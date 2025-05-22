The Ideological Ghost Haunting Canadians

Karl Marx opens "The Communist Manifesto" with the declaration, “A spectre is haunting Europe—the spectre of communism.” The choice of words is crucial. A spectre haunts the mind. Marx would be thrilled to know that his ghostly ideology is no longer confined to Europe but has spread across the Western world.

The Assault on Canada

Living in Canada, it's hard to ignore the unsettling feeling that something is deeply wrong. Our institutions—education, politics, the arts, and media—are openly hostile to the way of life many cherish. These institutions shame Canadians for their unearned privilege, oppressive nature, and unconscious sense of superiority.

This assault on Canadian heritage, culture, and people can seem chaotic and confusing. I felt this way a few years ago, constantly asking myself: what the hell is going on?

I started devouring books on history, psychology, philosophy, culture, and politics, searching for answers. What I found was deeply disturbing.

The Agenda

For over a century, Marxist ideologues have been subverting our institutions to destroy Western civilization. They aim to "Smash capitalism," "Smash the Patriarchy," threaten "No Justice, No Peace," promote "Decolonization," and call for "Systemic Change, Not Climate Change."

It is controversial to claim that movements like BLM, LGBTQ, Feminism, PostColonialism, and Environmental Justice are connected, let alone Marxist. However, this article will reveal their deceptive and subversive nature, showing they all lead to one place: Communism, which is indistinguishable from mass slavery.

By exposing the tactics and motivations behind these Social Justice movements, their power diminishes. Right-wing authoritarians are classic bullies who seize power through brute force, making them easy to spot. Left-wing authoritarians, however, use deception, fraud, and manipulation to achieve dominance. They are wolves in sheep's clothing.

Once you understand the destructive nature of Marx's spectre, it becomes easier to spot, resist, and dismantle.

Understanding Marxism, Socialism, and Communism

The Idea: Marxism

Developed by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, Marxism is a socio-economic theory that divides the world into two groups: the haves and the have-nots, oppressors and oppressed, victimizers and victims.

Central to this idea is the concept of “class struggle.” Marx believed human history is the story of class struggles, where oppressed classes rise against their oppressors, leading to revolutionary changes in society.

Marxism claims capitalism exploits the proletariat (working class who sell their labor) to the benefit of the bourgeoisie (capitalists who own the means of production). He thought it was only a matter of time until another “class struggle” occurred, leading to a proletarian revolution.

The Revolution: Socialism

Marx predicted that the proletariat would overthrow the bourgeoisie, abolish private property, and seize control of the means of production (capital, factories, tools, resources, labor, technology, and knowledge itself). Once the proletariat was successful in attaining the means of production, through government confiscation of property, this would mark the transition from capitalism to socialism.

According to Marx, Socialism is simply a transitory phase where the state would act in the interest of the working class to redistribute wealth and resources more “equitably.” Eventually, he believed, the state would wither away and this would be the onset of communism.

The “Utopia”: Communism

In this final stage, Marx envisioned a classless, stateless society where production and resources are shared based on the principle “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” leading to a truly equal and just society. In other words, communists believe they will create heaven on earth by destroying everything that currently exists.

In "The Communist Manifesto," Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels openly state:

“The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.”

The Man Behind the Ideas

Aristotle, one of history's most exceptional minds and mentor to Alexander the Great, discussed the causes of political revolutions in his work "Politics." He believed revolutions arise from internal dissatisfaction, not simply undesirable external conditions.

Understanding Marx helps us understand his ideas. He lived a parasitic lifestyle, unable to hold a job, constantly borrowing money from his relatives without ever repaying them, and became deeply resentful, bitter, and ungrateful in the process. In 1837, his father wrote to him in a letter:

“Will you ever be capable of truly human, domestic happiness? Will you ever be capable of imparting happiness to those immediately around you?”

This was a sentiment shared by many of Marx’s contemporaries who described him as: an egomaniac, domineering, arrogant, dogmatic, blaming his own failures on others, self-centered, manipulative, and intolerable. Carl Schulz, a revolutionary in his own right, wrote of Marx:

“Everyone who contradicted him he treated with abject contempt; every argument that he did not like he answered either with biting scorn at the unfathomable ignorance that had prompted it, or with opprobrious aspersions upon the motives of him who had advanced it.”

Marx, in simple terms, was a loser. Feeling incapable of surviving in a capitalist society, he wanted to overthrow the system he blamed for his failures, dreaming of a world where he would be considered equal.

Does this not sound like the modern Marxists who operate under the guise of Social Justice? Deeply unhappy, unsuccessful, and resentful individuals who believe they have the highest and most noble intentions, and thus anyone who questions them must be uneducated or evil.

The Evolution of Marxism

In the 20th century, Communism overtook the Eastern world. The citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, North Korea, Afghanistan, Africa, Czechoslovakia, and many more nations were brutally victimized, leaving over 100 million bodies in the wake of Marxism applied politically.

Timothy Snyder, a historian specializing in Eastern Europe, writes of the Soviet Union:

“Children died in the far north in such numbers that ‘their corpses are taken to the cemetery in threes and fours without coffins.’ A group of workers in Vologda questioned whether ‘the journey to world revolution’ had to pass ‘through the corpses of these children.”

Yet, this didn’t stop Marxist intellectuals in the Western world from promoting proletarian revolutions. However, they were disappointed that the Western working class didn’t have a blood thirsty zeal for overthrowing their supposed capitalist oppressors. This is because the average working man in the west had it pretty good. Each generation was doing better than the last and a single honest job was enough to put a roof over the heads of the working man’s wife and children.

Realizing the economic successes of the West were a roadblock for Marxism, these intellectuals sought a new group of perceived oppressed people who could lead a revolution.

This is when Antonio Gramsci, a member of the Italian Communist Party and Marxist Philosopher, declared that their typical targets of unions, factory workers, agricultural labourers and so on, would not yield the results they needed. Instead, they would need to radicalize minority groups through education, entertainment, and media.

Taking inspiration from Mao Zedong, who carried out “The Long March,” a 6,000-mile military hike marking the transformation of Mao from a regional leader to the undisputed head of the Chinese Communist Party, Gramsci declared Marxists must undertake a “Long March through the (Western) Institutions,” gradually transforming society by capturing key institutions.

Before breaking down the connections between each of these new social justice movements, let this symbol of communist propaganda be burned into your mind:

Meet The New Proletariat

Racial Minorities

Critical Race Theory racializes every aspect of society, promoting the false notion that systemic racism is omnipresent, seeking to radicalize minorities. It undermines individual agency and merit, fostering division and resentment by categorizing people into oppressors and oppressed based solely on their race. Prominent critical race theorist Robin DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility," claims that “the question is not did racism take place?” but rather, “how did racism manifest in this situation?”

Proletariat: Black People

Bourgeoisie: White People

LGBTQ Agenda

LGBTQ ideology is part of a broader effort to deconstruct societal norms and traditional values. It aggressively promotes the idea that gender is entirely a social construct, disregarding biological realities. This ideology is used to advance identity politics, disrupt family structures , and undermine the moral and cultural foundations of society.

In “The Communist Manifesto,” Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels call for:

"Abolition of the family! Even the most radical flare up at this infamous proposal of the Communists."

Proletariat: Transgender, Homosexual, Non-Binary, and Queer People

Bourgeoisie: “Cisgendered” “Heteronormative” People

Radical Feminism

Radical feminism is an ideology that seeks to dismantle traditional gender roles and family structures. It portrays men as inherent oppressors and advocates for a radical restructuring of society to eliminate perceived patriarchal dominance. This movement is divisive, undermining social cohesion and the value of the traditional family.

Proletariat: Women

Bourgeoisie: Men

PostColonial Theory

Postcolonial theory perpetuates a victimhood narrative, framing Western civilization as inherently oppressive and evil. It focuses on historical grievances while ignoring the positive contributions of Western influence, such as democracy and human rights. This theory seeks to destabilize Western societies by fostering resentment and promoting a sense of perpetual victimization among formerly colonized peoples.

Proletariat: Indigenous People

Bourgeoise: “Colonizers” aka everyone with western heritage.

Environmental Justice

Environmental justice is a guise for advancing a radical leftist agenda. It frames environmental issues as primarily social justice concerns, often prioritizing ideological goals over practical, scientifically sound solutions. This movement exploits environmental concerns to push for sweeping economic and social changes, aiming to transform society according to its ideological vision. According to Marxists, in order to preserve the environment, we must dispense with capitalism.

The Oppression Matrix

As stated at the beginning of this article, it is highly contentious to claim that these movements are not independent of one another. However, the glue that binds them together is a concept called “intersectionality,” which was coined by prominent critical race theorist Kimberle Crenshaw. She claims it’s a vast oversimplification to say there is a single oppressor and oppressed group. Intersectionality determines your level of oppression based on how many “marginalized” identities you have. She created the following matrix to illustrate this concept:

Ultimate Proletariat: A fat, old, disabled, single, black, Muslim, trans-woman, who is a lesbian from a 3rd world country, with no education, low income, and residing in a rural area.

The Final Bourgeoise Boss: A middle-aged, married, able-bodied, straight, white, cis-gendered, heteronormative, Christian Westerner, with a degree and high income, living in a city.

How Marxist Infiltrate and Subvert Institutions

Modern Marxism, aka Social Justice, promotes "diversity, equity, and inclusion" but requires ideological conformity and removes those who disagree. Dissenters face accusations of "discrimination" and endangering "historically marginalized groups."

John Connelly, in his book Captive University: The Sovietization of East German, Czech, and Polish Higher Education, 1945-1956, details the strategic infiltration of academic institutions by Marxists, revealing a template that reflects broader Marxist tactics:

“After universities had been emptied of enemies, they had to be filled with ostensible supporters: students from underprivileged social strata who would reward the regime with loyalty for upward social mobility.”

Andrew Lobaczewski, a Polish psychologist who lived under the Soviet regime pointed out:

“A tyrant at the top is mirrored by tyrants at the bottom, enforcing pathological norms, punishing dissent, and rewarding those who best adapt to the new system. The majority only comply reluctantly, adapting to life at the cost of deformations to their own conscience.”

However, this ideological re-engineering often led to practical problems, as many of these students struggled academically, particularly in technical fields, resulting in higher dropout rates and even nervous breakdowns.

To address this, standards were lowered and students graduated early, regardless of their competency. This approach not only devalued academic standards but also gave students a sense of unearned power, leading to behavior issues and a belief that they could exploit the system without consequence.

Sound familiar?

This infiltration uses negative selection and psychological manipulation. Talented individuals who don’t conform are sidelined, while those excelling in manipulative tactics rise to influence. These enforcers maintain control through fear and psychological pressure.

The Totalitarian Nature of Social Justice

Social justice operates on two levels: the surface level seen by followers and the hidden level understood by creators. This duality leads to gaslighting, where stated goals of equity and justice conceal a harmful agenda.

Lobaczewski explains that totalitarian ideologies thrive on this dichotomy. True believers accept the surface-level terms and goals, while the architects know the real goal is power consolidation. This shift in meanings creates a form of doublespeak, reminiscent of Orwell's concept in 1984, where the stated goals of the ideology are the opposite of its true intentions. A modern interpretation of 1984’s doublethink motto “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength” would be:

The ultimate goal of social justice is not just policy implementation but societal transformation according to its ideological tenets. This involves dismantling existing structures and norms, often under the guise of combating systemic oppression. History shows such revolutions frequently lead to new forms of tyranny. Marxists routinely turn into worse versions of the monsters they claim to be fighting.

The Path Towards Sanity

Politicians and leaders must acknowledge that every society has individuals with poorly developed intelligence and moral reasoning, posing a threat to social development and relationships. These individuals and their networks spread pathologies, dreaming of power and imposing their will. Overcoming this requires understanding and reducing their influence.

A fair and dynamic social structure must follow natural laws rather than conceptual doctrines. It should enable individuals to find their paths to self-realization, supported by a society that understands these laws. Good governance is possible, especially in smaller countries where personal bonds safeguard psychological differentiation and natural relationships. In other words, mass migration and multiculturalism is not our strength.

Awareness and education about psychopaths who seek to tyrannize behind the guise of building a better world can act as a safeguard against the emergence of pathocracy (rule by pathological individuals), ensuring the preservation of freedom and the healing of our social fabric.

Again, as stated at the beginning, once the tactics of these individuals have been unmasked, it becomes extremely easy to not fall under their spell. I have explained these concepts to many of my close friends and family members who believed in the stated altruistic aims of social justice movements and instantaneously, without fail, it’s as though they snap out of an incantation and the real aims of these Marxists become apparent. However, when undertaking this task, it’s extremely important to do so with compassion.

While the architects of these movements are pathological and beyond reason, only understanding the world through a lens of power, the many who fall prey to their manipulation aren’t doing so out of maliciousness. We must unplug these individuals from this false reality, however, if done forcefully like in the Matrix, it only results in a loss of consciousness, one must be led down the rabbit hole and willingly pick up the phone if they are to see the world for what it really is.