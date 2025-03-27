Good morning, It’s Thursday, March 27th. In today’s news, Mark Carney's offshore green funds raise questions about his loyalty to Canada, Poilievre and Carney weigh in on Canada’s debt crisis, The cruel hypocrisy behind Canada's vaccine mandates, Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on auto imports, and much more.

Mark Carney's Offshore Green Funds Raise Questions About His Loyalty to Canada

While co-chairing Brookfield Asset Management, Liberal leader Mark Carney oversaw two climate-focused investment funds worth $25 billion—both registered in Bermuda, one of the world’s most notorious tax havens. The Brookfield Global Transition Fund and its successor were launched in 2021 and 2024 under Carney’s leadership and offered major tax advantages to investors by routing funds through offshore entities.

Brookfield claims the structure was designed to benefit Canadian pension funds, including the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Quebec’s Caisse de dépôt. Carney defended the setup, arguing that taxes are ultimately paid by Canadian institutions and that registering in Bermuda prevents “double taxation.” Yet critics see it differently.

Silas Xuereb of Canadians for Tax Fairness called Brookfield “one of the biggest users” of offshore schemes and urged future governments to crack down on such loopholes. NDP MP Niki Ashton went further, calling Carney complicit in “exploitative practices to dodge paying taxes in Canada while working Canadians pay theirs.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre didn’t hold back. “He’s outsourced jobs. He’s offshored his taxes. He’s the most conflicted and compromised Prime Minister in our country’s history,” he said at a recent press conference. Poilievre pointed to Brookfield owing a quarter billion dollars to Chinese state-owned banks and relocating its U.S. headquarters to Donald Trump’s hometown as further signs Carney’s allegiances lie elsewhere.

With global ambitions cloaked in green virtue and profits sheltered offshore, Carney’s financial entanglements raise serious questions about how he would govern Canada. Can a man who’s built his fortune on international deals, foreign capital, and tax shelters truly be trusted to defend the financial interests of ordinary Canadians?

Canada’s Debt Crisis: Poilievre Promises Balanced Budgets, Carney Pledges ‘Efficiency’

Canada’s growing debt has been discussed by political parties but hasn’t been a main election issue. Instead, attention has been on US tariffs and their economic impact, while the Trump administration prioritizes debt reduction through spending cuts.

Rising Debt Burden

Canada’s federal and provincial debt has soared from $1.2 trillion in 2007–08 to a projected $2.3 trillion in 2024–25, largely due to increased government spending. The Fraser Institute notes that while COVID-19 spending contributed, debt was already rising before the pandemic. The country is on track for its 17th consecutive deficit, with a projected $62 billion shortfall in 2024–25. Ottawa claims Canada’s deficit-to-GDP ratio compares favourably to G7 nations, but experts warn that using net debt figures underestimates long-term liabilities.

Party Positions on Debt

Liberal leader Mark Carney has pledged to cap public service growth, review spending, and use AI for efficiency while maintaining programs like $10-a-day daycare and pharmacare. He promises no tax hikes but suggests tax cuts and “catalyzing private investment.” Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives vow to balance the budget with a "dollar-for-dollar law," cutting bureaucracy, foreign aid, and corporate subsidies while still maintaining some Liberal programs.

Tariff Fallout

New US tariffs on Canadian products threaten economic stability, with projections of higher inflation, unemployment, and a GDP decline. In response, Canada has imposed counter-tariffs, which could further strain fiscal policy. If inflation rises, the Bank of Canada may be forced to increase interest rates, making debt servicing even more expensive.

US Debt Strategy We Could Learn From

The US has created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to slash wasteful spending, eliminate bureaucracy, and cut programs related to foreign aid and climate change. Led by Elon Musk, DOGE has saved $130 billion so far, with a goal of $1 trillion. However, with the US deficit at $1.83 trillion in 2024, more drastic cuts may be needed in social security, healthcare, or defence.

The Bottom Line

While the US aggressively cuts spending, Canada remains on a trajectory of rising deficits and debt. With added pressure from tariffs and potential interest rate hikes, the next government will face tough fiscal decisions. Source

No Duty of Care: The Cruel Hypocrisy Behind Canada's Vaccine Mandates

In a stunning display of bureaucratic indifference, an Ontario judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Dan Hartman over the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, Sean, just weeks after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The court ruled that the Canadian government did not owe a “private duty of care” to Sean, and that public health decisions—like vaccine approval and promotion—are shielded from liability as core policy matters.

Let that sink in: the same government that flooded the airwaves with propaganda, imposed mandates, and coerced compliance under threat of exclusion, now claims it bears no responsibility for the consequences.

Dan Hartman’s son died 33 days after taking the shot he needed to play hockey. The vaccine was not optional—it was mandated. After presenting a U.S. pathologist’s report linking the death to vaccine-induced spike proteins, Hartman’s claim was still rejected. His appeals have been ignored.

Meanwhile, the Trudeau government labeled dissenters as conspiracy theorists. The Prime Minister even questioned whether the unvaccinated should be tolerated in society, branding them as likely racists and misogynists. The message was clear: comply or be cast out.

But now, when lives are lost because people did comply, there’s no accountability. No responsibility. No justice. The court’s decision sets a dangerous precedent: governments can mandate medical interventions, silence dissent, and demonize the hesitant—yet owe no duty of care when their policies lead to death.

Sean Hartman is gone. His family is left grieving. And the state washes its hands, citing “core policy decisions.” There is no recourse for those who followed orders—only a brutal reminder that in Canada, obedience is more important than safety.

Trump Announces 25 Percent Tariffs on Imported Cars

President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and auto parts, effective April 2, as part of a broader push to strengthen domestic manufacturing. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that American-made vehicles would be exempt and predicted a major boost for the American auto industry.

The administration expects these tariffs to generate over $100 billion annually. Trump also hinted at additional tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber to further reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing.

Financial markets reacted negatively, with auto stocks and major indices falling. However, some automakers, including Hyundai and Volvo, are considering shifting more production to the US in response.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized the move, warning of increased costs for American consumers. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the tariffs as a "direct attack" on Canadian autoworkers. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that trade partners might be able to avoid tariffs by addressing US concerns over subsidies, currency manipulation, and labour practices. More

Poilievre Pledges to Keep Radio-Canada Alive Despite 'Defund the CBC' Promise

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre committed to preserving Radio-Canada services in Quebec in a platform released on Wednesday evening. However, the document does not mention the English side of the CBC, despite Poilievre's previous pledge to defund the CBC entirely. The platform focuses on maintaining funding for French-language services and supporting Quebec's culture, while also respecting the Canada-Quebec Accord on immigration. Poilievre's focus on Quebec aims to shift support in the province, where the Conservatives currently lag behind the Liberals and Bloc Québécois. More

US Blacklists Dozens of Chinese Companies Over National Security Concerns - More

South Korea Admits to 'Mass Exporting' Children for Adoption - More

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Halt ‘Use of Force’ in Black Sea in US-Mediated Deal - but Russia says sanctions must be lifted before maritime ceasefire can start. More

The Atlantic Releases the Signal Chat Showing Hegseth’s Detailed Attack Plans Against the Houthis - More

Protests Erupt in Gaza as Palestinians Demand Hamas Step Down - More

Tech Company Infinite Reality Acquires Music Streaming Service Napster for $207 Million

Infinite Reality, a tech company based in Norwalk, Connecticut, has agreed to acquire Napster for $207 million. The company plans to transform Napster into a social music platform, allowing artists to connect with and monetize their fan base through virtual 3D spaces for concerts and social events. Musicians will also be able to sell merchandise and access detailed fan analytics. This acquisition aligns with Infinite Reality’s goal to shift the internet from a 2D to a 3D immersive experience. Napster, once revolutionary in the digital music space, is now set to evolve under Infinite Reality’s vision of a more interactive music platform. More

Hudson’s Bay to Give $3 Million in Bonuses to Execs and Managers—While Confirming No Severance Pay for Workers - More

Dollar Tree is Selling Family Dollar for $1 Billion, Ending its Disastrous Merger -Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar in 2015 for $9 billion. More

Invisible Electric Field Discovered Surrounding Earth 'as Crucial as Gravity'

NASA’s Endurance mission has made the first-ever measurement of Earth’s global ambipolar electric field, which scientists now consider just as important as gravity and magnetism. This electric field plays a key role in the "polar wind," a steady outflow of particles from Earth's atmosphere at the poles. It helps particles, like hydrogen and oxygen ions, escape into space without heating up, a phenomenon that puzzled scientists until now.

The field's strength—though small, around half a volt—counteracts gravity, providing enough force to send these particles into space at supersonic speeds. Like gravity and magnetism, the ambipolar electric field affects the planet on a global scale, shaping the movement of particles and influencing atmospheric loss over time. This discovery helps us understand not just Earth, but also other planets like Mars and Venus, where similar electric forces may be altering their atmospheres. More

Toxic Dust on Mars Will Present Serious Hazard for Astronauts - Substances such as silica, gypsum, perchlorates and nanophase iron oxides contained in Martian dust could have life-threatening effects and will require significant countermeasures. More

Theaters Are Still Waiting for a Post-Pandemic Comeback…But Will it Ever Happen?

Since the pandemic, over 5,700 movie screens have shut down, and the theater industry is still struggling to recover. Chains like B&B Theatres have adapted by offering activities like bowling, pickleball, and arcades to attract customers, but the broader industry faces ongoing challenges. Movie attendance and box office revenue remain significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, with 2024 ticket sales dropping by 23.5% compared to 2019.

Major theater chains such as Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, and Pacific Theatres filed for bankruptcy, and while there are hopes for improvement with new blockbuster films, the recovery has been slow and uncertain. Many theater owners and analysts worry that the industry may never recover, especially with the continued rise of streaming services and shorter theatrical windows. More

Minnesota Vikings Moving Ahead with Younger McCarthy as QB Over Veteran Rodgers - More

2025 MLB Predictions: Playoffs, World Series, MVPs and More

Revolutionary T-Shirt Tracks Vital Signs Post-Surgery, Allowing Patients to Leave Hospital Sooner and Feel Safer

Once Bought for $800, Michael Jordan's First Bulls Jersey Sells for $4.2 Million

On This Day in 1794, the Naval Act is signed by President George Washington, authorizing the building of six frigates and establishing a permanent US Navy