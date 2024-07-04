The Ideological Ghost Haunting Canadians

Karl Marx opens "The Communist Manifesto" with the declaration, “A spectre is haunting Europe—the spectre of communism.” The choice of words is crucial. A spectre haunts the mind. Marx would be thrilled to know that his ghostly ideology is no longer confined to Europe but has spread across the Western world.

The Assault on Canada

Living in Canada, it's hard to ignore the unsettling feeling that something is deeply wrong. Our institutions—education, politics, the arts, and media—are openly hostile to the way of life many cherish. These institutions shame Canadians for their unearned privilege, oppressive nature, and unconscious sense of superiority.

This assault on Canadian heritage, culture, and people can seem chaotic and confusing. I felt this way a few years ago, constantly asking myself: what the hell is going on?

I started devouring books on history, psychology, philosophy, culture, and politics, searching for answers. What I found was deeply disturbing.

The Agenda

For over a century, Marxist ideologues have been subverting our institutions to destroy Western civilization. They aim to "Smash capitalism," "Smash the Patriarchy," threaten "No Justice, No Peace," promote "Decolonization," and call for "Systemic Change, Not Climate Change."

It is controversial to claim that movements like BLM, LGBTQ, Feminism, PostColonialism, and Environmental Justice are connected, let alone Marxist. However, this article will reveal their deceptive and subversive nature, showing they all lead to one place: Communism, which is indistinguishable from mass slavery.

By exposing the tactics and motivations behind these Social Justice movements, their power diminishes. Right-wing authoritarians are classic bullies who seize power through brute force, making them easy to spot. Left-wing authoritarians, however, use deception, fraud, and manipulation to achieve dominance. They are wolves in sheep's clothing.

Once you understand the destructive nature of Marx's spectre, it becomes easier to spot, resist, and dismantle.