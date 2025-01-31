Good morning, It’s Friday, January 31st. In today’s news, Canadian ports are discovered to be a gateway for transnational organized crime, Trump confirms 25% tariffs are coming on Saturday for Canada and Mexico, Jagmeet Singh allegedly used his influence to erase his father’s medical scandals, No survivors in a midair collision between plane and helicopter near Washington, and much more.

Decades of Negligence: How Canada’s Ports Became a Criminal Haven

Reporting by Sam Cooper at The Bureau has uncovered decades of government negligence in securing Canada’s ports, particularly in Vancouver, which remains a gateway for transnational organized crime and fentanyl trafficking into North America. The revelations, stemming from a 1999 letter by former Crown prosecutor Scott Newark, expose how successive Liberal governments ignored urgent warnings about Chinese criminal networks infiltrating the port system—warnings that have now materialized into a full-blown crisis.

According to Newark’s letter to the Security Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC), Ottawa was made aware of Chinese Triads and state-linked shipping giant COSCO exploiting Vancouver’s borders as far back as the 1990s. Newark and other officials, including RCMP officer Garry Clement and immigration officer Brian McAdam, provided intelligence linking the Triads to drug smuggling and criminal infiltration of Canada’s ports. Instead of acting, the government disbanded the Canada Ports Police, privatized ports, and left critical infrastructure vulnerable.

As former RCMP investigator Garry Clement bluntly stated: “We still don’t have Port Police. We got nobody overseeing them. The ports themselves, it’s sort of like putting a fox in the hen house and saying, ‘Behave yourself.’” Organized crime, particularly Chinese and Mexican cartels, continue to exploit Vancouver’s port to smuggle drugs, weapons, and illicit goods with little resistance from authorities.

This history of negligence is now in the spotlight as President Donald Trump prepares to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, citing its failure to curb the fentanyl trade. The Trudeau government claims that Canada is responsible for only one percent of the fentanyl entering the United States. But to those on the frontlines, that claim is laughable.

“The fact that we've become a haven for transnational organized crime, it's internationally known,” Clement said. “If you look at the two super labs taken down in British Columbia—I think there's three now—the amount they were capable of producing was more than the whole Vancouver population could have used in 10 years.”

Despite decades of warnings and mounting evidence, Canada’s government refuses to take meaningful action. The port system continues to operate with minimal oversight, allowing foreign criminal organizations to thrive. The consequences of this failure aren’t just political—they’re measured in lives lost to the fentanyl crisis. Source.

Trump Confirms 25% Tariffs are Coming on Saturday for Canada and Mexico

Trump confirmed that a 25% tariff will be imposed on all imports from Canada and Mexico starting Saturday, citing concerns over illegal immigration, drug smuggling—specifically fentanyl—and trade deficits. While he stated that oil is “not a factor,” he did not clarify whether it would be exempt from the tariffs. He also warned that the tariffs could increase over time.

The tariffs will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, starting Feb. 1, focuses on addressing the fentanyl crisis. The second phase, set for April, will follow a study commissioned by Trump on the administration’s America First Trade Policy, expected to be completed by Apr. 1.

The announcement has sparked strong reactions in Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for immediate retaliatory tariffs, stating, “The federal government needs to be ready to implement a strong and forceful response. Dollar for dollar. Tariff for tariff.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, meanwhile, has pushed for a diplomatic approach, urging Ottawa to appoint a border czar to work with US officials and prevent the tariffs from taking effect. Some premiers, including those in Quebec and Saskatchewan, have begun to align with Smith’s stance.

The federal Liberal government has not yet formally responded to Trump’s latest confirmation, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously indicated support for retaliation if the tariffs are enacted. Transport and International Trade Minister Anita Anand acknowledged that Canadians would “bear the sacrifice” of any countermeasures. The Liberals have also hinted at potential financial relief, similar to pandemic-era payouts, for businesses affected by the tariffs. More

Jagmeet Singh Allegedly Used His Influence to Erase His Father’s Medical Scandals

Exclusive medical records obtained by investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan reveal that Jagmeet Singh’s father, Dr. Jagtaran “Jack” Singh Dhaliwal, had his history of license suspensions and disciplinary actions erased from public view by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Dr. Dhaliwal, a psychiatrist in Ontario, had his competency questioned multiple times, with his license suspended at least twice due to concerns about his medical fitness and violations of restrictions placed on his practice.

Yet today, none of this information is available on the CPSO database. Why?

According to Bezirgan’s findings, Jagmeet Singh himself takes credit for helping his father get his license reinstated. In his own book, Singh admitted that his father was an alcoholic during the period in which his license was revoked. Despite this, Singh—now the federal NDP leader—allegedly used his political influence to ensure his father’s return to practicing medicine, culminating in a 2013 decision that erased all records of his past disciplinary actions.

The American Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), however, still lists five separate board actions against Dr. Dhaliwal. This means that while the United States retains transparency over a doctor’s history, Ontario’s medical regulatory body has chosen to protect a politically connected figure rather than inform the public.

This isn’t just about one doctor. It’s about a corrupt system that shields elites from scrutiny while imposing restrictions on everyone else. Should patients be the ones to decide whether a doctor’s past matters? Or should we trust the same regulatory body that selectively enforces its own rules?

No Survivors in Midair Collision Between Plane and Helicopter Near Washington

About 24 hours after the Washington, DC, plane crash that likely killed 67 people, divers have paused recovery efforts in the Potomac River due to dangerous conditions.

Officials confirmed there were no survivors from the mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight carrying 64 people and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter with three soldiers. The plane’s black boxes have been recovered and may provide insight into the cause, which remains unknown.

Trump blamed diversity hiring in air traffic control, though without evidence. The NTSB and other agencies are investigating multiple possible factors. More

Amnesty: Migrant Workers in Canada Exposed to ‘Shocking Abuse and Discrimination’

A new Amnesty International report reveals “shocking abuse and discrimination” faced by migrant workers under Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program. The report criticizes the program’s structure, particularly closed work permits that tie workers to a single employer, making them vulnerable to exploitation.

Amnesty interviewed 44 workers from 14 countries, many of whom reported unpaid wages, excessive hours, unsafe conditions, and discrimination. Some faced psychological and sexual abuse, severe employer control, and inadequate housing.

Amnesty urged Canada to reform the program to meet human rights standards. The Canadian government acknowledged the report, stating it is taking steps to improve worker protections. More

Caribbean Nation of St Kitts Launches Investigation After 19 People Found Dead in Drifting Vessel - More

Sweden Points to ‘Foreign Power’ After Iraqi Refugee on Trial for Qur’an Burnings Shot Dead - More

98 Percent of Academic Job Postings in Canada Use DEI Screening: Study

FBI: China Spies Target American Service Members on Social Media - More

OpenAI Says China’s DeepSeek May Have ‘Inappropriately’ Used Its Data to Build Rival Model - More

OpenAI in Talks for Huge Investment Round Valuing It Up to $300 Billion

OpenAI is in early talks to raise up to $40 billion in funding, potentially valuing the company at $300 billion. SoftBank is expected to lead the round with an investment between $15 billion and $25 billion, while other investors will contribute the rest.

The funding would help OpenAI finance its $18 billion commitment to Stargate, a massive data center project, and support its money-losing operations. If successful, the deal would make OpenAI the second-most valuable startup globally, behind SpaceX, and mark the largest fundraising round in Silicon Valley history.

The talks come amid growing concerns over OpenAI’s high spending, especially after Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s cheaper models caused a tech stock selloff. Despite past losses, OpenAI projects $11.6 billion in revenue for 2025. More

Walmart Rolls Out $6.5 Billion Expansion Plan, Including Three New Stores for Alberta - More

New CBC CEO Says Defunding CBC Would “Cripple” State Broadcaster - Who’s going to tell her that's the point? More

US Copyright Office Rules Out Copyright for AI-Created Content Without Human Input - More

AI Creates Glowing Protein That Would've Taken Nature 500 Million Years to Evolve

Scientists have used AI to design a brand-new protein, esmGFP, that would have taken 500 million years to evolve naturally. This glowing protein, similar to the green fluorescent protein (GFP) found in jellyfish, was created using an AI model called ESM3, which analyzed 2.78 billion known proteins to generate new sequences.

Unlike natural evolution, which relies on random mutations over time, the AI designed esmGFP with 96 mutations in just hours. The breakthrough could revolutionize drug development, bioengineering, and environmental science. While some scientists caution that AI models don’t fully account for natural selection, the discovery showcases AI’s potential in synthetic biology. More

Nasa Confirms 'Basic Building Blocks' of Life Found in Asteroid Bennu Samples - More

Unusual Betting Patterns Surrounding Play of Terry Rozier in 2023 Under Investigation

Federal prosecutors are investigating unusual betting patterns related to former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier’s performance in a March 2023 game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rozier played just one quarter before leaving with a foot injury and did not return for the rest of the season. Some sportsbooks removed Rozier prop bets hours before the game, and frustrated bettors later speculated about inside information being shared.

This investigation is part of the same probe that led to Jontay Porter’s lifetime NBA ban for betting violations. However, Rozier has not been charged at this time. More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With New Indictment in Sex Trafficking Case - More

NFL: 2025 Season Had the Fewest Concussions Since Tracking Started in 2015 - More

UFC Head Dana White Criticizes Fighter Bryce Mitchell’s Praise of Hitler and Other Comments - More

DEA Officer Who Stole Cocaine and Switched it with 3D-printed Drugs Gets 17 Years in Prison

Mexico Asks Google Maps Not to Rename the Gulf of Mexico

Woman, 25, Faces Jail After Bombarding Her Boyfriend’s Ex With Videos of Her Farting - WTF