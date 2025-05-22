Blendr News

Beekeeper
13h

Canadians needs to understand that YOU the individual, did not borrow any money.The government a service corporation did. Unless you signed a contract with that government, ( just like borrowing money from a bank ) , you owe nothing.

Brenda Broley Cook
13h

A country, or even a household, doesn’t go this far downhill fiscally & ethically by accident. If canada was an individual they’d have been closed down into bankruptcy by now after years of head-in-sand bad decisions. What we are seeing is intentional destruction with full gaslighting of civilians so they do not revolt. The only 2 choices that remain are revolution or relocation. Sadly I do not see the will to revolt in this nation…unless the west actually does leave.

