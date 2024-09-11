Good morning, It’s Wednesday, September 11th. In today’s news, we review key takeaways from the Harris-Trump presidential debate, the RCMP reveals how it’s using emerging technology to tackle crime and invade privacy, Liberal policies are turning Canada into a terrorist breeding ground, Ontario hits record high as over one million people visited food banks in the past year, and much more.

Key Takeaways From the Harris-Trump Presidential Debate

Last night, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump held their first debate, which could significantly impact the November 5th election. The debate opened with Harris extending a handshake and introducing herself to Trump, setting a tone of respect despite their fraught history.

Harris positioned herself as a candidate focused on the future, while Trump relied on his established rhetoric, which included making personal attacks and repeating familiar grievances. Harris critiqued Trump for resorting to “lies, grievances, and name-calling,” reflecting the overall tone of their exchanges.

The debate featured a contentious exchange over economic policies. Harris outlined her plans, including a substantial tax credit for small startups, while Trump emphasized his protectionist tariffs and economic record. The back-and-forth highlighted their contrasting approaches to managing the economy.

In their discussion on abortion, Trump defended the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to end federal protections, suggesting it was a consensus outcome. Harris countered by highlighting the challenges posed by state-level restrictions and the difficulties in accessing care. Trump was also asked whether he would veto a federal abortion ban if Congress passed one, but he avoided providing a definitive answer.

Throughout the debate, the moderators fact-checked Trump’s statements while Harris’s comments were less scrutinized. This selective fact-checking was noted as a point of contention in the post-debate analysis.

In their closing arguments, Harris emphasized her vision for the future and critiqued Trump’s record, while Trump defended his achievements and criticized Harris for her perceived hypocrisy, pointing out that despite her claims of being able to get things done if elected, she has not achieved significant results in the past three years. The debate underscored the stark differences between the candidates and set the stage for a heated election campaign. More

RCMP Reveals How it’s Using Emerging Technologies to Fight Crime, But What About Our Privacy?

The RCMP has significantly enhanced its surveillance capabilities over the past five years, using advanced technologies that encroach on personal privacy. This trend reflects a broader shift towards more invasive investigative techniques, driven by the desire to keep pace with sophisticated criminal activities. While these technologies are employed under legal frameworks, their expanding use raises critical concerns about the erosion of individual privacy.

On-Device Tools: The RCMP has started using covert software to infiltrate digital devices. These tools can access private communications, capture screenshots, and even activate cameras and microphones. Such capabilities represent a profound invasion of personal privacy, providing law enforcement with unprecedented access to individuals' private lives. Although these actions are sanctioned by court orders, the potential for abuse and overreach is substantial.

Cell-Site Simulators: The RCMP employs cell-site simulators to mimic cell towers, causing nearby mobile devices to connect and transmit unique identifiers. This technology, while not capturing conversations or text messages, collects data from all devices in its vicinity. The wide net cast by these simulators raises concerns about the extent of surveillance and the potential for tracking innocent individuals alongside suspects.

Drones: The use of drones for aerial surveillance, search and rescue, and emergency response has surged. These drones can capture footage of private properties and individuals without prior consent. Although judicial authorization is required for surveillance that invades personal spaces, the potential for drones to overstep these boundaries is a growing concern.

Facial Recognition: The RCMP’s consideration of facial recognition technology, though not yet implemented on drone footage, signals a significant shift towards more intrusive surveillance methods. This technology could lead to widespread monitoring and misidentification, raising serious privacy and ethical issues.

Artificial Intelligence: The integration of AI into surveillance and investigative processes further complicates privacy concerns. AI systems used to analyze large volumes of data may introduce biases and errors, and the lack of transparency in AI decision-making processes could obscure how personal information is handled and potentially misused.

As these advanced technologies become more prevalent, they tighten the noose around Canadian privacy. The growing capabilities of law enforcement to monitor and collect data pose a direct threat to individual freedoms. There is an urgent need for robust safeguards and oversight to prevent these technologies from infringing on personal privacy and to ensure that their use remains both ethical and transparent. More

Borderline Chaos: Liberal Policies Are Turning Canada Into a Terrorist Breeding Ground

Canada has faced a disturbing wave of terrorist plots in recent years, exposing vulnerabilities in its immigration system and raising concerns that the country is becoming a breeding ground for terrorism. The latest incident involves Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national arrested in Quebec just last week. He allegedly plotted a mass killing at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York, in support of ISIS. The FBI, leading the investigation, uncovered that Khan aimed to make this event the most deadly terrorist attack on American soil since 9/11 (coincidentally 23 years ago today). His arrest has sparked questions about Canada's ability to prevent radicals from entering the country, as his presence in Canada is linked to the country’s student visa program.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. In July 2024, Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi were arrested in Toronto for allegedly planning a major ISIS-related attack in Canada. Disturbingly, Ahmed Eldidi, who had appeared in a 2015 ISIS propaganda video dismembering a prisoner, was granted Canadian citizenship in May 2024, despite his violent past. His son crossed the US-Canada border in 2020 and was granted refugee status two years later, highlighting gaps in the immigration screening process. Their case reflects a broader failure to detect and stop potential threats before they reach Canadian soil.

In Ottawa, a foiled terrorist plot in late 2023, also ISIS-inspired, targeted Jewish individuals. The young suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit of a terrorist group, revealing that radicalization is reaching younger Canadians.

Additionally, Calgary resident Zakarya Rida Hussein pleaded guilty to facilitating terrorism in 2023 after sharing ISIS recruitment materials online. His plans included starting his mission during Pride month, further demonstrating how extremist views are spreading across different regions of Canada.

In Surrey, BC, Abdul Aziz Kawam was arrested in April 2023 for carrying out violent assaults in the name of ISIS, including slashing a man’s throat on public transit. He now faces multiple terrorism-related charges. The trend of ISIS-inspired terrorism is becoming alarmingly frequent.

These incidents underscore how Canada has become increasingly vulnerable to terrorism, in part due to mismanagement of its immigration system and failure to adequately screen for potential extremists. The steady stream of plots involving radicalized individuals—many of whom have exploited Canada's asylum, student visa, and immigration pathways—indicates that the country is becoming a safe haven for terrorists. If not addressed, this trend threatens to further undermine Canada's national security and global standing. More

Ontario Hits Record High as Over One Million People Visited Food Banks in the Past Year

Despite recent rate cuts and easing inflation, food bank use in Ontario has surged, with over one million people visiting in the past year—a 25% increase from the previous year. This marks the eighth consecutive year of rising food bank use.

From April 2023 to March 2024, Ontarians made over 7.6 million visits to food banks. Carolyn Stewart, CEO of Feed Ontario, expressed concern over the worsening situation, highlighting that food banks are overstretched and can't address the root causes of food insecurity alone. Rising shelter costs and stagnant wages continue to drive demand for food banks. More

Australia Latest Country to Impose Ban on Social Media for Children

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced plans to introduce new laws this year to ban children from using social media, calling it a "scourge." The proposed legislation will include age verification technology to restrict social media accounts for those under a certain age, likely between 14 and 16. This move aligns with global trends as other countries and some US states also consider similar restrictions due to concerns about online bullying and harmful content. Critics argue the ban might also deny children access to beneficial online support. More

The 10 Best Countries in the World, Ranked

In the 2024 rankings released by US News & World Report, Switzerland has reclaimed its position as the best country in the world, a title it held from 2017 to 2020 before being surpassed by Canada. This year, Canada has dropped to fourth place, while several other nations have moved up in the rankings. The list evaluates 89 countries based on factors like quality of life, entrepreneurship, and power. Here are the top 10 countries:

Switzerland - Leading in quality of life, entrepreneurship, and business openness. Japan - Excels in entrepreneurship, cultural influence, and power. United States - Ranks highest in agility, power, and education. Canada - Strong in quality of life, social purpose, and agility. Australia - Notable for agility, quality of life, and adventure. Sweden - High in quality of life, social purpose, and green living. Germany - Leads in entrepreneurship and career opportunities. United Kingdom - Recognized for entrepreneurship and power. New Zealand - Recognized for retirement comfort and social purpose. Denmark - Excels in quality of life and social purpose. More

Tiny Thought: Based on the evaluation metrics, I’m not so sure about these rankings, where do you think Canada should have been placed??

Mexico is in Turmoil Over a Radical Constitutional Change Pushed by the President

As Andrés Manuel López Obrador nears the end of his presidency in Mexico, he boasts significant achievements like reducing poverty and tripling the minimum wage, with a high approval rating of 73%. However, he's creating turmoil with a controversial proposal to overhaul Mexico's judiciary, making all judges, including Supreme Court members, stand for election. Critics argue this could undermine democratic checks and balances, increase corruption, and destabilize the judiciary. Despite his impressive legacy, this contentious move risks overshadowing his accomplishments and complicating the presidency of his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum. More

Business Council of Canada Calls on Liberals to Revoke Digital Services Tax

The Business Council of Canada is urging the Trudeau government to repeal its digital services tax, warning that it could damage US trade relations and lead to retaliatory measures harming Canadian businesses and families. The US Trade Representative has requested dispute settlement consultations under the Canada-US-Mexico trade agreement, citing concerns that the 3% levy on foreign tech giants violates trade commitments. Critics argue the tax will increase consumer costs, with companies like Google already planning price surcharges. Despite the pushback, the Canadian government insists the tax aligns with trade obligations. More

Despite $2.7 Billion in Taxpayer Subsidies, Northvolt Delays Canadian Battery Plant

Swedish battery developer Northvolt AB is delaying its planned Canadian battery plant, despite receiving $2.7 billion in subsidies from the Trudeau government and Quebec. Originally set for completion by 2026, the new timeline is unknown. The company, backed by major investors and partners, is shifting focus to address issues with its Swedish gigafactory and has paused production of cathode materials. Northvolt is also seeking buyers for its energy storage business and making layoffs. This decision reflects broader challenges in the EV industry, with companies like Volkswagen and Ford adjusting their electric vehicle strategies and investments. More

Google Loses Final Appeal Against $2.6 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

Google has lost its final appeal against a €2.4 billion ($2.64 billion) EU fine for unfairly promoting its own shopping service over competitors in search results. The European Union’s Court of Justice upheld the 2017 decision by the European Commission. Despite Google’s argument that it had adjusted its practices to comply with the ruling, the court dismissed its appeal. This case is part of a broader crackdown on Big Tech, with Google also facing fines and investigations over its Android operating system and AdSense platform. More

SpaceX Launches Billionaire Into Orbit for the First Spacewalk by a Private Citizen

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and a team of SpaceX engineers launched into orbit on September 10th, aiming to achieve the first private spacewalk and surpass NASA's 1966 altitude record. Their mission includes a five-day flight, reaching 1,400 kilometres above Earth, well beyond the International Space Station. The crew, wearing custom SpaceX spacesuits, will test their equipment during the spacewalk, but remain tethered to the capsule. This flight, part of a three-mission deal with SpaceX, marks a significant step in private space exploration. More

China Plans to Build Moon Base at the Lunar South Pole by 2035

China has outlined a two-phase plan for its International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), aiming to establish a series of lunar nodes. The initial phase, starting around 2035, will focus on building a basic moon base near the lunar south pole. By 2050, the extended model will include a comprehensive network with a central lunar orbit station and additional exploration nodes. The ILRS will feature solar, radioisotope, and nuclear power, as well as advanced communication and transportation infrastructure. The project also seeks international partners, with Senegal recently joining. The ILRS could pave the way for future Mars missions. More

The Nonsense Continues: Raygun Named World's Top Breaker Despite Olympic Flop

In perhaps the weirdest twist of this entire tale, Australian break dancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, who finished second to last at the Paris Olympics without scoring a single point, has been named the world's top female breaker by the World DanceSport Federation. This dramatic ranking came after she won the WDSF Oceania Championship, despite her poor Olympic performance. The ranking is notable for its irony, as the top three Olympic medalists are absent from the list, highlighting a bizarre disconnect between competitive success and world rankings. More

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ordered to Pay $100 Million for Not Showing Up to Court

A Michigan inmate, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, was awarded a $100 million default judgment against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs after Combs failed to attend a virtual court hearing. The judgment, issued by Judge Anna Marie Anzalone, requires Combs to pay $10 million per month starting October 1. Cardello-Smith, who claims Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him in 1997, had previously secured a temporary restraining order to prevent Combs from selling assets. Combs' attorney argues the judgment is a fraud, as Combs was never properly served and denies knowing Cardello-Smith. The judgment is one of the largest defaults granted to an inmate in history. More

Ex-NFL MVP Adrian Peterson Ordered to Turn Over Assets to Pay $12 Million Debt

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Houston judge to hand over assets to address a debt exceeding $12 million. The debt stems from a $5.2 million loan taken in 2016 for a business venture, which has accrued additional costs leading to the judgment. Despite attempts to settle the matter, Peterson remains liable as the guarantor of the loan. The court has appointed a receiver to collect Peterson's assets, with law enforcement present to ensure compliance. Peterson’s PR firm clarified that the loan was for a business, not personal expenses, and criticized his former financial advisor for the situation. More

Evidence of Merlin’s Grave Unearthed in Scotland: Was King Arthur’s Wizard Adviser Real? - Archaeologists in Scotland have uncovered evidence suggesting that the legendary wizard Merlin may have died in Drumelzier between the 6th and 7th centuries. A grave-like pit and signs of inhabitation from that period near Tinnis Castle align with medieval accounts of Merlin's imprisonment and death. This discovery hints that Merlin's legend may have originated locally, presenting a darker, more tragic view of the figure once thought to be a wise advisor to King Arthur.

On This Day in 2001 - Two passenger planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crash into New York's World Trade Towers causing the collapse of both and deaths of 2,606 people.