regime begins April 5th with a 10 percent baseline rate, escalating April 9th for countries deemed “worst offenders” on trade. Rates include 34 percent on China, 26 percent on India, 24 percent on Japan, 20 percent on the EU, and 10 percent on the UK and Australia. The White House said these tariffs match or undercut foreign tariffs on US goods.

In his speech, Trump called the tariffs a “declaration of economic independence,” predicting they would generate trillions in revenue and bring jobs back to the US. He criticized Canada’s supply management system for imposing tariffs as high as 300 percent on dairy and claimed the US subsidizes Canada by “close to $200 billion a year.”

The first US tariffs on Canada and Mexico, tied to border security, were imposed in February but paused for a month. Canada responded with $1.3 billion in border security investments, while Mexico deployed 10,000 soldiers. In March, Trump reimposed broad tariffs on Canadian goods and energy. Later, he added a 25 percent tariff on foreign steel, aluminium, and automobiles, with some exemptions for USMCA-covered goods. Canada retaliated with $60 billion in tariffs on US goods.

Both major Canadian parties support retaliation and plan broader trade talks after the election. After a March 28 call, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump agreed to “begin comprehensive negotiations” following Canada’s April 28 election.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that he would push to renegotiate USMCA “on day one” if elected. He called for a tariff pause during talks, arguing that keeping tariffs in place “kills jobs on both sides of the border.” Since USMCA must be renegotiated in 2026, he urged getting it done early.

Poilievre said Canada must impose reciprocal tariffs in response. He outlined “red lines” in negotiations, including protection of borders, farmers, resources, laws, culture, and indigenous rights. He warned Canada must be ready to withdraw commitments if the US fails to uphold its end of the deal.

“We will hold up our end of the bargain only as long as [Trump] holds up his,” he said.

Poilievre pledged to use trade deal revenue to strengthen Canada’s military, secure the Arctic, and meet NATO’s 2 percent GDP commitment. He also demanded US action against illegal gun smuggling into Canada.

Foreign Interference, Voter Intimidation, and Disarmament: The Liberal Recipe for Control

The 2021 federal election in Canada didn’t just involve campaign signs and door-knocking—it involved political intimidation by the Chinese Communist Party on Canadian soil. According to intelligence briefings and multiple senior Conservative sources, Chinese government officials allegedly surveilled and intimidated Conservative candidate Bob Saroya during his campaign in Markham–Unionville. Reports say Saroya and his canvassing team were followed, with suspected Chinese agents returning to homes shortly after his visits, echoing voter suppression tactics straight out of an authoritarian playbook. The implications are disturbing: a foreign state exerting influence to sway the outcome of a democratic election in a G7 country.

At the centre of the controversy was Liberal candidate Paul Chiang, who unseated Saroya. Chiang recently resigned after making chilling comments suggesting another Conservative candidate, Joe Tay—wanted under Hong Kong’s National Security Law—could be handed over to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto to claim a bounty. Tay’s journalism had already drawn retaliation from Beijing. Chiang, a former police officer, dismissed his remarks as a joke, but many saw them as a veiled threat echoing the Chinese Communist Party’s tactics of transnational repression.

Meanwhile, Chiang, Trudeau, and then–Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stood shoulder-to-shoulder in campaign materials attacking Erin O’Toole’s position on firearms—specifically his promise to re-legalize 1,500 banned models. These ads were displayed prominently in Chinese-language venues, playing on fear to manipulate voters.

Let’s connect the dots: the Liberal government is aggressively working to disarm law-abiding citizens, claiming it’s about safety. At the same time, they’ve allowed organized crime to flourish in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, while standing idle as a hostile communist regime intimidates and manipulates Canadians. It doesn’t take a political scientist to see the incentive. If your political strategy involves coercion, fear, and foreign interference, then it makes perfect sense to ensure your population is unarmed and unable to resist.

And through all this, Mark Carney—the Liberal heir apparent—has remained conspicuously silent. Even after Chiang’s resignation, Carney referred to the controversy as a “teachable moment” and leaned on Chiang’s police background as a defense. The Durham Regional Police Association swiftly condemned this, calling Carney’s response a disgrace.

Canadians should be asking: Why is the Liberal Party so comfortable letting foreign agents suppress Canadian voters, while working overtime to disarm them at home? And why is Mark Carney so afraid to answer?

Liberal vs Conservative: What Are the Odds? Here Are the Early Bets

As reflected in betting odds and market sentiment, the 2025 federal election has seen a major shift from a predicted Conservative landslide to a competitive race favouring the Liberals. As of March 31, betting markets gave the Liberals a 64% chance of winning (1.57 odds) versus 44% for the Conservatives (2.25 odds). In January, Poilievre’s Conservatives led with 45% in polls, compared to just 20% for the Liberals. By April, the Liberals surged to 42%, with the Conservatives at 38%.

Key factors include Justin Trudeau’s resignation, Mark Carney’s leadership boost, and Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada. Projections from 338Canada show an 84% chance of a Liberal majority (187 seats) and a 16% chance of a Liberal minority. The Conservatives’ chances of a majority have plummeted to under 1%, with a minority government scenario at just 10-11%. The NDP’s collapse from 19% to 9% has also contributed to Liberal gains, while Bloc support has dropped from 36% to 25% in Quebec.

A majority win remains uncertain, and if neither party secures 172 seats, negotiations with the NDP or Bloc could determine the next government.

Tiny Thought: As always, take polls with a grain of salt, but this should be a wake-up call for anyone who wants a Conservative victory—now is the time to mobilize.

Massive Europol Operation Dismantles Kidflix—One of the Largest Pedophile Platforms

Authorities have shut down Kidflix, one of the world's largest pedophile platforms, in a massive international operation led by Germany and supported by Europol. The investigation, spanning over 35 countries, identified nearly 1,400 suspects, arrested 79 individuals, and rescued 39 children. Europol called it the largest operation of its kind, highlighting the growing threat of online child exploitation. The site, which had 1.8 million users and over 91,000 child exploitation videos, was seized on March 11, 2025. The investigation remains active, with authorities continuing to pursue leads, analyze digital evidence, and work toward further arrests and rescues.

Conservatives Drop Second and Third Candidate in 24 Hours - Stefan Marquis from Montreal was dropped over old social media posts, while Lourence Singh was removed in BC for undisclosed reasons.

Trump Officials Are Analyzing How Much it Will Cost the Federal Government to Take Control of Greenland

Judge Who Barred France's Le Pen Gets Police Protection After Facing Credible Death Threats - Meanwhile, Le Pen's European allies condemned the verdict barring her from running for office.

Israel Announces Expansion of Military Operation in Gaza to Seize 'Large Areas' of Land, Ordering Residents to Leave

US Embassies to Contractors Worldwide: Cancel Any Diversity Programs or Risk Going Unpaid

TikTok’s US Sale Deadline Looms: Amazon, OnlyFans Zoop, and Others Vie for Ownership

As the April 5th deadline for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer approaches, several high-profile bidders have entered the race, including Amazon, a consortium led by OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely, private equity firm Blackstone, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Amazon’s bid follows its previous attempts to build a social media presence with acquisitions like Twitch and Goodreads. Stokely’s startup, Zoop, has partnered with a cryptocurrency foundation to submit a late-stage bid. Oracle, along with other US investors, is also reportedly involved in a plan to buy out TikTok’s Chinese investors and spin off a US-based entity.

The Biden and now Trump administration has been pushing for ByteDance to divest TikTok due to security concerns, claiming that the app's Chinese ownership could be used for influence operations and data collection on Americans.

Poilievre Pledges to Scrap Liberal Beer and Alcohol Tax Hikes

Poll: Large Majority of Canadians Want Carney to Disclose Business Interests - A new Postmedia-Leger poll suggests 67 percent of Canadians feel Carney should “voluntarily reveal his business interests” before voters go to the ballot box April 28.

Tesla's Global Vehicle Deliveries Sank 13% in First Quarter

Discovery of 7,000-Year-Old Mummies Reveal Lost "Ghost Population" in Sahara

Scientists have uncovered the DNA of two mummified women from the Takarkori rock shelter in Libya, revealing that they belonged to a previously unknown "ghost population" of humans. These individuals, who lived around 7,000 years ago, were isolated from other human groups for tens of thousands of years after splitting from sub-Saharan Africans about 50,000 years ago. The genetic analysis provides new insights into the Sahara's past, showing that the Green Sahara was not a migration corridor but rather a unique habitat. These people were farmers, adopting this lifestyle through knowledge exchange rather than migration. Despite these discoveries, many questions remain about where these people lived during the thousands of years before the Sahara became green.

DARPA Unintentionally Invents New Rocket 'Radar' Thanks to SpaceX

UFC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Meta

UFC has announced a multiyear partnership with Meta, making the tech giant its first Official Fan Technology Partner. Meta will use its platforms, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, to enhance fan engagement. The partnership will bring new technologies, like AI glasses, to UFC events and create unique experiences for fans. Meta will also become the Official Social Media Partner through Threads, offering exclusive content and fan interactions. UFC President Dana White and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg both expressed excitement about the innovations this partnership will bring to the sport.

Val Kilmer, Star of 'Top Gun,' 'Batman,' and 'Willow,' Dies at 65

Fox Picks Up FOUR Seasons Of 'The Simpsons', 'Family Guy', 'Bob's Burgers' & Returning 'American Dad!' In Mega Deal With Disney TV Studios

Rogers Communications and NHL Announce $11-Billion Rights Deal

Stir Stick to Detect if Your Drink Is Spiked Developed by Chemists Hoping to See Them on Every Bar Top

CTV News Drops “Fact-Checker” Rachel Gilmore After Just One Appearance

On This Day in 1973, the first mobile phone call was made in downtown Manhattan, by Motorola employee Martin Cooper to the Bell Labs headquarters in New Jersey