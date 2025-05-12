Good morning, It’s Monday, May 12th. In today’s news, The Liberals inch closer to a majority after flipping a riding by one vote, The Canadian government is contracting foreign corporations to surveil its own people, Canada has become a prime target in a new wave of geopolitical crime, Liberals are looking for NDP MPs to cross the floor, and much more.

Liberals Inch Closer to Majority After Flipping a Riding by One Vote—And We're Supposed to Blindly Trust It

The Liberal Party just flipped the Quebec riding of Terrebonne by a single vote in a judicial recount. That puts them at 170 seats—two short of a majority. Their path to a majority is now crystal clear: win Windsor-Tecumseh in another recount, and coax one NDP MP across the floor.

But here’s what Canadians are being asked to do: accept this on faith.

No public campaign explaining the recount process. No detailed ballot audits shared. Just trust the outcome and move on—again.

Kirk Lubimov’s breakdown of the Terrebonne recount reveals how 11 extra ballots were found that weren’t there before. Of the 74 newly “valid” votes, 63 came from previously rejected ballots—but 11 ballots seemingly came from nowhere. The Green Party lost 2 votes. Somehow, officials now believe votes counted for the Greens were actually intended for other parties. How does that happen?

Meanwhile, Elections Canada admits over 800 special ballots were never counted in the federal election—left behind in a B.C. riding due to “human error” and “a failure to comply with written procedures.” This is not a fringe conspiracy. This is the official explanation from the institution Canadians are told to never question.

And yet, we’re constantly warned that doubting the electoral process is “a threat to democracy.” But what happens when the biggest threat to democracy is the erosion of trust itself?

The very institutions we’re not allowed to doubt, repeatedly admit to breakdowns in procedure. During the Hogue Commission on Foreign Interference in Canadian elections: the Liberals launched a “public inquiry,” which was held behind closed doors, then admitted that hostile foreign actors are indeed tampering in our elections—but assured us it’s no big deal. Nothing to see here. Move along.

It’s the perfect encapsulation of Friedrich Nietzsche’s warning: “I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.”

That’s the real crisis in Canada today—not necessarily that elections are rigged, but that the public no longer trusts the people counting the ballots. And can you blame them? Canadians watched this exact pattern unfold during the COVID era. We were told mandates, lockdowns, forced injections, and social distancing were “settled science.” But it was all built on lies.

When peaceful Canadians finally stood up to government overreach, the state responded with wartime powers—freezing bank accounts, labeling dissenters as terrorists, and literally trampling protestors in the streets. Federal courts now admit the Trudeau government invoked the Emergencies Act illegally to violently suppress peaceful protesters.

So even if these election results and recounts are accurate, the damage is already done. We now live in an era where institutional trust is broken. And unless the government demands full transparency—including public recounts, ballot audits, and criminal accountability for negligence—Canadians will have no reason to believe the next vote isn’t just another convenient accident.

The Canadian Government is Contracting Foreign Corporations to Surveil its Own People

The Canadian government has quietly outsourced the surveillance of its own citizens—paying $128,000 to a UK-based organization to monitor what Canadians say online. Let that sink in. Foreign companies are now being contracted to keep an eye on your social media activity. Unfortunately, this wasn’t some one-off program.

The contract went to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), an organization hired to track “extremism, hate, and disinformation” on Canadian platforms. But instead of objectively identifying threats, the ISD’s reports disproportionately targeted right-leaning voices, labeling criticism of government policy and pro-Canada sentiment as “extremist.” This wasn’t about national security—it was about political narrative control.

The funding came through the Digital Citizen Contribution Program (DCCP), a federal initiative originally created to “combat online disinformation.” Most Canadians have never even heard of it, and yet it’s been quietly operating as a censorship tool under the banner of “safety” and “inclusion” since 2018.

Launched by the Department of Canadian Heritage—a strange fit for a program supposedly focused on national security—the DCCP promised to support democracy and social inclusion. But behind the PR spin, it has functioned as a taxpayer-funded surveillance system, disproportionately flagging right-of-centre perspectives and dissenting political speech under vague labels like “hate” and “misinformation.”

The original DCCP budget was $5 million. That ballooned to nearly $10 million pre-COVID, and the pandemic opened the floodgates. In 2023, the federal government acknowledged that “demand for DCCP funding outweighs available resources.” So naturally, they doubled down.

An additional $19.4 million was handed out under the broader Digital Citizen Initiative (DCI), a sprawling program that now includes multiple arms: the DCCP, the Digital Citizen Research Program (DCRP), and the Diversity of Content Online (DoCO) Initiative.

In plain terms, this is a full-fledged censorship and surveillance apparatus operating under layers of bureaucratic branding. But it doesn’t stop there. The DCI’s Partnership and Capacity Building Program ensures this system doesn’t die with any single grant cycle. It funds the embedding of ideological enforcement mechanisms across academia, civil society, and international groups—effectively institutionalizing online surveillance as a permanent function of the Canadian state.

This isn’t about public safety or protecting marginalized groups. This is about narrative control. It’s about silencing opposition, criminalizing dissent, and embedding censorship into the foundations of our civil institutions. The Digital Citizen Initiative is just the infrastructure. The intent is far more dangerous.

RCMP Insider: Canada is a Prime Target in a New Era of Geopolitical Crime

In a damning interview with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, veteran RCMP investigator Calvin Chrustie warns that Canada is under siege—not by tanks or missiles, but by fentanyl, money laundering, foreign-backed extremism, and election interference. These crises are not disconnected. According to Chrustie, they’re part of a coordinated campaign of hybrid warfare led by adversarial states like China and Iran, using transnational organized crime (TOC) as a weapon to destabilize democratic institutions and fracture social cohesion.

Gone are the days of conventional espionage. Today, regimes like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea—the so-called “CRINKs”—use fentanyl trafficking, cyberattacks, disinformation, and organized crime networks as tools of geopolitical influence. Canadian-made fentanyl is flooding international markets like Australia, with little oversight on how much enters the U.S., raising major cross-border security concerns. And Canada’s infrastructure—from ports to encrypted communication hubs in Vancouver—has become a soft target due to lack of enforcement and coordination.

Chrustie connects these networks to rising radical activism, antisemitism, and foreign influence on Canadian campuses, where identity-based polarization is being amplified by foreign-backed digital manipulation and illicit financing. These disruptions are strategic, not incidental—they're designed to destabilize communities.

At the core of the problem is Canada’s structural vulnerability. There’s no unified national strategy for confronting TOC as a geopolitical threat. Federal agencies remain siloed, with the RCMP forced to carry an unsustainable load. Legal frameworks are outdated, built for a domestic rule-of-law world that adversarial states exploit. Meanwhile, political leaders avoid public discussions about national security to avoid panic or accusations of xenophobia, leaving the public blind to the scale of the threat.

Chrustie’s conclusion is chilling: Canada is being used as a battleground in a global hybrid war, and unless we stop treating it like a routine law enforcement issue, we will continue to lose ground. "There is no room for spectators," he warns. Additional Source.

Liberals Looking for NDP MPs to Cross Floor, Interim NDP Leader Says

The Liberal Party is quietly contacting NDP MPs to gauge interest in crossing the floor, hoping to secure a majority government after winning 170 seats—just two short of the 172 needed. Interim NDP Leader Don Davies confirmed that “feelers” had been sent out but said his remaining MPs are committed to staying with the party. The NDP was nearly wiped out in the April 28 election, winning only seven seats—well below the 12 needed for official party status. Former leader Jagmeet Singh lost his seat and stepped down.

Despite the outreach, Prime Minister Mark Carney has publicly ruled out forming a formal governing pact with the NDP, saying his government will seek majority support in Parliament to pass legislation. Former NDP MP Nathan Cullen criticized Carney’s approach, calling it “naive” given the challenges of minority governance. More

CIA Targets CCP Officials With Mandarin Videos Urging Defection—China is Furious

The CIA has released two Mandarin-language videos urging Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials to defect and provide intelligence, sparking an angry response from Beijing, which called the move “infiltration.” The videos target both high-ranking and grassroots CCP members, offering a secure digital channel for contact. Analysts say the CCP’s harsh reaction reveals the videos are making an impact, with growing dissent inside the regime. Former Chinese officials say many within the system want to defect but face severe risks and technical challenges. Still, experts predict a wave of defections may follow if escape routes can be found. More

Trump Unveils Accelerated Deportation Drive With 20,000 More Officers - The new initiative—called ‘Project Homecoming’—pairs self-deportation incentives with ramped-up enforcement. More

Zelenskyy Hopes for Ceasefire with Russia and Challenges Putin to Meet Him in Turkey 'Personally' - More

Over 100 Militants Killed in 'Surprise' Strikes Inside Pakistan's Territory, India Claims - Each side accused each other of repeatedly violating a ceasefire just hours after it was agreed upon. More

US to Begin Photographing People Leaving the Country by Vehicle at Border Crossings - The goal would be to 'biometrically confirm departure from the US.' More

Hamas Says It Will Release Last Living American Hostage in Efforts to Negotiate Cease-Fire - More

Theranos 2.0? Elizabeth Holmes’s Partner Raises Millions for New Blood Test Start-up

Billy Evans, the partner of convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, is raising millions for a new health-testing startup that eerily mirrors the failed promises of Holmes’s now-infamous company. His venture, Haemanthus, claims it can diagnose illnesses from small samples of blood, urine, and saliva, much like Theranos once did with its “revolutionary” technology.

Despite the scathing fallout from Theranos’s fraudulent claims, Evans—who’s reportedly receiving guidance from Holmes, currently serving an 11-year sentence—has raised almost $20 million from friends and investors. The irony of the situation isn’t lost on the critics, who point out that Evans’s company is based on the same unproven technology that landed Holmes in prison. Yet, as Evans pitches Haemanthus as a potential game-changer, the ghosts of Theranos’s spectacular collapse will be following him every step of the way. More

OpenAI Negotiates With Microsoft to Unlock New Funding and Future IPO - More

Delta and Korean Air Buy 25% Stake in Canadian Carrier WestJet in $550 Million Deal - More

Study: The Human Species is the Result of a Fusion Between Two Ancestral Populations

A new study has reshaped our understanding of human evolution, revealing that Homo sapiens did not descend from a single lineage but rather resulted from a genetic fusion between two divergent human populations. This finding, supported by research from the University of Cambridge and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, challenges the traditional view of human ancestry. Researchers discovered that Homo sapiens carry around 20% of their genetic material from an extinct population, which merged with another group around 300,000 years ago.

The study also debunks the “ghost species” theory, proposing that early human populations split and rejoined over time, contributing to the genetic diversity seen in modern humans. This new model suggests that human evolution was not a simple branching process but a complex network of genetic exchanges, highlighting the pivotal role of ancient genetic fusions in shaping the populations of today. More

Soviet-Era Spacecraft Plunges to Earth After 53 Years Stuck in Orbit - Russia indicated that it came down over the Indian Ocean. More

Jockey of Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty Fined and Suspended for Striking Horse too Many Times During Race

Sovereignty won the 151st Kentucky Derby in a thrilling finish, beating the favorite Journalism. However, jockey Junior Alvarado faced consequences for violating riding crop rules, using the crop eight times to strike the horse instead of the allowed six. He was fined $62,000, double the usual amount due to a prior violation, and will also be suspended for two days. The fine, which goes toward a jockey mental health program, is based on Alvarado's $310,000 winnings. Sovereignty, the Derby winner, will not race in the Preakness but plans to return for the Belmont Stakes, ensuring no chance for a Triple Crown this year. More

UFC 315 Recap:

Jack Della Maddalena upsets Belal Muhammad, ushering in an age of total chaos - More

Jose Aldo retires from UFC after losing to Aiemann Zahabi - More

Valentina Shevchenko breaks another record after cementing her second title reign - More

Panthers Beat Maple Leafs in Game 4 to Even Stanley Cup Playoff Series - More

Rockies Fire Manager Bud Black Amid MLB-Worst 7-33 Record - More

It’s PGA Championship Week: Ranking the Entire 156-Player Field at Quail Hollow - More

A 22-year-old Australian Man is Suffering From a Mysterious Disease That Causes His Body to Feel Hot When it’s Cold, and Cold When He Touches Anything Hot

Ohio Beekeeper’s Hive Raided as Bear Eats an Entire Beehive and as Many as 50,000 Bees

On this day in 1789, William Wilberforce delivered his first major speech in the UK House of Commons, advocating for the abolition of the slave trade, condemning it as morally reprehensible, and arguing it was a matter of natural justice.