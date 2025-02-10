Good morning, it’s Friday, February 10th. In today’s news, organized crime has captured the Canadian government, China’s DeepSeek AI triggers global scrutiny and security concerns, Trudeau bribed the media with billions of tax dollars, CUPE asks feds to nationalize businesses, and much more.

Canada’s Crime Cartel: How Organized Crime Captured the Government

Canada’s organized crime problem isn’t just a nuisance—it’s institutional. The government isn’t failing to stop crime; it’s been captured by it. Criminal organizations aren’t just operating in Canada; they’ve embedded themselves within the very systems meant to keep them in check.

Inflated Contracts & Government Capture

Organized crime's infiltration of Canadian institutions has turned public sector contracts into lucrative kickback schemes. The Criminal Intelligence Service of Canada (CISC) reported that organized crime groups drive up government contract costs by 50%. Take Montreal, where a whistleblower revealed the mafia controlled 80% of road contracts—a city infamous for crumbling infrastructure despite massive road budgets. And then there’s GC Strategies, a firm with only a handful of employees, somehow securing $60 million to develop ArriveCAN, an app experts say should have cost $80,000.

Law Enforcement is Scared to Investigate

In British Columbia, organized crime ran casino loan shark operations so openly that they had designated parking spots. It became so dangerous that authorities admitted they were too scared to intervene. The same trend emerged in Quebec, where an inquiry revealed organized crime had become "untouchable", wielding control over government projects through intimidation, racketeering, and prostitution rings.

Even Canada’s intelligence agencies aren’t safe. Cameron Ortis, former director of intelligence for the RCMP, tipped off money launderers while having access to top-secret Five Eyes intelligence. The media barely covered his case due to publication bans, ensuring most Canadians remained unaware of the rot at the highest levels of national security.

Government IDs in Criminal Hands

Ontario’s ServiceOntario offices were caught issuing fraudulent vehicle registrations, with employees linked to a massive auto theft ring. Criminals weren’t just stealing cars—they were working inside government, making stolen vehicles look legal on paper. With organized crime gaining access to government-issued IDs, how many other official documents have been compromised?

The "Missing" & "Suicided"

Canada’s official homicide rates remain low, but the country’s missing persons numbers are off the charts. In British Columbia alone, the missing persons rate is 273 per 100,000 people, compared to 8 per 100,000 in California. The alternative to homicide? Japanification—where deaths get reclassified as suicides or disappearances. Even Barry and Honey Sherman, billionaires with powerful connections, were initially labeled as a murder-suicide despite clear evidence of staging. In other words, Canada is now a nation where you can murder billionaires and the government will help you cover it up.

Canada’s Illusion of Stability

Canada isn’t just a narco state—it’s one with a world-class PR team. As Stephen Punwasi from Better Dwelling has exposed, corruption, crime, and government complicity aren’t just problems; they’re structural features of the system. Canadians aren’t just being taxed into poverty—they’re being ruled by politicians and bureaucrats who are indistinguishable from criminals.

China’s DeepSeek AI Triggers Global Scrutiny, Security Concerns and Federal Bans

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has delivered a major shock to global markets, triggering fears that the US is losing its AI dominance. The platform, built on slower, cheaper chips, rivals American tech, sending Nvidia’s stock into a steep decline on January 27th—a blow from which it has yet to recover.

But the real threat isn’t just economic—it’s national security. DeepSeek aggressively harvests user data, including emails, phone numbers, keystrokes, and device details, all stored on Chinese servers and subject to Beijing’s counterespionage laws. This means the CCP could demand access to foreign users’ information at any time. Cybersecurity experts have sounded the alarm, urging organizations to block the platform. Governments worldwide are scrambling to respond, with bans rapidly rolling out in Canada, Australia, South Korea, and the Netherlands, while Italy has gone further with a full nationwide prohibition.

In Washington, lawmakers are moving fast. A bipartisan bill introduced on February 6th seeks to ban DeepSeek from US government devices, while Sen. Josh Hawley has proposed sweeping restrictions on American investment and data flow to Chinese AI firms. Hawley warns that every dollar and byte sent to China’s AI sector strengthens an adversary that will ultimately weaponize the technology against the West.

Beyond data security, DeepSeek raises fears of AI-driven propaganda and manipulation. The platform refuses to acknowledge politically sensitive topics like the Tiananmen Square Massacre, reinforcing suspicions that it serves as a tool for CCP-controlled cognitive warfare. Experts warn that AI trained under authoritarian rule could be used to reshape global narratives, subtly influencing opinions and suppressing dissent.

In response to this existential challenge, President Trump pledged an unprecedented $500 billion AI investment to secure US dominance. Meanwhile, Congress is pushing for tighter export controls to prevent China from exploiting US chip technology. Source

Trudeau’s Billion-Dollar Media Bribe: How the Government Bought the Press

In a true democracy, the media’s sole duty is to hold the powerful accountable, expose corruption, and inform the public. But in Canada, the very institutions meant to check government power have been bought and paid for by the state, turning once-independent watchdogs into obedient, state-funded mouthpieces. Through programs like the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit, the government isn’t just influencing the press—it owns it. When media corporations depend on taxpayer dollars for survival, dissent isn’t just discouraged—it’s impossible.

One company alone, likely Postmedia, raked in nearly $8 million in taxpayer subsidies in 2023 through this program. And they’re just one of over 100 media corporations sucking from the same trough. Altogether, billions in taxpayer dollars have been funnelled into media outlets, ensuring that journalists toe the line or risk biting the hand that feeds them. This is not just a grotesque waste of public money—it’s an overtly corrupt, Orwellian arrangement that mirrors the propaganda tactics of totalitarian regimes.

As Noam Chomsky warned, propaganda in democracies serves the elites by drowning the truth in a sea of manufactured lies. In dictatorships, propaganda is enforced with a bludgeon; in democracies, it’s disguised as journalism and subsidized with your tax dollars. When the press relies on government handouts to survive, it stops being a check on power and becomes its most insidious enabler.

This isn’t journalism—it’s a state-funded brainwashing operation. They are stealing your money, using it to control what you think, and weaponizing it against you. The media is no longer an adversary of power—it is power. This is not democracy. This is state-sponsored deception.

CUPE Asks Feds to Nationalize Companies that Try to Leave for the US

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE’s) proposal to seize businesses that dare to escape Canada’s anti-business climate is nothing short of economic insanity. Instead of addressing the root cause—crippling taxes, bloated bureaucracy, and suffocating regulations—this union wants the government to double down on failed socialist policies by nationalizing private companies and expanding state control.

Forcibly taking over businesses will only drive away investment, kill jobs, and accelerate Canada’s economic decline. Companies aren’t leaving because of Trump—they’re fleeing Canada’s high taxes and overregulation. If CUPE truly cared about Canadian workers, they’d advocate for lower taxes and a competitive market, not turning the country into a command economy where bureaucrats decide who stays and who gets seized.

And let’s not ignore the absurdity of demanding more taxpayer money to prop up failing industries, increase government handouts, and bankroll media allies. With Canada already drowning in $1.25 trillion of debt, CUPE’s reckless demands would only deepen the crisis. If this lunacy becomes reality, the only thing CUPE will succeed in nationalizing is poverty. More

Trump Says He Has Spoken Directly to Putin About Ending War in Ukraine

Donald Trump revealed he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the Russia–Ukraine war. Trump insists the war "never would have happened" under his leadership and claims to have a plan to stop the bloodshed quickly.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged ongoing communications between Moscow and Washington but neither confirmed nor denied Trump’s claims. Meanwhile, Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week to discuss a possible deal, as Zelenskyy pushes for U.S. financial aid in exchange for rare earth minerals.

Zelenskyy warned that Trump meeting Putin first would be seen as sidelining Ukraine in negotiations. More

All 10 Onboard Alaska Plane Confirmed Dead in Crash - More

War-weary Lebanon Forms its First Government in Over 2 Years - More

Social Media Photos are Putting Israeli Soldiers, Reservists at Risk of Prosecution While Abroad - More

‘Trump Backs AUKUS’: As Australia Tips $800 Million Into US Submarine Industry - More

Liberal Party Announces Plans for 2 Leadership Debates - More

Alberta’s New Tax on Electric Vehicles Starts This Week

Albertans who drive EVs will now pay a $200 annual tax to make up for lost fuel tax revenue, starting February 13th. The province argues it's a matter of fairness, as EVs contribute to road wear but don’t pay fuel taxes. Meanwhile, EV sales mandates from Ottawa remain, but enthusiasm is fading—only 36% of Canadians are considering an EV, down from 51% in 2022. High costs, poor cold-weather performance, and limited range are major concerns. Adding to the slowdown, the federal EV rebate program has run out of money, and automakers are pushing back against forced EV sales targets. More

Over $1 Million Worth of Olive Oil Stolen From Transport Company in Montreal - More

New Minimum Wage Increase In Ontario Coming In 2025 - More

Scientists Create a Material as Strong as Steel but Light as Styrofoam Using AI

Researchers at the University of Toronto have used AI and nanoscale engineering to develop an ultra-strong, lightweight material that could revolutionize aerospace and automotive industries. By leveraging machine learning, they optimized carbon nanolattice structures to maximize strength while minimizing weight. The result? A material over ten times stronger than aluminum alloys and five times stronger than titanium. The secret lies in its nanoscale architecture and high-purity carbon composition. This breakthrough could lead to lighter, more fuel-efficient planes and spacecraft, cutting emissions and costs. The next step: scaling up for real-world applications. More

Risk of Football Pitch-sized Asteroid Hitting Earth Doubles in a Week - It has a 2.3 per cent chance of hitting Earth on December 22, 2032, data show, almost double the risk level of 1.2 per cent as calculated last week. More

Eagles Dominate Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again after a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, denying them a historic three-peat. Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni secured their first title together, avenging their previous Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. The Eagles' defense smothered Kansas City, forcing three turnovers, including a pick-six by Cooper DeJean. Hurts was efficient, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns while setting a Super Bowl record with 72 rushing yards. Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns but struggled with turnovers as the Eagles cruised to victory. More

NHL Analysts: Canada, United States Favorites to Win 4 Nations Face-Off - More

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Told that Jets are Moving on Without Him - The quarterback may still play next year — but it looks like it won't be for the Jets. More

Trump Doubles 60 Minutes Lawsuit Seeking $20 Billion in "Damages"

Scientists Discover "Zombie" Fungus That Seizes Control of Spiders, Suggest It Be Used for Human Medicine - What Could Go Wrong?

Beavers Take 2 Days to Build Dams The Government Had Been Planning for 7 Years