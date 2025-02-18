Good morning, It’s Tuesday, February 18th. In today’s news, the Liberals hand out another $25 million to foreign activists, Canadian banks must ‘comply or explain’ diversity targets to the federal government, Poilievre’s rally strikes a patriotic chord but contradictions remain, Mark Carney introduces a new carbon tariff that would hurt Canadians and help no one, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Ottawa’s $25 Million Ideological Giveaway: Foreign Activists Cash In, Canadians Foot the Bill

The Canadian government has once again found a way to burn through taxpayer money on ideological vanity projects with no measurable results. Meet the Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership Program, a multi-year initiative where Ottawa is shovelling $25.2 million overseas for what can only be described as a bureaucratic fever dream of activism.

According to the official description, this project funds women’s rights organizations (WROs), lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex plus (LBTQI+) groups, and feminist networks in “crisis- and conflict-affected settings.” Why? Because there is a “globally recognized and significant gap in funding” for these movements. Translation: Canadian taxpayers are now financing foreign activist organizations because they supposedly don’t get enough funding elsewhere.

The project claims to deliver “rapid response grants” for activists' security needs, “collective care grants” to ensure their well-being, and the design of “spaces” for trans, non-binary, and feminist movements. In other words, Canada is handing out millions of dollars for vague, ideological activism while real issues like skyrocketing housing costs, failing healthcare, and public safety go ignored.

And what has this massive tax expenditure accomplished? Nothing. The program’s “Results Achieved” section is left blank—because even the government can’t point to a single success. It’s all just buzzwords about “knowledge leadership” and “exchange learnings on collective care.” How convenient.

Instead of fixing Canada’s broken economy, crumbling infrastructure, or actual foreign policy concerns, our government is prioritizing funding gender activism in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. If that sounds absurd, it’s because it is. This isn’t aid—it’s ideological imperialism, paid for by working Canadians who see nothing in return. Source.

Federal Government: Canadian Banks Must ‘Comply or Explain’ Diversity Targets

The federal government’s latest move to force banks and financial institutions to disclose their diversity quotas is yet another example of Ottawa prioritizing ideology over economic stability. As of Feb. 15, federally regulated banks, insurance companies, and trust firms must report the number of women, Indigenous people, visible minorities, and persons with disabilities in leadership roles—along with their policies and targets for increasing those numbers.

This is a blatant overreach into the private sector, forcing businesses to justify whether they are adhering to politically driven diversity targets or explain why they aren’t. The government’s so-called “comply or explain” mandate is nothing more than coercion disguised as policy, with the threat of sanctions looming over non-compliant institutions. Even worse, Ottawa claims this isn’t even red tape—a laughable attempt to dodge accountability under Canada’s One-for-One rule, which supposedly prevents regulatory bloat.

At a time when banks should be focused on lowering fees, improving services, and ensuring financial stability, they are instead being pushed to prioritize government-mandated identity quotas. Meanwhile, south of the border, the US under Trump is moving in the opposite direction—shutting down DEI initiatives in federal institutions, calling them discriminatory and harmful. Even Canada’s Big Six banks have backed away from the UN’s Net-Zero Banking Alliance following Trump’s inauguration, signalling a potential shift away from performative ESG and DEI policies.

With Trudeau stepping down and an election on the horizon, the fate of these mandates remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: government interference in private enterprise under the guise of diversity and inclusion is a distraction from real economic issues—and Canadians will be the ones paying the price.

Poilievre’s Rally Strikes a Patriotic Chord, but Contradictions Remain

For much of the past decade, Canadians have been encouraged to view their country through a lens of guilt. National pride has been tempered by an endless reassessment of history, and expressions of patriotism often met with skepticism. But at a Canada First rally in Ottawa this weekend, the tone was markedly different. Thousands of supporters gathered, not to apologize, but to affirm their belief in the country’s sovereignty and future.

“The unjustified threats of tariffs and 51st statehood from Donald Trump have united our people to defend the country we love,” Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre declared. “Sometimes it does take a threat to remind us of what we have, what we could lose, and what we could become.”

The speech struck a chord with those who have grown frustrated by what they see as a diminishing sense of national identity. Poilievre did not shy away from framing the moment as one of urgency, stating emphatically, “Let me be clear: we will never be the 51st state. We will bear any burden and pay any price to protect the sovereignty and independence of our country.” The words were met with resounding applause, a sign that many in the audience welcomed this message of defiance.

Yet, beneath the rhetoric lies an unresolved tension. Poilievre warned Americans, “Never confuse our kindness with weakness,” yet for years he has argued that Canada is weak. His platform has been built on the premise that the country is broken—its institutions failing, its economy floundering, its citizens burdened by rising costs and diminishing opportunities. If Canada is indeed standing strong, why does it continue to struggle?

The rally was a sign that Canadians are ready to reclaim a sense of national pride. But whether that pride can be translated into meaningful change remains to be seen. Source.

Mark Carney’s Carbon Tariff Would Hurt Canadians and Help No One

Mark Carney’s newly announced carbon tax plan includes a hidden industrial carbon tax and a carbon tariff on imports, officially called a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. This means higher costs for Canadians as imported goods become more expensive.

About 70% of countries don’t have a carbon tax, including the US, which cut emissions far more than Canada without one. If Carney slaps tariffs on American goods, Trump or any US president would retaliate, hurting trade and driving up costs even further.

These tariffs won’t reduce global emissions or pressure other countries to act—they’ll just raise prices for Canadians. From farmers needing fertilizer to manufacturers relying on cross-border supply chains, everyone will pay more. And how many bureaucrats will it take to enforce this mess?

Carney’s carbon tariff is just another carbon tax in disguise. Canadians can’t afford the ones they already have—the last thing we need is another. More

19 Injured in Plane Crash at Toronto’s Pearson Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, leaving 19 people injured, including three in critical condition. The aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ900 operated by Endeavor Air, landed upside-down on a snow-covered runway. Authorities confirmed no fatalities, and all 76 passengers and four crew members have been accounted for.

Emergency responders transported the injured to local hospitals, while airport operations have resumed. The cause of the crash remains unknown, though pilots were warned of potential air turbulence before landing. More

Hezbollah Chief Says Israel Must Fully Withdraw from Lebanon by February 18th - More

IDF Confirms Troops Will Remain in Five Lebanon Outposts After Deadline - More

Trump Creates National Energy Dominance Council - A White House panel that will coordinate and steer energy policy “to achieve energy dominance.” More

Canadian Government Expands Student Loan Forgiveness to Young Professionals Relocating to Rural Communities - More

Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Military Leader in Southern Lebanon - More

When Peace Talks Advance, Ukraine and Europe Will Be Included in Negotiations, Rubio Says - More

Federal Judge to Probe Milei Crypto Scandal That Wiped Out Billions

Argentine President Javier Milei is under investigation after promoting a cryptocurrency that quickly crashed, sparking fraud allegations. Milei denied involvement, but critics accuse him of backing a scam that wiped out billions. The scandal has led to lawsuits, impeachment threats, and a market drop, dealing a blow to his government’s momentum. While opposition forces may struggle to impeach him, the controversy could weaken his position ahead of midterm elections. Milei insists he's the real victim, calling the backlash politically motivated. More

The Wild, Off-beat and Ugly at the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow - More

Elon Musk's DOGE Prepares to Audit US Gold Reserves at Fort Knox After Senator Rand Paul Raises Alarm - More

Researchers Identify a Brain Circuit for Creativity

A new study from Mass General Brigham found that creativity is linked to a common brain circuit rather than a specific region. Researchers analyzed fMRI data from 857 participants and found that brain injuries or neurodegenerative diseases affecting this circuit can sometimes boost creativity. The study also suggests that reduced activity in the right frontal pole—responsible for rule-based behavior—helps unlock creative thinking by silencing self-censorship. These findings, published in JAMA Network Open, could inform future research on brain stimulation to enhance creativity. More

New Lab Grown 'Super Diamond' Created by Scientists is the Strongest Ever - 40% harder and far more durable than natural ones. More

Canada Beats Finland 5-3 to Set up Rematch With United States in 4 Nations Face-Off Final

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, while Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as Canada held off Finland 5-3 to advance to the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the US. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves, and Canada built a 4-0 lead before Finland’s late push made it a one-goal game in the final minutes. Crosby sealed the win with an empty-netter, setting up a heated rematch with the Americans, who handed Canada a 3-1 loss in the round-robin stage.

The upcoming rematch with the Americans is highly anticipated, especially after the intense, fight-filled round-robin game between the two teams, which featured three brawls in the first nine seconds. More

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Accepts 3-Month Ban From Tennis for Doping, Players React - More

Canadian Men Qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup - More

Indigenous Man From Uncontacted Tribe Shows Up in Brazilian Village - He is receiving medical treatment, while authorities prepare to attempt communication with him.

Florida Woman Attacked Man With Gardening Tool After He Canceled Plans with Her

On This Day in 1885 Mark Twain published the "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn"