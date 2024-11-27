Good morning, It’s Wednesday, November 27th. In today’s news, the Liberal Government funds groups with ties to terrorism, Poilievre stresses the importance of a “Canada First” mentality, Trump appoints a Fauci critic as the next head of the NIH, Singh withdraws support for Trudeau’s $250 rebate, and much more.

CRA Audit Reveals Government’s Role in Supporting Radical Groups

Montreal’s pro-Palestine protest spiralled into violence, leaving shattered windows, injured civilians, and torched vehicles. Trudeau and his government quickly condemned the unrest, labeling it an affront to Canadian values. But what they failed to address is their own complicity in fueling this chaos.

The CRA has exposed the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) for alleged ties to Hamas and radical ideologies. Despite this, the Liberal government has funnelled significant taxpayer dollars into this organization. Trudeau’s words about combating hate are empty of any virtue when his government bankrolls groups accused of helping cause it.

Disturbingly, Justice Minister Arif Virani is using the rise in antisemitism as a pretext to push Bill C-63, a draconian measure that empowers the government to police online speech and pre-emptively punish Canadians for "potential" hate crimes. Critics, including civil liberties groups, warn that this bill is nothing short of Orwellian, chilling free expression and paving the way for unchecked state surveillance.

Totalitarian regimes have historically exploited fear to tighten their grip on power, and Canada appears to be walking this path. Trudeau’s government decries public violence while funding organizations tied to it, then uses the resulting chaos to justify legislation that erodes freedoms. This isn’t governance—it’s hypocrisy masquerading as leadership.

‘Canada First’: Poilievre Calls on Trudeau to Secure the Borders and Fix the Economy After Trump’s Proposed Tariffs

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre issued a scathing critique of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership in response to former President Donald Trump’s threat of 25% tariffs on Canada over illegal immigration and drug smuggling. Poilievre accused Trudeau of presiding over an economically weak, mismanaged Canada and failing to secure the nation's borders or economic interests.

Highlighting Canada’s reliance on US trade, which accounts for nearly 40% of the economy, Poilievre warned that such tariffs could be catastrophic. He called Trudeau’s governance an era of “unprecedented weakness,” pointing to a decline in per-capita GDP, skyrocketing food prices, housing inflation, and widespread poverty under his leadership.

Poilievre demanded swift action: halting Trudeau’s carbon tax hikes, lifting caps on oil and gas production, fighting US protectionist policies, and reforming immigration to prevent illegal entries and mismanaged deportations. He criticized Trudeau for failing to anticipate Trump’s stance and accused his government of lacking foresight.

Poilievre also urged Trudeau to prioritize national defence, warning of Canada’s inability to meet NATO commitments and Trump’s threat to withdraw support. He vowed a “Canada First” strategy if elected, aligning his strategy with Trump’s America first approach.

In contrast, Trudeau and his ministers took their usual, soft approach, emphasizing Canada’s mutually beneficial trade relationship with the US and vowing to work constructively to resolve the issue. Poilievre dismissed these assurances, accusing Trudeau’s government of repeated failures to protect Canada’s economic and national interests.

From Fauci’s Fear to Bhattacharya’s Courage: Trump’s NIH Shakeup

Donald Trump’s nomination of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH) signals a seismic shift in U.S. health policy. Under Anthony Fauci’s tenure, Americans witnessed unprecedented lockdowns, sweeping mandates, and an era of public health defined by fear and compliance. Bhattacharya, one of Fauci’s most vocal critics, represents a 180-degree turn from the policies that eroded trust in public health.

Dr. Bhattacharya is no stranger to controversy. As a Stanford professor and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, he stood firm against pandemic orthodoxy, arguing that lockdowns would cause irreparable harm to children, working-class families, and the vulnerable. His predictions were tragically accurate—plunging mental health, delayed cancer screenings, and learning losses became the collateral damage of policies that prioritized control over competence.

Bhattacharya’s bravery came at a cost. He was blacklisted, censored, and even labeled dangerous by figures like former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins. Twitter, under its old regime, suppressed his voice, illustrating the lengths to which institutions went to silence dissent. Despite this, Bhattacharya displayed remarkable courage, refusing to back down in the face of vilification.

Bhattacharya’s focus on “focused protection” and evidence-based policy marks a return to public health rooted in science, not politics. His appointment, alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at HHS, could dismantle the bureaucratic inertia that has plagued institutions like the NIH and chart a new path focused on transparency, innovation, and accountability.

For a nation reeling from years of eroded trust, Dr. Bhattacharya’s leadership offers hope. It’s a step toward reclaiming public health as a service to the people, not a tool for unchecked authority.

Singh Withdraws Support for Liberals’ Proposed $250 Cheques, Wants Most Vulnerable Included

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has withdrawn support for the Liberals’ proposed $250 cheques, criticizing the policy for excluding vulnerable groups such as seniors, people with disabilities, and students. Initially backing the plan, Singh said the NDP assumed it would benefit all Canadians earning under $150,000, not just working individuals who contributed to Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance in 2023. He called the exclusion "a slap in the face" and urged the Liberals to expand eligibility.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the cheques alongside a two-month GST holiday on essentials like groceries and children’s items to address the cost-of-living crisis. While the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives also criticized the policy, the Bloc called for broader inclusivity, and the Conservatives argued it would not tackle affordability long-term, urging the government to scrap the carbon tax instead. More

Israel, Hezbollah Cease-Fire Begins

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a cease-fire ending over a year of cross-border attacks and two months of intense fighting. Under the deal, Israel will withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, with the Lebanese army taking control and dismantling Hezbollah's fortifications near the Israeli border.

President Biden praised the agreement, emphasizing it as a step toward lasting security for Israel and calling for similar progress in Gaza. Critics in Israel, however, expressed concerns about the deal’s durability and Hezbollah’s remaining long-range threat. Hezbollah’s weakened state and the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, were key factors in reaching this agreement, which is seen as an opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim sovereignty over its southern border.

Paul Bernardo 'An Endless Threat': Sadistic Killer Denied Parole or Any Form of Release for the Third Time - More

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives Win Second Majority Government - More

Mexico's President Says Country Will Retaliate Against US with Tariffs of its Own - More

Independent Inquiry Blames Israeli Leaders for October 7th Failures - More

TikTok CEO Summoned to European Parliament Over Role in Shock Romania Election - More

Canadian Consumer Debt Continues to Grow Reaching a Record $2.5 Trillion

Consumer debt in Canada surged to a record $2.5 trillion in Q3 2024, driven by high living costs, rising unemployment, and increased borrowing among newcomers and Gen Z consumers. Missed credit payments rose 10.6% year-over-year, affecting over 1.3 million consumers, with newcomers struggling amid inflation and job losses.

Millennials and Gen Z now account for 45% of total household debt, holding $1.1 trillion collectively. Mortgage payments climbed 11% year-over-year, while auto loans saw significant growth, particularly through non-bank lenders (+12%). Despite these challenges, easing inflation and lower interest rates are slowing the rise in missed payments.

Credit card balances are expected to grow moderately in 2025, with improvements in economic conditions potentially alleviating consumer financial stress. More

Loonie Falls to Lowest in Five Years After Trump's 25% Tariff Announcement - More

Major German Steel Manufacturer Slashing 11,000 Jobs - More

Small Nucleoli, Big Impact: The Key to Cellular Youth and Longevity

A study by Weill Cornell Medicine published in Nature Aging reveals that the secret to slowing aging may lie in maintaining a small nucleolus, a structure within a cell’s nucleus. Using yeast as a model, researchers found that smaller nucleoli delay aging, similar to the effects of calorie restriction, and act as a "mortality timer" that signals the final stages of a cell's life.

As nucleoli grow larger during aging, they become less effective at protecting ribosomal DNA (rDNA), leading to genome instability and eventual cell death. Researchers engineered a method to tether nucleoli to the nucleus to maintain their compact size, successfully delaying aging.

The findings could pave the way for therapies that target the nucleolus to delay aging and extend human lifespan, with future studies planned on human stem cells to enhance their longevity. More

NASA Uncovers “Nuclear City” Under Ice! Was Part Of US Military’s Top-Secret ‘Project Iceworm’ In Greenland - More

Woman Arrested in Taylor Swift Ticket Scam That Cost Victims Nearly $70,000

Police have arrested Denise Tisor, an Ontario woman accused of scamming 28 people out of nearly $70,000 by selling fake Taylor Swift concert tickets on Facebook Marketplace. Using the alias "Denise Blackhawk," Tisor allegedly promised tickets after full payment via electronic transfer but failed to deliver, claiming the money was "gone" when victims demanded refunds.

Tisor faces multiple charges, including fraud over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2025. Police believe more victims may exist and urge anyone affected to report the fraud and secure their financial accounts. More

Conor McGregor is No Longer the Face of Proper No. Twelve, as Product Pulled from Major Retailers in Wake of Sexual Assault Case - More

Judge's Ruling to Allow SJSU Trans Women's Volleyball Player to Compete in Tournament Sparks Significant Backlash - More

Crypto Investor Buries Treasure Chests Worth Millions, Challenges Anyone to Find Them

World’s Oldest Man, John Tinniswood, Dies at the Age of 112

Weasel Caught Breaking into Japanese Kindergarten, Stealing Shoes — After Parents Feared Foot-Fetish Pervert