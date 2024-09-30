Good morning, It’s Monday, September 30th. In today’s news, The Bloc Québécois gives Trudeau and the Liberals a $16 billion ultimatum, Israel-Lebanon conflict continues to escalate, Canada’s birth rate falls to a record low, US Has 425,000 criminal illegal immigrants—including 13,099 Convicted Killers—on the loose, and much more.

Bloc Québécois Threatens Trudeau: $16 Billion in Taxpayer Funds or They’ll Burn His House Down

The Canadian government faces a looming deadline to respond to a $16 billion demand from the Bloc Québécois, aimed at increasing old age security (OAS) for seniors under 75, which could potentially prevent an election until next year. Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet has set an October 29 deadline for the Liberals to approve this spending, threatening to collaborate with other parties to bring down the Liberal minority government if they do not comply.

In contrast, the Liberal Party has been focusing its political strategy on addressing the perceived injustices faced by millennials and Generation Z, who feel economically disadvantaged compared to previous generations. Furthermore, Liberal strategist, Andrew Perez, questions the political wisdom of increasing spending for seniors, especially given that younger voters—traditionally a Liberal stronghold—appear to be shifting their support to the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre.

Implementing the Bloc's proposal would require an additional $16 billion in deficit spending over five years, on top of existing financial commitments for housing and other priorities. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has indicated ongoing discussions with the Bloc and NDP regarding potential economic measures for seniors, but there are concerns about the impact on inflation control and fiscal responsibility.

In 2022, the Liberal government raised OAS payments for seniors over 75, which cost nearly $70 billion, and the parliamentary budget officer has noted that expanding this increase to those under 75 would incur significant costs. Economists like Stephen Gordon argue that prioritizing additional support for younger seniors may not align with broader government priorities, especially since the poverty rate for seniors aged 65 and older was only 6% in 2022, lower than the national average of 9.9%.

As the deadline approaches, the government must also prepare a fall economic statement outlining its fiscal strategy and contend with confidence motions in the House of Commons that could threaten its stability. More

Tiny Thought: Our country is effectively being held hostage by a coalition of minority governments demanding tens of billions of dollars, all because the king of our unpopular minority leaders refuses to relinquish power. First, it was funding for Dental Care and Pharmacare; now, they’re pushing for increased old-age pensions. When you evaluate the cost-benefit ratio of these initiatives against what is truly in the best interest of Canadians in our current economic climate, it’s clear that none of these policies warrant our tax dollars. This is ridiculous.

Israel-Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader Killed, Iranian Threats, Calls for Ceasefire

Hezbollah's Leadership 'Nearly Decimated'

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby stated that Hezbollah's command structure has been "nearly decimated" following Israeli airstrikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah over the weekend. Thousands of the group's drones, missiles and military equipment were destroyed, however, Kirby warned that Hezbollah would likely regroup under new leadership.

Kirby emphasized that the US is closely monitoring potential Iranian retaliation, noting that the US military has bolstered its presence in the Middle East to deter aggression. President Biden also directed the Pentagon to enhance defence measures to reduce the risk of broader conflict. More

Israel and Iran Trade Threats as Iranian Commander Killed

Fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East grow as Israel continues its bombing campaign in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran, Hezbollah’s backer, of potential strikes, while Iran vowed revenge.

Israel also killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Abbas Nilforoushan, heightening tensions. Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have called for a ceasefire, but concerns of a broader war remain. France's foreign minister visited Lebanon, as Israel remains on high alert for retaliation from Iran and its militant allies. More

Lebanese Leaders Call for ‘Unity’ After Nasrallah Killing, Say They Want Ceasefire

Lebanon's army has urged citizens to maintain peace after Israel's airstrikes. The military stressed the need for national unity as tensions rise in the crisis-hit country, already divided by sectarian conflict. Israeli strikes, part of an ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, have led to the displacement of up to a million people in southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm and unity, while diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire continue. Political factions, including Hezbollah critics, have stayed mostly silent following Nasrallah’s death to avoid further escalation. More

At the time of writing, over 105 people in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.

Canada’s Birth Rate Falls to Record Low, Among Lowest Fertility Rate in the World

In 2023, Canada’s birth rate reached a new low, with Statistics Canada reporting a fertility rate of 1.13 children per woman, placing the country among the lowest globally. British Columbia had the lowest fertility rate at 1.00, while only Nunavut exceeded the population replacement rate of 2.1, with a fertility rate of 2.48. Saskatchewan followed at 1.63. By comparison, the US recorded a fertility rate of 1.62.

Canada's fertility rate has been in steady decline since 2008 when it was 1.70. The data also showed a shift in childbearing age, with the average rising from 27.5 years in 1991 to over 31.5 years by 2023. Despite this declining trend, there were 351,878 births in 2023, nearly the same as the previous year.

A 2023 Cardus study highlighted that nearly 50% of Canadian women reached the end of their reproductive years with fewer children than they desired, typically around 0.5 fewer than their ideal. It also revealed that women who achieved their desired family size reported greater happiness. Interestingly, in contrast to global patterns, fertility rates in Canada rose with income levels.

The study suggested that Canadian women often delay childbearing due to the demanding nature of parenting, the pursuit of self-development, and later economic stability. It recommended a policy shift toward addressing “missing” children—those that women want but don't have—emphasizing that unless women see children as part of self-development, they may struggle to fulfill their family aspirations. More

Canada Sees Record High Asylum Claims From International Students

In the first eight months of 2024, nearly 13,000 international students in Canada applied for asylum, representing 10.8% of the total 119,835 refugee claims made during that period. This marks a significant increase from the 4,880 asylum applications from international students in all of 2022, reflecting a 2.65-fold rise. A plurality of these students come from India, with 107,385 study permits issued. Despite concerns about the misuse of the international student program, the Trudeau government has only modestly reduced the annual cap on study permits and has continued to issue a high number of permits. In 2024, Canada approved 216,620 study permits in the first five months, compared to 200,205 in the same period in 2023. More

US Has 425,000 Criminal Illegal Immigrants, Including 13,099 Convicted Killers On the Loose

Federal immigration authorities revealed that over 425,000 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions, including 13,099 for homicide, are currently on the non-detained docket of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), meaning they are not in custody and may be living freely in the US. As of July 21, there were 662,566 illegal immigrants with criminal histories on ICE's national docket, with 435,719 convicted of crimes and 226,847 facing pending charges. More

Tiny Thought: This can’t end well for America.

Hurricane Helene Leaves Dozens Dead and Millions Without Power Across Southeastern US

Hurricane Helene struck the southeastern US as a Category 4 storm, causing at least 44 fatalities and billions in damages. Making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region with 140 mph winds, it rapidly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, leading to widespread flooding, power outages for over 3 million people, and significant infrastructure damage. Western North Carolina experienced landslides, cutting off access, while Atlanta recorded a historic 11.12 inches of rain. The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to threaten areas with flooding and high winds, with estimates of $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage. More

Switzerland Supports China-Brazil Peace Plan for Ukraine

Switzerland's foreign affairs ministry has expressed support for a Chinese-led peace plan to resolve the Ukraine war, stating a significant shift in its stance after a reference to the UN Charter was added to the proposal. The plan, initially introduced by China in 2023, emphasizes sovereignty, a ceasefire, dialogue, and ending unilateral sanctions.

This change disappointed Ukraine, with President Zelenskiy’s administration emphasizing that their "victory plan" is the only viable route to sustainable peace. Ukraine criticized Switzerland for its decision, arguing it undermines the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite attending a recent meeting with China and Brazil, Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterated its stance that no negotiations should occur without Ukrainian consent and called on supporters of international law not to engage in initiatives that could jeopardize Ukraine’s sovereignty. More

‘Doing a Biden’ is a New International Shorthand for Ousting Past-due Leaders

Following President Biden's exit from the presidential race, the phrase “doing a Biden” has emerged, referring to leaders stepping down amid declining popularity. This has impacted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who recently resigned as party leader, and sparked discussions around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, both facing internal pressure to resign due to low approval ratings. More

Liberal, NDP, Bloc MPs Shut Down Motion to Study $50 Billion in EV Subsidies

A Conservative MP's proposal for a Parliamentary committee to investigate nearly $50 billion in taxpayer subsidies for the electric vehicle (EV) industry was voted down on Thursday. MP Rick Perkins raised concerns about significant delays and cancellations in EV projects despite substantial government investment, highlighting issues with Northvolt's $7 billion battery plant in Montreal, Umicor’s $2.7 billion factory in Kingston, and Ford's $1.8 billion expansion in Oakville, which was repurposed for gasoline vehicles. Perkins argued that the government’s approach is misguided, especially as global demand for EVs declines and automakers shift focus. While Conservative members emphasized the need for oversight, Liberal MPs defended the subsidies as essential for attracting business and maintaining Canada’s position in the global supply chain. The motion faced opposition from the Bloc and NDP, citing timing and fairness issues, and ultimately was defeated. More

OpenAI Sees Roughly $5 Billion Loss this Year on $3.7 Billion in Revenue

OpenAI expects to incur approximately $5 billion in losses against $3.7 billion in revenue this year, according to sources confirmed by CNBC. The company reported a dramatic increase in revenue, generating $300 million last month—a 1,700% rise since the beginning of last year—and anticipates $11.6 billion in sales next year. Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI is pursuing an oversubscribed funding round led by Thrive Capital, aiming for a valuation exceeding $150 billion. More

Elon Musk is Banking on His Upcoming Robotaxi Reveal to Boost Tesla’s Future

Elon Musk is set to unveil Tesla’s robotaxi concept car on October 10th, marking the company's first new product reveal since the Optimus robot two years ago. The event, held at the Warner Bros. studio lot, is seen as a pivotal moment for Tesla, with analysts calling it a "linchpin day." The robotaxi could disrupt the rideshare market by offering cheaper fares without the cost of drivers. Musk has heightened expectations, suggesting that success in unsupervised full self-driving (FSD) technology could result in a massive increase in Tesla’s market value, potentially worth $5 trillion. More

Mushroom Houses on the Moon: NASA's Fungal Blueprint for Extraterrestrial Living

NASA is exploring the use of mushrooms to create building materials on the moon through a concept known as In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU). This involves cultivating fungal structures from lunar regolith and water, resulting in mycomaterials that are stronger than concrete and offer insulation and radiation protection. The Mycotecture Off Planet Structures project has received Phase III funding from NASA, aiming to grow habitats rapidly in space. Initial tests are planned for the Starlab space station, with a full-scale lunar structure expected in about a decade. The project seeks to revolutionize extraterrestrial construction while addressing potential environmental benefits on Earth. More

What Drinking 3 Cups of Coffee Daily Did to a Study Group of More Than 170,000 People

A new study from the Endocrine Society reveals that drinking three cups of coffee daily may lower the risk of developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and stroke. Analyzing data from over 170,000 participants, the research found that those who consumed this amount of caffeine had nearly a 50% reduced risk compared to non-drinkers. The study also dispels some common myths about coffee, such as its potential to stunt growth or that decaffeinated coffee is completely caffeine-free. Overall, moderate coffee consumption appears to offer health benefits while dispelling longstanding misconceptions. More

Pitching Dominance: Skubal Clinches AL Triple Crown as Sale Eyes NL Crown in Rare MLB Feat

While Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge fell short of achieving a batting Triple Crown in 2024, the MLB will still see two pitching Triple Crowns this season. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has secured the AL Triple Crown with 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA, and 228 strikeouts. Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves is also close to clinching the NL Triple Crown with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA, and 225 strikeouts, pending his next start. This marks only the second time in the last century that both leagues have witnessed a pitching Triple Crown, the previous occurrence being in 2011 with Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw. Historically, no pitcher has lost the Cy Young Award after achieving a Triple Crown. More

2024 Presidents Cup: United States Claims Victory Once Again

The United States has won yet another Presidents Cup, this time by a score of 18 1/2 to 11 1/2, throttling a feisty but overmatched International Team and continuing a remarkable two-decade-long run of domination. The United States has now won the Presidents Cup 13 of the 15 times the event has been played. More

Diddy Accuser’s Attorney Says “High-Profile” Person Seen With Mogul in Pornographic Video

A lawyer for a new accuser of Sean “Diddy” Combs claims she has been approached regarding the sale of a pornographic video featuring the rapper and a "more high-profile" individual. The attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, stated that the video, recorded in Combs' Atlanta home, appears to show someone unaware they were being filmed and that it is currently being ‘shopped around Hollywood.’ This comes alongside allegations from another client who claims Combs raped her in 2018 after drugging her. Combs, currently facing federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, has been denied bail and awaits trial. More

'El Chapo' Lawyer Uses Her Narco-fame to Launch Music Career - Mariel Colon, a former lawyer for Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, is launching her music career under the name "Mariel La Abogada." Her latest song, "La Senora," pays tribute to Guzman's wife, Emma Coronel, who was released from prison last year.

Door Dash Driver Caught Spitting in Food - A viral video captured a DoorDash driver spitting into a Booster Juice drink before delivering it to a family's doorstep in Whitby. The incident was recorded by the family's front porch camera. Following the incident, the driver was fined $500 and terminated by DoorDash.

