Trump’s tariffs aren’t just a trade tactic—this is economic warfare aimed at reshaping global trade, and Canada is about to get steamrolled.

For weeks now, we’ve had Trudeau’s cabinet ministers stumbling over their words, pretending they have no clue what Trump’s up to with these tariffs... And the media? Half of them are running with this absurd idea that Trump has no grand plan, that he’s just winging it with a vanity project. But don’t be fooled. The man literally has an entire strategy laid out in black and white.

Ever heard of Stephen Miran? Probably not, because our media refuses to cover anything that doesn’t fit their narrative. This guy isn’t some random talking head—he’s a Harvard-trained economist, a former senior advisor to the U.S. Treasury, and now Trump’s nominee for the Council of Economic Advisors. And he’s written a whole blueprint explaining how Trump plans to use tariffs as a weapon—not just against Canada, but to reshape the entire global economic system.

How, you ask? America has a trade report that’s been tabled in Congress every year since the Clinton administration. It lists all the countries alphabetically and the specific protectionist measures they are using to restrict U.S. trade access. Now we’ll just focus on Canada. This list has been very consistent over the last 30 years. Americans do not like our Supply Management agreement, which limits agriculture and food production; they hate the Broadcast Act, our Telecom Act, and they really don’t like our protectionism in the banking sector—all because these limit American access to our economy. And what did Trump say on his call with Trudeau the other day when he granted us a 30-day extension? Let’s talk banking and telecom... so the door has already been opened.

Miran spells it out quite clearly. The U.S. thinks it has been “too generous” for decades, letting other countries enjoy easy access to its market while they put up barriers to American businesses. They believe the system has hollowed out American manufacturing and overvalued the U.S. dollar, making it harder for them to compete globally.

So this is Trump’s ultimate plan... he’s taking this list, sorting the allies from the adversaries, and strategically wielding tariffs to reshape global trade. The enemies will be isolated through economic pressure and other means. As for his so-called allies—tariffs will be used as leverage to crack open their protectionist policies and force open their markets to American business. This isn’t just about trade; it’s about constructing a new global economic order. They’re not going to rely solely on the military like past empires—they’re using raw economic power to strong-arm the world into submission. It’s Globalism 2.0, built to serve America first.

And guess what? Canada is at the front of the line. We’ve had decades of privileged access to the U.S. market, and now, Trump is saying, “That was a privilege, not a right.”

So we’re about to get hit—hard. Big banks are warning of a 3+% drop in our GDP, which will fall somewhere between $80 and $100 billion annually. And while some estimates expect Canada to lose 200,000 jobs, Doug Ford is out here warning that Ontario could lose over 500,000 alone—and while he may be indulging in hyperbole—it’s clear, the economy, and Canadians will suffer.

So what’s the plan, Canada? Well, let’s put the border solutions aside, because we know they’re only part of the short-term equation. When these tariffs return, the Liberal party wants to go toe-to-toe with Trump, a dollar-for-dollar tariff war, which he’s promised will only result in more tariffs, and if we’re being logical about this, he’s the elephant, we’re the ant. We don’t survive this fight. As for how they want to bolster the economy? Leaders like Trudeau and even Doug Ford are spouting off about ‘pandemic-style bailouts.’ Literally the last thing we need to do is continue printing money and running deficits that will take generations to fix.

Here’s the bottom line: Canada is asleep at the wheel while the U.S. is rewriting the global economic rules. We can’t afford to just “hope for the best” or print more money to buy our way out of this. We need leadership that will stand up for Canadians, fight for our industries, leverage our natural resources, diversify our trading partners, and stop selling us out at every turn. Otherwise, we’re about to get generationally steamrolled.