Good morning, It’s Tuesday, March 18th. In today’s news, Carney redistributes the cost of the carbon tax onto businesses, US looks to sign individual trade deals after Trump’s tariffs ‘reset baseline,’ Canada needs its own DOGE to stop bureaucratic waste, Trump declares Biden’s pardons "VOID" over use of Autopen, and much more.

The Carbon Tax Charade: The Liberal Bait-and-Switch on Climate Policy

Mark Carney and the Liberals have put forward an Order-in-Council reducing the consumer carbon tax to zero. At first glance, this looks like a policy reversal—one that aligns with public frustration over skyrocketing costs. But this isn’t an admission of failure or a step toward freer markets. Instead, it’s a classic bait-and-switch. Carney isn’t eliminating the cost of carbon pricing—he’s simply shifting it onto businesses, recycling the same tired rhetoric about “making big polluters pay.”

The reality of economics is simple: prices in a market are dynamic. If the Liberal government increases costs for businesses through industrial carbon pricing and climate tariffs, those businesses will do what businesses always do—pass the cost onto consumers. Whether through higher prices on goods, reduced wages, or job losses, the cost will ultimately land on the same people who were supposedly being “relieved” of the carbon tax. Carney’s move doesn’t actually remove the burden from Canadians; it just launders it through corporate balance sheets.

Even more absurdly, Carney and the Liberals are simultaneously pushing for a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism—essentially a carbon tariff on imports from countries that don’t impose similar emissions regulations. This means that while Liberals wring their hands over Trump’s tariffs and fear a trade war with the U.S., they are actively working to slap tariffs on nearly every country in the world that doesn’t align with their Net Zero religion. The hypocrisy is staggering: Carney and his allies pretend to be economic stewards while laying the groundwork for global economic coercion in the name of climate ideology.

And let’s be clear—this isn’t about the environment. This is about control. Just look at Carney’s own words:

“We have an enormous opportunity to bring climate change into the heart of every financial decision.”

Every. Financial. Decision. What does that mean in practice? It means that everything—buying groceries, filling up your gas tank, heating your home—must be evaluated through the lens of carbon compliance. The idea that mundane, everyday necessities should be filtered through an ESG bureaucracy is economic insanity.

This is the blueprint of a command economy. History is filled with totalitarian regimes that structured their economies around ideological purity rather than economic efficiency:

Soviet Union: Every economic decision was made in service of the “primacy of the proletariat” and the construction of a socialist utopia. The result? Chronic shortages, rationing, and mass repression.

Nazi Germany: The economy was centrally controlled under the guise of Volksgemeinschaft, ensuring every industry served the Aryan state and war machine. The result? A system of coerced production that led to ruin.

Net Zero is just a new iteration of the command economy.

Like past regimes, it subordinates market forces to an ideological goal—in this case, carbon neutrality.

Like past regimes, it requires centralized planning, government-enforced quotas, and forced resource allocation.

Like past regimes, it justifies economic control through crisis narratives, silences dissent, and punishes non-compliance.

The difference? This time, it’s not just a national project—it’s global. The UN, WEF, and financial institutions like Carney’s Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) are dictating policies that override national sovereignty and impose a global economic restructuring. Compliance isn’t optional. Businesses that don’t conform are financially blacklisted, taxed into oblivion, or simply legislated out of existence.

This isn’t just bad policy—it’s economic authoritarianism. And Carney’s sleight of hand with the carbon tax proves that the Liberals are playing a rigged game. They pretend to retreat, while ensuring their agenda marches forward. The same people who imposed these ruinous policies are now campaigning on their removal, hoping Canadians will let them dictate the next phase of our economic future.

We cannot allow it. The Liberals have shown their hand—they will never abandon Net Zero, and they will never stop meddling in the economy. Canadians need to wake up to the reality that this is political theatre, not policy reform. And if we don’t reject it, we’ll find ourselves locked into a carbon-controlled economic straitjacket, dictated by the same elite class that created the crisis in the first place.

US Looks to Sign Individual Trade Deals After Trump’s Tariffs “Reset Baseline”

The United States could soon begin negotiating new trade deals—but only after its tariffs “reset the baseline” with key trading partners, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking on Face the Nation, Rubio said President Donald Trump’s tariffs are designed to correct what the administration sees as decades of unfair global trade practices before entering into fresh agreements.

“This is global—it’s not against Canada, it’s not against Mexico, it’s not against the EU; it’s everybody,” Rubio emphasized, signalling that the US intends to enforce reciprocity before striking new trade pacts. The administration's strategy focuses on two main goals: boosting domestic manufacturing in key industries such as aluminium, steel, semiconductors, and automobiles, and ensuring that countries imposing tariffs on the US face equal countermeasures.

Rubio insists the US has been on the losing end of global trade for too long. By using tariffs as leverage, the administration hopes to bring trading partners to the table on more favourable terms. But this strategy is a gamble. If successful, it could lead to stronger bilateral agreements that prioritize American industry, revitalize domestic production, and bring back jobs in critical sectors.

However, if allies dig in their heels or forge stronger trade relationships elsewhere—potentially with China or other economic blocs—the US could find itself more isolated in global commerce. Additionally, retaliatory tariffs could drive up costs for American consumers and businesses, particularly in industries reliant on foreign imports.

Ultimately, the next few months will be critical in determining whether Trump's tariff-first approach forces concessions from trading partners or ignites a prolonged trade war that strains diplomatic ties and disrupts supply chains. Either way, the global trade landscape is shifting, and the US is determined to be the one setting the terms.

Canada Needs Its Own DOGE: How Bureaucratic Waste is Burning Your Money

No matter what you think of Donald Trump or Elon Musk, one thing is undeniable—Canada desperately needs to make eliminating government waste a top priority. The U.S. is launching a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), while Canada remains shackled by policies that bleed taxpayers dry.

Take Saskatchewan’s government asset disposal process, detailed in Diagnosis Red Tape. When a government agency wants to get rid of old office furniture or equipment, a maze of red tape kicks in. Ministry staff must complete bid forms, tag the item, and arrange delivery to SaskBuilds. Once there, another government worker repeats the process, photographs the item, and lists it for sale. After bids close, the winning bidder is contacted, payment is processed, and the asset is finally removed. The cost? At least $60 per item.

What’s worse, in 2019, nearly half of these assets received no bids at all or were withdrawn and shuffled to another ministry. In two randomly selected sales, 162 items—like $1 coat hangers and $2 wastebaskets—generated an average of $600 in revenue while costing $9,720 to process. That’s a net loss of over $9,000 per sale.

While nearly half of Canadians feel “financially paralyzed” and pay more in taxes than housing, food, and clothing combined, their hard-earned money is being set on fire to ensure bureaucrats can legally sell a used chair. If this is happening in a single department in one province, imagine what’s happening nationwide.

Canada needs its own DOGE. Otherwise, the government will continue to waste billions while working Canadians struggle just to stay afloat.

Trump Declares Biden’s Pardons "VOID" Over Autopen Use, Calls for Investigation

Donald Trump has declared Joe Biden’s pardons for Jan. 6 committee members “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT,” claiming they were signed by an autopen rather than approved by Biden himself. In a fiery statement, Trump alleged that Biden “knew nothing about them” and suggested those involved “may have committed a crime.” He further accused the committee of destroying evidence and warned they could now face investigation.

Despite Trump’s claims, legal experts point out that there is no constitutional requirement for a president to personally hand-sign pardons. Autopen signatures have been used in official government actions for years, including by Trump himself. While the controversy fuels political tensions, there is no legal precedent supporting Trump’s argument that the pardons are invalid. More

Poilievre Vows to Scrap Carbon Tax, Push for Energy Independence and Restore History

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pledged to eliminate the federal carbon tax and provincial backstops while speaking to steelworkers in Ontario. He championed a “technology, not taxes” approach to boost Canadian industry and cut global emissions.

Addressing trade concerns, Poilievre criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney’s stance on steel and blasted Liberal policies for blocking energy exports. He highlighted lost opportunities, such as France’s 27-year gas deal with Qatar, arguing Canada could have been a key supplier.

On identity, he vowed to restore historical monuments and invest in the Canadian Cadet Program. Poilievre also hinted at upcoming policy announcements regarding media funding, as election speculation grows. More

Ontario Police Mandated Sikh Temple Training for Officers - Hamilton officers were ordered to visit a Sikh temple and attend a “cultural competency” training program on understanding Sikhism. More

Israel to Negotiate Ceasefire Talks Based On US Proposal to Free 11 Living Hostages - More

Trump Says All Future Houthi Attacks Will Be Treated as Iranian Strikes, With Dire Consequences for Iran - More

At Least Seven Killed in Spiralling Clashes Between Syria and Lebanon - Lebanese and Syrian armies say they have been communicating to ease the escalating border violence. More

Ukraine’s Non-negotiable Terms for a Peace Agreement Include No Further Territorial Concessions to Russia and the Return of Abducted Ukrainian Children - More

Human-rights Groups Accuse Serbian Government of Using Sonic Weapon to Disperse Massive Belgrade Protest - More

'Supergiant' Gold Deposit in China May Be Worth Over $100 Billion

A newly discovered "supergiant" gold deposit in central China, estimated to contain 1,000 metric tons of high-quality gold, could be one of the largest ever found. Valued at $100 billion Canadian, the deposit in Hunan Province features exceptionally rich ore, with some veins reaching depths of 3 kilometers. While experts await further verification, the find has already influenced global gold markets, reinforcing China's dominance in gold production. More

Forever 21 Files for Bankruptcy in US - More

Pepsi Buys Prebiotic Soda Competitor Poppi for Nearly $2 Billion - More

Record Strike at Vancouver Airport Hotel Ends After Almost Four Years - The 1,411-day strike was the longest in Canadian history and the agreement provides a pathway back to work for 143 workers terminated during the COVID pandemic. More

DARPA Wants to Build Giant Space Structures Using Living Organisms

DARPA is exploring bio-mechanical space structures that grow rather than being built, using fungal mycelia and protein-based fibers from hagfish slime. The goal is to create massive, adaptable structures—like space elevators and orbital debris nets—without launching heavy materials from Earth. Challenges include controlling biological growth in space, ensuring structural integrity, and maintaining life in extreme conditions. If successful, this breakthrough could revolutionize space construction, making missions more sustainable and self-repairing. More

The World’s Largest Camera is Ready to Take its First 3,200-Megapixel Photos of the Universe - More

‘De-colonizing’ Shakespeare: Experts Blame ‘White Supremacy’ for Playwright’s Fame

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is overhauling its museum in Stratford-upon-Avon, removing "offensive" language and reinterpreting artifacts to make the legendary playwright’s legacy more "inclusive." This move follows years of criticism that Shakespeare’s works promote racism, sexism, and even white European supremacy. The trust’s research aims to reframe his legacy for modern audiences, sparking backlash from those who see it as unnecessary revisionism.

This push isn’t new—schools in the US have dropped Shakespeare from curricula, and London’s Globe Theatre now issues content warnings for “misogyny and racism” in his plays. Despite the controversy, Broadway seems unfazed. Recent productions of Othello and Romeo and Juliet show that, despite the backlash, Shakespeare’s influence remains alive and well. More

Conor McGregor Meets Trump at White House—Irish Leaders Critical: 'He Doesn't Speak for Ireland' - More

Monday Morning Finish: Rory McIlroy Wins The Players Championship in Playoff Over J.J. Spaun - More

Parade of 897 Wiener Dogs Breaks Guinness World Record in Germany

Chinese Newspaper The Paper Reveals That Fox and Raccoon Meat Sold as Beef in China

On This Day in 1990, the largest art heist in US history took place when 13 works of art worth over $500 million were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston