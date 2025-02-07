Good morning, it’s Friday, February 7th. In today’s news, Trudeau caps Canadian energy while buying oil from Russia and Nigeria, Canada sends millions to BBC charity while burning tax dollars on booze and sex shows, B.C.’s “Safe Supply” is fuelling drug trafficking, Trade Minister confirms Supply Management concessions are off the table, and much more.

Canada Sends Millions to BBC Charity While Burning Tax Dollars on Booze and Sex Shows

Canadians struggling under a crushing tax burden will be thrilled to learn that their hard-earned money is being shipped overseas to fund Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in Africa—via the BBC’s charity wing.

According to BBC Media Action, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) handed over $1,623,711 in taxpayer money to the UK-based organization in 2023-2024. GAC records show that most of this was funnelled into a gender equality initiative in East Africa called “Broadcasting for Change: Empowering Young Women Through Media in Tanzania.”

The feds initially budgeted $2.12 million for the program but ended up transferring $1,536,981—a discrepancy of nearly $100,000 that GAC refuses to explain, requesting an indefinite extension when pressed for answers.

A Decade of Wild Spending

This is just the latest in GAC’s long history of setting taxpayer money on fire:

The Tanzania project alone was approved for a $9.18 million maximum contribution between 2019 and 2024 , with another $1.16 million set aside for 2024-2025.

In 2022-2023 , GAC shelled out $15.5 billion for its Feminist International Assistance Policy —because apparently, Canadian taxpayers are responsible for financing feminism abroad.

From 2016 to 2020, GAC sent $4.8 million to the BBC’s charity for a gender equality media training project in Afghanistan.

And that’s just the “philanthropic” spending. The bureaucratic booze fund is just as outrageous.

The $51,000-a-Month Bar Tab—And More

In October 2024, True North revealed that GAC blew over $3 million on alcohol—a staggering $51,000 per month in taxpayer-funded liquor. But the waste doesn’t stop there:

$8,800 was spent on a sex toy exhibition in Germany .

$12,500 went to a live talk show featuring seniors telling sex stories in Taiwan, Austria, and Australia.

To top it off, GAC’s foreign aid tracker conveniently went offline, preventing Canadians from seeing exactly where their money is going. Officials claimed this was due to “technical difficulties.”

“One of the Worst Waste Offenders”

Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, didn’t mince words:

“This government is doing a terrible job paying bureaucrats and the media here. It’s hard to believe the government paying bureaucrats and media organizations in other countries will work any better.”

He added that GAC is “one of the worst waste offenders in the entire government.”

“With the government more than $1 trillion in debt, we need to open up the books and cut wasteful spending in every department—and that definitely includes Global Affairs Canada.”

Meanwhile, the federal government continues bleeding taxpayers dry with record-high taxes while sending millions to foreign media and funding lavish alcohol purchases. Canadians footing the bill are left wondering: Who exactly is Ottawa working for?

Canada's Oil Hypocrisy: Trudeau Caps Our Energy While Buying From Russia and Nigeria

The Liberal government claims to be saving the planet by strangling Canada’s oil and gas sector with carbon caps, emission restrictions, and an outright refusal to build pipelines. But while Canadian workers are told their industry must die in service of Net Zero, the same government is quietly buying foreign oil—$200 million worth from Russia in 2024 alone, despite the so-called sanctions imposed after Ukraine’s invasion.

That’s right. While Trudeau demands Canadians fund Ukraine’s defence against Putin, he’s simultaneously funnelling money to Moscow’s war machine. Make it make sense.

And if that weren’t absurd enough, look at Nigeria. Canada imported $3 billion in oil from Nigeria last year—oil extracted with zero carbon taxes and no environmental oversight. Canada could be an energy superpower. Instead, it’s being deliberately kneecapped by a government that pretends to care about climate change but has no problem outsourcing oil production to countries with abysmal environmental records.

This isn’t about the environment. It’s about control. It’s about ensuring Canadian oil stays in the ground while foreign markets—conveniently tied to Liberal interests—cash in. If Trudeau and Carney truly believed in reducing emissions, they’d back Canadian energy, where production is cleaner and more ethical. Instead, they’re making Canadians poorer while enriching themselves and the very regimes they claim to oppose.

B.C.’s “Safe Supply” is Fuelling Drug Trafficking—And Tax Dollars Are Paying for It

A leaked Ministry of Health presentation has confirmed what many already suspected: British Columbia’s taxpayer-funded "safe supply" is not just failing—it’s actively fuelling drug trafficking across Canada and beyond. The document, obtained by the Conservative Caucus of British Columbia, states that "a significant portion of the opioids being freely prescribed by doctors & pharmacists in B.C. are not being consumed by their intended recipients" and that these drugs are being "trafficked provincially, nationally and internationally."

The sheer scale of the problem is staggering. The presentation reveals that the number of opioids prescribed for "safe supply" has exponentially increased from just over half a million pills in the first six months of the program in 2020 to more than 20,000,000 opioid pills and fentanyl patches between 2022 and 2024. That’s not harm reduction—that’s mass distribution.

For years, reports have surfaced about government-supplied drugs ending up on the black market. Now, we have confirmation that the NDP government not only knew about it but continued expanding the program anyway. According to the leaked document, at least 60 pharmacies and medical professionals have been involved in fraudulent diversion, enriching organized crime.

To make matters worse, while British Columbians are left to deal with the devastation of overdose deaths, violent crime, and open-air drug markets, Canada’s political class continues gaslighting the public. They claim Canada doesn’t have a fentanyl problem, all while handing out millions of opioids with zero accountability.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump has singled out B.C. as a source of illegal opioid trafficking, giving Canada a 30-day reprieve from tariffs to get its act together. This isn’t just negligence—it’s complicity. David Eby and Bonnie Henry both deserve to be on trial for this taxpayer-funded disaster.

Trade Minister Confirms Supply Management Concessions Are Off the Table

International Trade Minister Mary Ng stated that Canada will not make concessions on supply management, despite tensions with the Trump administration over tariffs.

After last-minute negotiations, Canada secured a one-month reprieve from Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports. However, with CUSMA up for renegotiation next year, US dairy producers continue to demand more access to the Canadian market.

Ng insisted that Canada has met its obligations, citing a dispute settlement ruling in Canada’s favour. She reassured dairy farmers, particularly in Quebec, that the government will not back down on supply management.

Meanwhile, Trump and his commerce secretary nominee, Howard Lutnick, criticized Canada’s dairy policies, accusing Ottawa of treating US farmers unfairly. More

Tiny Thought: Supply management is one of Trump’s key trade targets and one of the reasons behind these tariffs. So, despite Minister Ng’s claims, I fully expect this to be on the table in the coming months.

Liberal Cabinet Ministers Sign Letter Accusing Trump of 'Ethnic cleansing' Gaza

Two federal cabinet ministers, Arif Virani and Ahmed Hussen, along with several Liberal MPs, signed a statement condemning Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries, calling it “ethnic cleansing.”

The statement rejected Trump’s plan as a violation of international law and urged Canada to officially condemn it. The MPs reaffirmed support for a two-state solution, asserting that Gaza is an integral part of a future Palestinian state. While Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly maintained that Canada’s position on Gaza remains unchanged, she did not use the term “ethnic cleansing.”

Trump defended his plan, claiming it would make Gaza a “beautiful community” under US control. However, Arab nations and Palestinians have widely rejected the idea, warning it would cause further instability in the region. More

Russia Says Talks with US Have ‘Intensified’ in Recent Days - “There are indeed contacts between individual departments,” says a spokesperson for Vladimir Putin. More

Panama Formally Exits China’s Belt and Road Initiative as US Claims ‘Victory’ in Decision - More

York University Tries to Sell Certificates in DEI for $5,000 - More

FCC Releases '60 Minutes' Transcript, Full Video of Kamala Harris Interview - More

China’s Spy Agency Reportedly Operating Shadow Courts on US Soil - More

WHO Asks for $1.5 Billion Bail Out After US and Argentina Leave

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking a $1.5 billion emergency fund following the withdrawal of the United States and Argentina. The US, previously the WHO's largest contributor with over $1 billion annually, formally exited on January 20. Argentina followed suit under President Javier Milei, reducing WHO funding by an additional $8 million. In the wake of these departures, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become the WHO's largest individual donor. Other nations, including Italy, Slovakia, and Kenya, are reportedly considering their exit. More

Canada Reports First Trade Surplus Since February, $708 Million in December - More

EU Prepares to Hit Big Tech in Retaliation for Donald Trump’s Tariffs - More

Blood Falls: The Mysterious Secret Behind Antarctica’s Red Waterfall

In the icy expanse of Antarctica, a blood-red waterfall flows from the Taylor Glacier, a bizarre sight first discovered by geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor in 1911. Originally thought to be caused by red algae, scientists later uncovered the real culprit—iron oxide. When iron-rich, saltwater trapped beneath the glacier meets oxygen, it creates the striking red hue. Even more fascinating, tiny microorganisms thrive in this extreme, oxygen-deprived environment, making Blood Falls a natural wonder and a testament to life’s ability to persist in the harshest conditions. More

Programmable Underwater Light Could Accelerate Coral Reef Restoration - More

Scientists Develop Laser Rech for Long-Range Surveillance - It can scan and identify your face from a kilometre away. More

Canelo vs. Jake Paul..?

Jake Paul is reportedly in preliminary discussions to fight Canelo Alvarez, despite Alvarez also negotiating a super middleweight title fight against Terence Crawford on September 13th in Las Vegas.

Promoter Eddie Hearn claims the Paul fight is a bigger financial draw, overshadowing Crawford’s matchup. However, combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani cautions that reports of a "done deal" are premature.

If finalized, Paul vs. Alvarez would be the biggest celebrity-boxer showdown since Mayweather vs. McGregor (2017). Fans have criticized the move, arguing it cheapens the sport, while others acknowledge its commercial appeal. More

Irv Gotti, Hip-hop Producer and Co-founder of Murder, Inc., Dead at 54 - The famed music producer kick-started the careers of Ja Rule and Ashanti, reshaping hip-hop in the 2000s. More

Shohei Ohtani’s Former Translator Sentenced to Five Years for Stealing $17 Million from LA Dodgers Star - More

UFC Settles Antitrust Lawsuit Filed by Former Fighters for $375 Million - More

The Memphis Zoo Will Send a Pooping Elephant Video to Your Ex for Valentine's Day

Second-Ever Elusive Night Parrot Egg Discovered in Australia Where it Had Been ‘Extinct’ for 100 Years

On This Day in 1991, The Provisional Irish Republican Army launched a mortar attack on 10 Downing Street during a cabinet meeting in an attempt to assassinate UK Prime Minister John Major, injuring four people