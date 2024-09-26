Good morning, It’s Thursday, September 26th. In today’s news, the NDP push for Universal Basic Income gets crushed in Canadian parliament, Putin issues a nuclear warning over strikes on Russia with Western arsenal, Trudeau survives a non-confidence vote as Bloc set ultimatum, Eric Adams becomes the first sitting NYC mayor to be indicted, and much more.

NDP’s Push for Universal Basic Income Crushed in Canadian Parliament

An NDP attempt to pass a universal basic income bill was shut down after 83.5% of MPs voted against it during its second reading. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh supported MP Leah Gazan's “Bill for a Framework for a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income,” but 273 MPs opposed it, while only 54 voted in favour, including some NDP and Liberal members.

The bill proposed a guaranteed income for Canadians aged 17 and older, regardless of employment status. Critics, like Franco Terrazzano from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, warned that it would lead to massive tax hikes and harm businesses. He emphasized the government’s inability to manage such a program, especially with Canada’s debt now exceeding $1.2 trillion.

Terrazzano and other opponents argue that cutting taxes and making life more affordable should be the priority. The bill's defeat has been seen as a victory by those concerned about further economic strain. More

Tiny Thought: I’d like to say it’s reassuring that Canadian politicians had enough sense to vote down a policy that would crush the economy, but I can’t shake the feeling that many Liberal MPs only opposed the bill because the NDP broke away from their coalition. Either way, a win for Canada.

Putin Issues Nuclear Warning Over Strikes on Russia with Western Arsenal

President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that Russia may resort to using nuclear weapons if attacked with conventional missiles, marking a significant shift in Russia's nuclear doctrine. This change, announced during a Security Council meeting, responds to discussions in the US and UK about allowing Ukraine to deploy Western missiles against Russia.

Putin emphasized that any aggression against Russia, even from non-nuclear states if supported by nuclear powers, will be considered a joint attack. He outlined specific conditions under which Russia would consider using nuclear weapons, particularly in response to large-scale missile or drone assaults on its territory.

This escalation comes amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with Russia making incremental gains in the east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Western allies to permit strikes deep into Russian territory, raising tensions further.

Putin stated that the amendments to the nuclear doctrine had been in development for a year, reinforcing the role of the nuclear triad in ensuring Russia's security. The situation has alarmed Western leaders, with concerns that direct confrontation between Russia and NATO could escalate into World War Three. More

Trudeau Survives Non-confidence Vote as Bloc Set Ultimatum

The Conservatives' non-confidence motion to oust the Trudeau government and trigger a snap election was defeated 211 to 120 in the House of Commons. Both the NDP and Bloc Québécois voted against the motion, as their leaders had previously indicated. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed Trudeau for Canada's economic struggles, housing crisis, and rising drug overdoses. However, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet refused to support the motion, citing different priorities, such as healthcare and support for seniors. More

In the same breath…

The Bloc Québécois has set an ultimatum for the Liberal government, demanding the passage of two private member’s bills by October 29. The bills aim to increase support for seniors and protect supply management in sectors like dairy and poultry. Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet warned that if the bills aren’t passed, his party will work with other opposition parties to bring down the government. The Liberals, however, dismissed the demands as political gamesmanship, while the NDP questioned the Bloc’s strict timeline but expressed support for the bills. More

Eric Adams Becomes First Sitting NYC Mayor Indicted— Claims Feds Persecuting Him Over Migrant Crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, marking the first time a sitting mayor has faced such an indictment. The details of the charges are still sealed, but they stem from ongoing federal investigations into campaign fundraising violations and potential influence peddling. Adams has denied any wrongdoing and expressed determination to remain in office despite growing legal troubles and calls for his resignation, including from US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. More

New Class of Opioids 40x More Potent than Fentanyl Emerges Globally

A new class of synthetic opioids known as nitazenes is emerging globally, raising concerns among health officials and scientists. Recently linked to multiple overdose deaths in England and the discovery of counterfeit pills in Canada, nitazenes were first detected in the US in 2019. With a potency up to 40 times that of fentanyl, these opioids pose a significant risk, especially when users unknowingly consume them in street drugs. Detection methods are limited, as common fentanyl test strips cannot identify nitazenes. New test strips specifically for nitazenes are being developed but are not yet widely available. The situation is exacerbated by a heroin shortage due to a Taliban ban on poppy production, potentially leading illicit suppliers to substitute with nitazenes. More

US Intelligence Warned Trump’s Campaign of Iranian Threats to His Life

Trump's campaign announced that US intelligence had warned him of "real and specific" threats from Iran to assassinate him, although it’s unclear if these threats are new. The campaign claimed the threats have increased recently, prompting enhanced protection measures. Following an assassination attempt in July, authorities reported intelligence regarding an alleged Iranian plot against Trump. Meanwhile, a man was charged for stalking Trump with a rifle near his Florida golf course. US intelligence also accused Iran of hacking Trump’s campaign in an effort to influence the upcoming election, which Iran has denied. More

Israel Army Chief: Lebanon Strikes Lay Groundwork for Ground Invasion

Israel's military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, signalled that ongoing air strikes in Lebanon could lead to a ground invasion targeting Hezbollah. Over 50 people were killed in strikes on Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts, led by France and the US, push for a 21-day ceasefire. Despite the escalation, Israel's entry into Lebanon is not imminent, and efforts to avoid all-out war are ongoing. Hezbollah continued to launch rockets, including one intercepted near Tel Aviv. The conflict has displaced tens of thousands in both Lebanon and Israel. More

Meta’s Ray-Bans Will Now ‘Remember’ Things for You

Meta announced new software updates for its Ray-Ban smart glasses at the Connect conference, enhancing their functionality. The updates include a “Reminders” feature that allows users to take photos and receive notifications later, as well as the ability to scan QR codes and dial phone numbers directly. Meta is also developing real-time language translation for spoken content in English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Despite challenges faced by other AI devices this year, Meta reports strong demand, having shipped over 700,000 pairs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions a future where users rely more on smart glasses, signalling a potential shift in how we interact with AI. More

Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Sold More than $500K Worth of Visa Stock Weeks Before DOJ’s Antitrust Lawsuit

Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sold over $500,000 in Visa stock in early July, just weeks before the company faced federal antitrust charges. The Justice Department's lawsuit alleges Visa monopolized the debit card market, penalizing competitors and coercing financial tech firms. Despite no public indication of the lawsuit at the time of the sale, critics raise concerns about potential insider knowledge due to Nancy Pelosi's political position. Paul Pelosi also sold shares in Tesla while investing in Nvidia and Broadcom. The controversy highlights ongoing scrutiny of lawmakers' stock trading practices amid claims of conflicts of interest. More

Mira Murati and Other Top OpenAI Execs Quit

OpenAI is experiencing a significant leadership shake-up, with Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati announcing her departure, followed by the exits of Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew and Research Vice President Barret Zoph. CEO Sam Altman stated these departures were independent but timed together for a smoother transition. Murati, who played a key role in developing products like ChatGPT, cited a desire for personal exploration as her reason for leaving while thanking the team. The changes come as OpenAI prepares for further expansion and restructuring, aiming to raise $6.5 billion and adapt its governance for potential investors. More

A Leggy Tyrannosaur Emerges From a Mexican Desert

A newly identified tyrannosaur fossil from Mexico, named Labocania aguillonae, suggests a distinct southern population of these dinosaurs, differing from their northern relatives like Tyrannosaurus rex. Discovered in 2000 but only recently studied, this long-legged, lightly built species is only the second tyrannosaur found in Mexico. The fossil, which includes significant skeletal remains, indicates that late Cretaceous North America had greater tyrannosaur diversity than previously thought. Continued research in Mexico's fossil record is expected to provide more insights into this diversity. More

NASA’s Latest Discovery About Earth Deemed ‘as Important as Gravity’

NASA has confirmed the existence of an invisible force, dubbed "Polar Wind," that is stronger than gravity and counteracts it. This discovery, sought since the 1960s, emerged from observations of supersonic particle streams escaping from Earth's poles. Researchers used sensors on the NASA Endurance rocket, launched in 2022 from Norway, to measure voltage changes in the atmosphere above the poles, revealing that this force begins around 150 miles above Earth’s surface. Glyn Collinson, a NASA investigator, emphasized its significance in understanding planetary dynamics, noting that this force is about 10.6 times stronger than gravity, but is localized to polar regions. More

WNBA Playoffs: Sun Fend off Caitlin Clark, Fever to Reach Semifinals and End Her Rookie Season

Caitlin Clark's rookie season concluded as her Indiana Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun, 87-81, in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series. Despite leading by 11 points in the fourth quarter, the Sun allowed Clark and the Fever to rally and briefly take the lead after a key 3-pointer from Clark. However, the Sun regained control in the final minutes, sealing their spot in the semifinals for the sixth consecutive year. Clark finished with 25 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, becoming only the second rookie in WNBA history to achieve such numbers in a playoff game. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 19 points and 13 assists. More

Shohei Ohtani's Historic 50th Home Run Ball to be Sold at Auction, with Opening Bid Set at $500K

The baseball that made Shohei Ohtani the sole member of MLB's 50-50 club is set to be auctioned by Goldin starting Friday, with an opening bid of $500,000. Bidding will remain open until October 9, with a "buy-it-now" option of $4.5 million available unless bids reach $3 million first. The fan who caught the ball turned down a $300,000 offer from the Dodgers shortly after Ohtani's historic game on September 19, where he hit three homers and stole two bases. If the ball sells for over $1 million, it will join a prestigious list of expensive home run balls, including Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball, which sold for $3.05 million. More

Diddy's Bodyguard Says There Are Tapes of Politicians at 'Freak Offs' Claims Diddy 'Learned' From Other Music Moguls

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard, Gene Deal, revealed that Diddy allegedly kept tapes of politicians participating in his controversial "freak off" sessions. This claim surfaced following Diddy's indictment on serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Deal suggested that the implications of these tapes could extend beyond Diddy, potentially involving high-profile figures in New York City's political landscape. He also described how Diddy transformed into a "monster" due to influences from powerful figures in the music industry. Deal implied that Diddy's arrest was part of a larger corruption scandal and deemed it "karma" for his actions, labelling it one of hip-hop's greatest tragedies. More

Harvard Medical Student Ate Over 700 Eggs in a Month — and His Cholesterol Levels Actually Dropped - Harvard medical student, Dr. Nick Norwitz ate 720 eggs in a month to study the effects the “fowl” diet had on his cholesterol and saw that his levels dropped nearly 20 percent. Norwitz “hypothesized” before his experiment that consuming the 60 dozen eggs would not increase his LDL (low-density lipoprotein) or “bad” cholesterol by the time the month was over. More

World’s Most Expensive Bag Unveiled at Paris Fashion Week - Rabanne debuted what has been hailed as the world’s “most expensive bag,” made from over 100 18-karat gold medallions, at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The one-of-a-kind handcrafted 1969 Nano bag is worth €250,000, or nearly $280,000, and it took 100 hours to create it in collaboration with the French jeweller Arthus Bertrand, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

