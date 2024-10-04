Good morning, It’s Friday, October 4th. In today’s news, The Bloc Quebecois threatens to force an election next week after Liberals withhold support for pension bill, RCMP reports that a terrorist attack on Canadian Jews is imminent, Jordan Peterson aims to upend the traditional college and university education system, WHO says 28 health workers were killed in Lebanon over 24 hours, and much more.

Bloc Quebecois Threatens to Force Election Next Week After Liberals Withhold Support for Pension Bill

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has issued a warning to the Liberal government, threatening to push for an early election as soon as next week if the government doesn’t support a Bloc-backed bill, C-319. This private member’s bill proposes increasing Old Age Security (OAS) payments for Canadians aged 65 and older by 10% and raising the income exemption for guaranteed income supplements.

Blanchet’s ultimatum stems from dissatisfaction over the Liberal government's response to the bill and what he sees as a delay tactic. He warned that if the government doesn’t act very soon, he will begin working with opposition parties to trigger a non-confidence vote. As Blanchet put it, “They just want to get some more time and to keep not deciding about anything,” adding that the Liberals will not be able to avoid making a decision much longer.

While the Bloc, Conservatives, NDP, and Green Party have voiced support for the bill, Liberal ministers like Steven Guilbeault argue that it’s too costly and “socially regressive.” He criticized the bill for disproportionately benefiting wealthier retirees, saying, “A retired couple of two making $150-160,000 a year would receive more than a single retired woman who makes $30,000 a year, so it makes no sense.”

Meanwhile, Conservative Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer pointed out that seniors have been hit hard by inflation, laying the blame at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s feet. He echoed the sentiment of caring for the elderly: “Conservatives are always on the side of seniors,” referencing how inflation has eroded their purchasing power.

With an election scheduled for October 2025, Blanchet’s threat could shake up the timeline if the government doesn’t respond soon. More

Tiny Thought: While I'm hopeful, I still think the NDP will step in to support the Liberals if the Bloc pushes for an early election.

RCMP Report: Terrorist Attack on Canadian Jews Imminent

A recent RCMP intelligence report warns of a real possibility of a terrorist attack against Jewish Canadians. The report, sent to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), cites recent shootings at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, along with an attempted arson at a Vancouver synagogue, as signs of escalating threats. The memo notes that lone actors, motivated by extremist ideologies, could target Jewish communities using unsophisticated weapons and minimal planning.

The report highlights rising incidents of criminal intimidation, harassment, and hate speech targeting Jewish Canadians. These concerns have intensified following Hamas's October 7th attack on Israel, which killed approximately 1,200 people and sparked numerous anti-Israel protests across Canada. In response to growing violence, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow advised schools and places of worship to install shatterproof glass as a security measure. Toronto police have arrested 72 people in protest-related incidents, and one pro-Hamas protester was detained in January for waving a terrorist flag. More

Five people arrested with incendiary material near Montreal area synagogue

Montreal police arrested five individuals, including three minors, after finding incendiary materials in their vehicles near a synagogue. Police are investigating whether these arrests are linked to the conflict in the Middle East. The city of Côte-St-Luc has since increased security patrols near Jewish institutions, focusing on community safety as the first anniversary of the Hamas attack and Israel’s military retaliation approaches. Montreal police remain vigilant, preparing for possible local repercussions from the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict. More

Toronto police to increase security ahead of protests celebrating October 7th attack on Israel

Ahead of the one-year mark of the October 7th terror attack on Israel, Toronto police are increasing security in Jewish and Muslim communities due to rising tensions. Police Chief Myron Demkiw announced an enhanced police presence, including mobile command posts in Jewish neighbourhoods and around mosques. This follows a surge in hate crimes, particularly against Jewish Canadians, with a 69% increase since last year. Demkiw emphasized the commitment to maintaining public safety amid confrontational protests and urged citizens to report hate crimes, promising strict enforcement against violence. More

Jordan Peterson Aims to Upend Traditional College and University Education System

Jordan Peterson and his daughter Mikhaila have launched Peterson Academy, an online learning platform aimed at revolutionizing the traditional education system by offering a bachelor’s-level equivalent education for just US$2,000. The platform debuted in beta on September 9th and already has 30,000 enrolled students. The academy plans to launch a full curriculum equivalent to an undergraduate general education degree within 18 months, with courses available for $500 US.

Peterson Academy focuses on a classical liberal education without ideological bias, offering self-paced, 8-hour courses in subjects such as science, finance, psychology, health, politics, and the humanities. Courses feature pre-recorded lectures and AI quizzes, although assessments like essays and quizzes are optional. The platform aims to make high-quality education accessible worldwide, with future plans to translate courses into multiple languages by 2025.

The Petersons' objective is to reduce the cost of university education by 95%, positioning the academy as an alternative to traditional institutions, which they criticize for ideological bias. The academy boasts instructors from prestigious institutions like Cambridge, Toronto, and Buckingham. However, the academy’s accreditation status remains uncertain, with the founders prioritizing educational quality over adhering to accrediting bodies' requirements. More

Tiny Thought: These are the kinds of alternative education systems we need to counter the government-controlled institutions that are indoctrinating our children. Now, we just need to put our heads together and create a robust parallel education system powerful enough to overhaul the primary and secondary school systems as well.

Middle East Conflict:

Israel Escalates Lebanon Campaign, WHO Says 28 Health Workers Killed, US Considers Israeli Attack on Iran Oil Fields

Israel unleashes major strikes near Beirut as Lebanon campaign escalates

Israel's military offensive in Lebanon escalated significantly with airstrikes targeting soldiers, medics, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, displacing an estimated 1.2 million people. Two Lebanese soldiers were killed, one during an attack on an army base and the other while assisting the Red Cross. Israel's strikes have heavily impacted Hezbollah’s infrastructure, as the Israeli Defense Forces continue their efforts to eliminate Hezbollah’s military presence in southern Lebanon. As the conflict intensifies, more villages in southern Lebanon are being evacuated, and Israel has launched a full-scale ground invasion. More

WHO says 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 28 healthcare workers were killed in Lebanon over the past 24 hours amid Israeli airstrikes and fighting with Hezbollah. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that many health workers have fled, severely hindering trauma care and health services. A planned shipment of medical supplies to Lebanon on Friday has also been delayed due to flight restrictions. More

Biden says US discussing possible Israeli strikes on Iran oil facilities

President Joe Biden announced that the US is discussing potential Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure. His comments led to a 10% spike in Brent crude oil prices. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of severe consequences for Iran, while Iranian officials threatened to target Israeli infrastructure in retaliation. Biden emphasized that the US advises Israel but does not dictate its military actions, and noted that Israel is still considering its response. More

UK Hands Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to China-Aligned Mauritius

The UK has reached an agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while ensuring that the US military base on Diego Garcia remains operational. This base has been a strategic asset, especially during conflicts like the Iraq War. Mauritius, independent since 1968, has long claimed it was forced to relinquish the Chagos Islands to the UK as a condition of its independence. The deal, however, has sparked criticism due to Mauritius' close ties with China. Chagos islanders displaced in the 1970s will now be allowed to return, though Diego Garcia remains restricted. More

Helene’s Death Toll Reaches 200 as Crews Try to Reach Most Remote Areas Hit by Storm

Hurricane Helene's death toll reached 200 on Thursday, with the number expected to rise as search efforts continue in remote areas of the United States. The storm, which made landfall in Florida and devastated parts of the Southeast, has been labelled the deadliest to hit the US since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Despite challenges, community support has emerged, with volunteers delivering food and aid to those cut off by the storm. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are pledging federal support for recovery efforts across affected states, including North Carolina and Georgia. However, critics feel the federal response has fallen short and lacked urgency. More

EU Takes Hungary to European Court of Justice Over ‘Sovereignty’ Laws

The European Commission is suing Hungary over its foreign influence laws, which critics say aim to silence opposition voices. These laws are accused of violating fundamental EU rights, including freedom of expression and association. They allow a Sovereignty Protection Office to investigate foreign funding of election campaigns, disproportionately affecting civil society and media organizations. This legal action follows the Commission's prior warnings to Hungary about these issues. The conflict is part of ongoing tensions between Budapest and Brussels over Hungary's democratic practices. More

Greece to Spend 20 Billion Euros to Reverse Population Decline

Greece is planning to invest €20 billion over the next ten years to combat its declining population, which has a low fertility rate of 1.3—well below the 2.1 needed for population stability. A national demographic action plan was presented, aiming to provide incentives for couples to have children, including cash benefits, daycare vouchers, and tax breaks. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described the demographic situation as a "national threat.” Despite this initiative, experts express skepticism about its potential to reverse population trends, warning that similar efforts in history have often been unsuccessful. More

Stats Can: Canada’s Economy Saw 1 in 20 Businesses Close in June

In June, Canada experienced its highest business closure rate since the summer of 2020, with 46,354 businesses shutting down—approximately one in 20. This closure rate, of 5.0%, is the highest level since forced lockdowns. The data coincides with an increasing unemployment rate, particularly among young adults. Andreea Bourgeois from the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses expressed concern about the alarming trend, noting that while some closures may be seasonal, the overall decline in new business openings signals a weakening entrepreneurial landscape. Various sectors, including construction, healthcare, and retail, saw significant declines in both openings and closures, raising concerns about the future of the Canadian economy. More

US Dockworkers Strike Ends - Tentative Agreement Includes 62% Pay Raise Over 6 Years

The historic strike by dockworkers in the US has been suspended after a tentative agreement was reached on wages between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX). The new contract proposes a 62% wage increase over six years, raising the top dockworker's hourly wage from $39 to $63. This increase was higher than the USMX's previous offer of 50%, influenced by pressure from the Biden administration.

While the agreement addresses wage concerns, it does not resolve ongoing issues related to the use of automated machinery, which will be a focus of future negotiations. The strike, the first coastwide action in nearly 50 years, involved tens of thousands of dockworkers and affected ports along the East and Gulf coasts. More

Competition Bureau Gets Court Order for Probe Into Canadian Real Estate Association

The Competition Bureau of Canada has obtained a court order to investigate potential anti-competitive practices by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). The inquiry examines whether CREA's commission rules discourage realtors from offering lower commission rates and whether its cooperation policy disadvantages alternative listing services and favours larger brokerages. The court order mandates CREA to provide relevant records and information as the investigation progresses. CREA, which represents over 160,000 real estate professionals and operates the MLS and realtor.ca, has not yet commented on the matter. More

Researchers Use AI to Help People See More Clearly

Myopia, or nearsightedness, is rising rapidly, particularly among children, with predictions that 50% of the global population will be affected by 2050. Increased "near work"—time spent on devices like phones—contributes to this trend. Myopic maculopathy, a severe form of myopia, can lead to blindness, impacting millions. Researchers at Arizona State University have developed AI diagnostic tools to improve screening for this irreversible condition. By creating AI algorithms to classify disease severity and predict refractive errors, the team can enhance early diagnosis and treatment. More

Scientists Find Evidence of ‘Negative Time’

Researchers at the University of Toronto discovered evidence of "negative time" by observing photons exiting a material before entering it. Their seven-year study of atomic excitation revealed that some photons completed their transit through ultracold atoms before atomic excitation was finished, resulting in a negative transit time. This finding suggests that negative values in time measurements, like group delay, may hold more significance than previously understood.

The research, titled "Experimental evidence that a photon can spend a negative amount of time in an atom cloud," is awaiting peer review. While the results do not alter our understanding of time, they pose intriguing questions about previous photon and optics studies and highlight the complexities of quantum mechanics. More

Masters Chairman: Augusta National Suffered 'A Lot of Damage' from Hurricane Helene

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley confirmed significant damage to the golf course from Hurricane Helene, which impacted the broader Augusta community. Over 225,000 residents lost power, and at least 200 fatalities have been reported. Ridley highlighted the club's focus on community recovery, stating that staff members are actively supporting local relief efforts. Augusta National has pledged $5 million to the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund to aid in recovery. Despite the destruction, Ridley remains optimistic that the Masters tournament will proceed as scheduled from April 10-13, 2025. More

Lionel Messi Extends World Record: Inter Miami Win Supporters' Shield

Lionel Messi's trophy collection has reached a record 46 titles after Inter Miami CF secured the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, marking the league's best team this season. Messi has also won the Leagues Cup in his first MLS season and added a second Copa América with Argentina this summer. With two matches remaining, Inter Miami has 68 points, and Messi has contributed significantly with 17 goals and 15 assists in just 17 matches. Prior to joining MLS, Messi won 35 titles with FC Barcelona and three with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as multiple accolades with the Argentine national team, including the FIFA World Cup in 2022. More

Pink Floyd Agree to Sell Music Rights to Sony in Deal Worth 400 Million Dollars

Pink Floyd has reached a $400 million deal with Sony to sell the rights to their recorded music catalogue, which includes their recorded music, band name, and likeness for merchandise. The band will retain the rights to their songwriting, as the sale only involves the recorded rights. The deal follows previous negotiations with multiple bidders, but earlier disputes among band members had complicated the process. More

Medical Student Eats 720 Eggs in 28 Days as Metabolic Experiment - A Harvard medical student, Nick Horowitz, conducted an "eggxperiment" by eating 720 chicken eggs over 28 days to study their impact on bad cholesterol (LDL). Contrary to common belief, Horowitz found that his LDL levels actually decreased, dropping by 20% overall. He concluded that individual metabolic health and dietary context matter more than strict food restrictions, suggesting there is no universally "best diet."

It's World Smile Day - Each year on the first Friday in October, World Smile Day devotes a day to smiles and spreading random acts of kindness. Here’s your cue.